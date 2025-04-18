ADVERTISEMENT

A boss can really make or break a workplace. A good boss can make a work environment fun, friendly, and positively challenging. A bad boss, however... they make going to work a nightmare every day.

The tide may be changing, as more members of Generation Z are becoming managers. In 2024, Glassdoor predicted that Gen Z will make up 10% of managers in 2025.

Does that mean there won't be as many terrible bosses around? Perhaps, but work jerks are a breed that's difficult to get rid of. We've got a compilation of the most toxic and entitled bosses for you here, just so you remember the level of pettiness and absurdity some employees and managers can stoop to.

Eat And Get Laid Off. Snitches Get $20

Sign warning employees not to eat during work hours, offering a reward and threat of layoff, showcasing infuriating bosses.

    #2

    The Audacity To Ask Something Like This

    The Audacity To Ask Something Like This

Tweet about an infuriating boss questioning bereavement leave for a sister's death.

    Randry66 Report

    Wow. I just told my boss my aunt passed away the other day and I need to go to the other side of Australia for the funeral. My boss said "okay let me know as soon as you know and I'll sort it out" My boss is cool.

    #3

    Bosses Are Mad We Use Too Much Toilet Paper

    Bosses Are Mad We Use Too Much Toilet Paper

Transparent toilet paper held by a hand, depicting a humorous situation related to infuriating bosses.

    loreleievaann Report

    #4

    2 Weeks Of Telling My Boss The Produce In The Warehouse Is Going Bad - Him: Don't Worry About It

    Gallery mode Gloved hand holding a package of organic strawberries covered in mold, highlighting poor supervision.

    Kaxton15 Report

    #5

    This Perverse Obsession With Keeping Employees At Work For The Maximum Number Of Hours Per Day Is Sick. This CEO Doesn't So Much Need Advice As They Need Therapy

    Gallery mode Quora post of a boss questioning employee commitment outside work hours.

    dhh Report

    #6

    The Manager Would Throw Away Cookies Every Saturday Instead Of Giving Them To The Employees

    Gallery mode Trash can overflowing with packaged cookies in a kitchen, highlighting wasteful practices by infuriating bosses.

    We threw away 55 cookies. The managers didn't let us take any home because they thought it might "encourage us to purposely make extra."

    Irick050 Report

    #7

    Great Thank You I Will Put You Down

    Great Thank You I Will Put You Down

Text message exchange about work shifts, highlighting infuriating superior communication.

    oo-de-lally-golly Report

    #8

    Been Struggling At Work Since January 3rd When They Laid Off The One Person There To Help Me. This Week I Was Told I'd Be Getting Something That I Would Love And Would Definitely Make Me Happy. That Something

    Gallery mode A slice of pepperoni pizza on a clear plate, representing a boss featured in the hall of shame for infuriating superiors.

    ChknShtOutfit Report

    #9

    Got Fired From My Job Because I Couldn't Come To A Cleaning Party On 2 Hour Notice

    Gallery mode Text conversation showing an infuriating boss discussing a mandatory cleaning party.

    L3wdMegumin Report

    #10

    Calling Homeless People “Animals”

    Calling Homeless People "Animals"

Tweet about a boss firing an employee for giving leftover bagels to a homeless man, illustrating infuriating superiors.

    blakeeatssocks Report

    #11

    Boss Wrote “Thief” On My Check

    Boss Wrote "Thief" On My Check

"Thief" handwritten on a Santander Bank document, implying infuriating superiors.

    Filed a wage theft report against my former employer, was told he only paid 80% of what was owned, but I sucked it up. When I picked up the check at the Department of Labor, it had "THIEF" boldly written on the subject line. Super awkward, unfair, and embarrassing, especially with others witnessing it. Is there anything that can be done?

    OriginalNotice7957 Report

    #12

    Boss Didn't Like The Color Of The Chairs In The Break Room. So Now We Just Don't Have Chairs

    Gallery mode Break room with two small tables, recycling bins, and a copier showcasing infuriating superiors' choices.

    reddit.com Report

    #13

    Boss Telling Me To Close In -40f

    Boss Telling Me To Close In -40f

Text exchange revealing an infuriating boss's response to employee concerns about extreme cold and job security at Dunkin'.

    Super_Kent155 Report

    #14

    Boss Says The Office Has No Roaches

    Boss Says The Office Has No Roaches

Cockroaches caught on a sticky trap, connected to a story about infuriating bosses.

    So, here's the deal. I found a roach a few times inside my work laptop when I got home..it couldn't come from my house and a few other colleagues complained of the same issue. I decided to prove him wrong, bought a cheap 50c chinese sticky roach trap and left my laptop at work with this trap directly next to my laptop....this is the results after a weekend in the office. Not just roaches but the roach egg sack thingy hatched and those are the babies...

    JoMammasWitness Report

    #15

    Boss Wasn’t Paying Attention And Sat On My Desk While Talking To A Coworker

    Gallery mode Hand holding broken glasses frame, symbolizing frustrating bosses.

