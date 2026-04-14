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Another Katy Perry Bombshell Allegation Resurfaces After Ruby Rose Claim
Actress Anna Kendrick in a black top speaking during a late-night talk show interview segment.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Another Katy Perry Bombshell Allegation Resurfaces After Ruby Rose Claim

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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American singer and actress Anna Kendrick, during a 2014 appearance on Conan O’Brien’s eponymous talk show, claimed that she had a “weird” encounter with an “aggressive” Katy Perry at the Grammys.

Kendrick’s interview has gained new life online after Perry was accused by Orange Is the New Black alum Ruby Rose of rubbing her privates on her face at the Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne when they were both in their 20s.

Highlights
  • Anna Kendrick’s old video about an encounter with Katy Perry has resurfaced amid Ruby Rose’s allegations against the singer.
  • Rose accused Perry of violating her at a club when they were both in their 20s, but the latter’s team denied it.
  • Amid the controversy, several of Perry’s past actions are being scrutinized by netizens from a new perspective.

Netizens have shared divided reactions to Kendrick’s comments amid the fiasco, with some dismissing Perry’s actions as a prank and others comparing her to a male musician known for making similar headlines. 

“Even Anna admits it was a joke,” one said, while another added, “D**n, she’s the female Diddy.”

RELATED:

    A resurfaced clip of Anna Kendrick describing an incident involving Katy Perry has drawn renewed attention

    Woman in a black strapless top and pants posing on a staircase in an elegant indoor setting for another Katy Perry bombshell allegation.

    Image credits: annakendrick47

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    Katy Perry fi**er-b**ged my cleavage,” Kendrick told Conan O’Brien as the audience erupted in laughter.

    When O’Brien asked if Perry “just does that,” Kendrick replied that her plunging outfit for the night was “kinda asking for it.”

    “If nobody had done it, I would’ve been a little sad,” she quipped.

    Woman with long brown hair in a black sleeveless top discussing another Katy Perry bombshell allegation on a talk show set.

    Image credits: TBS/Conan

    O’Brien went on to ask Kendrick to “paint the scene” for his viewers.

    “So you’re standing still, and Katy Perry walks by and [he made a noise and moved his pointed index finger in a downward motion]?” he asked.

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    “I have met her before, and she’s like… she’s aggressive. I like it,” Kendrick responded.

    Woman with long brown hair in a black sleeveless top gesturing during a late-night talk show about Katy Perry bombshell allegation.

    Image credits: TBS/Conan

    While Kendrick’s recollection of her engagement with Perry sounded light-hearted, a netizen labelled the singer “Predatory.”

    “It happens. I’ve been s**ually a**aulted by an acquaintance in the girls’ bathroom,” another noted.

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    A third used the opportunity to assert that “women can be a**sers too,” while a fourth expressed Perry’s alleged victims “should have slapped her in the face at the time.”

    Perry’s team has addressed claims made by Ruby Rose

    Katy Perry posing in a red backless dress with silver earrings in a dimly lit hallway amid new bombshell allegations.

    Image credits: katyperry

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    Rose on Sunday claimed that she kept the alleged misconduct by Perry “a secret” because she had agreed to help her secure a U.S. visa.

    She also revealed that she had gone to the police to file four reports against four separate individuals, one of whom was Perry.

    Person with shaved head wearing a pinstripe blazer and white shirt, related to Katy Perry bombshell allegation news.

    Image credits: rubyrose

    A representative for Perry released the following statement in response:

    “The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false; they are dangerous and reckless lies.

    Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

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    Katy Perry close-up portrait with serious expression, highlighting another bombshell allegation resurfacing in the news.

    Image credits: katyperry

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    The statement refrained from naming those Rose had made allegations against.

    In an update on Tuesday, April 14, Rose announced she had finalized all the reports and would not be publicly commenting on the matter since that was the instruction she received from the authorities.

    The Katy Perry vs Ruby Rose debacle has led several past accounts of the singer to resurface

    Person with short purple hair and hoop earring posing in a black top, linked to Katy Perry bombshell allegation news.

    Image credits: rubyrose

    A video of Perry grabbing Justin Bieber’s backside at the 2012 Capital Summertime Ball is being widely shared online.

    “Now imagine the gender reversed,” a Redditor commented, while another also flagged the age difference between both musicians, with Perry being 28 at the time and Bieber being 18.

    Katy Perry album cover displayed on Apple Music with a soft floral background and warm light effects.

    Image credits: katyperry

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    In 2019, actor Josh Kloss, who appeared in Perry’s Teenage Dream music video, accused her of verbal violence on set and alleged she exposed his private parts to her friends at a party without his consent.

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    Katy Perry and Anna Kendrick posing on the red carpet amid another Katy Perry bombshell allegation news.

    Image credits: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs

    Days later, Georgian-Russian TV presenter Tina Kandelaki claimed Perry tried to kiss her without consent at an event.

    Katy Perry in a sleeveless olive dress posing against a plain background amid new bombshell allegation news.

    Image credits: katyperry

    In 2018, while serving as a judge on American Idol, Perry also stirred controversy by kissing contestant Benjamin Glaze on the lips without warning after he confessed he had never been kissed.

    Glaze, in his response, said he did not consider it harassment but acknowledged the moment made him uncomfortable.

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    Netizens also recalled Perry being married to English comedian, actor, and media personality Russell Brand in the past, with one saying the relationship “makes sense.”

    Katy Perry posing outdoors wearing a black strapless dress and silver necklace with city buildings in the background.

    Image credits: katyperry

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    Following a criminal investigation launched in September 2023, Brand has been formally charged over allegations of non-consensual contact with multiple women, with the earliest incident reportedly dating back to 1999.

    “She’s disgusting and needs to be arrested,” a social media user said about Perry

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing another Katy Perry bombshell allegation after Ruby Rose claim online.

    Image credits: Lurk1053620

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    Twitter user Nick replying to a PageSix post about another Katy Perry bombshell allegation resurfacing after Ruby Rose claim.

    Image credits: nicky_1290

    Tweet showing an allegation against Katy Perry, mentioning victims and calls for her arrest after Ruby Rose claim controversy.

    Image credits: AydinNose

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing another Katy Perry bombshell allegation after Ruby Rose claim.

    Image credits: DaRealStupidity

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    Social media post discussing another Katy Perry bombshell allegation resurfaces after Ruby Rose claim, dated April 14, 2026.

    Image credits: MCSoul67

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    Screenshot of a social media post expressing doubts about Katy Perry amid another bombshell allegation after Ruby Rose claim.

    Image credits: AR27iselite

    Tweet from American Revivalist responding to news post about Katy Perry bombshell allegation, featuring fire emoji.

    Image credits: MikeCBurlew

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing another Katy Perry bombshell allegation resurfacing after Ruby Rose claim.

    Image credits: factsaboutkaty

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    Tweet discussing Katy Perry and allegations related to consent, part of ongoing Katy Perry bombshell allegations conversation.

    Image credits: real_safespaces

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    Tweet by RayQuantia Jackson replying to nypost, criticizing with the phrase she is just so gross, related to Katy Perry allegation.

    Image credits: RayQuantia

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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