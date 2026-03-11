Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Katy Perry Loses Bitter 16-Year Legal Battle Against Katie Perry
Katy Perry with long dark hair and makeup at a public event against a green backdrop with white text.
Katy Perry Loses Bitter 16-Year Legal Battle Against Katie Perry

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
Australian designer Katie Perry has won a trademark case against US pop star Katy Perry after a 16-year-long legal battle.

The High Court of Australia on Wednesday, March 11, found that the former had not hurt the singer’s reputation or misled consumers with her eponymous clothing brand, which she started in 2007.

Netizens have shared their reactions following the verdict, with the majority criticizing the Hot N Cold singer’s decision to go against Katie for running a business under her birth name, while pointing out that “Katy Perry” is only her stage name. 

Highlights
  • The High Court of Australia has ruled in favor of designer Katie Perry, ending a 16-year trademark battle with pop star Katy Perry.
  • The court found that no reasonable consumer in Australia would confuse Katie Perry’s clothing brand with the singer’s global reputation.
  • The Aussie designer sees her victory as a significant win for small businesses.

“Her real name is Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson. Someone who is a pretend Katy Perry tried to sue a real Katie Perry. Make that make sense,” one asked. 

    The legal battle between Katie Perry and Katy Perry ends in the designer’s favor

    Katy Perry wearing a silver sequined dress with long black hair, posing at an event with a serious expression.

    Image credits: Getty/Mike Marsland

    Katie Perry, who now goes by her married name Katie Taylor, has been selling clothes at local markets, on her website, and through several social media accounts under the Katie Perry brand since 2008.

    The legal battle began in 2009, when lawyers for Katy Perry sent cease-and-desist letters to her.

    “I had never heard of the singer when I started my label,” Taylor said in court while detailing how she first heard of Katy in mid-2008 when the song I Kissed a Girl came on the radio.

    “I was simply building a fashion business under the name I was born with,” she asserted. 

    Katie Perry smiling in an indoor setting with long brown hair, related to Katy Perry legal battle news update.

    Image credits: katieperry.designer

    In 2019, Taylor sued the singer, arguing that her sale of sweatpants, hoodies, jackets, and other items during a 2014 tour infringed her trademark, and she won. 

    However, in 2024, the ruling was overturned on appeal, with judges saying Katy had been using her name as a trademark five years before Taylor started her business.

    Woman holding a sign for Katie Perry clothing brand, related to Katy Perry loses bitter 16-year legal battle news.

    Image credits: katieperry.designer

    As for today’s verdict, the High Court, in a 3:2 decision, found that given “the heightened strength of the reputation of Katy Perry, no ordinary person in Australia, after a moment’s reflection, would think Katie Perry’s products were linked to the singer.”

    The court also ruled that Katy Perry’s eponymous label and her international merchandise distributor, Bravado, had been “assiduous infringers” of Taylor’s trademark, as they sold clothing in Australia despite their registration excluding clothing items. 

    Both parties have released statements following the verdict

    Katy Perry at an event with long dark hair and dramatic makeup, related to legal battle news.

    Image credits: Getty/Rodin Eckenroth

    A spokesperson for the singer said in a statement: “Katy Perry has never sought to close down Ms. Taylor’s business or stop her from selling clothes under the Katie Perry label.”

    “Today, by a 3:2 decision, the High Court determined that Ms. Taylor’s trademark can remain on the register,” the statement added, before noting that the court had “sent the case back to the Full Federal Court to determine issues raised by Katy Perry, including Ms. Taylor’s 10-year delay in bringing her case.”

    Woman with long brown hair and blue eyes speaking during a TV interview about Katy Perry legal battle.

    Image credits: A Current Affair

    In a statement posted on the Katie Perry website, the designer said the decision showed that “even small Australian businesses” could stand up for their rights.

    “This case has never just been about a name,” she said. “It has been about protecting small businesses in Australia, standing up for what’s right, and showing that we all matter.”

    Tweet from ApricotPopPop replying to BBCWorld about bullying people with lawsuits, related to Katy Perry legal battle keywords.

    Image credits: ApricotPopPop

    Woman in blue cardigan holding a lavender dress in a boutique, related to Katy Perry loses bitter 16-year legal battle keyword.

    Image credits: katieperry.designer

    Speaking to A Current Affair, a prominent Australian news program, Taylor said part of the reason she took Perry to court was to set a good example for her children.

    “I know I’ve set a really good role model for them — of resilience, of standing up to bullies, and of backing yourself as well,” she said.

    Netizens have backed Katie since the court’s decision and have wished the best for her business

    Woman with long brown hair sitting on a couch holding a cup, representing Katy Perry legal battle against Katie Perry.

    Image credits: katieperry.designer

    “I’m really happy for the real Katie Perry! She didn’t steal anything from the singer. That’s her real name,” one user wrote.

    Another added, “May the real Katie Perry have a super successful fashion empire.”

    A third advised the designer to “come out with a shirt saying, ‘There can only be one Katie Perry.’”

    “The real Katie Perry said ‘Yeah, nah,’ because that’s the Aussie way,” another observed.

    Katy Perry in a red strapless dress posing against a plain wall amid legal battle news with Katie Perry.

    Image credits: katyperry

    A Katy Perry critic, meanwhile, wrote, “A case coming from a person with more money, influence, and power should account for bullying.”

    “Celebs trying to push their weight around ordinary folks is really pathetic,” another echoed.

    “Their names were spelled differently. Katie and Katy. Just goes to show the greed of the rich people to try and take down the little guys,” remarked a third.

    A fourth, referencing the singer’s Blue Origin space trip, commented, “Fake astronaut suing over a name is crazy.”

    “The fact that she dragged this out for 16 years is quite evident of how bitter and vindictive she is,” another said

    Tweet reply from Nevena Cankovic commenting on BBCNews about Katy Perry legal battle with a shrug emoji.

    Image credits: NevenaCankovic

    Tweet by Ola replying to LBC, commenting on celebrities and expressing relief that common sense prevailed, with timestamp and engagement icons.

    Image credits: dimeji_csv

    Tweet criticizing Katy Perry in a bitter 16-year legal battle against Katie Perry, highlighting the prolonged dispute.

    Image credits: Thirdmainlom

    Tweet from Alison Denning questioning the number of times Katy Perry legal battle went back and forth before final result.

    Image credits: al32302

    Twitter reply by Lynn Reed discussing the legal battle involving Katy Perry and issues with brand threats.

    Image credits: PondNCreek

    Tweet discussing Katy Perry and the Australian designer in the context of a legal battle over the name Katy Perry.

    Image credits: EmsCastlevania

    Tweet on a social media platform replying to BBCWorld, discussing Katy Perry legal battle, with US and Chile flags in profile image.

    Image credits: yaddablablabla

    Two Spider-Man characters pointing at each other illustrating Katy Perry loses bitter legal battle concept.

    Image credits: TheJayeDiggs

    Tweet from Septimius Severus humorously referencing a legal dispute involving Katy Perry and Katie Perry.

    Image credits: MasonDoLindor

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to BBCWorld questioning if Katy Perry is rich enough already amid legal battle news.

    Image credits: coffeesmuggling

    A social media post discussing Katy Perry in relation to a legal battle against Katie Perry, referencing likeness.

    Image credits: nob_what

    A tweet from Michael Cold discussing Katie Perry and Katy Perry amid a bitter 16-year legal battle.

    Image credits: Devlin_Cold

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
