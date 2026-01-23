British Actress Jameela Jamil Brutally Insults “Villain” Blake Lively In Revealed Texts

ADVERTISEMENT

Newly unsealed court documents tied to Blake Lively’s explosive legal battle with Justin Baldoni have pulled several A-list names into the spotlight, including private messages sent by Jameela Jamil to the Jane the Virgin star’s publicist, Jennifer Abel.

The texts were part of more than 180 pages of unsealed court filings obtained by the Daily Mail on January 22.

Highlights Unsealed documents revealed Jameela Jamil branded Blake Lively a "bizarre villain" in private texts.

The actress doubled down on her remarks, arguing that feminism is about political and social equity.

The 180-page filing included messages from Taylor Swift and Brendan Sklenar.

The leaks are part of an ongoing legal battle where Lively has accused Baldoni of s*xual harassment and emotional distress.

In the exchange, the British actress reportedly branded the It Ends With Us star a “villain”.

As the documents spread online, reactions quickly poured in, with several detractors siding firmly with Lively and others backing Jamil’s blunt assessment.

RELATED:

Jameela Jamil brutally called out Blake Lively a “villain” amid unsealed court documents

British actress Jameela Jamil posing at an event, wearing a black and white strapless dress against a purple backdrop.

Image credits: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

The messages between Jamil and Abel dated back to August 2024, months before Lively formally sued Baldoni in December.

In the texts, Jamil and Abel discussed the backlash Lively was receiving online over what critics called a “tone-deaf” promotion of It Ends With Us, which centers on domestic violence.

Responding to a TikTok mocking Lively, Abel wrote, “She’s doing this to herself.”

Jamil replied bluntly, “She’s a su*cide bomber at this point.”

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing opinions, related to British actress Jameela Jamil and Blake Lively.

Image credits: wwxwashere

Screenshot of a social media reply questioning truthfulness in the British actress Jameela Jamil and Blake Lively controversy.

Image credits: _eupornia

ADVERTISEMENT

Their exchange escalated when Lively later shared domestic violence statistics and a survivor hotline link on her social media.

Jamil reacted, “Did you see Blake post that survivor’s link? Dead.” Abel called the post “sick,” while Jamil added, “So cold. Just some stats and a link.”

As the conversation continued, Jamil went further, adding, “I’ve never seen such a bizarre villain act before. She’s OVER over.”

As soon as her texts went viral, the activist addressed her remarks on Instagram.

Jamil responded to her brutal remarks on Blake Lively, clarifying that feminism doesn’t mean liking every woman

Blake Lively wearing floral dress and red earrings at a glamorous event, linked to British actress Jameela Jamil controversy.

Image credits: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter post highlighting British actress Jameela Jamil criticizing Blake Lively in revealed texts.

Image credits: LoveChurrose

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamil took to her Instagram to address the controversy surrounding her texts. She reportedly defended both her feminism and her right to criticize Lively.

“Feminism means fighting for the political, social, and economic equity of women,” she said, adding that women “can actually beef with each other” and still be feminists.

The 39-year-old further acknowledged that people were free to criticize her comments, so long as they continued to fight for gender equality.

Man in a pink suit smiling at a media event with promotional backdrop featuring British actress Jameela Jamil and Blake Lively keywords.

Image credits: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

She framed her remarks as political rather than personal, calling feminism a “moral and political stance,” not a popularity contest.

Her response came after a source close to Lively told TMZ, “It’s disappointing that instead of listening to women when they speak out, other women call them names and discredit them in defense of a fake male feminist.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Jamil did not apologize for her tone, she provided context for her messages.

Despite Jamil’s explanation, the social media sleuths debated whether she crossed the line

Man with curly dark hair wearing a white and blue floral shirt in a studio setting discussing British actress Jameela Jamil topics.

Image credits: Nathan Congleton/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet showing user calling British actress Jameela Jamil a mean girl in a reply on social media platform.

Image credits: Likes_Nothing8

Tweet showing user Maelle Bernard praising British actress Jameela Jamil for calling out a villain, referencing Blake Lively texts.

Image credits: MaelleBernard20

ADVERTISEMENT

The leaked texts triggered a wave of mixed reactions, as several detractors sharply debated over who they believed.

Several commenters defended Lively, arguing that her career history weighed in her favor.

“I’m still team Blake. She’s been around a long, long time without terrible accusations,” one user wrote.

Another dismissed Jamil’s credibility outright, saying, “Jameela is doing anything to be relevant after The Good Place,” referring to her Netflix sitcom.

British actress Jameela Jamil in a winter coat and Blake Lively in denim jacket discussing on set outdoors.

Image credits: SplashNews

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing British actress Jameela Jamil’s harsh comments about Blake Lively in revealed texts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: katmaflo

ADVERTISEMENT

Others echoed similar sentiments, claiming Jamil has a pattern of controversial takes and that “it’s looking good for Blake here.”

