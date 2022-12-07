The written word has the uncanny power to either make or break your day. And all of us have experienced it, whether we’re aware of it or not. Even a small compliment or quality quip can raise your spirits. Meanwhile, a nasty opinion or cruel comment that you read might sour your mood for the entire day. In short, what someone writes can influence others quite a bit.

You probably wouldn’t expect to find a lot of creativity, imagination, and wit in the humble receipt. However, in between the boring lines of black ink, you might stumble upon some truly stunning gems. But it takes a keen eye to spot them, as well as a server or shop owner with a spark of imagination to craft them.

Our team here at Bored Panda has collected some of the most interesting receipts and bills that people have had the pleasure of seeing with their own two eyes. So much so that they just had to snap a picture and share it with everyone online.

As you’re scrolling down, remember to upvote your favorite pics, and let us know in the comments which of these impressed you the most. Don't forget to tip your server!

#1

A Message On The Bottom Of The Receipt From My Local Peruvian Restaurant

A Message On The Bottom Of The Receipt From My Local Peruvian Restaurant

Skateplatypus Report

#2

The Ink Stains On My Wet Receipt Look Like A Fantasy Map

The Ink Stains On My Wet Receipt Look Like A Fantasy Map

SparksTheSolus Report

Crazy Meerkat Lady
Crazy Meerkat Lady
Community Member
54 minutes ago

I solemnly swear that I am up to no good...

#3

My Receipt Came With A Cat Typed Onto It

My Receipt Came With A Cat Typed Onto It

drcoolio345 Report

Any server or member of staff who has the energy and optimism to make jokes and boost their customers’ mood is to be commended. Working in the service industry is incredibly tough. You’re exhausted. You have to deal with rude and tired clients on a nearly daily basis.

And that’s not to mention that the pay often isn’t very fair, considering you have to spend hours and hours on your feet.
#4

This Restaurant Bill Is Automatically Split

This Restaurant Bill Is Automatically Split

ProTharan Report

Kayla Fournier
Kayla Fournier
Community Member
1 hour ago

If it is a optional service charge, why is it already added?

#5

The Bottom Of My Rainbow Receipt Says "Pot Of Gold!" In Binary

The Bottom Of My Rainbow Receipt Says "Pot Of Gold!" In Binary

Cfu288 Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago

Rainbow receipt, pot of gold, COULD THIS GET ANY BETTER?!

#6

Found A Receipt For A Boeing 737 Purchase At Work Today

Found A Receipt For A Boeing 737 Purchase At Work Today

Met76 Report

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Save the receipt in case you need to make a return flight

So to have that drive to push past all of the negatives and craft unique receipts is really marvelous. It might not seem like much, but it can really make your customers’ day. Jokes and silly cartoons? Yes, please, more of those!

It’s honestly great to see servers and shop owners reward their customers for treating them well. Though we’d like to think that most people are nice and kind, the sad reality is that a small number of rude interactions can outweigh the good.
#7

My Supermarket Prints Brain Teasers On The Back Of Its Receipts

My Supermarket Prints Brain Teasers On The Back Of Its Receipts

NotTooSpecial Report

Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Sadly, just grocery shopping is the brain teaser for me. I always fail the memory part.

#8

To Prevent Stores From Evading Tax, Every Receipt In Taiwan Is Automatically A Lottery Ticket, Which Can Win Up To 10 Million Dollars. 360,000 USD

To Prevent Stores From Evading Tax, Every Receipt In Taiwan Is Automatically A Lottery Ticket, Which Can Win Up To 10 Million Dollars. 360,000 USD

tiencj88 Report

#9

My Library Receipt Gives Recommendations Based On My Reading History

My Library Receipt Gives Recommendations Based On My Reading History

Jynxbunni Report

Tai Dallen
Tai Dallen
Community Member
28 minutes ago

I'm disturbed and intrigued by Vader's little princess.

At the core of it all, it’s essential to remember that the person serving your food and bagging your groceries is a living, breathing human being. They’ve got goals, dreams, ambitions, and fears—just like you. But it’s easy to forget that when cash transactions are involved.
#10

My Grandma's 1956 Polio Vaccine Receipt. It Wasn't Even Free

My Grandma's 1956 Polio Vaccine Receipt. It Wasn't Even Free

urkillingme Report

A girl
A girl
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Mid '60s, they just lined us up in the gym and dosed us. Apparently what local taxes paid for.

