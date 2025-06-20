“GTA Is Made In Scotland”: 58 Fun Facts About The World To Satisfy Your Curious Mind
The world around us is brimming with interesting people and fascinating processes. It might seem impossible how that much information can fit into our moderately sized brain. Yet the average storage capacity of a brain is estimated to be around 74 terabytes. That's the equivalent of almost 290 iPhone models with 256GB storage capacity.
If you feel like filling up some of that storage today, we've got just the list for you. We came across a fascinating online project, "Charlie Top 10s," that shares fun facts and interesting news stories. From putting resumes in donut deliveries to Jackie Chan's dad's secret spy life, check out these intriguing snippets and upvote your very favorite ones!
🇸🇪 Sweden has taken waste management to a whole new level — so much so that they literally ran out of garbage! 😲♻️
Through a combination of advanced recycling systems, public awareness, and efficient energy-from-waste plants, Sweden recycles nearly 99% of its household waste. They’re so good at it, they now import waste from other countries just to keep their recycling and energy plants running!
Turning trash into heat and electricity, Sweden is proving that sustainability isn’t just a buzzword — it’s a working system. Imagine if more countries followed this lead. 🌍🔥💡
Just to be clear, other countries are still paying Sweden to deal with their garbage. They are not buying garbage.
Every day for over a year, a devoted cat named Toldo visited his late owner's grave, bringing small gifts—twigs, leaves, sticks, even bits of trash.
He’d sit quietly, leaving tokens of love on the grave, as if still trying to take care of the one he lost.
Animals feel more than we know.
Love doesn’t end—it simply changes form. ❤️🐾
A Japanese ice cream company apologized for raising their prices by 9 cents — after 25 years of keeping them the same.
Not 9 dollars. Not 9 percent. Nine cents.
And they felt bad about it.
In a world where most companies are constantly looking for ways to raise prices, cut corners, and squeeze more profit, this is a rare kind of integrity.
Imagine if more businesses treated customers with that kind of respect.
Rolex is known for making some of the most luxurious and expensive watches in the world — a true symbol of status and craftsmanship. ⌚💎
But what many people don’t know is that around 90% of Rolex’s profits go to charity. Why? Because the company is owned by a private trust, originally shaped by Hans Wilsdorf — a man who started life as a poor orphan boy.
He built Rolex from the ground up and, instead of chasing personal wealth, made sure the company would continue giving back long after he was gone. A reminder that behind even the most opulent brands, sometimes there’s a story of humility, purpose, and legacy. 🌍💖
For the first time ever, both shelters have completely emptied their kennels — every single dog has been adopted into a loving home! 🐶❤️
Staff, volunteers and supporters are overjoyed, with happy tears and wagging tails all around. Years of hard work, love and dedication have led to this beautiful milestone.
To everyone who adopted, fostered, donated or shared — this is your victory too. Let’s keep the momentum going and make this the new normal.
A TV reporter brought her puppy to work because no one was home to watch him — and during the broadcast, only her upper half was visible, keeping the little guy hidden. But behind the scenes? He was snuggled up quietly at her feet, being the best coworker ever. 🐶💼
When the footage surfaced later, the internet couldn’t get enough. The moment went viral — and melted hearts everywhere. Just a little reminder that sometimes, the sweetest stories are the ones happening just out of frame. ❤️📺✨
the little guy looks like he has swimmers syndrome, where he cant stand up properly yet. it takes years of pt to get a swimmers puppy to stand but theyre so cuuteee
Did you know female frogs have a genius way of dodging unwanted attention? 🐸
Some female frogs fake their own passing to avoid mating with males they’re not interested in. Yep, they literally go limp, roll onto their backs, and play dead until the persistent male gives up and hops away. It's called tonic immobility, and it’s been observed in species like the European common frog.
Nature is wild, smart and a little dramatic sometimes.
💛 This is what real impact looks like.