In contrast, an equally loud group of online users backed Jamil’s remarks, insisting they aligned with long-standing rumors about Lively.

“She said what we’ve all said about Blake. All truth,” one commenter argued.

Another wrote, “Jameela can be a feminist and also call out Blake, who, from what I’ve read, is a nightmare to work with.”

However, Jamil’s texts were not the only ones that went viral and sparked online debate

Blake Lively smiling in a colorful sequin dress at a promotional event for a film in front of a pink and blue backdrop.

Image credits: Gotham/Getty Images

Screenshot of a tweet revealing British actress Jameela Jamil insults villain Blake Lively in text messages.

Image credits: dannygideonlola

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Twitter reply defending Jameela Jamil amid controversy involving Blake Lively insults in revealed texts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: aryxari

Jamil’s remarks were far from the only explosive communications revealed.

Interestingly, the unsealed filings also included extensive private messages sent by Lively herself to Taylor Swift and Brendan Sklenar.

In messages cited by Baldoni’s legal team, Lively referred to the 41-year-old as the “doofus director of my movie” and a “chaotic clown”, while Swift agreed to help her.

Another set of exchanges highlighted Swift allegedly warning Lively that Baldoni might sense an impending media fallout.

“I think this b*** knows something is coming because he’s gotten out his tiny violin.”

Couple sharing an intimate moment on a rooftop at night with city lights blurred in the background.

Image credits: Sony Pictures Releasing

ADVERTISEMENT

The documents also showed Lively discussing her strained friendship with Bad Blood singer, with the latter admitting that the actress’s messages had begun to feel like “a mass corporate email.”

Lively later apologized, blaming paranoia caused by her legal fight.

Beyond Swift, Lively also vented about Baldoni with Sklenar, her co-star from It Ends With Us.

In the texts, Lively wrote, “He’s bats***,” as Sklenar replied, saying he is “definitely scrambling” and “totally f***ing himself for any future work”.

The unsealed documents also zeroed in on Justin Baldoni’s alleged comment on Britney Spears

British actress Jameela Jamil posing in a black dress with white accents against a dark background at an event.

Image credits: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

The documents also contained texts from Jenny Slate, who described the It Ends With Us production as “really gross and disturbing.”

In one exchange with Lively, Slate referenced a moment when the cast discussed Britney Spears.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the texts, Baldoni jumped into the conversation and joked that he used to stare at Spears’ midsection “for hours”.

Lively has accused Baldoni of s*xual harassment, retaliation, and emotional distress related to their work on It Ends With Us. While Baldoni has denied all allegations, their trial is currently set for May 2026.

“She just said it out loud,” wrote one netizen, agreeing with Jamil’s remarks

Screenshot of a tweet mentioning British actress Jameela Jamil with respect and curiosity about her identity.

Image credits: YaadmanStoic

Twitter post praising British actress Jameela Jamil for her bold response involving Blake Lively in revealed texts.

Image credits: broadway_kb

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message exchange revealing British actress Jameela Jamil insulting Blake Lively, with some text redacted.

Image credits: courtlistener

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet reacting emotionally to British actress Jameela Jamil's insults toward Blake Lively in revealed texts.

Image credits: knivesnhoney

Group of people sitting and standing by a pallet with water bottles, related to British actress Jameela Jamil and Blake Lively conflict.

Image credits: SapienAssassin

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media from Zak Langlois saying Jameela has spoken related to British actress Jameela Jamil insult controversy.

Screenshot of a social media comment replying to British actress Jameela Jamil’s messages insulting Blake Lively as villain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a case, relating to British actress Jameela Jamil and Blake Lively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing support for women, linked to British actress Jameela Jamil and Blake Lively.

Screenshot of a social media comment praising British actress Jameela Jamil for her outspoken remarks about Blake Lively.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing British actress Jameela Jamil’s critical view of Blake Lively.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Skyla D'silva discussing feminism in response to British actress Jameela Jamil insulting Blake Lively.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing British actress Jameela Jamil insulting Blake Lively in revealed texts.

Text message screenshot showing a discussion mentioning British actress Jameela Jamil insulting Blake Lively as a villain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Felipe Lacy on social media discussing Blake Lively amid British actress Jameela Jamil insults in texts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing British actress Jameela Jamil's criticism of Blake Lively in revealed texts.

Comment by Jenn Cruz saying Blakes text were worse in a social media style blue speech bubble, related to British actress Jameela Jamil insult Blake Lively texts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Ashley Omegna reading Thousand percent believe her on a white background. British actress Jameela Jamil mentioned.

Comment by Paula Kirkland discussing British actress Jameela Jamil calling out villain Blake Lively in revealed texts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media comment saying Love my girl Blake referencing British actress Jameela Jamil and Blake Lively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by top fan Toni D'Angelo Lott reacting to British actress Jameela Jamil's brutal insult of villain Blake Lively in revealed texts.

Comment praising British actress Jameela Jamil for confronting Blake Lively’s behavior and calling out wrongdoing.