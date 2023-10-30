ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, Oct. 28, the tragic news of the death of Friends star Matthew Perry broke online. Perry, who passed away at the age of 54, famously played the sarcastic Chandler Bing in the successful ‘90s sitcom.

He was found unresponsive inside his Los Angeles home after apparently drowning in his hot tub. Still, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to confirm the official causes of his death. While an autopsy has been completed, toxicology results are still pending, and tests could take months.

Ex-SNL comedian Kevin Brennan faced a wave of criticism after taking to X to mock Matthew Perry’s recent death

Amid the heartbreaking news, an ex-Saturday Night Live writer, Kevin Brennan, decided to mock Perry’s passing on social media.

Reposting a TMZ article of the news, the comedian wrote: “DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA.”

People didn’t take long to respond, calling Brennan out for his heartless behavior.

“DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA,” the podcaster wrote online

But the 63-year-old, who hosts a podcast called Misery Loves Company, didn’t flinch at the negative comments he received for his despicable remarks.

Replying to a new TMZ article about his recent comments, titled “Ex-SNL Writer-Comedian Kevin Brennan Mocks Matthew Perry’s Death,” Brennan wrote. “I didn’t mock it. I just thought it was funny. But I do love it when junkies die.”

When a disgusted social media user asked him, “Why is drowning in a hot tub funny?” he replied: “Because it’s not very deep.”

After facing public backlash for his heartless behavior, Brennan asked, “Am I trending yet?”

Perry spoke candidly about his decades-long struggles with alcoholism and opioid abuse on several occasions. In his memoir— titled Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing—he revealed that he went to rehab 15 times, and, at the lowest point in his battle with addiction, he was taking “55 Vicodin a day”, and a cocktail of “Methadone, Xanax, a full quart of vodka”.

Matthew Perry was found dead at his Los Angeles residence last Saturday after apparently drowning in his hot tub

In 2018, the 17 Again actor almost died due to a gastrointestinal perforation and spent two weeks in a coma with a “two percent chance to live,” the late star revealed.

The string of insensitive comments angered more and more people, who ran out of negative adjectives to describe Brennan’s conduct.

Brennan made fun of Perry’s decades-long struggle with substance addiction, calling him a “junkie”

A furious person wrote on X: “It’s not at all anything to laugh about!!! You’re gross for thinking otherwise. You realize people can go into cardiac arrest and die in any surrounding, don’t you?”

“Comedy is supposed to be funny. Who told you that you are a comedian? Self appointed?” another fan slammed Brennan.

His vile remarks angered more and more fans, but the ex-SNL writer didn’t flinch

“Jealous you won’t be mourned when your time comes, eh?” a fan criticized the podcaster, while another called Brennan “a really sad, sad human being.”

Faced with a wave of criticism, Brennan asked this Monday on X, a platform where he has 6,000 followers: “Am I trending yet?”

In his memoir, the Friends star revealed that he had gone to rehab 15 times as a result of his addiction

This, once again, intensified the public backlash.

“Not in a good way,” someone warned him, while another appalled user wrote “Ending. Not trending.”

Kevin Brennan’s brother, who co-wrote Comedy Central’s successful Chappelle’s Show, revealed that the two are estranged

In 2013, Matthew Perry established a men’s sober living facility at his former Malibu home

Brennan was one of the writers and correspondents on SNL’s Weekend Update between 1999 and 2000. His younger sibling is comedian Neal Brennan, who co-created and wrote Comedy Central’s successful Chappelle’s Show with Dave Chappelle. Though both brothers have written sitcom episodes together, they’re now estranged, as Neal revealed last year during an interview.

People were quick to call out Brennan for his merciless remarks