#11

My Grandma’s Hospital Bill In 1951 To Give Birth To My Mom. She Spent 4 Nights There

My Grandma’s Hospital Bill In 1951 To Give Birth To My Mom. She Spent 4 Nights There

Joeyrollin Report

Kayla Fournier
Kayla Fournier
Community Member
1 hour ago

In Canada it was $0 in 1951 and today it is $0

#12

Ordered A Beer With My Dinner Called Lucifer And The Bill Came To $666

Ordered A Beer With My Dinner Called Lucifer And The Bill Came To $666

eat-peanuts Report

Ivo H
Ivo H
Community Member
1 hour ago

$666 for dinner? 🤯

You can get customers to return to your cafe, restaurant, or shop by providing them with a positive experience. How your staff behaves, and how good the food, products, or services are, will either drive them away or impress them so much, they’ll visit you again.

It’s going that extra mile when you don’t necessarily have to that really makes the difference. (And it works in all aspects of life.)
#13

Double Sided Receipt

Double Sided Receipt

ape6669 Report

#14

Perfectly Straight Receipt At Self Service Check Out

Perfectly Straight Receipt At Self Service Check Out

JoeGed123 Report

#15

Cashier Accidentally Prints Buyer's Entire Purchase History

Cashier Accidentally Prints Buyer's Entire Purchase History

KumarShantanu04 Report

“The essence of being a good server is making sure everyone leaves the meal having had a nice time. The essence of being a great server is making sure everyone leaves the meal having had a memorable time. I’m always on the lookout for anything extra I can do to make the night special for our guests. If I overhear a birthday mentioned, we bring out a piece of cake. If someone comes in wearing a Dolphins jersey, we’ll turn on that game if they’re playing. We take pride in our work,” a server working at a fancy restaurant shared with Bored Panda some time ago.
#16

My Library Receipt Shows How Much Money I’ve Saved By Using The Library

My Library Receipt Shows How Much Money I’ve Saved By Using The Library

1398_Days Report

Emma S
Emma S
Community Member
24 minutes ago

As an avid reader, I like this. I stopped buying brand new books years ago because the likes of Waterstones and WHSmith charge the Earth. Now it's libraries or charity shops only.

#17

This Restaurant Has A “Today In History” Section On The Receipt

This Restaurant Has A “Today In History” Section On The Receipt

cynical-cup Report

#18

My Receipt Came With A Nutritional Breakdown

My Receipt Came With A Nutritional Breakdown

aleons00 Report

Vae
Vae
Community Member
1 hour ago

OK, that is actually kinda nice. Though hopefully they can take that off there in case someone requests it gone, for the purposes of not retriggering ED or something. But personally, I really like knowing those values!

Meanwhile, when it comes to dealing with rude customers, most servers will pretend that everything’s all right. But beneath that stoic facade, they might feel upset or be full of anger.

Nobody enjoys being looked down on. Nobody wants to be treated like they’re beneath someone else. Nobody deserves it.
#19

Going Through My Grandfather's Belongings, We Found A Receipt For A Semester Of College

Going Through My Grandfather's Belongings, We Found A Receipt For A Semester Of College

He paid $407.50 for tuition, room and board, and an "athletic fee" at Gettysburg College. Today, tuition at Gettysburg costs over $47,000 per year. Not including accommodations.

harshcougar Report

Mat O'Dowd
Mat O'Dowd
Community Member
48 minutes ago

That's $5,102.52 for a semester in today's money.

#20

My Coworker Got A Receipt Of Exactly $7.11 On 7/11 At 7 11

My Coworker Got A Receipt Of Exactly $7.11 On 7/11 At 7 11

MrFoolsDay Report

#21

We Had To Hard Reset A Receipt Printer At My Job, And This Is What It Prints Out To Confirm Everything Is Back In Order

We Had To Hard Reset A Receipt Printer At My Job, And This Is What It Prints Out To Confirm Everything Is Back In Order

BeckonJM Report

Birgitte Lütken
Birgitte Lütken
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's strangely satisfying to look at.

One way to solve this issue is for the server to get their manager. It’s important to try not to take a customer’s critiques personally.

They most likely have an issue with the establishment as a whole, not you as a person. Getting a higher-up to handle delicate situations can help prevent them from escalating.
#22

Asked For No Tomato, They Took It Off My Bill

Asked For No Tomato, They Took It Off My Bill

SenatorzSon Report

#23

Crossed The International Dateline Today. My First Lunch Receipt In Sydney Is Timestamped 1 Minute Before My Lunch In Los Angeles

Crossed The International Dateline Today. My First Lunch Receipt In Sydney Is Timestamped 1 Minute Before My Lunch In Los Angeles

whosdamike Report

cj o
cj o
Community Member
54 minutes ago

You can do this on a flight from Phoenix to Albuquerque. 50-minute flight to a different time zone.

#24

My B&N Receipt Gave Me Book Recommendations Based On My Purchase

My B&N Receipt Gave Me Book Recommendations Based On My Purchase

Meikaless Report

The Scout
The Scout
Community Member
1 hour ago

Looks like someone really is into dystopian literature?

