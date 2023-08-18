Dating can be tough, especially for introverts. Sweaty palms, stumbling over words, and a shaky voice—the struggle is real. Heck, you would rather stay at home and keep chatting with your crush online.

But don't worry, you're not in this alone. We've gathered a bunch of memes from Instagram that capture the introvert dating journey. This one's for all you fellow introverts out there. So get cozy, munch on a snack, and feel comfortable knowing you're at home, reading this in your safe haven.

#1

Everyone shares a common longing - the need for love. When you're in a relationship with an introvert and happen to be an extrovert, you might find it challenging to grasp your partner's needs, especially in the beginning. Introvert dating can seem a bit puzzling to those who are not naturally introverted. After all, introverts and extroverts are very different.
#2

fair_weather_rose 2.0
fair_weather_rose 2.0
Community Member
14 minutes ago

I would very much like to apologize to all the strangers I've dumped my entire life story onto within the first 5 minutes of knowing you. I only did it because I'm terrified of talking to people I actually know because I overthink everything.

0
0points
reply
#3

Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
3 minutes ago

I'm like drug storage instructions: store in a cool, dry, dark place

1
1point
reply
On Instagram accounts like 'introvert fc' and 'introverted struggle,' the focus is on a common theme: the struggles introverts go through. Whether it's about dating or just daily life, only fellow introverts truly understand the mix of pain and humor in the posts from these accounts.
#4

#5

Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
1 hour ago

Have you ever wondered what the women in these types of paintings are wearing on their feet? It always looks horribly uncomfortable.

4
4points
reply
#6

Nea
Nea
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Feelers sounds about right.

1
1point
reply

To truly grasp what dating an introvert is like, it's essential to have a clear understanding of what introversion means and what it doesn't. According to Steven Gans, a psychiatrist, supervisor, teacher, and mentor at Massachusetts General Hospital, "Introversion is a personality trait where the person focuses more on internal feelings rather than on external sources of stimulation. It's also important to note that introversion is not the same thing as being antisocial, having social anxiety, or being shy."
#7

Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
1 minute ago

I see you have chosen to serve, keep up but stand back

1
1point
reply
#8

Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
1 minute ago

Overstimulation will do this to anyone

1
1point
reply
#9

Introverts typically have a small group of close friends, enjoy being alone, and can feel tired after big parties. They're good at understanding themselves, like watching people, and often choose jobs where they can be independent. Introverts like being alone because they don't need as much social activity.
#10

Jill Pulcifer
Jill Pulcifer
Community Member
1 hour ago

That is how I have met all of my friends and at least two husbands.

1
1point
reply
#11

Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
1 minute ago

So we can be alone together

1
1point
reply
#12

Nice Beast Ludo
Nice Beast Ludo
Community Member
36 minutes ago

That might not happen until you get to the bedroom

0
0points
reply
Of course, most people are a mix of introverts and extroverts - ambiverts. But if you're closer to being an introvert, dating can be tiring. Just starting conversations, meeting new people, and deciding to go on a date takes a lot. And after the actual date, you might feel worn out.
#13

ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
32 minutes ago

Did I leave the iron on?

1
1point
reply
#14

#15

Nice Beast Ludo
Nice Beast Ludo
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Usually my own vibes when they go into isolation mode

0
0points
reply
If dating feels overwhelming and exhausting, here are some expert tips to help make it easier for you. If going on a date leaves you feeling stressed and worn out, consider postponing it. It's perfectly okay to continue chatting with a potential match online until you're more familiar with each other. "Try chatting with potential dates for a longer period until you feel confident and comfortable with them before going on a face-to-face date," says Dr. Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, a tenured relational and sexual communication professor at Cal State Fullerton and a relationship expert.
#16

Ivo H
Ivo H
Community Member
1 hour ago

If it's business, you have to call again. If it's friend or family, you can expect them to call... Any time, without warning... It's the best when they pick up the phone the first time, when you're ready after 2 hours of preparations

2
2points
reply
#17

fair_weather_rose 2.0
fair_weather_rose 2.0
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Easy solution: don't go to parties, even when your extrovert promises that it will be fun and tells you that you need to talk to more than 2 people.

