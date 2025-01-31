I Create Intricate Paper Cut Designs To Showcase Tree-Less Existence (21 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

I am Parth Kothekar from Ahmedabad, India. I started my papercutting journey in 2012 and have been experimenting with and learning from papercuts ever since. To challenge myself, I create thematic paper art series from time to time.

These works are from my solo exhibition, which took place in 2024 at Art and Charlie Gallery. In this show, I showcased how humans are damaging nature to construct their homes. Each artwork is hand-carved using a craft knife and takes a minimum of 20 days to complete.

More info: Instagram | parthkothekar.com

Nature’s Vortex

To illustrate how construction is damaging natural habitats, I have used various bird nests and incorporated construction elements inside them to show that by building our homes, we are destroying theirs.

In this series, I have showcased that there is no land left for birds to survive, so they have started living beneath the earth.

Starling Birds Murmuration

Share icon

In this artwork, I have depicted a dead tree surrounded by starling birds, whose murmuration creates a pattern resembling a tree.

Bird Vortex

