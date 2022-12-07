76 Interesting Receipts That People Came Across And Just Had To Share Online
The written word has the uncanny power to either make or break your day. And all of us have experienced it, whether we’re aware of it or not. Even a small compliment or quality quip can raise your spirits. Meanwhile, a nasty opinion or cruel comment that you read might sour your mood for the entire day. In short, what someone writes can influence others quite a bit.
You probably wouldn’t expect to find a lot of creativity, imagination, and wit in the humble receipt. However, in between the boring lines of black ink, you might stumble upon some truly stunning gems. But it takes a keen eye to spot them, as well as a server or shop owner with a spark of imagination to craft them.
Our team here at Bored Panda has collected some of the most interesting receipts and bills that people have had the pleasure of seeing with their own two eyes. So much so that they just had to snap a picture and share it with everyone online.
As you're scrolling down, remember to upvote your favorite pics, and let us know in the comments which of these impressed you the most.
A Message On The Bottom Of The Receipt From My Local Peruvian Restaurant
The Ink Stains On My Wet Receipt Look Like A Fantasy Map
My Receipt Came With A Cat Typed Onto It
Any server or member of staff who has the energy and optimism to make jokes and boost their customers’ mood is to be commended. Working in the service industry is incredibly tough. You’re exhausted. You have to deal with rude and tired clients on a nearly daily basis.
And that’s not to mention that the pay often isn’t very fair, considering you have to spend hours and hours on your feet.
This Restaurant Bill Is Automatically Split
If it is a optional service charge, why is it already added?
The Bottom Of My Rainbow Receipt Says "Pot Of Gold!" In Binary
Rainbow receipt, pot of gold, COULD THIS GET ANY BETTER?!
Found A Receipt For A Boeing 737 Purchase At Work Today
Save the receipt in case you need to make a return flight
So to have that drive to push past all of the negatives and craft unique receipts is really marvelous. It might not seem like much, but it can really make your customers’ day. Jokes and silly cartoons? Yes, please, more of those!
It’s honestly great to see servers and shop owners reward their customers for treating them well. Though we’d like to think that most people are nice and kind, the sad reality is that a small number of rude interactions can outweigh the good.
My Supermarket Prints Brain Teasers On The Back Of Its Receipts
To Prevent Stores From Evading Tax, Every Receipt In Taiwan Is Automatically A Lottery Ticket, Which Can Win Up To 10 Million Dollars. 360,000 USD
My Library Receipt Gives Recommendations Based On My Reading History
At the core of it all, it’s essential to remember that the person serving your food and bagging your groceries is a living, breathing human being. They’ve got goals, dreams, ambitions, and fears—just like you. But it’s easy to forget that when cash transactions are involved.
My Grandma's 1956 Polio Vaccine Receipt. It Wasn't Even Free
My Grandma’s Hospital Bill In 1951 To Give Birth To My Mom. She Spent 4 Nights There
Ordered A Beer With My Dinner Called Lucifer And The Bill Came To $666
You can get customers to return to your cafe, restaurant, or shop by providing them with a positive experience. How your staff behaves, and how good the food, products, or services are, will either drive them away or impress them so much, they’ll visit you again.
It’s going that extra mile when you don’t necessarily have to that really makes the difference. (And it works in all aspects of life.)
Double Sided Receipt
Perfectly Straight Receipt At Self Service Check Out
Cashier Accidentally Prints Buyer's Entire Purchase History
“The essence of being a good server is making sure everyone leaves the meal having had a nice time. The essence of being a great server is making sure everyone leaves the meal having had a memorable time. I’m always on the lookout for anything extra I can do to make the night special for our guests. If I overhear a birthday mentioned, we bring out a piece of cake. If someone comes in wearing a Dolphins jersey, we’ll turn on that game if they’re playing. We take pride in our work,” a server working at a fancy restaurant shared with Bored Panda some time ago.
My Library Receipt Shows How Much Money I’ve Saved By Using The Library
This Restaurant Has A “Today In History” Section On The Receipt
My Receipt Came With A Nutritional Breakdown
Meanwhile, when it comes to dealing with rude customers, most servers will pretend that everything’s all right. But beneath that stoic facade, they might feel upset or be full of anger.
