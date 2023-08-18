“All About Introvert Dating Struggles”: 66 Of The Funniest Memes
Dating can be tough, especially for introverts. Sweaty palms, stumbling over words, and a shaky voice—the struggle is real. Heck, you would rather stay at home and keep chatting with your crush online.
But don't worry, you're not in this alone. We've gathered a bunch of memes from Instagram that capture the introvert dating journey. This one's for all you fellow introverts out there. So get cozy, munch on a snack, and feel comfortable knowing you're at home, reading this in your safe haven.
This post may include affiliate links.
Everyone shares a common longing - the need for love. When you're in a relationship with an introvert and happen to be an extrovert, you might find it challenging to grasp your partner's needs, especially in the beginning. Introvert dating can seem a bit puzzling to those who are not naturally introverted. After all, introverts and extroverts are very different.
I would very much like to apologize to all the strangers I've dumped my entire life story onto within the first 5 minutes of knowing you. I only did it because I'm terrified of talking to people I actually know because I overthink everything.
On Instagram accounts like 'introvert fc' and 'introverted struggle,' the focus is on a common theme: the struggles introverts go through. Whether it's about dating or just daily life, only fellow introverts truly understand the mix of pain and humor in the posts from these accounts.
To truly grasp what dating an introvert is like, it's essential to have a clear understanding of what introversion means and what it doesn't. According to Steven Gans, a psychiatrist, supervisor, teacher, and mentor at Massachusetts General Hospital, "Introversion is a personality trait where the person focuses more on internal feelings rather than on external sources of stimulation. It's also important to note that introversion is not the same thing as being antisocial, having social anxiety, or being shy."
Introverts typically have a small group of close friends, enjoy being alone, and can feel tired after big parties. They're good at understanding themselves, like watching people, and often choose jobs where they can be independent. Introverts like being alone because they don't need as much social activity.
That is how I have met all of my friends and at least two husbands.
Of course, most people are a mix of introverts and extroverts - ambiverts. But if you're closer to being an introvert, dating can be tiring. Just starting conversations, meeting new people, and deciding to go on a date takes a lot. And after the actual date, you might feel worn out.
Usually my own vibes when they go into isolation mode
If dating feels overwhelming and exhausting, here are some expert tips to help make it easier for you. If going on a date leaves you feeling stressed and worn out, consider postponing it. It's perfectly okay to continue chatting with a potential match online until you're more familiar with each other. "Try chatting with potential dates for a longer period until you feel confident and comfortable with them before going on a face-to-face date," says Dr. Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, a tenured relational and sexual communication professor at Cal State Fullerton and a relationship expert.
Easy solution: don't go to parties, even when your extrovert promises that it will be fun and tells you that you need to talk to more than 2 people.
Being introverted is an important part of who you are and is just as valuable as being extroverted. So just be yourself on dates: "You don’t need to be the most outgoing person in the room to be likable or lovable. People want to connect with other genuine human beings," explains Dr. Stephanie Freitag, a licensed staff psychologist at Westchester CAPS and an adjunct professor at Emory School of Medicine.
that's low self-esteem. an introvert wouldn't be afraid of being left on read. they'd happily get on with their day and not need people. an introvert/extrovert/middling with low self-esteem will be worried about why they haven't got a response.
Many introverts might prefer to listen during a date, which is a good skill to show you care. But remember, it's still important to share and participate in the conversation. "Balance listening and sharing. Introverts tend to keep it all in," says Christine Olsen, a registered social worker and psychotherapist. "The other person has to assess whether the introvert is a fit for them as well. This requires intentional sharing that may not come as naturally."
If you're feeling shy, uneasy, or tired, let your date know. They can't guess how you're feeling, so it's best to talk openly and honestly about your emotions and needs. Joni Ogle, a licensed clinical social worker advises: "The worst thing that could happen is that the other person doesn’t understand, and they might think you’re not interested in them."
You shouldn't date someone who pressures you to be someone you're not. Look for someone who appreciates and wants to be with you for who you truly are. "Introverts need a partner who understands the intricacies of their personality, including their need for alone time and the fact that they won’t be out with friends every night of the week," thinks Jessica Alderson, a relationship expert.
In the end, if a date leaves you stressed, it's okay to postpone. Chat online to build confidence. Embrace your introversion – it's valuable and lovable. Don't forget to be genuine; real connections form when you're yourself. Listening shows care, but engage in conversation too. Express your feelings to your date; they can't read your mind. Avoid those who want to change you; find someone who appreciates you. Understand your introverted needs and seek a partner who respects them.
Whether you lean toward being an extrovert or an introvert, you likely have different needs. The important thing is to talk about them. Extroverts, continue scrolling for insights into introvert experiences. Introverts, do the same to connect. And for both, find humor in these posts. Also, check out some more content of introvert experiences here and here.
If I had half the joy in anything that my ferrets do in a simple trip to the living room, I would be lucky indeed.
today is "you just look at BP all day instead of working ?"
Ok, but it's Emma Watson... Who wouldn't be shwooning like hell? I see Emma, I upvote!
Love this movie. My favorite part is the elevator scene and anything with Yoshi (except when he's hurt).
no, I look at them intensely, and I count with my fingers when I think one or other scored a point