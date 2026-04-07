What Los Angeles Really Looks Like: 100 People Captured In Honest Portraits By This Artist (34 Pics)Interview With Artist
Leah Moulds is a Midwest-born artist based in Los Angeles, whose work is deeply influenced by everyday encounters and quiet, observant moments. The idea for her portrait series began with a simple yet meaningful interaction—after months of noticing her mailman, she finally gathered the courage to approach him and ask for a photo. That same evening, she turned the image into a drawing, a spontaneous act that would later grow into a larger creative commitment: capturing 100 people across the city, each chosen for their individuality and presence.
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Logan
Inspired by individuality and visual self-expression, Moulds began to see Los Angeles not through its clichés, but through its people. “I’m inspired by personal style and expression and I see so many cool people around this city,” she explained in an interview with Bored Panda. Her work deliberately shifts the focus away from the expected narratives of Hollywood and wealth, revealing instead a city rich with character and diversity. Through each portrait, she captures a more intimate and authentic side of LA—one that reflects its energy, creativity, and human depth. “It’s full of so much life, diversity and inspiration,” the artist added, reinforcing her deep appreciation for the environment that fuels her creativity.
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Melanie
To bring the project to life, Moulds developed a simple, personal approach, often starting conversations with strangers while walking her dog. With a small script in mind, she began testing her idea within her own neighborhood, unsure of how people might respond. What she discovered was an unexpected openness. “People were willing to engage with me,” she shared, recalling how quickly hesitation gave way to genuine interaction. Each encounter became a moment of exchange—brief, but meaningful—adding a human layer to every portrait she created.
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Ryan
Over time, these interactions became just as important as the drawings themselves. What started as a simple idea gradually grew into a daily creative practice, one that allowed Moulds to merge everything that inspires her—people, style, and spontaneous connection—into a consistent rhythm. Each encounter added a new layer to the project, transforming it from a personal challenge into something more open and shared. As the artist continued approaching strangers, often during walks through her neighborhood, she discovered not only a willingness to participate but a genuine curiosity and warmth in return.
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This sense of exchange reshaped how Moulds experienced the city. Rather than observing from a distance, she became part of the very energy she set out to capture—engaging with people, hearing brief stories, and witnessing the diversity that first drew her in. The project, in turn, became a reflection of Los Angeles itself: full of life, openness, and unexpected inspiration. At its core, it remains rooted in those small, human moments, what she describes as her favorite part of the process, simply sharing a brief, creative experience with strangers.