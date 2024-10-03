People Online Are Loving This Epic Picture Of Boy's Favorite Superheroes "Sending" Him To School

ADVERTISEMENT

Every person’s life is full of first moments, many of which can be truly amazing. What’s even more wonderful is when those first moments for different people happen to cross with others, creating something that might just be beautiful beyond words.

One such happening occurred just under a month ago. A boy set out to school for the very first time in his life. At the same time, his parents sent their firstborn off to school for the very first time in their lives, too. And yet, it was how they did it that took over netizens’ hearts and made this story go viral. Scroll down to learn all about it!

More info: Instagram

You May Also Like:

The very first day of school is a very significant occasion, and thus it deserves to be treated as one

Share icon

Image credits: michelleowen7

Share icon

Image credits: michelleowen7

A boy who is a huge superhero and dinosaur fan reached the day when he was supposed to set out to school and start a new chapter in his life

As you can probably tell, the boy in the picture is a huge superhero and dinosaur fan. Even his name, Zac Venton, sounds like the name of some superhero’s alter ego, as if straight out of a comic book.

But who could know this boy better than his own parents, Michelle Owen and Adam Venton? After all, they’ve been there his whole life, and chances are, they’re the ones who introduced him to his favorite things in the first place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: michelleowen7

Share icon

Image credits: michelleowen7

To make this morning as special as possible, his parents lined up all his action figures with their hands held up high to encourage their firstborn on his journey

So, when Zac’s first day of school finally came, his mom and dad made sure to make this day as special as they could and give him a proper send-off, encouraging him to take on whatever was ahead with his head held high and his heart in the right place, just like a real superhero.

In the picture of his send-off, which went viral online, garnering tens of thousands of likes and upvotes, Michelle and Adam decided to do something simple yet absolutely exceptional. They took all of their kid’s action figures and aligned them facing the front door, with their hands held up high, boosting the boy’s morale to take on the world in the most wholesome way.

Almost all of the commenters were adoring what they were seeing. Some talked about how precious it is and what a wonderful core memory they had just created for their child, while others made funny Toy Story references and said that Zac has to recreate it in his senior year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: michelleowen7

Share icon

Image credits: michelleowen7

But of course, this moment was a first not only for the child but for his parents, too. Never before had they had a chance to witness their little boy walk out the front door to school, starting yet another new chapter of his life.

Looking for someone to shed some more light on how they might have felt, Bored Panda reached out to Vicki Broadbent, a writer, video content creator, and mother of 3 beautiful children.

Share icon

Image credits: Vicki Broadbent

ADVERTISEMENT

Before becoming a parent and starting her blog, Honest Mum, Vicki led a quite different life, being one of the few female screenwriters and directors in the industry. But 14 years ago, when her son was born, she decided to change her path and spent this time writing and creating content about life as a working parent, as well as consulting various international brands.

“I share the honest, bonkers, enriching, and frustrating aspects of parenting on my social channels and blog,” said the expert, adding that one of the best parts is that it helps others feel less alone in what they’re going through.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Vicki Broadbent

Parenting expert Vicki Broadbent explained that this milestone is just as big for children as it is for parents, and it all can be made a lot easier with just a little preparation

And so, if anyone knows what the very first day of school for parents is like, it’s Vicki. “It’s bittersweet,” shared the mother of 3. “You want them to experience school, greater social cohesion and the nourishing opportunities for growth and education school brings, but it feels unnatural, too. You just want your children near you so you can cushion them from the world.”

The expert explained that starting school is a milestone that is just as significant for parents as it is for their children. But it’s not only school. The same thing can be said about most of their other firsts, like starting daycare, middle school, university/college, or even their first job. “It’s an emotional time for everyone!”

Share icon

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But just like with all the other first times, everyone is bound to make mistakes. After all, it doesn’t take much to overstress during moments like these, which can affect everyone involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think being prepared is key,” explained Vicki, talking about how one can deal with this better. “Uniform ready the night before, packed lunch in the fridge, water bottle filled, online forms submitted, etc.”

It pays to prepare so that you don’t have to do everything last minute, which will almost inevitably create a good mess. The expert suggested considering even seemingly less crucial things like testing the route to school and leaving early to beat the insane traffic that is bound to happen on a morning like this.

Share icon

Image credits: Vitolda Klein / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Ultimately, the first day of school is often an equally big thing for everyone involved. But the nice part is that most don’t have to go through it alone. We don’t need superpowers to become each other’s superheroes, so as long as we have each other’s backs, everything is going to be fine.

What did you think about this story? What was your first day of school like? Share it all in the comments below!

The commenters loved the picture and agreed that this is likely a happy memory that will stick with the boy for the rest of his life