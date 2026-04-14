Another Katy Perry Bombshell Allegation Resurfaces After Ruby Rose Claim

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American singer and actress Anna Kendrick, during a 2014 appearance on Conan O’Brien’s eponymous talk show, claimed that she had a “weird” encounter with an “aggressive” Katy Perry at the Grammys.

Kendrick’s interview has gained new life online after Perry was accused by Orange Is the New Black alum Ruby Rose of rubbing her privates on her face at the Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne when they were both in their 20s.

Highlights Anna Kendrick’s old video about an encounter with Katy Perry has resurfaced amid Ruby Rose’s allegations against the singer.

Rose accused Perry of violating her at a club when they were both in their 20s, but the latter’s team denied it.

Amid the controversy, several of Perry’s past actions are being scrutinized by netizens from a new perspective.

Netizens have shared divided reactions to Kendrick’s comments amid the fiasco, with some dismissing Perry’s actions as a prank and others comparing her to a male musician known for making similar headlines.

“Even Anna admits it was a joke,” one said, while another added, “D**n, she’s the female Diddy.”

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A resurfaced clip of Anna Kendrick describing an incident involving Katy Perry has drawn renewed attention

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“Katy Perry fi**er-b**ged my cleavage,” Kendrick told Conan O’Brien as the audience erupted in laughter.

When O’Brien asked if Perry “just does that,” Kendrick replied that her plunging outfit for the night was “kinda asking for it.”

“If nobody had done it, I would’ve been a little sad,” she quipped.

Image credits: TBS/Conan

O’Brien went on to ask Kendrick to “paint the scene” for his viewers.

“So you’re standing still, and Katy Perry walks by and [he made a noise and moved his pointed index finger in a downward motion]?” he asked.

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“I have met her before, and she’s like… she’s aggressive. I like it,” Kendrick responded.

Image credits: TBS/Conan

While Kendrick’s recollection of her engagement with Perry sounded light-hearted, a netizen labelled the singer “Predatory.”

“It happens. I’ve been s**ually a**aulted by an acquaintance in the girls’ bathroom,” another noted.

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A third used the opportunity to assert that “women can be a**sers too,” while a fourth expressed Perry’s alleged victims “should have slapped her in the face at the time.”

Perry’s team has addressed claims made by Ruby Rose

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Rose on Sunday claimed that she kept the alleged misconduct by Perry “a secret” because she had agreed to help her secure a U.S. visa.

She also revealed that she had gone to the police to file four reports against four separate individuals, one of whom was Perry.

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A representative for Perry released the following statement in response:

“The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false; they are dangerous and reckless lies.

Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

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The statement refrained from naming those Rose had made allegations against.

In an update on Tuesday, April 14, Rose announced she had finalized all the reports and would not be publicly commenting on the matter since that was the instruction she received from the authorities.

The Katy Perry vs Ruby Rose debacle has led several past accounts of the singer to resurface

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A video of Perry grabbing Justin Bieber’s backside at the 2012 Capital Summertime Ball is being widely shared online.

“Now imagine the gender reversed,” a Redditor commented, while another also flagged the age difference between both musicians, with Perry being 28 at the time and Bieber being 18.

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In 2019, actor Josh Kloss, who appeared in Perry’s Teenage Dream music video, accused her of verbal violence on set and alleged she exposed his private parts to her friends at a party without his consent.

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Days later, Georgian-Russian TV presenter Tina Kandelaki claimed Perry tried to kiss her without consent at an event.

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In 2018, while serving as a judge on American Idol, Perry also stirred controversy by kissing contestant Benjamin Glaze on the lips without warning after he confessed he had never been kissed.

Glaze, in his response, said he did not consider it harassment but acknowledged the moment made him uncomfortable.

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3. Katy Perry kissed an American idol contestant Glaze without consent.Glaze, who was visibly stunned and fell to the ground stated that he was uncomfortable because he wanted to save his first kiss for a special relationship pic.twitter.com/yOB0njlibr — God is a woman (Sam)! (@godisyung) April 13, 2026

Netizens also recalled Perry being married to English comedian, actor, and media personality Russell Brand in the past, with one saying the relationship “makes sense.”

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Following a criminal investigation launched in September 2023, Brand has been formally charged over allegations of non-consensual contact with multiple women, with the earliest incident reportedly dating back to 1999.

“She’s disgusting and needs to be arrested,” a social media user said about Perry

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