Unless you’re a linguist (or any other incarnation of language expert), learning a language will likely be just a skill to get by in life.

Now, if you do focus on the journey and not the destination, however, you will learn just how fun it is to learn a language. Especially if you’re somewhere between the ages of 2 and 6 when you learn complex words and mispronounce them with equal, yet entertaining complexity.

And then your parents laugh about it with the rest of the world because social media requires a sacrifice.

#1

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

mom_tho Report

#2

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

meantomyself Report

glowworm2
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, there is mole sauce which is also pronounced that way, so it makes sense.

#3

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

moyermama Report

One of the superpowers that humans have is to soak in knowledge and information in the early stages of life. Language is one of the major things that we acquire as kids and continue to refine as we grow older. This happens automatically and requires no formal teaching. As long as they are surrounded by language, it will come to them eventually.
#4

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

XplodingUnicorn Report

#5

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

deloisivete Report

#6

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

MelvinofYork Report

It is important to note that surrounded by language means interaction. Parents and other people (not just adults, but kids too) do still have to interact with the kid in order for them to pick up the language and to be able to use it for communication. That’s in. In fact, it’s just as easy for them to acquire multiple languages this way, as long as it’s done in the early stages in life for maximum effect.

#7

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

deloisivete Report

#8

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

raoulvilla Report

#9

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

MediocreMamaa Report

And as is with every journey, learning a language comes gradually. Kids will start off from babbling and move on to monosyllabic and polysyllabic words, then will venture into building simple two word sentences, then add words to build longer sentences ad infinitum.

In all the same manner, they will also experiment with and practice language, leading them to making mistakes in all facets of language use, including mispronunciation.
#10

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

michimama75 Report

#11

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

momtransparent1 Report

#12

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

AnecdtlBrthCtrl Report

To paint a picture of both making mistakes and gradual learning of language, consider this: a kid first learns by mimicking language. So, if they learn the word feet, they will for a time say it perfectly. But then, they might revert to foots.

Now, saying revert is not really accurate—they have actually moved forward, just that they started applying grammatical conventions instead of just mimicking.
#13

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

MichaelVogel1 Report

#14

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

Christine_V_C Report

#15

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

Boiarski Report

At this point, the kid understood what the singular form of feet was, and they understood that plural words take an s at the end. Hence feets. But it was wrong because English is a hot mess of a language that follows rule sets from ten if not more languages and folks who learn it as a foreign language have to deal with the constant facepalming when they realize that buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo is a grammatically correct sentence.
#16

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

BunAndLeggings Report

#17

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

ElyKreimendahl Report

#18

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

DragginFatherB Report

And so learning a language happens pretty much in the same gradual way, no matter if it’s language production or reception. And this is where mishearing and mispronunciation come into play.

When children learn languages, they will sometimes learn to pronounce them just like they would other words they already know. Hence, cheese crisis and whack-a-mole like guacamole.
#19

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

AnecdtlBrthCtrl Report

#20

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

beingyelisa Report

#21

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

MediocreMamaa Report

It’s this similarity that empowers kids to learn further, applying the rules and paradigms they know to words that the English language ends up ruining for them.

So, yes, it’s quite logical to pronounce fettuccine as if it rhymed with medicine, mishear French hens as henchmens and, instead of saying heebie jeebies, you say Hebrew Bee Gees.
#22

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

momsense_ensues Report

#23

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

pro_worrier_ Report

#24

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

Dad_At_Law Report

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is fun in more ways than one. Not only are these tiny linguistic mishaps cute and adorable, it also shows the beauty of watching kids grow up and grasp concepts that are mundane to us. Yet, how they experience it might just defamiliarize us, broadening our own perspectives, thus continuing the cycle of learning and better understanding the world.
#25

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

GenYMama Report

#26

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

emmabrice3 Report

#27

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

4MamaPajama Report

In fact, kids are an amazing source of understanding the world. Because of their unrestricted way of thinking outside the box, they often find very smart, and sometimes funny ways of expressing their problem solving skills. And that’s just what we see on the surface—inside their heads, tons upon tons of processes are going on, and creativity is just one of many results that follow.
#28

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

SubstCreature Report

#29

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

youreverydayLN Report

#30

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

HairAfire Report

So, with all that said, have you ever heard kids mispronounce the heck out of something to a degree that made you crack up? Why not share those instances in the comment section below!

Be sure to upvote the listicle, and if you want more, then check out another of our listicles about the times kids delivered stories in their own words that could only ever result in awkward and hilarious misunderstandings.
#31

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

Hilohaw Report

#32

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

bishopofdoubt Report

#33

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

mmnke Report

#34

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

ScottHankinson3 Report

#35

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

reccastle Report

#36

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

manofbird Report

#37

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

oneawkwardmom Report

#38

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

snarkandlemons Report

#39

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

CoffeeNCrusts Report

#40

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

Madmommies2 Report

#41

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

momjeansplease Report

#42

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

LydiaYKang Report

#43

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

joey_stan Report

#44

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

elseloop Report

#45

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

saucymincks Report

#46

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

AnecdtlBrthCtrl Report

#47

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

vlevhh Report

#48

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

fozmeadows Report

#49

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

editingemily Report

#50

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

2questionable Report

#51

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

Autumn_Onapoea Report

#52

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

davatron5000 Report

#53

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

emmymadeinjapan Report

#54

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

simoncholland Report

#55

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

KimmyyS_110 Report

#56

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

BeingLisa831 Report

#57

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

Streamer_Leera Report

#58

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

jilltataraworld Report

#59

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

yeffers Report

#60

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

graystock007 Report

#61

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

LargeMa67911173 Report

#62

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

Bonitaf59 Report

#63

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

itsdeenalang Report

#64

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

CGill85 Report

#65

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

UnfilteredMama Report

#66

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

jordangerous Report

#67

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

RufusTSuperfly Report

#68

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

GreyDeLisle Report

#69

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

adamhambrick Report

#70

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

HomeWithPeanut Report

#71

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

JillianKJacobs Report

#72

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

HaleyCarrots Report

#73

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

notmythirdrodeo Report

#74

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

Lottie_Poppie Report

#75

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

PiecesofRees Report

#76

Kids-Mispronouncing-Words-Phrases

curlycomedy Report