A Canadian millionaire, Marcel LeBrun, sold his tech company and used millions of his own money to build 99 tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness in his hometown of Fredericton.
It’s not just housing. Each home is fully equipped, solar-powered and part of a supportive, gated community. Residents also have access to job training, workshops, and a community centre with a café and enterprise spaces. The project is called 12 Neighbours, and it’s changing lives by restoring dignity, opportunity and hope.
This is how you use wealth for good. Massive respect. 🙌
A man in a California prison, known as Hamza, earned just $17.74 from 136 hours of janitorial work at 13 cents an hour. He donated every penny to help people in Gaza.
He said, “It’s not much, but maybe it can ease someone’s pain.”
When strangers heard his story, they raised over $100,000 to support him once he’s released. But Hamza asked for donations to stop and instead urged people to send help to others suffering in Gaza, Yemen and Africa.
🚨 Can you believe this? A South African Airways pilot, William Chandler, flew commercial planes for over 20 years using a fake license. 😳
He only had a commercial pilot license but pretended to hold the advanced Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL), which is required for captains on major airlines. It all came to light after a strange incident during a flight to Frankfurt in 2018, which triggered an investigation. That’s when they discovered the truth.
He resigned once he was found out, and now SAA is trying to recover his salary and benefits. Imagine the number of flights, passengers and lives involved over TWO DECADES.
Did you know Jackie Chan only discovered as an adult that his father was a spy and his mother was a criminal?
Turns out his dad worked as a spy and his mom was an smuggler. Even wilder—they met when his dad arrested her during a raid... and somehow, that turned into a love story.
Jackie grew up with no idea about any of this. He only found out years later while a documentary was being made about his life (Traces of a Dragon), and learned he even had half-siblings he’d never met.
His real life is basically a spy thriller. Absolutely wild. 🕵️♂️🔥
In the 1990s, an orange juice company dumped 12,000 tonnes of orange peels on a barren stretch of land in Costa Rica. It was part of a deal with ecologists aiming to restore degraded land.
Fast forward 16 years... that once-dead pasture turned into a thriving forest, bursting with biodiversity, richer soil and triple the tree species compared to nearby land that got no peels.
Nature knows what to do — sometimes it just needs a little help. This is what happens when waste becomes a resource and science teams up with industry for good. 🌿💚
Wow, it's almost like orange peels are made of organic matter.
This guy deserves a job just for the hustle.
Lukas Yla, a marketing professional, moved to San Francisco and did something wild to get noticed. He dressed up as a delivery driver, dropped off boxes of donuts to 40 top companies, and hid his CV inside each box with a note that said:
"Most resumes end up in the trash. Mine - in your belly."
The result? 10 interviews.
Brilliant marketing, and a reminder that sometimes breaking the rules (with style) is exactly what it takes. 🍩📄👏
On the serene island of Jukdo, near Ulleungdo in South Korea, a golden retriever named Maru has captured hearts and become an unlikely local celebrity. 💛
While a Google Maps photographer was documenting the island’s stunning sea views, flower fields, and dramatic cliffs, Maru decided to tag along — and ended up appearing in over 1,000 Google Street View images! Whether trailing behind or patiently waiting when they got separated in the woods, she quickly became a four-legged tour guide to the island.
Now, Maru’s friendly face pops up across Jukdo’s Street View, adding a charming and heartwarming touch to the digital experience. Tourists come for the views — but leave remembering Maru. 🐕🌸🌊
Instead of flowers, she asked for backpacks. 🎒❤️
A beloved teacher who dedicated 30 years to shaping young minds made one final request before her passing:
Bring backpacks filled with school supplies to her funeral — not bouquets.
Her wish? To support students in need and keep giving, even after she was gone.
The response was overwhelming. Her memorial became a mountain of kindness — backpacks packed with hope, love, and opportunity.
A beautiful reminder that even in goodbye, teachers keep teaching. 🍎✏️
🌱🇧🇹 Bhutan continues to inspire the world with its deep commitment to the environment. To celebrate the birth of their new prince, the country planted 108,000 trees — a symbol of life, growth and sustainability.
