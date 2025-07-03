“Skeleton Barbie Leg”: Kris Jenner Accused Of “Worst Photoshop” Fail After Alleged $100k Facelift

ADVERTISEMENT

Did she or didn’t she? The latest photos of momager Kris Jenner are sparking online debate about whether she used photoshop.

The photo in question was snapped at the star studded celebrity wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez recently in Venice, Italy.

Netizens are calling foul on the photo, saying the slip up is super obvious.

Kris Jenner wore the same purple floor length dress as daughter Kim

Image credits: krisjenner / Instagram

Image credits: krisjenner / Instagram

It’s a lovely, flowing, purple Dolce and Gabbana dress, the same dress that her daughter Kim Kardashian wore a few years ago.

At the Bezos-Sánchez wedding in Venice in late June, Kris Jenner looked stunning in the gown, with off the shoulder sleeves draping her upper arms, and a thigh high slit revealing her leg.

She even accessorized it in the same exact way Kim did: with a statement diamond pendant necklace with a black stone.

But there was one thing that was totally obvious, and eagle eyed netizens didn’t hesitate to pounce on the seemingly glaring misstep.

Kris’s exposed leg is giving people pause, with some calling it photoshopped

Image credits: krisjenner / Instagram

When Kim first wore the gown it was for the Alta Moda show in Puglia, Italy a few years ago.

At the time, she was photographed in the dress with her black hair partially down, and an ankle bracelet.

In photos both of her legs are visible.

When Kris wore it, she also wore the same necklace, but was photographed without shoes on. Her left leg is peaking out from under the dress, her right leg is barely visible.

Image credits: krisjenner / Instagram

Image credits: krisjenner / Instagram

Some people online are saying Kris’s left leg is clearly photoshopped; that it’s either Kim’s leg or an airbrushing of Kris’s own leg.

Whatever the issue, netizens say it’s clear the photo of Kris has been retouched with some calling it the “worst photoshop job ever.”

Plenty of comments talked about growing old gracefully, and why, apparently, Kris has not done so.

“Look what happened to Michael Jackson” one person said, referring to the pop-star’s notoriously botched nose job and other plastic surgery procedures.

But others were supportive: “70 years old and gorgeous!”

Kris Jenner has worked with celebrity surgeon Steven M Levine

Image credits: krisjenner / Instagram

Image credits: krisjenner / Instagram

Kris and her clan are well known for the many, many, plastic surgery procedures they’ve undergone, as they are mostly happy to talk about it.

Most recently, Kris detailed a face lift procedure that tightened her face so much people said she closely resembled her daughter Kim.

The procedure, performed by celebrity surgeon Steven M. Levine in New York City was described as a “mini facelift,” meant to “restore youth and shape to the lower part of the face and neck.”

After the procedure, Kris took a series of photos in which her hair and makeup was styled how Kim would wear it, creating a look that seemed to copy her daughter directly.

Jenner most likely had a deep plane facelift, a longer lasting procedure

Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

Despite what Dr. Levine has said, media have still been speculating on the exact type of facelift Kris underwent before the Bezos-Sánchez wedding.

According to Dr Justin Cohen, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon interviewed by The Guardian, it was a deep plane facelift, which is different from a typical facelift, known as a superficial musculoaponeurotic system or SMAS facelift.

The article quotes Cohen as saying that a SMAS lift is relatively easy to perform and “remains one of the most commonly used by surgeons today.”

Image credits: krisjenner / Instagram

A deep plane lift, by contrast, works beneath the SMAS layer to release “ligaments that tether the face and neck”, allowing doctors to “lift the entire facial soft tissue layer as a single unit,” Cohen said.

The article says a deep plane procedure is expensive at anywhere from $30,000 to $100,000.

An SMAS lift, by comparison, is under $12,000, as quoted by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Still, the results of a deep plane lift will be visible for 10-15 years after the procedure, as opposed to up to 10 years for regular facelifts.

“I don’t want to d*e”: Kris Jenner has had other procedures

Image credits: krisjenner / Instagram

It was far from her first procedure.

During The Kardashians TV show, Kris famously went under the knife in 2011 while cameras were rolling.

In a now viral clip from the show, Kris was tearful as she was taken to the operating theatre, and pleaded “I don’t want to d*e.”

She didn’t. In fact, she went on to have more procedures, from earlobe surgery, to a regular regimen of “Botox and fillers and lasers.”

Khloé’s look at the Bezos-Sánchez wedding also made headlines

Image credits: Keeping Up With the Kardashians / Netflix

Image credits: Steve Granitz / Getty Images

Other members of the family have also been outspoken about plastic surgery procedures.

Khloé Kardashian made headlines recently, also at the Bezos-Sánchez wedding, for her apparent new look.

Stepping out in a strapless, pink feathered outfit, she stunned with her lithe physique.

Image credits: Rob Kim / Getty Images

Comments online were centred around speculation from aesthetician Dr. Jonny Betteridge, who posted a now-viral video speculating on Khloé’s possible procedures.

According to Newsweek, after Betteridge’s post, Khloé leaned in to the comments, detailing all the procedures she’s had, and the doctors who performed them.

The Newsweek article says Khloé’s procedures include a nose job, laser hair removal, various Botox and Sculptra fillers, softwave laser tightening treatments, collagen baby thread treatments, and salmon sperm facials.

Netizens react to Kris Jenner’s apparent photoshopped image

