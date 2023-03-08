A child’s life can be one of such wonders. They don’t really know how anything works so everything feels possible. The laws of the material universe can bend and twist to their screwball plans and every day can be an adventure. Unfortunately, for the parents who have to follow in their wake, this can also involve bills, messes, and frequent facepalms.

Internet users shared the most confusing and hair-pulling examples of kids doing things they really shouldn’t have. We also reached out to Brenna Hassinger-Das, Assistant Professor of Psychology at Pace University-NYC to learn a bit more about children’s creativity. So scroll down and upvote the stories that made you feel happy it wasn’t your kid and comment if you have any tales of your own. If you want to see some more documented examples of children’s brilliant plans, click here and here.