Not only is Bhutan breathtakingly beautiful, it also holds the remarkable title of being the world's only carbon-negative country. While others strive to reduce emissions, Bhutan absorbs more carbon than it produces.
A small nation with a powerful message — progress and preservation can go hand in hand. 💚🌍
As long as countries acknowledge that climate change is a thing “cough cough orange t**d cough cough”.
💙🏈 One of the most beautiful traditions in sports — at University of Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium, 70,000 fans pause the game at the end of the first quarter to wave at the children and families watching from the windows of the nearby Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
This “Hawkeye Wave” started in 2017 and has become a powerful symbol of hope, community, and support for those young warriors facing health challenges. Every week, a “Kid Captain” leads the wave with a special song chosen just for them.
It’s a reminder that sports aren’t just about the game — they’re about coming together, lifting spirits, and showing love in the toughest moments. Truly inspiring. 💙
📉 Every year on Christmas Eve, mobile data usage in Sweden drops by around 28% — not because of outages, but because millions of Swedes are glued to their TVs at exactly 3PM...
🎄📺 Since 1959, nearly half the country stops everything to watch "Kalle Anka och hans vänner önskar God Jul" ["Donald Duck and His Friends Wish You a Merry Christmas"]. It’s a Disney special that has become a sacred national tradition.
For many Swedes, Christmas simply doesn't begin until Donald Duck shows up on screen. No texts, no scrolling, just family, nostalgia and one very beloved cartoon duck. 🇸🇪❤️🦆
Until coming to Japan, we stopped everything for the old Christmas claymation specials. I watched them every year as a kid and wanted to share it with my own kids
🌍✨ Meet Danny Manu, the innovator changing the way we connect across languages!
He created the world’s first earbuds that can translate over 40 languages in real time, and get this, they work without internet access. 🔥
Called Mymanu CLIK, these wireless earbuds use advanced onboard tech to let you speak with people from around the world, no Wi-Fi needed. Whether you’re traveling, doing business or just curious, this is a game-changer.
Danny, a British-Ghanaian engineer, overcame huge obstacles to make this happen. He bootstrapped, crowdfunded and pushed through bias in the startup world to bring this idea to life. Now his product is sold around the globe and winning awards at CES.
Incredible innovation, and a powerful story. 🙌
This is so cool! 🦈
9-year-old Molly Sampson found a 15-million-year-old megalodon tooth while fossil hunting on Christmas Day at Calvert Cliffs, Maryland. It’s massive, about 5 inches long, and was confirmed by the Calvert Marine Museum as a rare and incredible find.
She got waders for Christmas, went out with her dad and sister, and ended up discovering something most people only dream of. Apparently she’s been obsessed with fossils for years and already had a collection of over 400!
What an amazing moment for a young aspiring paleontologist. Go Molly!
🚆🇩🇪 Germany is leading the way in green transport! Some of their passenger trains are now powered entirely by hydrogen, emitting nothing but water vapor. 🌱💨
That means zero emissions, less noise, and a major step away from diesel-powered trains. A bold move toward a cleaner, more sustainable future — and proof that innovation and climate responsibility can go hand in hand.
Imagine if more countries followed suit. 🌍🚄
That headline is misleading...it's only a handfull of trains and they have a ton of issues due to technical issues or delivery problems. https://www.tagesschau.de/wirtschaft/energie/wasserstoff-zuege-probleme-100.html additionally it's all depending on where the energy for hydrogen is produced. if you produce the energy using coal you are only masking the problem
Back in 2015, these two strangers connected as friends in GTA Online. Fast forward to today, they met face-to-face and snapped a photo at their favourite in-game hangout spot. Who says online friendships aren’t real? Sometimes, the virtual world brings the best real-life moments! 🎮✨
A polar fox made a daring escape from a small zoo in Germany this week, clearly aiming for freedom... but underestimated how exhausting freedom can be. 🦊 After a short run for it, the little escapee got tired and had to take a break. Authorities found it resting peacefully, probably reconsidering its life choices. Sometimes, even rebels need a nap. 😴
End of an Era: The Last Northern White Rhino is Now Extinct 🦏
It is incredibly sad to share that the northern white rhino is now extinct. With the loss of the last male, only two females remain, meaning the subspecies can no longer reproduce naturally.
