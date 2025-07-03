Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Skeleton Barbie Leg”: Kris Jenner Accused Of “Worst Photoshop” Fail After Alleged $100k Facelift
Kris Jenner posing in elegant purple dress and statement necklace amid skeleton Barbie leg Photoshop controversy.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Skeleton Barbie Leg”: Kris Jenner Accused Of “Worst Photoshop” Fail After Alleged $100k Facelift

Did she or didn’t she? The latest photos of momager Kris Jenner are sparking online debate about whether she used photoshop.

The photo in question was snapped at the star studded celebrity wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez recently in Venice, Italy.

Netizens are calling foul on the photo, saying the slip up is super obvious.

Highlights
  • Kris Jenner is sparking talk of photoshopping after her latest photos were posted
  • She is seen at the Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sánchez wedding wearing the same purple dress that Kim previously wore
  • Some netizens say Kim’s leg was photoshopped onto hers, while others are saying Kris’s leg was heavily airbrushed
BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Kris Jenner wore the same purple floor length dress as daughter Kim

    Kris Jenner posing in elegant black outfit and diamond earrings amid skeleton Barbie leg Photoshop controversy.

    Image credits: krisjenner / Instagram

    Close-up of Kris Jenner smiling, wearing a maroon suit and tie, related to skeleton Barbie leg Photoshop fail controversy.

    Image credits: krisjenner / Instagram

    It’s a lovely, flowing, purple Dolce and Gabbana dress, the same dress that her daughter Kim Kardashian wore a few years ago.

    At the Bezos-Sánchez wedding in Venice in late June, Kris Jenner looked stunning in the gown, with off the shoulder sleeves draping her upper arms, and a thigh high slit revealing her leg.

    She even accessorized it in the same exact way Kim did: with a statement diamond pendant necklace with a black stone.

    But there was one thing that was totally obvious, and eagle eyed netizens didn’t hesitate to pounce on the seemingly glaring misstep.

    Kris’s exposed leg is giving people pause, with some calling it photoshopped

    Kris Jenner posing barefoot in a deep purple gown highlighting a skeleton Barbie leg photoshop fail.

    Image credits: krisjenner / Instagram

    Comment highlighting Kris Jenner's Photoshop fail, describing a skeleton Barbie leg effect on her edited photo.

    When Kim first wore the gown it was for the Alta Moda show in Puglia, Italy a few years ago. 

    At the time, she was photographed in the dress with her black hair partially down, and an ankle bracelet.

    In photos both of her legs are visible.

    When Kris wore it, she also wore the same necklace, but was photographed without shoes on. Her left leg is peaking out from under the dress, her right leg is barely visible.

    Kris Jenner posing in an elegant off-shoulder dress with makeup, linked to skeleton Barbie leg Photoshop controversy.

    Image credits: krisjenner / Instagram

    Instagram post by Kris Jenner expressing gratitude and mentioning Dolce & Gabbana dress and family inspiration.

    Image credits: krisjenner / Instagram

    Some people online are saying Kris’s left leg is clearly photoshopped; that it’s either Kim’s leg or an airbrushing of Kris’s own leg. 

    Whatever the issue, netizens say it’s clear the photo of Kris has been retouched with some calling it the “worst photoshop job ever.”

    Plenty of comments talked about growing old gracefully, and why, apparently, Kris has not done so. 

    “Look what happened to Michael Jackson” one person said, referring to the pop-star’s notoriously botched nose job and other plastic surgery procedures.

    But others were supportive: “70 years old and gorgeous!”

    Kris Jenner has worked with celebrity surgeon Steven M Levine

    Two women wearing matching off-shoulder purple gowns, showing the skeleton Barbie leg controversy and alleged Photoshop fail.

    Image credits: krisjenner / Instagram

    Text post about Kim Kardashian's dress from Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show, mentioning family group chat inspiration.

    Image credits: krisjenner / Instagram

    Kris and her clan are well known for the many, many, plastic surgery procedures they’ve undergone, as they are mostly happy to talk about it.

    Most recently, Kris detailed a face lift procedure that tightened her face so much people said she closely resembled her daughter Kim.

    The procedure, performed by celebrity surgeon Steven M. Levine in New York City was described as a “mini facelift,” meant to “restore youth and shape to the lower part of the face and neck.” 

    After the procedure, Kris took a series of photos in which her hair and makeup was styled how Kim would wear it, creating a look that seemed to copy her daughter directly.

    Jenner most likely had a deep plane facelift, a longer lasting procedure

    Woman with closed eyes in outdoor setting wearing a purple garment and diamond jewelry highlighting the skeleton Barbie leg trend.

    Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

    Despite what Dr. Levine has said, media have still been speculating on the exact type of facelift Kris underwent before the Bezos-Sánchez wedding.

    According to Dr Justin Cohen, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon interviewed by The Guardian, it was a deep plane facelift, which is different from a typical facelift, known as a superficial musculoaponeurotic system or SMAS facelift.

