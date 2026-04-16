New Details In Ruby Rose’s Allegations Against Katy Perry As Video Of Night Emerges Amid Police Investigation

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A wild night in Australia 16 years ago is now being revisited in a far more disturbing light.

After Ruby Rose accused Katy Perry of inappropriately touching her and carrying out a non-consensual act, details about the night of August 15, 2010, have resurfaced.

Video footage captured the Firework singer crashing a high school event, and Rose was also with her at the time. They then hit a couple of nightclubs, where the alleged misconduct took place.

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Highlights New details about Ruby Rose and Katy Perry's night in Australia have resurfaced, painting a bigger picture of what happened on August 15, 2010.

Video footage captured the Firework singer crashing a high school event, and Rose was also with her before hitting a couple of nightclubs.

“I don’t know who’s year 12 formal it was but nothing was going to stop @katyperry …” tweeted Rose, who was reportedly with her at the time.

A former club manager recalled that they both had “too much to drink.”

A wild night in Australia 16 years ago is now being revisited in a far more disturbing light

Image credits: rubyrose

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Trigger Warning: This article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

The alleged misconduct took place when Katy Perry was visiting Australia to promote her third album, Teenage Dream.

Perry was with Ruby Rose on August 15, 2010, when they crashed a Melbourne high school’s senior send-off event, held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel.

Image credits: rubyrose

The pop diva slipped into the hotel’s ballroom through a back door at around 11 p.m. and almost went unrecognized in her short black wig.

Her expected entrance came just as her hit song California Gurls began playing.

“Is that Katy Perry?” one person was heard asking in one clip.

Another responded, saying, “Oh, my God. It is!”

Video footage captured the Firework singer crashing a high school event, and Rose was reportedly with her at the time

Image credits: 10 Network

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Perry grabbed the microphone and made her way to the dance floor. The students even joined her when she sang along to Beyoncé’s Single Ladies.

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It was reported that Rose was with her at the time, but she did not appear in the video.

“I totes just crashed a prom!!!” Perry wrote about the stunt on X at the time.

Rose also tweeted about it and said, “I don’t know whose year 12 formal it was, but nothing was going to stop @katyperry …”

Image credits: Splash News

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Back in 2010, news reports said Rose and Perry’s wild night continued as they hit the Spice Market nightclub at the same hotel and then the Boutique nightclub in Prahran.

Reports painted a picture of the duo enjoying themselves, but Rose claimed this week that it was far from a “good time.”

After the surprise entrance at the high school’s senior send-off, Rose and Perry hit a nightclub at the same hotel

Image credits: 10 Network

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A former club manager from Spice Market said they had a “security nightmare” due to the public interest in the Dark Horse singer and the size of the crowd gathering at the venue.

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The ex-staffer claimed both Perry and Rose had “too much to drink,” and the singer was partying “right in the middle of the mosh pit” at one point.

“They were drunk, they weren’t paralytic or anything … just like any other person drinking at a nightclub,” he told the Herald Sun this week.

“They came in together, they were also with Katy’s hair and makeup girl, and another guy who was friends with Ruby.”

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

The unidentified manager said there were 600 other people at the club, while Perry and Rose were in a private VIP area with their friends.

“Being conscious of them both being public figures, we didn’t want someone taking photos of them drunk like that,” he told the outlet. “We always protected them as much as we could.”

When they had to leave, they were escorted out of the venue through a back entrance and taken to a private car.

He also noted that he did not witness any misconduct that night.

A former club manager from Spice Market said they both had “too much to drink” that night

Image credits: jessiej

A decade and a half after the party, Rose shared a string of messages on Threads this week, accusing Perry of behaving inappropriately with her.

“Katy Perry s*xual ass*ulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne,” was her first message that spiraled into a wave of disturbing allegations.

The Orange Is the New Black star claimed she had photos and multiple witnesses to back her claims.

“[Perry] saw me ‘resting’ on my best friend’s lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vag*na on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her,” the actress wrote after readers asked for more details.

Image credits: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Rose said she has told the story publicly before, but turned it into a “funny little drunk story” at the time because she didn’t know how else to handle it.

Victoria Police confirmed on Wednesday that they were investigating the historical s*xual ass*ult that took place in Melbourne in 2010.

Acting Sergeant Paul Hogan of Victoria Police confirmed that detectives from the Melbourne S*xual Offences and Child Ab*se Investigation Team were handling the case.

Victoria Police confirmed that the night in question is being investigated

The Batgirl actress said the police asked her not to comment on the case anymore as the investigation unfolds.

Assuring readers that she wasn’t “ignoring” them, Rose said, “This is a standard request from the police and in many ways, quite the relief.”

A representative for Perry responded to the allegations, calling them “dangerous, reckless lies” that are “categorically false.”

They also said Rose had “a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

Netizens had mixed opinions about the controversy that continues to see new turns every day