This heartbreaking reality is the result of relentless poaching and habitat loss, showing how much human activity has impacted these magnificent creatures.
Despite the sadness, hope remains through cutting-edge science and conservation efforts that aim to save other rhino species from the same fate.
Let’s come together to raise awareness and fight against illegal wildlife trade to protect the future of all endangered animals.
🌿✨ Pamela and Anil Malhotra bought 55 acres of barren farmland in India back in 1991. Over 26 years, they poured their love and dedication into planting trees and nurturing the land. Today, their sanctuary has grown to 300 acres, a thriving rainforest home to over 200 rare plants and animals — including Bengal tigers, Asian elephants, and King cobras.
Their journey shows the incredible power of patience, care, and commitment to nature. By letting the forest heal itself and embracing sustainable living, they’ve created a true wildlife haven in the heart of the Western Ghats.
Let’s celebrate their inspiring work and remember how much impact just two people can make for our planet. 🌏💚
Just when you think you've heard it all...
In 2016, a rat broke into an ATM in India and ate nearly $19,000 worth of cash. Yes, really.
When technicians opened the out-of-order machine, they found a mountain of shredded rupees and one very deceased rodent. Apparently, it chewed its way in and couldn't find a way out.
Honestly, imagine being the person who had to file that insurance claim:
"Cause of loss: rodent."
Nature stays undefeated.
🚨 Cybertruck owner learns the hard way that “acts as a boat” doesn’t mean is a boat 🚨
In Truckee, CA, someone took their brand-new Cybertruck off-road and into the water, trusting Elon Musk’s claim that it could "serve briefly as a boat." They activated “Wade Mode”... and promptly got stuck in deep mud before even reaching the water.
California Highway Patrol had to rescue the vehicle and issued a friendly reminder:
“Wade Mode isn’t Submarine Mode.”
Moral of the story? Maybe don’t test marketing slogans in the wild. Especially if they involve 3-ton electric trucks and rivers. 🌊💀
It acts as a boat, in the sense that a boat is a hole in the water into which you shovel money.
99% of people have no idea where Grand Theft Auto is actually made. Everyone assumes it's American because of the setting and vibe, but nope — it’s made in Scotland by a British studio called Rockstar North, based in Edinburgh! 🇬🇧🎮
One of the most iconic game franchises of all time, built in a city known more for castles and kilts than car chases and chaos. Just goes to show, global creativity knows no borders.
A photographer won an AI image competition… with a real photo.
Miles Astray submitted a surreal shot of a flamingo hiding its head into the AI-generated image category of a major photography contest — and it fooled everyone. The judges awarded it 3rd place, and it even won the People’s Choice Award.
But here’s the twist: it wasn’t made by AI at all. It was a real photo, taken in Aruba, with no digital trickery beyond basic edits.
Astray later revealed the truth — not to cheat, but to make a point. In a world where AI and reality are starting to look the same, how do we decide what’s authentic?
The photo was disqualified, but the message stuck: human creativity is still capable of surprising us. Sometimes, real life is stranger than fiction — or even AI.
I knew somebody who did the opposite. In the early 1990s, a guy submitted an illustration he created on computer and won third prize in a photography contest.
🌱 Technology meets nature in the best way.
In Japan, AI-powered drones are now planting forests 10x faster — reforesting barren land and healing ecosystems from the air. 🚁🌳
What once took years can now be done in months, giving our planet a fighting chance.