    The article quotes Cohen as saying that a SMAS lift is relatively easy to perform and “remains one of the most commonly used by surgeons today.”

    Side-by-side images of a woman with styled short hair, highlighting a skeleton Barbie leg Photoshop controversy.

    Image credits: krisjenner / Instagram

    Comment on a social platform discussing the skeleton Barbie leg and Kris Jenner's alleged Photoshop fail and facelift rumors.

    A deep plane lift, by contrast, works beneath the SMAS layer to release “ligaments that tether the face and neck”, allowing doctors to “lift the entire facial soft tissue layer as a single unit,” Cohen said.

    The article says a deep plane procedure is expensive at anywhere from $30,000 to $100,000.

     An SMAS lift, by comparison, is under $12,000, as quoted by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

    Still, the results of a deep plane lift will be visible for 10-15 years after the procedure, as opposed to up to 10 years for regular facelifts.

    “I don’t want to d*e”: Kris Jenner has had other procedures

    Kris Jenner smiling at an event in a strapless dress with short dark hair, related to Skeleton Barbie leg Photoshop fail.

    Image credits: krisjenner / Instagram

    It was far from her first procedure. 

    During The Kardashians TV show, Kris famously went under the knife in 2011 while cameras were rolling. 

    In a now viral clip from the show, Kris was tearful as she was taken to the operating theatre, and pleaded “I don’t want to d*e.” 

    She didn’t. In fact, she went on to have more procedures, from earlobe surgery, to a regular regimen of “Botox and fillers and lasers.”

    Khloé’s look at the Bezos-Sánchez wedding also made headlines

    Woman lying in hospital bed with facial bandages and medical tubes, suggesting a cosmetic facelift procedure.

    Image credits: Keeping Up With the Kardashians / Netflix

    Kris Jenner with short hair and statement earrings alongside Kim Kardashian in a black dress, related to skeleton Barbie leg Photoshop fail.

    Image credits: Steve Granitz / Getty Images

    Other members of the family have also been outspoken about plastic surgery procedures.

    Khloé Kardashian made headlines recently, also at the Bezos-Sánchez wedding, for her apparent new look.

    Stepping out in a strapless, pink feathered outfit, she stunned with her lithe physique.

    Side-by-side photos of Kris Jenner smiling, highlighting her appearance linked to Skeleton Barbie leg and Photoshop fail.

    Image credits: Rob Kim / Getty Images

    Comments online were centred around speculation from aesthetician Dr. Jonny Betteridge, who posted a now-viral video speculating on Khloé’s possible procedures.

    According to Newsweek, after Betteridge’s post, Khloé leaned in to the comments, detailing all the procedures she’s had, and the doctors who performed them.

    The Newsweek article says Khloé’s procedures include a nose job, laser hair removal, various Botox and Sculptra fillers, softwave laser tightening treatments, collagen baby thread treatments, and salmon sperm facials.

     Netizens react to Kris Jenner’s apparent photoshopped image 

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Kris Jenner's alleged $100k facelift and photoshopped skeleton Barbie leg appearance.

    Comment text criticizing Kris Jenner’s edited photos, mentioning skeleton Barbie leg and alleged Photoshop fail.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing Kris Jenner's alleged skeleton Barbie leg Photoshop fail and $100k facelift rumor.

    Kris Jenner with skeleton Barbie leg look, accused of worst Photoshop fail after alleged $100k facelift controversy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a suspected Photoshop fail related to skeleton Barbie leg appearance.

    Comment text discussing Kris Jenner's photoshopped image and appearance after alleged facelift with skeleton Barbie leg reference.

    Comment saying this is a win for Kris Jenner praising her dress and style amidst skeleton Barbie leg Photoshop accusations.

    Kris Jenner Skeleton Barbie leg photoshop fail highlighted after alleged $100k facelift controversy on social media.

    Screenshot of a comment by MetsFan3117 discussing the Bezos wedding attendees and vintage couture fashion choices.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing Kris wearing a gorgeous dress while questioning why Kris is barefoot, related to Skeleton Barbie leg.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing Kris Jenner's legs related to the skeleton Barbie leg Photoshop fail.

    Text post from sashie_belle stating she is cosplaying as her 44-year-old daughter with unfiltered unedited photos, skeleton Barbie leg.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading "Kim's mad because Kris ate her up" referencing Skeleton Barbie leg Photoshop fail.

    Comment on social media post questioning accessory choice, discussing Kris Jenner Skeleton Barbie Leg Photoshop fail.

    Text post on forum with username Pressure_Gold stating a comment about the best facelift ever seen related to skeleton Barbie leg.

    Comment mentioning skeleton Barbie leg and a disconcerting facelift showing a young face on an older body.

    Comment by mrsweaverk praising a dress, unrelated to Skeleton Barbie Leg or Kris Jenner Photoshop fail keywords.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing Kris Jenner and a controversial Skeleton Barbie Leg Photoshop fail.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
