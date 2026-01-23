British Actress Jameela Jamil Brutally Insults “Villain” Blake Lively In Revealed Texts
Newly unsealed court documents tied to Blake Lively’s explosive legal battle with Justin Baldoni have pulled several A-list names into the spotlight, including private messages sent by Jameela Jamil to the Jane the Virgin star’s publicist, Jennifer Abel.
The texts were part of more than 180 pages of unsealed court filings obtained by the Daily Mail on January 22.
- Unsealed documents revealed Jameela Jamil branded Blake Lively a "bizarre villain" in private texts.
- The actress doubled down on her remarks, arguing that feminism is about political and social equity.
- The 180-page filing included messages from Taylor Swift and Brendan Sklenar.
- The leaks are part of an ongoing legal battle where Lively has accused Baldoni of s*xual harassment and emotional distress.
In the exchange, the British actress reportedly branded the It Ends With Us star a “villain”.
As the documents spread online, reactions quickly poured in, with several detractors siding firmly with Lively and others backing Jamil’s blunt assessment.
Jameela Jamil brutally called out Blake Lively a “villain” amid unsealed court documents
Image credits: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images
The messages between Jamil and Abel dated back to August 2024, months before Lively formally sued Baldoni in December.
In the texts, Jamil and Abel discussed the backlash Lively was receiving online over what critics called a “tone-deaf” promotion of It Ends With Us, which centers on domestic violence.
Responding to a TikTok mocking Lively, Abel wrote, “She’s doing this to herself.”
Jamil replied bluntly, “She’s a su*cide bomber at this point.”
Image credits: wwxwashere
Image credits: _eupornia
Their exchange escalated when Lively later shared domestic violence statistics and a survivor hotline link on her social media.
Jamil reacted, “Did you see Blake post that survivor’s link? Dead.” Abel called the post “sick,” while Jamil added, “So cold. Just some stats and a link.”
As the conversation continued, Jamil went further, adding, “I’ve never seen such a bizarre villain act before. She’s OVER over.”
As soon as her texts went viral, the activist addressed her remarks on Instagram.
Jamil responded to her brutal remarks on Blake Lively, clarifying that feminism doesn’t mean liking every woman
Image credits: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Image credits: LoveChurrose
Jamil took to her Instagram to address the controversy surrounding her texts. She reportedly defended both her feminism and her right to criticize Lively.
“Feminism means fighting for the political, social, and economic equity of women,” she said, adding that women “can actually beef with each other” and still be feminists.
The 39-year-old further acknowledged that people were free to criticize her comments, so long as they continued to fight for gender equality.
Image credits: Cindy Ord/Getty Images
She framed her remarks as political rather than personal, calling feminism a “moral and political stance,” not a popularity contest.
Her response came after a source close to Lively told TMZ, “It’s disappointing that instead of listening to women when they speak out, other women call them names and discredit them in defense of a fake male feminist.”
While Jamil did not apologize for her tone, she provided context for her messages.
Despite Jamil’s explanation, the social media sleuths debated whether she crossed the line
Image credits: Nathan Congleton/Getty Images
Image credits: Likes_Nothing8
Image credits: MaelleBernard20
The leaked texts triggered a wave of mixed reactions, as several detractors sharply debated over who they believed.
Several commenters defended Lively, arguing that her career history weighed in her favor.
“I’m still team Blake. She’s been around a long, long time without terrible accusations,” one user wrote.
Another dismissed Jamil’s credibility outright, saying, “Jameela is doing anything to be relevant after The Good Place,” referring to her Netflix sitcom.
Image credits: SplashNews
Image credits: katmaflo
Others echoed similar sentiments, claiming Jamil has a pattern of controversial takes and that “it’s looking good for Blake here.”
In contrast, an equally loud group of online users backed Jamil’s remarks, insisting they aligned with long-standing rumors about Lively.
“She said what we’ve all said about Blake. All truth,” one commenter argued.
Another wrote, “Jameela can be a feminist and also call out Blake, who, from what I’ve read, is a nightmare to work with.”
However, Jamil’s texts were not the only ones that went viral and sparked online debate
Image credits: Gotham/Getty Images
Image credits: dannygideonlola
Image credits: aryxari
Jamil’s remarks were far from the only explosive communications revealed.
Interestingly, the unsealed filings also included extensive private messages sent by Lively herself to Taylor Swift and Brendan Sklenar.
In messages cited by Baldoni’s legal team, Lively referred to the 41-year-old as the “doofus director of my movie” and a “chaotic clown”, while Swift agreed to help her.
Another set of exchanges highlighted Swift allegedly warning Lively that Baldoni might sense an impending media fallout.
“I think this b*** knows something is coming because he’s gotten out his tiny violin.”
Image credits: Sony Pictures Releasing
The documents also showed Lively discussing her strained friendship with Bad Blood singer, with the latter admitting that the actress’s messages had begun to feel like “a mass corporate email.”
Lively later apologized, blaming paranoia caused by her legal fight.
Beyond Swift, Lively also vented about Baldoni with Sklenar, her co-star from It Ends With Us.
In the texts, Lively wrote, “He’s bats***,” as Sklenar replied, saying he is “definitely scrambling” and “totally f***ing himself for any future work”.
The unsealed documents also zeroed in on Justin Baldoni’s alleged comment on Britney Spears
Image credits: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images
The documents also contained texts from Jenny Slate, who described the It Ends With Us production as “really gross and disturbing.”
In one exchange with Lively, Slate referenced a moment when the cast discussed Britney Spears.
According to the texts, Baldoni jumped into the conversation and joked that he used to stare at Spears’ midsection “for hours”.
Lively has accused Baldoni of s*xual harassment, retaliation, and emotional distress related to their work on It Ends With Us. While Baldoni has denied all allegations, their trial is currently set for May 2026.
“She just said it out loud,” wrote one netizen, agreeing with Jamil’s remarks
Image credits: YaadmanStoic
Image credits: broadway_kb
Image credits: courtlistener
Image credits: knivesnhoney
Image credits: SapienAssassin
BP, you are turning into a tabloid rag. There are a few dozen of the same readers who care about stuff like this and respond accordingly, but from the numbers that I see consistently on your upvote boards, these aren't what draws the majority of people on BP. You focus on the same 12 or so boring "stars" over and over and over. And over. Take a hint from the numbers on your articles. These pretty much suck.