The future of reforestation is here — and it's flying. 🌍✨
Avery Sanford’s father dumped 80,000 pennies on her front lawn as his final child support payment - a petty, hurtful gesture meant to embarrass.
But instead of reacting with anger, Avery and her mom gathered every last coin and donated the $800 to Safe Harbor, a local shelter.
Word spread. Donations poured in. Over $5,000 raised - all because one young woman chose grace and generosity over bitterness.
Proof that you can’t control how people treat you, but you can always control how you respond.
Wow. Bill Gates just announced he’s giving away nearly all of his $200 billion fortune — and most of it will go to Africa. 🌍💸
Over the next 20 years, his focus will be on improving health and education across the continent through the Gates Foundation. He’s leaving just 1% of his wealth to his children, saying the rest should be used to help others.
Whether you agree with billionaires or not, this is a massive gesture that could change millions of lives. Respect. 👏
This is why conservatives were screaming that the Covid vaccine would implant a chip from Bill Gates. They were worried it might make them compassionate.
🐋 Did you know that baby whales, called calves, are born tail-first? This isn't a coincidence, it's a life-saving adaptation. Being born tail-first helps prevent the calf from drowning during birth — since whales are mammals, they need air to survive, not water.
A newborn whale calf is anything but small. Some can measure up to 23 feet long [about the size of a bus] and weigh nearly 6,000 pounds at birth. That’s an enormous entrance into the world!
As soon as the calf is born, the mother gently pushes it toward the ocean’s surface. It’s a crucial moment — the calf has to take its very first breath through the blowhole on top of its head. From that point on, it will surface regularly for air just like all other whales.
The ocean is full of wonder, and whale births are just one awe-inspiring example of how nature looks after its own. 🌊💙
The world is an amazing place. I wish more people could get they’re heads out of their a*sess long enough to see it
In 2013, James Howells, an IT worker from Newport, Wales, accidentally tossed out an old hard drive during a clear-out. Turns out, that hard drive contained 7,500 Bitcoins he mined in 2009 — when BTC was worth basically nothing.
Today, those lost coins would be worth around $781 million. 🤯
Since then, he's been fighting to get permission to excavate the landfill where it ended up. He’s even proposed using robot dogs and AI to find it. But the city council keeps saying no due to environmental concerns. 💔
So yeah… one small mistake, nearly a billion-dollar loss.
Moral of the story: Think twice before you bin your old tech.
🚧🇧🇷 Brazil is paving the way—literally—with innovation! The country is now building roads using sugarcane waste, turning agricultural byproducts into stronger, greener, and longer-lasting roads. 🌱💪
Not only does this reduce environmental impact, but it also showcases how smart, sustainable solutions can come from rethinking what we usually throw away.
Sweet roads ahead! 🍬🌍
In 1909, chocolate magnate Milton Hershey and his wife Catherine founded a school for orphaned boys. When Catherine passed away and Milton had no heirs, he quietly did something extraordinary:
👉 He transferred his entire fortune — including control of the Hershey Chocolate Company — to the school.
Today, the Milton Hershey School serves over 2,000 students from underprivileged backgrounds every year… and the trust behind it now holds more than $12 billion in assets.
He didn’t just make chocolate — he built a future for thousands of kids who needed one.
A powerful reminder: true success is measured not just by what we build for ourselves, but by what we give to others. 🙌
🌿🇪🇨 Victory for nature and people! Ecuador has officially banned oil drilling in a protected area of the Amazon, safeguarding over 700,000 hectares of pristine rainforest. 🌳
This bold move not only preserves one of the most biodiverse ecosystems on Earth, but also protects the rights and land of Indigenous communities who have lived in harmony with the forest for generations.
A powerful reminder that environmental justice and human rights go hand in hand. 👏
This fountain is pure magic — for a short time each day, when the sun hits it just right, it looks like it’s pouring lava! The way the light plays off the design is seriously stunning. Nature and art coming together in the coolest way.
...or, urine. YMMV..