Nobody enjoys being looked down on. Nobody wants to be treated like they’re beneath someone else. Nobody deserves it.
Going Through My Grandfather's Belongings, We Found A Receipt For A Semester Of College
He paid $407.50 for tuition, room and board, and an "athletic fee" at Gettysburg College. Today, tuition at Gettysburg costs over $47,000 per year. Not including accommodations.
My Coworker Got A Receipt Of Exactly $7.11 On 7/11 At 7 11
We Had To Hard Reset A Receipt Printer At My Job, And This Is What It Prints Out To Confirm Everything Is Back In Order
One way to solve this issue is for the server to get their manager. It’s important to try not to take a customer’s critiques personally.
They most likely have an issue with the establishment as a whole, not you as a person. Getting a higher-up to handle delicate situations can help prevent them from escalating.
Asked For No Tomato, They Took It Off My Bill
Crossed The International Dateline Today. My First Lunch Receipt In Sydney Is Timestamped 1 Minute Before My Lunch In Los Angeles
My B&N Receipt Gave Me Book Recommendations Based On My Purchase
But it’s not just the staff who can defuse tense situations with rude and entitled people. Other customers can step in as well. For instance, if you see a server being badgered and harassed, consider stepping in and saying something. Or if you’d like to take a more subtle approach, get a hold of the manager and inform them of what’s going on.
How My Grocery Store Itemizes Their Receipts
My Burger King Order Printed On A Subway Receipt Roll
This Extra Detail On My Receipt
Some staff members might be too scared to ask for help. Odds are that the staff will remember your kindness and support if you step in. Heck, you might even get a surprise discount on your food. Or a witty quip and a lovely ‘thank you’ on your receipt.
Local Takeaway Prints The Temperatures Of All The Staff Currently Working There In The Receipt
A Collogue Recently Shared The Oldest Bill He Has In His Possession: The Bill For His Own Birth
Saddest Receipt
What's the most creative, funniest, or peculiar receipt that you've ever gotten, dear Pandas? Have you ever received a bill that genuinely made you laugh? What's the secret to a witty joke on a receipt, and the way to make a server's day? Don't be shy, share your thoughts in the comment section.
My Walmart Receipt Was Printed On Target Paper
My Popeyes' Receipt Has A Burger King Logo On It
My Local Restaurant Provides A Handy Receipt For Splitting The Bill
Olive Garden Gave Me A Daily Sales Report Instead Of A Receipt
This Bill In Turkey Tells You How Much Each Person Would Need To Pay If You Split It Equally
I Closed A Large Toy Store Today, Here's What Most Receipts Looked Like On The Final Day Of Business
My Receipt From The Supermarket Has Advice On The Bottom For Domestic Abuse Victims
During the pandemic, lots of supermarkets in our region started to display texts like these in the isles. As lockdown measures were increasing domestic violence, the reasoning behind it was that while most victims, usually women, might be tightly supervised, they usually do their shopping alone.
McDonald's Receipt From 1998 vs. 2017
$13.64 in today's money, so it's a bit more expensive but not wildly.
Amazon Package (Guitar Plectrums) Used The Order Receipt As The Goods Packaging
My Great Grandfather's Receipt For His Wife's Tiffany Engagement Ring Back In 1909
The Cafeteria Here At The University Of Tokyo Prints The Total Calories Of The Meal, Side Dish, And Everything You Ordered In The Receipt
The Cafeteria Receipt At The VA Hospital Included And Summed Up The Dietary Facts Of My Breakfast
I Received A Regular-Sized Receipt From CVS Today
My Receipt From Breakfast Came With News Headlines
The Way The Suggested Gratuity Was Affected By The Total Of This Receipt
My Receipt From JustEat Shows JustEat’s Account Balance
Furniture We Bought From A Yard Sale Still Had The Original Receipt From 1966
My Dad Had A Stroke 2 Years Ago. These Are The Receipts From His Last Ride: 3000+ Miles
Found My Grandfather's Tuition Receipt For His First Semester In College In 1925
In today's money with the inflation calculated, $227.5 amounts to $3,874.16