    UPDATE: So I approached him about it and he tried to convince me that they were already broken before he sat there, which I know is a lie. After talking for more than 20 minutes he then finally admitted to it, saying it was an accident and apologized. When I said he’d need to buy me a replacement pair he said “we can talk more about it tomorrow.” 🙄 Wish me luck I guess...

    NeohWise Report

    #16

    It's Currently 83°f Inside The Office At My Job And Our Boss Is Basically Telling Us He Won't Fix The A/C Until The Company Makes More Money

    Gallery mode Thermostat displaying 83°F, set to 70°F, highlighting infuriating bosses in workplace temperature control.

    Mid-June here in NJ, and we're experiencing a heatwave. Temperatures in the mid-90°F all week. The building has an old AC that has broken multiple times in the past 3 years, and instead of just fixing it entirely our boss has opted to hire patchwork services to only temporarily fix the problem. Well now the AC has been broken since last August. The company has been slow the last few months, really not making much money, and our boss is basically insinuating that he won't fix the AC until we, the workers, start to make more sales.

    notatpeace39 Report

    #17

    My Supervisor's Response To Me Asking For A Raise

    My Supervisor's Response To Me Asking For A Raise

Text exchange about a raise, ending with an unrelated beach photo, illustrating infuriating bosses.

    For context, I was told three months ago that in two months I would be moved to a different area in the company to begin working at a much higher pay rate. New employees started being hired at almost 40% more than what I make. After I found out I requested a raise and I’ve been waiting ever since. I have worked here for two years and have never had any performance issues. I told her recently that I am looking for other jobs and I’m not going to wait much longer and she promised me a raise in two weeks. Those couple weeks have passed and this is what I get. I hate my workplace.

    Living_Variation316 Report

    #18

    My Boss Doesn’t Think This Needs To Be Changed And I’ve Only Swept Half The Store

    Gallery mode Green mop head covered in dust, illustrating challenges with infuriating bosses and workplace cleanliness issues.

    feelsonline Report

    #19

    My Boss Thinks It's A Great Idea To Randomly Pull The Turn The Fridge Off To Save The Energy

    Gallery mode A kitchen counter with a door handle blocking an electrical socket.

    I can't even tell you how much this enrages me. First it was only for the weekends, now it's just randomly. How effed up is that? Firstly, you don't save any energy by turning the fridge on and off, secondly, it's a really s***ty thing to do, thirdly, this way bacteria and mold can grow in there happily. But this woman is so stupid, any of these arguments will just bounce right off her head... tell me about your s***ty bosses, please.

    EmmaTheUseless Report

    #20

    Corporate Life - Micromanaging

    Corporate Life - Micromanaging

Chat exchange with a boss highlighting two tardies for being late by a few minutes after lunch.

    I do my job well enough that I now have to be scrutinized for tiny things in order for my supervisors to look like they have an important role of “managing” people. I almost got fired last year because I racked up a total of 6 minutes of tardies over the course of 2 months because I came back from lunch 1-3 mins late a few times.
    I hope I don’t get a write up and sent to the principal’s office!

    reddit.com Report

    #21

    Tried To Quit My Job And They Said No

    Tried To Quit My Job And They Said No

Email screenshot from a boss detailing a one-year commitment requirement and departure date, highlighting infuriating superiors.

    WorthlessFloor Report

    #22

    So, This Is Something That A Potential Employer Can Do? I Don't See How It's Relevant To My Job As A Network Administrator

    Gallery mode Job application form with eligibility and age questions, requesting a personal expression of Christian faith, highlighting infuriating bosses.

    Shankar_0 Report

    #23

    Literally Can't Believe He Said That

    Literally Can't Believe He Said That

Texts revealing a boss's frustrating response to an emergency, reflecting infuriating superiors in workplaces.

    ComradeIzzy Report

    #24

    My Boss Declined My Vacation (After Having 4 Months Notice) To Hawaii To Propose To My Girlfriend Because They (Needed Me Badly) In The Office… Obviously Work/Life Balance Didn’t Mean Anything To Them. Anyways… Here’s My View (She Said Yes)

    Gallery mode Scenic ocean view at sunset, colorful sky reflections, peaceful seascape.

    yellowitsmelol Report

    #25

    Wtf Is This Job Man

    Wtf Is This Job Man

Text conversation showing a boss mistakenly firing an employee, then apologizing for the error.

    Alarming-Jacket-454 Report

    #26

    My Boss Only Replies 'Ok Thanks' To All Of My Texts. Even Questions

    Gallery mode Text messages show frustrating conversations with a boss about work schedule and Facebook group.

    queriesandqueries123 Report

    #27

    My Boss Put This Sign Up On January 8th

    My Boss Put This Sign Up On January 8th

Open enrollment sign detailing benefit deadlines for 2024, stressing urgency and potential loss of medical benefits.

    DeathwatchDave Report

    #28

    Boss Wants Me To “Make Up” Work Day I’m Missing Because Im Flying Back From A Work Trip

    Gallery mode Text message from boss pressuring work completion during flight or weekend.