At just 18 years old, Robert DuBoise was wrongfully convicted of a murder he did not commit. He spent 38 years behind bars—his entire youth and most of his adult life—until new DNA evidence finally proved his innocence.
In 2020, at age 56, Robert was freed. He later sued the state of Florida and was awarded $14 million for the unimaginable injustice he endured.
No amount of money can restore lost time—but his story is a powerful reminder of why truth, fairness, and accountability in the justice system matter.
🌱🇵🇭 Amazing Discovery in the Philippines! 🇵🇭🌱
Researchers have found a rare plant called Rinorea niccolifera that eats metal — and it’s native to the Philippines! 💚 This extraordinary plant absorbs massive amounts of nickel from the soil, cleaning up polluted land without being harmed. 🌍✨
This could be a game-changer for:
🔹 Rehabilitating areas damaged by mining
🔹 Cleaning toxic soil naturally (phytoremediation)
🔹 Even extracting valuable metals through eco-friendly “phytomining”
Proud moment for Filipino science and a big step for green tech! 🌿💪
“Metal absorbing” should be hyphenated. With the way you have it written now, you are talking about metal that is in the process of absorbing a plant.
💔🐻 After spending over 2 years trapped in a tiny, welded-shut cage outside a restaurant in Armenia, a Syrian brown bear named Noah was finally rescued — and what he did next broke hearts around the world.
For the first time in his life, Noah had safety, warmth and space. And in that peace, he slept… for 7 straight days. No waking, no interruptions, just deep, healing rest. ❤️🩹
He had been confined in near-total darkness, with raw paws from standing in filth and ice. His rescue, led by International Animal Rescue and local partners, marked the start of a second chance.
Noah is now receiving veterinary care and slowly adjusting to freedom. But he’s not alone — around 80 other bears in Armenia are still suffering in cages.
This story is a reminder of the resilience of animals, and how much they endure in silence. If Noah’s story moved you, consider sharing it or supporting the groups working to give these animals the life they deserve.
🎡💸 In 1984, a teenager named Zak Brown appeared on Wheel of Fortune and won $3,050. Instead of spending it on typical teenage splurges, he used every penny to buy a go-kart. 🏎️
That one decision sparked a journey that led him all the way to becoming the CEO of McLaren F1 Racing. 💼🏁
Proof that sometimes a game show and a dream are all it takes to start something incredible. 🎯🔥
I coukd have done the same thing if I had brains, drive, creativity
When school started to feel meaningless to a 17-year-old boy in China, his mom didn’t argue. She just showed him what real life looks like.
She helped him set up a street food stall, thinking it would be a tough lesson that might push him back toward school. But in just 10 days, he made over $1,400. Now he wakes up early, preps food, rides 13 kilometers to sell at night, and plans to upgrade to a better cart.
His mom said she didn’t expect him to get so addicted to the work. She’s tried to change his mind, but she also said this: a 17-year-old has independent thoughts. If he can’t live the life he wants, he won’t be happy. Her priority is for him to be healthy and happy, and to make sure he doesn’t go down the wrong path.
It’s a story that makes you think — is school always the only way? Or can the real world teach something just as valuable?
What would you do if it were your kid?
School is not necessarily the only way. Some people don’t do well in college/university. And there’s nothing wrong with retail or fast food as a career. We need to understand that it’s not lazy or stupid. Just what works for those people
Did you know? Female octopuses don’t just swim away from annoying males—they throw objects like seashells and sand at them to keep their distance! When males get too persistent trying to mate, these clever females stand their ground with a splash of underwater defense. Nature’s own way of saying “Back off!” 🐙✨
Bapurao Tajne, a daily wage worker from a village in Maharashtra, did something extraordinary. After his wife was denied water from the village well—because of their Dalit background—he didn’t protest with anger or despair.
Instead, he picked up a shovel.
With no training, no equipment, and no help, he started digging a well. Every single day, before and after work, for 40 days straight. People laughed. Even his family doubted him.
