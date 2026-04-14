“I Can Start The Healing Process Now”: After Making Grave Accusations Against Katy Perry, Ruby Rose Gives New Update On Case

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Ruby Rose has shared an update following her bombshell allegations against Katy Perry.

On Sunday (April 12), the Batwoman star took to social media to recount an alleged incident she experienced with the pop star in Melbourne, Australia.

Rose claimed that Perry, who has previously faced accusations of inappropriate behavior, rubbed her privates on her face without her consent.

RELATED:

Highlights Ruby Rose accused Katy Perry of rubbing her privates on her face without consent during a nightclub incident nearly two decades ago.

Perry’s representative denied the allegations, calling them "categorically false."

Perry previously faced misconduct accusations from co-star Josh Kloss and Russian presenter Tina Kandelaki.

Ruby Rose has shared an update after accusing Katy Perry of inappropriate behavior on Threads



Image credits: Ruby Rose

Trigger Warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

She said the incident took place at a nightclub. “She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friend’s lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v*gina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Orange Is the New Black actress made the allegations on the social media platform Threads in response to a recent video of Perry at Coachella.



Image credits: Katy Perry

She explained that the case occurred almost two decades ago, stating, “I was only in my early 20s. I’m now 40. It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly.

“I have photos and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people.”

A representative for the Firework singer denied Rose’s allegations, calling them “categorically false.”



Rose claimed that Perry rubbed her privates on her face during a night out in Australia



Image credits: Katy Perry

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Ruby Rose

ADVERTISEMENT

In an update shared on Tuesday (April 14), Rose announced that she had finalized her police reports and was not allowed to talk publicly about the incident linked to them.

She noted that it was “quite the relief” to have filed the police reports and not have to discuss the case.

“I can start the healing process now,” the John Wick star wrote. “And temporarily move forward. I love you all so much.”

The 40-year-old actress has filed a series of police reports, stating, “I can start the healing process now”



Image credits: Ruby Rose

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Ruby Rose

In previous posts, Rose said she had gone to the police to file four reports against four separate individuals, though she did not name any of them.

Rose claimed she kept Perry’s alleged misconduct “a secret” because the singer had agreed to help her secure a US visa.

On social media, the Resident Evil star said she had told the story publicly but downplayed its seriousness, turning it into a “fun story” from a wild night out “because I didn’t know how else to handle it.”

The Firework singer denied Rose’s allegations, calling them “dangerous reckless lies,” and doubled down with a song



Image credits: Katy Perry

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

She added of Perry, “She agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret.”

A representative for the superstar quickly denied the claims, stating, “The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies.

“Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

Image credits: Katy Perry

Following the allegations against her, the 41-year-old hitmaker wrote to her followers, “I love you,” alongside an image of her song By the Grace of God.

The song includes lines like “I picked myself back up” and “Now I have to rise above / Let the universe call the bluff / Yeah the truth will set you free.”

Perry, whose real name is Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, was accused of s*xual misconduct in 2019 by Josh Kloss, her co-star in the Teenage Dream music video.

Perry previously faced accusations of inappropriate behavior from a Russian presenter and her Teenage Dream video co-star

Image credits: Katy Perry

Kloss claimed that, during a party, the singer pulled down his sweatpants and underwear, exposing his privates to her friends. He also alleged that Perry’s management prevented him from coming forward with the accusations.

Around that time, Russian TV presenter Tina Kandelaki alleged in the Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta that an intoxicated Perry tried to kiss her at a party without her consent.



Image credits: Ruby Rose

Asked about the allegations by The Guardian in 2020, Perry said, “I think we live in a world where anyone can say anything. I don’t want to say ‘guilty until proven innocent’ but there’s no checks and balances: a headline just flies, right?”

Since Rose’s accusations, a 2014 interview has resurfaced that shows Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick joking about Perry touching her inappropriately at the Grammy Awards.



In 2014, Anna Kendrick shared that Perry touched her inappropriately at the Grammys



Image credits: Katy Perry

“Katy Perry f*nger-b*nged my cleavage, it was a weird night,” Kendrick told Conan O’Brien. “My dress… I was kinda asking for it. If nobody had done it, I would’ve been a little sad. I have met her before, and she’s like… she’s aggressive, I like it.”

Perry is in a relationship with former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. She shares a daughter, Daisy, with her ex-boyfriend, actor Orlando Bloom.