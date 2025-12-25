No matter how smart and educated you might be, you can still fall prey to false information on the internet. It’s generally best to be a bit skeptical and critical in this day and age.

There’s so much information being shared and reshared on the internet and social media that it’s easy to get lost in the flood of noise and fake news. So, knowing how to spot (un)reliable sources is key. It’s a core part of media literacy.

Broadly speaking, you can do two main things to check the reliability of a claim you find online. You can double-check the information by cross-referencing what’s reported in a number of sources. Or you can focus on researching the reliability of the source that shared the piece of information in the first place.

The first strategy is more time-intensive, which is why the second one is so useful.

Though all sources make mistakes from time to time, they are not all equal. Some are far more reliable and transparent than others.