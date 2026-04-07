Inspired by individuality and visual self-expression, Moulds began to see Los Angeles not through its clichés, but through its people. “I’m inspired by personal style and expression and I see so many cool people around this city,” she explained in an interview with Bored Panda. Her work deliberately shifts the focus away from the expected narratives of Hollywood and wealth, revealing instead a city rich with character and diversity. Through each portrait, she captures a more intimate and authentic side of LA—one that reflects its energy, creativity, and human depth. “It’s full of so much life, diversity and inspiration,” the artist added, reinforcing her deep appreciation for the environment that fuels her creativity.