But it’s not just the staff who can defuse tense situations with rude and entitled people. Other customers can step in as well. For instance, if you see a server being badgered and harassed, consider stepping in and saying something. Or if you’d like to take a more subtle approach, get a hold of the manager and inform them of what’s going on.
#25

How My Grocery Store Itemizes Their Receipts

How My Grocery Store Itemizes Their Receipts

WhatTheFuckSam Report

Ivo H
Ivo H
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why would you pay 6.99 for grocery, when you can buy 7x 0.99 groceries for the same price? 🤔 /s

#26

My Burger King Order Printed On A Subway Receipt Roll

My Burger King Order Printed On A Subway Receipt Roll

borninthegrove Report

#27

This Extra Detail On My Receipt

This Extra Detail On My Receipt

SpecialMeat5 Report

Some staff members might be too scared to ask for help. Odds are that the staff will remember your kindness and support if you step in. Heck, you might even get a surprise discount on your food. Or a witty quip and a lovely ‘thank you’ on your receipt.
#28

Local Takeaway Prints The Temperatures Of All The Staff Currently Working There In The Receipt

Local Takeaway Prints The Temperatures Of All The Staff Currently Working There In The Receipt

shani_doto Report

The Scout
The Scout
Community Member
1 hour ago

I think in most countries, this would actually be illegal, as the body temperature is considered confidential medical data. I understand it in the context of the pandemic, though, so it was meant to show none of them was currently symptomatic.

#29

A Collogue Recently Shared The Oldest Bill He Has In His Possession: The Bill For His Own Birth

A Collogue Recently Shared The Oldest Bill He Has In His Possession: The Bill For His Own Birth

loki2002 Report

Ivo H
Ivo H
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Nowadays the prices are the same, just without decimal point

#30

Saddest Receipt

Saddest Receipt

Islandgurlee Report

What’s the most creative, funniest, or peculiar receipt that you’ve ever gotten, dear Pandas? Have you ever received a bill that genuinely made you laugh? What's the secret to a witty joke on a receipt, and the way to make a server's day? Don’t be shy, share your thoughts in the comment section.
#31

My Walmart Receipt Was Printed On Target Paper

My Walmart Receipt Was Printed On Target Paper

ghomshoe Report

#32

My Popeyes' Receipt Has A Burger King Logo On It

My Popeyes' Receipt Has A Burger King Logo On It

dumbdotcom Report

Sarah Hine
Sarah Hine
Community Member
1 hour ago

Same company, but still a mess up!

#33

My Local Restaurant Provides A Handy Receipt For Splitting The Bill

My Local Restaurant Provides A Handy Receipt For Splitting The Bill

egredd Report

#34

Olive Garden Gave Me A Daily Sales Report Instead Of A Receipt

Olive Garden Gave Me A Daily Sales Report Instead Of A Receipt

Oracle_of_Ages Report

Jay Son
Jay Son
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Would be neat to see expenses as well :)

#35

This Bill In Turkey Tells You How Much Each Person Would Need To Pay If You Split It Equally

This Bill In Turkey Tells You How Much Each Person Would Need To Pay If You Split It Equally

Bleary_Eyed Report

#36

I Closed A Large Toy Store Today, Here's What Most Receipts Looked Like On The Final Day Of Business

I Closed A Large Toy Store Today, Here's What Most Receipts Looked Like On The Final Day Of Business

Orangejews420 Report

#37

My Receipt From The Supermarket Has Advice On The Bottom For Domestic Abuse Victims

My Receipt From The Supermarket Has Advice On The Bottom For Domestic Abuse Victims

glastonbury13 Report

The Scout
The Scout
Community Member
1 hour ago

During the pandemic, lots of supermarkets in our region started to display texts like these in the isles. As lockdown measures were increasing domestic violence, the reasoning behind it was that while most victims, usually women, might be tightly supervised, they usually do their shopping alone.

#38

McDonald's Receipt From 1998 vs. 2017

McDonald's Receipt From 1998 vs. 2017

aitaix Report

Mat O'Dowd
Mat O'Dowd
Community Member
49 minutes ago

$13.64 in today's money, so it's a bit more expensive but not wildly.

