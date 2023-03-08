Things some of us enjoy more than anything else might sound like a total headache to others, often because of our personality type. It's especially common when it comes to extroverts and introverts. These terms, introduced by Carl Jung in the early 1920s, separate people who use socializing like a flower uses sunlight from those who need peace and quiet to recharge their batteries.

Today we’re focusing on the latter. Introverts are the perfect counterweight to all the social butterflies, but they might face difficulties interacting with them. These and similar issues are covered by the Facebook page 'Introvert Problems'. Their often amusing and oh-so-relatable content has already attracted over 3.5 million followers, and taken so many introverted people down the memory lane of such situations they’ve encountered themselves. Scroll down for some of their best examples.