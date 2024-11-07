Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“WIBTA For Planting Prickly Bushes In My Front Yard To Keep The Neighbors’ Kids From My Property?”
Relationships

“WIBTA For Planting Prickly Bushes In My Front Yard To Keep The Neighbors’ Kids From My Property?”

It’s impossible to get along with everyone. That’s why we build fences. But the house Reddit user Cactusloverforever had rented didn’t have any. So when their neighbors’ kids started running amok, it became a problem. The two boys repeatedly trespassed onto their property, ringing the doorbell, playing in the yard, and causing all sorts of chaos. After several requests to stop, including speaking to the parents, the issue persisted. To protect their space and sanity, the neighbor planted a thorny wall of bushes, but the situation only worsened.

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)


Image credits: Liudmyla Shalimova (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Mike Jones (not the actual photo)

The author clarified that the events took place during the pandemic

Image source: cactusloverforever

They also joined the discussion in the comments to answer people’s questions and most of them said they didn’t do anything wrong

Some, however, felt like the author of the post could’ve handled things differently

After a few weeks, we got an update on the situation

Image credits: Eli Pluma (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Sobia Akhtar (not the actual photo)

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

Image source: cactusloverforever

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

What do you think ?
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Horrible, Which bushes did you use, asking for a friend! 😏😅🌵👍

a-rocamora avatar
Alro
Alro
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ref a comment: Denmark here. Kids are taught boundaries. For instance, many schools don't even have a fence, and kids don't escape. It's not a thing to accept that a private property becomes public for kids. These are just bad parents.

apatheistaccount2 avatar
Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

4 years ago? What are you trawling to find something this old? No point providing advice, they'll all have grown up and moved on by now!

