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Before Ruby Rose, Model In Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ Made Bombshell Misconduct Claim
Model in Katy Perryu2019s Teenage Dream music video in a close-up with a man during a party scene.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Before Ruby Rose, Model In Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ Made Bombshell Misconduct Claim

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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In 2019, Model and actor Josh Kloss, who starred in Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream music video, accused her of publicly humiliating him at a 2012 party.

The accusation is being revisited by social media users amid the singer facing s**ual a**ault claims by Australian actress Ruby Rose.

Rose alleges Perry rubbed her privates in her face at Melbourne’s Spice Market nightclub when they were both in their 20s, which made her “projectile vomit.”

Highlights
  • Ruby Rose, over the weekend, accused Katy Perry of making forced physical contact with her at a nightclub in 2010.
  • Josh Kloss, who appeared in ‘Teenage Dream,’ previously made similar claims in 2019 about an incident at a party.
  • The two allegations have led netizens to revisit other past incidents involving Perry.

Some netizens have called Perry the “female Diddy” amid the fiasco.

RELATED:

    Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream co-star accused her of overstepping boundaries with him

    Model from Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream era posing with flowing dark hair and floral halter dress in an indoor setting

    Image credits: katyperry

    Kloss made his allegations in a now-deleted Instagram post that read: “So I saw Katy a couple times after her breakup with Russell [Brand]. This one time, I brought a friend who was d**ng to meet her.

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    “It was Johnny Wujek’s birthday party at Moonlight Rollerway. When I saw her, we hugged, and she was still my crush.”

    Model in Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream music video performing on stage with microphone in a beige and white outfit

    Image credits: katyperry

    “But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear down as far as she could to show my p**is to a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt?”

    Social media post accusing Katy Perry of misconduct involving model in Teenage Dream music video.

    Image credits: LaertesFrump

    Model in Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream music video dancing closely with a man in a dimly lit party scene.

    Image credits: Capitol Records, LLC

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    Wujek, a renowned costume designer based in Los Angeles, defended Perry at the time and said Kloss had developed an “obsession” with her since they worked together.

    “Katy would never do something like that,” he added.

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    Young man with dark hair and beard wearing a black jacket and polka dot shirt, relating to model Katy Perry Teenage Dream misconduct claim.

    Image credits: Getty/Paul Archuleta

    Perry addressed the allegation in a 2020 interview with The Guardian, saying, “I don’t want to say ‘guilty until proven innocent,’ but there are no checks and balances. A headline just flies. There’s no investigation of what it is.”

    Katy Perry could not say the same about Ruby Rose’s claim, as the actress has filed an official police report

    Model in Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream music video with a man in an intimate, dimly lit bedroom scene.

    Image credits: Capitol Records, LLC

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    Rose made her allegations against Perry on Threads on April 12 and, on April 14, provided an update, saying she had “finalized” filing a complaint against the singer.

    Victoria Police confirmed to local daily The Herald Sun that they’re investigating “a historical s**ual a**ault” in Melbourne dating back to 2010.

    Model in Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream music video embracing male co-star in intimate outdoor scenes by the water.

    Image credits: Capitol Records, LLC

    “As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage,” they added.

    The owner of the concerned nightclub, in a statement, said Perry and Rose were “drunk” but not “paralytic” on the night in question.

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    Model in Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream video sitting on marble floor wearing black outfit and knee-high boots against wooden wall

    Image credits: katyperry

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    He said he was unaware of any alleged misconduct or of someone vomiting.

    Meanwhile, the singer’s representatives said, “The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, but they are also dangerous, reckless lies.”

    Model in Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream video posing indoors wearing a blazer and graphic t-shirt showing fashion style

    Image credits: rubyrose

    The statement noted that Rose had a “well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals,” but failed to name any figures.

    Other instances of Perry behaving questionably also resurfaced online this week

    A video of Perry grabbing Justin Bieber’s backside at the 2012 Capital Summertime Ball is being widely shared on social media.

    “Now imagine the gender reversed,” a Redditor commented, while another flagged the age difference between both musicians, with Perry being 28 at the time and Bieber being 18.

    Model in a red backless dress posing in a hallway, related to Katy Perry Teenage Dream misconduct claim.

    Image credits: katyperry

    Anna Kendrick’s 2014 appearance on Conan O’Brien’s eponymous talk show, where she described Perry inappropriately touching her at that year’s Grammys, went viral too.

    “Katy Perry f**ger b**ged my cleavage,” the A Simple Favor actress told O’Brien, though her tone was playful.

    Kendrick said her dress was “kinda asking for it” and that “if nobody had done it,” she would’ve been disappointed.

    Netizens used the interview to label Perry “predatory.”

    Close-up of a woman with dark hair and makeup, related to model in Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream misconduct claim.

    Image credits: katyperry

    In 2018, while serving as a judge on American Idol, Perry stirred controversy by kissing contestant Benjamin Glaze on the lips without warning after he confessed he had never been kissed.

    Glaze, in his response, said he did not consider the encounter harassment but acknowledged that it made him uncomfortable. 

    “She needs to be locked up,” a netizen said about Katy Perry

    Tweet by Sam Tripoli reacting to controversy surrounding Katy Perry, mentioning wild and bad behavior related to misconduct claims.

    Image credits: samtripoli

    Tweet from user Kim commenting on Katy Perry with a controversial statement posted on April 13, 2026.

    Image credits: Kimannder

    Tweet by Sam Puckett responding to a user, expressing opinion about a misconduct claim related to Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream model.

    Image credits: Sampuckettcrave

    Tweet from Elisabeth supporting Josh Kloss and referencing Katy Perry with hashtag meToo discussing misconduct claims.

    Image credits: popstar_nr1

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Katy Perry, related to model in Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream and misconduct claim.

    Image credits: artpophd

    Twitter user philippe replying to a comment about a career, discussing Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream model misconduct claim.

    Image credits: philbldo

    Tweet discussing a model in Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream video and a bombshell misconduct claim incident.

    Image credits: TwtXjy

    Tweet screenshot showing a user criticizing Katy Perry as the model in Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream claims misconduct.

    Image credits: eyedyealot

    Tweet discussing victim silence related to a model in Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream alleging bombshell misconduct.

    Image credits: yjwavy

    Tweet discussing model in Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream video making bombshell misconduct claim before Ruby Rose's involvement.

    Image credits: AlterBater

    Tweet from Summer D about discomfort caused by flirting and awkward advances, relating to model in Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream video.

    Image credits: Daisysummer05

    Tweet from Paisano discussing a friend’s experience with divas related to model in Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream misconduct claim.

    Image credits: Paisano

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing show business, related to model in Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream and misconduct claim.

    Image credits: Factcheckmy0

    Tweet text discussing a model in Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream who made a bombshell misconduct claim before fame.

    Image credits: pagesix1536

    Screenshot of a tweet by Doreen Victoria replying with a comment about Hollywood, including a laughing emoji.

    Image credits: DoreenVictoria

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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