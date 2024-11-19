“Shallow Gesture”: John Stamos’ “Solidarity” Post With Cancer-Stricken Dave Coulier Sparks Debate

ADVERTISEMENT

John Stamos’ gesture to wear a bald cap in “solidarity” with his Full House co-star Dave Coulier was slammed as being “shallow.” While some admired John’s support for his friend, who was diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of cancer, others said the act was “insulting.”

Taking to his Instagram page on Monday (November 18), John shared a carousel of snaps alongside Dave getting his head freshly shaved amid his battle with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The 61-year-old actor wrote in the caption: “Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro @dcoulier.

“You’re handling this with so much strength and positivity—it’s inspiring. I know you’re going to get through this, and I’m proud to stand with you every step of the way.”

Image credits: TODAY

John further credited Dave’s wife, Melissa Coulier, who also appeared in one of the photographs, as he wrote: “I love you (p.s. – @melissacoulier is the most wonderfulest – your true lifeline!)”

The post left many people divided, as an Instagram user commented: “So he’s not really supporting him. He’s posing for a photo op.”

A person wrote: “Oh, people – what’s more important? That he shave his head or that he’s actually there for him?”

Someone else penned: “As someone who has had cancer three times I NEVER wanted anyone to shave their head for me.”

Image credits: dcoulier

“I think this is great and hilarious and I’m sure Dave didn’t really want him to shave his head.”

A netizen added: “Awwww this is so cute … also, to anyone in the comments.. if Dave isn’t offended by this, you shouldn’t be either and remember ..

“John is an actor and may need his hair for his JOB. This should be a space filled with positivity and hope.. take the negativity elsewhere.”

Image credits: johnstamos/dcoulier

“Uncle Jessie could never cut his hair,” a commentator quipped.

An observer stated: “Seriously just couldn’t shave your head bro ?? lol”

An additional viewer shared: “Hate to be that person but this is more insulting by putting on a bald cap [than] not shaving ur head.

Image credits: dcoulier

“A person with cancer doesn’t have a ‘cap’ they can take off. Prayers and strength to Dave!!!”

A separate individual chimed in: “What a shallow gesture! Couldn’t even cut your hair off for your friend. And you made sure to post it on Instagram to get those likes too.”

Last week, Dave announced he was diagnosed with cancer during an appearance on the Today show, Page Six reported on Monday.

Image credits: johnstamos/dcoulier

The 65-year-old actor said at the time: “[I was] feeling like I got punched in the stomach because it never happens to you. You always hear about it happening to someone else.”

He recalled the first symptom, which appeared to be a lump in his groin. Nevertheless, Dave said the cancer had not spread past his lymphatic system and shared he would be undergoing chemotherapy until February 2025.

The Michigan native further revealed he was diagnosed with aggressive stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October after a respiratory infection led to rapid swelling in his lymph nodes.

Image credits: johnstamos/dcoulier

He told People on November 13: “My doctors called me back and they said, ‘We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and it’s called B cell and it’s very aggressive.”

B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) is a type of blood cancer that originates in B cells, a type of white blood cell that fights infection, the Mayo Clinic explains.

B-cell NHL is the most common type of NHL, accounting for about 85% of all lymphomas in the United States. It develops when B cells become abnormal and cancerous.

Image credits: johnstamos

In the early stages of NHL, radiation therapy alone can be effective for early-stage indolent NHL. In other stages, treatment often includes chemotherapy combined with a targeted drug, such as a monoclonal antibody like rituximab or obinutuzumab.

Moreover, B-cell NHL often grows slowly and responds well to treatment, but it’s hard to cure and often comes back.

Two weeks into his diagnosis, Dave reportedly said he immediately started chemotherapy and shaved his head as a “preemptive strike.”

Image credits: johnstamos

Dave has been pulling inspiration from family members, many of whom also went through cancer.

He told People: “I lost my mom to breast cancer. I lost my sister Sharon to breast cancer. She was 36 years old.

“I lost my niece, Shannon. She was 29 years old.”

Last week, Dave announced he was diagnosed with cancer

Image credits: johnstamos

Image credits: johnstamos

The actor reportedly added that his older sister Karen is also going through cancer alongside him.

Dave shared: “I saw what those women in my family went through, and I thought to myself, ‘If I can be just 1/10th of a percent as strong as they were, then I’m going to be just fine.”

“That doesn’t seem like solidarity,” a reader commented