But on the 40th day—he struck water. 🌊
The well didn’t just serve his own family—it became a lifeline for the entire community.
What he did wasn’t just about water. It was about dignity, resilience, and standing up—silently and powerfully—against injustice.
Sometimes the most powerful protest is action.
🤣🏃♂️ When a wrong turn leads to victory!
9-year-old Kade Lovell was meant to run a 5K, but he took a wrong turn on the course… and ended up accidentally running the 10K — and winning it outright against all the adults!
Sometimes going the wrong way leads you exactly where you’re meant to be. 💪👏
🚨 Remember Builder AI that “AI builds your app in a click” startup once valued at $1.5 billion? It just filed for bankruptcy after creditors swooped in and froze its cash accounts.
Turns out the much-hyped “AI assistant” was really 700 engineers in India quietly writing code while the company claimed near-total automation. On top of that, insiders say sales were inflated up to four times, and the firm racked up about $88 million in unpaid AWS bills and roughly $30 million to Microsoft.
The lesson, friends: before you buy the AI dream, ask who (or what) is actually doing the work, check the books, and follow the money. Hype can raise billions, but reality always sends the invoice.
🇮🇳 Big News! India Overtakes Japan to Become the 4th Largest Economy in the World! 🌏📈
India has officially surpassed Japan in GDP rankings, marking a major milestone in its economic journey. With strong growth, a booming tech sector, and a rising global presence, India continues to cement its place as a major player on the world stage.
Proud moment for 1.4 billion people — and an exciting sign of what’s to come! 🚀🇮🇳
😳 In the 1970s, actress Tippi Hedren and her family lived with a 400-pound lion named Neil. Yes — in their actual home.
What started as a wild idea turned into a lesson. Tippi later regretted the decision, realizing the danger it posed to both her family and the animal.
That experience changed her life — and she used it for good. Tippi went on to become a passionate animal rights activist, founding the Shambala Preserve, a sanctuary that now protects rescued big cats from exploitation. 🐅🦁
Proof that it’s never too late to do better — and to fight for those who can’t fight for themselves.
*I heard this story on a podcast, so I could have remembered some things wrong. Please correct me if so!* Tippi Hedren's ex husband, Noel Marshall (executive producer of The Exorcist), had the idea to make a movie (you can search it up, "Roar"). It wasn't just one lion named Neil. There were 71 lions, 26 tigers, 1 tigon, 9 black panthers, 10 cougars, 2 jaguars, 4 leopards, 2 elephants, 6 black swans, 4 Canada geese, 4 cranes, 2 peacocks, 7 flamingos, and 1 marabou stork. The movie was made to supposedly bring awareness about endangered wildlife (which is ironic when they literally brought 150+ animals in LA). Out of a 140-people team, at least 70 were injured. Noel Marshall and Tippi Hedren themselves got bitten several times, including getting gangrenes. The cinematographer, Jan de Bont, was scalped by a lion and received 200+ sutures. And yes, their children were involved in these shenanigans.
Did you know?
Skittles and jellybeans get their glossy shine from something unexpected: crushed insect cocoons!
The coating comes from shellac, a resin secreted by the female lac bug, found mainly in India and Thailand. It’s processed and used in foods, pharmaceuticals and even furniture polish.
It’s safe to eat, but if you’re vegan or trying to avoid animal-derived ingredients, it’s something to keep an eye out for on labels.
Food facts can be wild sometimes 🍬🐞
🚄💨 China’s New Maglev Train Hits 620 MPH! 💨🚄
China just tested a next-gen maglev (magnetic levitation) train that reached a blazing 1,000 km/h (620 mph) — that’s faster than most commercial airplanes! ✈️🔥
The test took place in a low-vacuum tube in Shanxi Province, using cutting-edge high-temperature superconducting tech to virtually eliminate friction. If this becomes reality, it could take you from Beijing to Shanghai in just 1.5 hours!