0
0points
reply
#18

Being introverted is an important part of who you are and is just as valuable as being extroverted. So just be yourself on dates: "You don’t need to be the most outgoing person in the room to be likable or lovable. People want to connect with other genuine human beings," explains Dr. Stephanie Freitag, a licensed staff psychologist at Westchester CAPS and an adjunct professor at Emory School of Medicine.
#19

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Next year there will be more people… I'll stay inside

1
1point
reply
#20

#21

d-recovery
d-recovery
Community Member
1 hour ago

that's low self-esteem. an introvert wouldn't be afraid of being left on read. they'd happily get on with their day and not need people. an introvert/extrovert/middling with low self-esteem will be worried about why they haven't got a response.

1
1point
reply

Many introverts might prefer to listen during a date, which is a good skill to show you care. But remember, it's still important to share and participate in the conversation. "Balance listening and sharing. Introverts tend to keep it all in," says Christine Olsen, a registered social worker and psychotherapist. "The other person has to assess whether the introvert is a fit for them as well. This requires intentional sharing that may not come as naturally."
#22

Mell
Mell
Community Member
1 hour ago

Nope, that is not an introvert, that is a cheater.

8
8points
reply
#23

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
1 hour ago

One time a guy I liked told me he made a book nook, 2 months after I said I made book nooks and he showed me a picture!

1
1point
reply
#24

If you're feeling shy, uneasy, or tired, let your date know. They can't guess how you're feeling, so it's best to talk openly and honestly about your emotions and needs. Joni Ogle, a licensed clinical social worker advises: "The worst thing that could happen is that the other person doesn’t understand, and they might think you’re not interested in them."
#25

#26

ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Damn, can we swing the topic back?

0
0points
reply
#27

You shouldn't date someone who pressures you to be someone you're not. Look for someone who appreciates and wants to be with you for who you truly are. "Introverts need a partner who understands the intricacies of their personality, including their need for alone time and the fact that they won’t be out with friends every night of the week," thinks Jessica Alderson, a relationship expert.
#28

#29

SCP 4666
SCP 4666
Community Member
1 hour ago

Welp this is indeed something to cry about

2
2points
reply
#30

troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago

See, this is why the lockdown was perfect! 😅

0
0points
reply
In the end, if a date leaves you stressed, it's okay to postpone. Chat online to build confidence. Embrace your introversion – it's valuable and lovable. Don't forget to be genuine; real connections form when you're yourself. Listening shows care, but engage in conversation too. Express your feelings to your date; they can't read your mind. Avoid those who want to change you; find someone who appreciates you. Understand your introverted needs and seek a partner who respects them.
#31

Mell
Mell
Community Member
1 hour ago

So this is how they came up with those blankets with arms...

1
1point
reply
#32

#33

ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
29 minutes ago

What made me come to the party in the first place?

3
3points
reply

Whether you lean toward being an extrovert or an introvert, you likely have different needs. The important thing is to talk about them. Extroverts, continue scrolling for insights into introvert experiences. Introverts, do the same to connect. And for both, find humor in these posts. Also, check out some more content of introvert experiences here and here.
#34

Jill Pulcifer
Jill Pulcifer
Community Member
1 hour ago

If I had half the joy in anything that my ferrets do in a simple trip to the living room, I would be lucky indeed.

2
2points
reply
#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
27 minutes ago

today is "you just look at BP all day instead of working ?"

0
0points
reply
#40

#41

ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
19 minutes ago

Why are you gotta call me out?!!

0
0points
reply
#42

Almost sunny
Almost sunny
Community Member
20 minutes ago

🤣 true, I usually squint.

0
0points
reply
#43

#44

Laura Mende (Human)
Laura Mende (Human)
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ok, but it's Emma Watson... Who wouldn't be shwooning like hell? I see Emma, I upvote!

1
1point
reply
#45

#46

#47

Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who doesn’t have a watermelon meeting at 3am?

0
0points
reply
#48

Ashley Conover
Ashley Conover
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love this movie. My favorite part is the elevator scene and anything with Yoshi (except when he's hurt).

1
1point
reply
#49

#50

Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

no, I look at them intensely, and I count with my fingers when I think one or other scored a point

0
0points
reply
#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