#39

Amazon Package (Guitar Plectrums) Used The Order Receipt As The Goods Packaging

Amazon Package (Guitar Plectrums) Used The Order Receipt As The Goods Packaging

Mr_Blue__ Report

Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
1 hour ago

As long as they aren't 0,47 it's ok

#40

My Great Grandfather's Receipt For His Wife's Tiffany Engagement Ring Back In 1909

My Great Grandfather's Receipt For His Wife's Tiffany Engagement Ring Back In 1909

SkullandBoners Report

#41

The Cafeteria Here At The University Of Tokyo Prints The Total Calories Of The Meal, Side Dish, And Everything You Ordered In The Receipt

The Cafeteria Here At The University Of Tokyo Prints The Total Calories Of The Meal, Side Dish, And Everything You Ordered In The Receipt

aomorimemory Report

#42

The Cafeteria Receipt At The VA Hospital Included And Summed Up The Dietary Facts Of My Breakfast

The Cafeteria Receipt At The VA Hospital Included And Summed Up The Dietary Facts Of My Breakfast

Wessch Report

#43

I Received A Regular-Sized Receipt From CVS Today

I Received A Regular-Sized Receipt From CVS Today

Heisengabe Report

#44

My Receipt From Breakfast Came With News Headlines

My Receipt From Breakfast Came With News Headlines

Walta_Crunk_Aight Report

Tai Dallen
Tai Dallen
Community Member
21 minutes ago

"makes secret trip". Guess it wasn't so secret.

#45

The Way The Suggested Gratuity Was Affected By The Total Of This Receipt

The Way The Suggested Gratuity Was Affected By The Total Of This Receipt

TheOverpaidGOD Report

#46

My Receipt From JustEat Shows JustEat’s Account Balance

My Receipt From JustEat Shows JustEat’s Account Balance

jamespayne92 Report

#47

Furniture We Bought From A Yard Sale Still Had The Original Receipt From 1966

Furniture We Bought From A Yard Sale Still Had The Original Receipt From 1966

TheBeardedMann Report

#48

My Dad Had A Stroke 2 Years Ago. These Are The Receipts From His Last Ride: 3000+ Miles

My Dad Had A Stroke 2 Years Ago. These Are The Receipts From His Last Ride: 3000+ Miles

DucatiMunster Report

#49

Found My Grandfather's Tuition Receipt For His First Semester In College In 1925

Found My Grandfather's Tuition Receipt For His First Semester In College In 1925

frisbeemassage Report

Mat O'Dowd
Mat O'Dowd
Community Member
53 minutes ago

In today's money with the inflation calculated, $227.5 amounts to $3,874.16

#50

This Restaurant Has Nutritional Information On The Receipt

This Restaurant Has Nutritional Information On The Receipt

PM_TITS_FOR_GOLD Report

#51

I Got My Receipt In Finnish And My Sister Got Hers In Dutch From The Same Restaurant In Amsterdam

I Got My Receipt In Finnish And My Sister Got Hers In Dutch From The Same Restaurant In Amsterdam

str_productions Report

The Scout
The Scout
Community Member
1 hour ago

This probably is influenced by the card or payment method used. When I use my German credit or debit card abroad, advanced payment systems will often automatically switch from local language to German, sometimes even on the receipe.

#52

My Receipt Today Was For 02/02/2020 02:20

My Receipt Today Was For 02/02/2020 02:20

ziasaur Report

#53

A Receipt Found In A Book From 1992. Not A Vegetable In Sight

A Receipt Found In A Book From 1992. Not A Vegetable In Sight

Dabmasterrick Report

Amanda Cox
Amanda Cox
Community Member
1 hour ago

29 items for $21.50…. Take us back

#54

A Short, Sad Story On A Library Book Receipt

A Short, Sad Story On A Library Book Receipt

imgur.com Report

#55

My Receipt Has My Car On It

My Receipt Has My Car On It

ChelseyBea Report

#56

The Order Number On This Receipt Is The Same As The Cost Of The Food

The Order Number On This Receipt Is The Same As The Cost Of The Food

TheSaltan Report

#57

This Restaurant Rounded Down My Bill

This Restaurant Rounded Down My Bill

Ermyeah Report

#58

My Receipt Total Was Completely Sequential

My Receipt Total Was Completely Sequential

Librashell Report

#59

I've Been Using This Library Receipt As A Bookmark, Just Noticed The Checkout Date And Time

I've Been Using This Library Receipt As A Bookmark, Just Noticed The Checkout Date And Time

elizabeth-cooper Report

A girl
A girl
Community Member
24 minutes ago

I use an airline ticket from 1985. Phoenix to MSP for wiw.

#60

Pressed "No Receipt" On The Gas Pump For The First Time, Got The Machine Program Info And A Bunch Of Alt-Code Characters

Pressed "No Receipt" On The Gas Pump For The First Time, Got The Machine Program Info And A Bunch Of Alt-Code Characters

Nightshade3312 Report

#61

My Receipt Is Split Into Dry And Wet For Food And Drink

My Receipt Is Split Into Dry And Wet For Food And Drink