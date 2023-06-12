Woman Shares A Video Of Her Sister’s Kids Misbehaving After She Complains About Her Kids Not Being Invited To The Birthday Dinner

While in most cases one might be reluctant to support the idea of sharing family videos of one’s kids misbehaving on social media, in this situation, that was this Redditor’s response to her sister’s post online.

In her post, the sister was criticizing the woman for excluding her two kids from her 27th birthday party.

A woman got bashed for not inviting her sister’s kids, so she posted a video of them misbehaving

The woman asked her sister to get a babysitter for her 27th birthday, as she wished to have a peaceful evening

Image credits: SofiaNParkersBadAunt

Image credits: SofiaNParkersBadAunt

Image credits: SofiaNParkersBadAunt

According to the woman, her sister is permissive and refuses to discipline her children

While her sister acted understanding when she gave her reasons, afterwards she made a post venting about it

A woman asked online if she was wrong to link two videos of her sister’s children misbehaving, which she did in response to her sister’s post on Facebook, accusing her of hating and excluding her children from her party. This happened after this woman asked her sister Angel to get a babysitter for her 10 and 7-year-olds if she wanted to attend her 27th birthday party.

Even though the woman’s sister acted understanding when she explained that she did not want her to bring her two children to the party because they tend to misbehave and their mother is reluctant to discipline them, after their conversation, Angel went online and expressed fierce criticism about her kids being excluded.

According to the woman, what her sister calls “hands-off parenting” is simply being permissive and refusing to discipline her children. Either way, several of their relatives and mutual acquaintances reacted to Angel’s post calling the woman out for being a jerk, so she responded by linking two videos displaying her sister’s kids’ behavior.

Their aunt wrote alongside the videos that she loves them as their aunt, but wishes to have a peaceful evening to celebrate her birthday instead of disciplining Angel’s kids as she knows her sister won’t. After the incident, Angel didn’t show up for the party and their parents claimed the woman was wrong to share the videos, as it only made her sister livid.

The woman responded to her sister’s post by sharing two videos of her kids misbehaving

Her sister ended up skipping the party, while their parents thought she shouldn’t have linked the videos

According to a study by J. E. Grusec, J.J. Goodnow, and L. Kuczynski, even though traditional theories researching how children acquire values or standards of behavior have emphasized the importance of specific parenting techniques or styles in addition to acknowledging that responsiveness to one’s child is crucial for a child’s education, this understanding has, however, been refined.

Researchers suggest that effective parenting should focus on the characteristics and situation of a particular child, rather than simply pushing certain strategies or styles. They emphasize the importance of distinguishing between different types of parent responsiveness based on knowledge and understanding of their children. Finally, researchers note that acknowledging different goals of parenting than children simply internalizing the values of their parents is important.

Redditors agreed the woman was not a jerk, as by linking the videos she only finished what her sister started