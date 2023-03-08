Things some of us enjoy more than anything else might sound like a total headache to others, often because of our personality type. It's especially common when it comes to extroverts and introverts. These terms, introduced by Carl Jung in the early 1920s, separate people who use socializing like a flower uses sunlight from those who need peace and quiet to recharge their batteries.

Today we’re focusing on the latter. Introverts are the perfect counterweight to all the social butterflies, but they might face difficulties interacting with them. These and similar issues are covered by the Facebook page 'Introvert Problems'. Their often amusing and oh-so-relatable content has already attracted over 3.5 million followers, and taken so many introverted people down the memory lane of such situations they’ve encountered themselves. Scroll down for some of their best examples.

My social battery never seems to charge

Yes, yes, yes!!! I can talk the hind leg off a donkey to people I know, yet some people never hear me speak

I answer the text in my head so I know what to type but close the message as I don't have the time that second. I then am convinced that I did respond to the text and start to get internally miffed that they haven't come back to me yet 😖

Yeh, I don't hate you, just p**s off 😂

I do this. I wait until 2:15ish so I can eat my lunch in peace, or I go to my car

I hate this also, but I am

Always told my (now ex) husband, if I ask you a weird or specific question, I already know, I'm just giving you an opportunity to tell me the truth.

We have enormous capacity to find ways to keep ourselves entertained that don't need to involve other people

Why the hell do i need to explain myself?

Um...my wife...and that's pretty much it

Replace "two people" with "two cats"

and if there's going to multiple outings in a week I'm going to need 3 weeks notice to prepare

Don't just relax buddy, run!!

I don't hate people per se, I just can't stand stupid people. And in social settings, the quality of the interaction tends to drop to the level of the stupidest person in the group

I could look at that all day... I can look out my bedroom window at nothing for literally hours

Why is there even a blue bit??

Whatever you do, don't call me

Verrry rookie numbers. But I probably wouldn't have said that out loud, just in my head

They call it an exciting idea. I call it a frightening one. Maybe that would work for a family or friend group. It's a gigantic nope for me.

Why don't people just get it??

Wasn't it Keanu Reeves who said that?

Absofrikinlutely. Why should I sound shaky and stupid on the phone when I can spend 10 minutes composing a decent email?

8pm here, half watching a documentary while browsing BP and other websites, and I am perfectly content

Even worse when they ask about neighbours, their names, their kids etc. I just live here, i don't keep track of everyone else in the street. I hardly keep track of myself most of the time.

ooh i should try this when i do the wordle with my siblings

i’m just waiting for the day i have to answer the door for christian missionaries in an olaf costume

Legend says they're still waiting to this day

Houston, we DON'T have a problem!

Tbf so do most people probs

Just text, what's the difficulty??

MEEEE! I can't shout it loud enough

School reunions? Talking to the people who loathed and teased me? No thanks

I gave up going to hairdressers since they always wanted to make conversation

Sure you can, I wont answer but you are free to try.

With new people, with old people, with middle-aged people, same difference every time.

