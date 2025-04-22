ADVERTISEMENT

Many of us, Pandas, probably had trouble maintaining focus during class in school. Doing algebra, filling in the right grammatical form of a word, or memorizing the parts of the cell wasn't particularly fun, leaving many students craving to learn something more interesting.

Luckily, the Internet offers us exciting knowledge in the form of bite-sized interesting facts. Places like this Instagram page share fun tidbits that you might've not seen before yet. "Let's explore the wonders of the universe together!" is their motto. So, scroll down and see what a dog's belly full of little puppies looks like and what unusual way of payment one city in Romania now accepts for public transport!

More info: Instagram