We’re literally entering the future of transportation. 🚀
Would you ride a 620 mph train?
📣 It’s NEVER too late to start.
Feeling behind? Think again.
Success doesn’t have an expiry date. Just look at these legends:
👉 Ray Kroc started McDonald’s at age 51
👉 Harland Sanders launched KFC at 65
👉 Henry Ford created the Ford Motor Company at 40
👉 Henri Nestlé founded Nestlé at 53
They didn’t follow the “right time” - they made their time right.
If you’re still breathing, you’re still in the game.
Start late. Start scared. Start over. Just start. 💥
China Is Digging the Deepest Hole on Earth 😲🛠️
In a bold new project, China is drilling over 11,000 meters into the Earth’s crust in the Tarim Basin, Xinjiang. That’s more than 36,000 feet deep — almost deep enough to reach the Earth's mantle! 🌍
This massive scientific mission aims to unlock secrets buried hundreds of millions of years ago. From understanding ancient rock formations to aiding energy exploration and earthquake research, it’s one of the most ambitious drilling projects ever attempted.
If successful, it could become the deepest manmade hole on the planet, surpassing even Russia’s famous Kola Superdeep Borehole. 🔩🧪
What do you think we’ll find that deep underground?
🌊🐟 China has developed amazing bionic robotic fish that swim just like the real thing to help protect rivers. These smart robots are equipped with advanced sensors to monitor water quality, detect pollutants, and gather important ecological data. By blending into the environment without disturbing wildlife, they offer a powerful new way to keep our rivers clean and healthy. It’s a brilliant example of how technology can support environmental conservation.
With all the bad in the world, it’s good to know some people still care about the planet we live on
In 1993, a fisherman from Iquitos, Peru was captured in this powerful image — hauling a massive paiche, also known as arapaima or pirarucu. 🐟🇵🇪
One of the largest freshwater fish on the planet, this Amazonian giant can reach over 3 meters (10 ft) in length and weigh more than 400 lbs. 😲🌊
But here’s what makes it truly remarkable:
The arapaima breathes air. It surfaces every 15–20 minutes and, when threatened, can hold its breath for up to 40 minutes. 🫁
Thriving in rivers, swamps, and floodplains, the arapaima is a keystone species in the Amazon. Sadly, it's now under threat due to overfishing and habitat loss. ⚠️🌿
👉 This photo tells a bigger story — one of culture, survival, and the deep bond between people and nature. 🌍💚
Let’s stand for the Amazon. Let’s honour its guardians — human and wild alike. ✊🌱
In August 1976, Niki Lauda was engulfed in flames during a crash at the Nürburgring. He suffered burns to his face, lung damage from toxic smoke, and was even given the last rites in hospital.
Just six weeks later, he shocked the world by getting back in the car at Monza. Still healing and in pain, he wore a specially designed helmet with a flame-resistant balaclava-style mask to protect his skin.
He didn’t race to prove anything to others, he raced because he refused to let fear or pain define him. He finished fourth that day and went on to win two more world titles. One of the most courageous comebacks in sporting history. 🏁🔥💪
🔥 Fire isn't a solid, a liquid, or a gas... it's something even cooler (or hotter?) 🔥
Turns out, fire is plasma — the fourth state of matter!
That dancing flame you see? It's not just hot gas — it's a soup of super-energized particles where electrons have broken free from atoms. Plasma is what stars are made of, what powers neon signs, and yes, what crackles in every candle and campfire.
Mind = blown? 🤯
Science is lit. 🔥⚡
🌟 Only in Dubai… and it’s amazing.
On some streets, you’ll find random freezers stocked with food and drinks — completely free for anyone in need. No fanfare, no gatekeeping. Just kindness in a box, powered by everyday people who quietly refill them.
In a city known for luxury, it’s humbling to see gestures like this — reminders that humanity and generosity exist side by side with skyscrapers. 🏙️💛
Sometimes, the smallest acts make the biggest difference.
