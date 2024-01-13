ADVERTISEMENT

Unless you’re a linguist (or any other incarnation of language expert), learning a language will likely be just a skill to get by in life.

Now, if you do focus on the journey and not the destination, however, you will learn just how fun it is to learn a language. Especially if you’re somewhere between the ages of 2 and 6 when you learn complex words and mispronounce them with equal, yet entertaining complexity.

And then your parents laugh about it with the rest of the world because social media requires a sacrifice.