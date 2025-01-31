Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Create Intricate Paper Cut Designs To Showcase Tree-Less Existence (21 Pics)
I Create Intricate Paper Cut Designs To Showcase Tree-Less Existence (21 Pics)

Parth Kothekar
21

I am Parth Kothekar from Ahmedabad, India. I started my papercutting journey in 2012 and have been experimenting with and learning from papercuts ever since. To challenge myself, I create thematic paper art series from time to time.

These works are from my solo exhibition, which took place in 2024 at Art and Charlie Gallery. In this show, I showcased how humans are damaging nature to construct their homes. Each artwork is hand-carved using a craft knife and takes a minimum of 20 days to complete.

More info: Instagram | parthkothekar.com

    Nature’s Vortex

    Intricate paper cut design held in hand, showcasing tree-less existence.

    Image credits: ParthKothekar

    Intricate paper cut design depicting urban architecture surrounded by ornate leaf patterns, highlighting tree-less existence.

    Image credits: ParthKothekar

    To illustrate how construction is damaging natural habitats, I have used various bird nests and incorporated construction elements inside them to show that by building our homes, we are destroying theirs.

    Intricate paper cut design depicting a construction scene, highlighting tree-less existence themes, held by a hand.

    Image credits: ParthKothekar

    Intricate paper cut design of an urban landscape surrounded by detailed leaf patterns, illustrating tree-less existence.

    Image credits: ParthKothekar

    Intricate paper cut design depicting tree-less existence with detailed layered leaves and abstract patterns.

    Image credits: ParthKothekar

    Intricate paper cut design illustrating tree-less existence with detailed foliage patterns and a cityscape element.

    Image credits: ParthKothekar

    Intricate paper cut design showcasing a tree-less existence with detailed foliage and geometric shapes.

    Image credits: ParthKothekar

    Intricate paper cut design depicting a tree-less scene in white with detailed branches and cityscape background.

    Image credits: ParthKothekar

    Intricate paper cut design featuring a tree-less concept with detailed leaf patterns surrounding a geometric center.

    Image credits: ParthKothekar

    Intricate paper cut design with layered patterns showcasing a tree-less existence, displayed against a light background.

    Image credits: ParthKothekar

    In this series, I have showcased that there is no land left for birds to survive, so they have started living beneath the earth.

    Intricate paper cut design showcasing tree-less existence on a white canvas.

    Image credits: ParthKothekar

    Intricate paper cut design on a white background, showcasing a tree-less existence theme.

    Image credits: ParthKothekar

    Intricate paper cut design with wavy lines on a white background, showcasing tree-less existence.

    Image credits: ParthKothekar

    Intricate paper cut design on white background showcasing art without trees.

    Image credits: ParthKothekar

    Starling Birds Murmuration

    Intricate paper cut design showcasing tree-less existence, with delicate patterns on a white background.

    Image credits: ParthKothekar

    Intricate paper cut design illustrating tree-less existence with delicate patterns on white background.

    Image credits: ParthKothekar

    Intricate paper cut design showcasing a swirling pattern on a white background, symbolizing tree-less existence.

    Image credits: ParthKothekar

    Intricate paper cut design depicting a tree-less existence, framed artwork with detailed branch patterns.

    Image credits: ParthKothekar

    In this artwork, I have depicted a dead tree surrounded by starling birds, whose murmuration creates a pattern resembling a tree.

    Intricate paper cut design illustrating tree-less existence with delicate, leaf-like patterns on a textured surface.

    Image credits: ParthKothekar

    Bird Vortex

    Intricate paper cut design featuring delicate, swirling patterns on display.

    Image credits: ParthKothekar

    Intricate paper cut design shaped like a floral pattern held against a hand, showcasing tree-less existence artistry.

    Image credits: ParthKothekar

    Parth Kothekar

    Parth Kothekar

    Author, Community member

