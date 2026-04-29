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Katy Perry’s Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was
Justin Bieber, a young boy with brown hair and a bright smile, next to Katy Perry with long dark hair and pink lipstick.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Katy Perry’s Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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An old Katy Perry tweet about Justin Bieber has been unearthed following Ruby Rose’s disturbing allegations against the Firework singer.

Ever since the actress’ accusations of inappropriate behavior against Perry, the pop star’s interactions with other celebrities have been analyzed in a whole new light.

Earlier this month, Rose claimed on social media that Perry had rubbed her privates on her face without her consent in a nightclub in Australia.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • A Katy Perry tweet about teenage Justin Bieber resurfaced, drawing backlash for the 41-year-old singer.
    • In a 2012 video, Perry was seen touching Justin Bieber's bottom and jokingly apologizing to his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez.
    • Ruby Rose recently accused Perry of inappropriate behavior at a Melbourne nightclub, sparking a police investigation.

    A suggestive comment Katy Perry made about a then-teenage Justin Bieber has resurfaced after Ruby Rose’s serious allegationsKaty Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

    Image credits: katyperry

    The Orange Is the New Black actress alleged the incident had taken place around two decades ago, but she felt it was finally time to get it off her chest. Perry’s team denied the claims.

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    Amid the accusations, a video of Perry touching Justin Bieber’s bottom resurfaced online.

    In the 2012 video, Perry is seen giving Bieber a hug at Capital’s Summertime Ball in London and then putting a hand on his bottom. Afterward, Perry mouths, “Sorry, Selena,” referring to Bieber’s then-girlfriend. At the time, Perry was 27 and Bieber was 18.

    Katy Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

    Image credits: lilbieber

    Further in the video, the Roar singer is seen on stage next to a fan who claimed to be 14 years old. She asks him if he had ever been kissed, then plants a kiss very close to his lips and laughs.

    Now, people have turned their attention to one of Perry’s tweets from 2010 that read, “Also heard Justin Biebers gonna b here 2night, can’t wait to tap that.” At the time, the Canadian superstar was 16.

    Katy Perry’s message was deemed “creepy,” given that Justin Bieber was 16 at the time and she was 25
    Katy Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

    Image credits: katyperry

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    Katy Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

    Image credits: katyperry

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    Reacting to the tweet, one user recently wrote, “I hope ‘tap that’ meant something different 16 years ago…. “

    “You’re so f**king creepy,” another said, while a third added, “Sh*t like this makes me believe what they say about you.”

    Okay u need to be in jail for this tweet,” said someone else, stressing that Bieber was a minor when Perry made the suggestive comment.

    Katy Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

    Image credits: katyperry

    Ruby Rose previously took to the social media platform Threads to recount an alleged incident she experienced with the pop star in Melbourne, Australia.

    The actress said that, while she was resting her head on her friend’s lap, Perry approached her, then “bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v*gina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her.”

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    She added, “I was only in my early 20s. I’m now 40. It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly. I have photos and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people.”

    Perry also touched the Canadian star’s bottom while hugging him backstage at a concert in London
    Katy Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

    Image credits: erenfromtargets

    The John Wick star explained that she had gone to the police to file four reports against four separate individuals, though she did not name any of them.

    Rose claimed she kept Perry’s alleged misconduct “a secret” because the singer had agreed to help her secure a US visa.

    The Australian actress explained that she had told the story publicly but downplayed its seriousness, turning it into a “fun story” from a wild night out “because I didn’t know how else to handle it.” 

    Katy Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

    Image credits: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

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    She noted that it was “quite the relief” to have filed the police reports and that she would not be discussing the case publicly any further.

    “I can start the healing process now,” Rose wrote. “And temporarily move forward. I love you all so much.”

    A representative for the 41-year-old singer denied Rose’s allegations, calling them “categorically false” and “dangerous, reckless lies.”

    Justin Bieber has not commented on the resurfaced video or Perry’s tweet about him
    Katy Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

    Image credits: lilbieber

    Katy Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

    Image credits: walkemdowntex

    “Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named,” they stated.

    In 2010, it was reported that Perry and Rose went out in Melbourne on the night of August 6, including “crashing” a prom event and going to the Spice Market nightclub.

    Victoria Police have opened an investigation into the incident. They stated, “Melbourne s*xual offences and child ab*se investigation team (SOCIT) detectives are investigating [an alleged] historical s*xual a*sault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010.”

    Katy Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

    Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

    Katy Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

    Image credits: KingDominance10

    “Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne’s CBD,” they added.

    “As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.” 

    Actress Ruby Rose accused Perry of rubbing her privates on her face at a nightclub without her consentKaty Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

    Image credits: katyperry

    Katy Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

    Image credits: indicaslim

    Since Rose’s accusations, an interview has resurfaced showing Pitch Perfect actress Anna Kendrick discussing an incident in which Perry touched her inappropriately at the Grammys.

    “Katy Perry f*nger-b*nged my cleavage, it was a weird night,” Kendrick told Conan O’Brien in 2014. “My dress… I was kinda asking for it. If nobody had done it, I would’ve been a little sad. I have met her before, and she’s like… she’s aggressive, I like it.” 

    Katy Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

    Image credits: rubyrose

    Perry, whose real name is Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, was accused of misconduct in 2019 by Josh Kloss, who appeared in her music video for Teenage Dream.

    Kloss claimed that, during a party, Perry pulled down his sweatpants and underwear, exposing his privates to her friends.

    Tina Kandelaki, a Russian TV presenter, also alleged that an intoxicated Perry once tried to kiss her at a party without her consent.

    “Hope this tweet haunts her at night,” wrote one critic, as others told the singer to delete the messageKaty Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

    Image credits: HarmanSmith64

    Katy Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

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    Katy Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

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    Katy Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

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    Katy Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

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    Katy Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

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    Katy Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

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    Katy Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

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    Katy Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

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    Katy Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

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    Katy Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

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    Katy Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

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    Katy Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

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    Katy Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

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    Katy Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

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    Katy Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

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    Katy Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

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    Katy Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

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    Katy Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

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    Katy Perry's Comment About Justin Bieber In 2010 Horrifies Fans After They Learn How Old He Was

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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