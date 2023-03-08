“Introvert Problems”: 126 Of The Funniest Jokes That Sum Up Life As An Introvert
Things some of us enjoy more than anything else might sound like a total headache to others, often because of our personality type. It's especially common when it comes to extroverts and introverts. These terms, introduced by Carl Jung in the early 1920s, separate people who use socializing like a flower uses sunlight from those who need peace and quiet to recharge their batteries.
Today we’re focusing on the latter. Introverts are the perfect counterweight to all the social butterflies, but they might face difficulties interacting with them. These and similar issues are covered by the Facebook page 'Introvert Problems'. Their often amusing and oh-so-relatable content has already attracted over 3.5 million followers, and taken so many introverted people down the memory lane of such situations they’ve encountered themselves. Scroll down for some of their best examples.
This post may include affiliate links.
Yes, yes, yes!!! I can talk the hind leg off a donkey to people I know, yet some people never hear me speak
I do this. I wait until 2:15ish so I can eat my lunch in peace, or I go to my car
We have enormous capacity to find ways to keep ourselves entertained that don't need to involve other people
and if there's going to multiple outings in a week I'm going to need 3 weeks notice to prepare
I don't hate people per se, I just can't stand stupid people. And in social settings, the quality of the interaction tends to drop to the level of the stupidest person in the group
I could look at that all day... I can look out my bedroom window at nothing for literally hours
Verrry rookie numbers. But I probably wouldn't have said that out loud, just in my head
They call it an exciting idea. I call it a frightening one. Maybe that would work for a family or friend group. It's a gigantic nope for me.
Absofrikinlutely. Why should I sound shaky and stupid on the phone when I can spend 10 minutes composing a decent email?
8pm here, half watching a documentary while browsing BP and other websites, and I am perfectly content
Even worse when they ask about neighbours, their names, their kids etc. I just live here, i don't keep track of everyone else in the street. I hardly keep track of myself most of the time.
School reunions? Talking to the people who loathed and teased me? No thanks
I gave up going to hairdressers since they always wanted to make conversation
With new people, with old people, with middle-aged people, same difference every time.