    Boss (well-known influencer) travels a lot and I had to accompany her on a trip. The flight is 14+ hours and she booked my return trip on a weekday.
    She wants me to either work in the flight or come in on the weekend to “make up” for the missed day. This is after I worked 20 straight days with no days off on this trip.
    And no, I’m not a personal assistant.

    BootsAndBananas Report

    #29

    Old Boss Of Mine Wrote Loser On My Final Paycheck

    Old Boss Of Mine Wrote Loser On My Final Paycheck

Check with scribbles over writing, representing a frustrating boss moment.

    MarcoEmbarko Report

    #30

    I Did Not Respond

    I Did Not Respond

Text exchange showing an insensitive boss questioning an employee about their dying dog and absence from work.

    commercial_ape Report

    #31

    My Mum Has Stage 4 Cancer In 5 Areas And Her Boss Has Been Pressuring Her To Come Back To Work

    Gallery mode Email from a boss requesting a doctor's note for work fitness, demonstrating infuriating superiors.

    This email might lot look like much but every other week there’s something, and no emotional support or kindness offered at all.

    disneydoll96 Report

    #32

    So Unprofessional

    So Unprofessional

Text post about a boss forgetting to inform an employee about a work closure, leading to frustration.

    UPDATE: I just received an email from my boss but it’s worded weirdly: “Dear, I’m so sorry you didn’t receive the text message that was sent out to the team” She then goes on to say my shift time today has changed and asks if I can come in earlier, and that we’ll discuss what happened during the shift. Sounds like she’s blaming me? Sorry YOU didn’t receive the text. Excuse me? You didn’t add me to the list of recipients. How is it my fault.

    CloudPast Report

    #33

    Devin Should Be Versed In Feminine Hygiene As He Sounds Like A Jerk

    Gallery mode Reddit post about bosses, highlighting an issue with a manager timing bathroom breaks unfairly.

    Silver_Act_3171 Report

    "Hey Devin sorry but I thought I'd rather practice good hygiene but if you want me to spring a leak and bleed everywhere I can do that. Just let me know which option you would prefer"

    #34

    Fractured The End Of My Femur In A Bike Accident A Few Months Ago. This Was My Boss's Response

    Gallery mode Text conversation with a boss about work despite a swollen knee injury, highlighting an infuriating superior.

    I sent him this picture of my knee. It’s like 3x the size that it normally is idk what he was on I worked at a restaurant too, I know that “the 18 year old” was just a blatant lie.

    DanplsstopDied Report

    #35

    Am I Overreacting At My Bosses Response?

    Am I Overreacting At My Bosses Response?

Text exchange with a boss discussing time off and potential disciplinary actions.

    I feel like this is terrible management. I have never worked at a job where the priority is my time off and not my health????? Am I Overreacting?

    Significant-Way-7460 Report

    #36

    AIO To This Text My Boss Sent Me?

    AIO To This Text My Boss Sent Me?

Text conversation highlighting an infuriating boss's insensitive response to a domestic violence situation.

    And should I send this response, if any? I have rewritten it so many times; this is what I was able to cut it down to.

    ApprehensiveCress785 Report

    #37

    My Boss Just Spent An Hour Rearranging This Box Of Markers By Part Number

    Gallery mode Box of colorful markers neatly organized, showcasing a variety of vibrant hues.

    Originally this box was organized by hue and shade and now has been reorganized by the “correct” part numbers. Imagine my frustration when needing to find the right color marker.

    Frame_Academic Report

    #38

    Boss Who Forbid Employees From Using Chairs

    Boss Who Forbid Employees From Using Chairs

Chair with a note reading "Not for employee use," exemplifying infuriating bosses in the workplace.

    m_zayd Report

    #39

    Put In My Notice Because My Boss Asked Me If I Could Change The Day I Put My Dog To Sleep

    Gallery mode Text exchange showing a superior pressuring an employee to cover a shift despite a personal crisis.

    This was what I received from my boss after asking for help regarding having to put my dog to sleep and not being able to make my 5 AM shift because of it. I worked at Starbucks for over 2.5 years and called out/was out sick a total of three or four times.

    lailette Report

    #40

    Boss Lied To Clients About My Mother Dying And Expected Me To Play Along

    Boss Lied To Clients About My Mother Dying And Expected Me To Play Along

Text exchange showing a boss apologizing for lying about an employee's mother's death; a frustrating boss interaction.

    Job was two weeks late in starting, but he could have just told the clients he’d forgot how swamped our shop was and apologized. Or told a white lie that one or another of the machines at the shop had broken down and it took two weeks to get someone in to fix it. But no. And this is hardly the worst thing he’s done. I don’t work for this a**hat any more.

    reddit.com Report

    #41

    Was Sent Home And Recorded As “Refusing To Work” Because I Told My Boss This Seatbelt Was Unsafe And Illegal. Would You Have Refused To Drive?

    Gallery mode Frayed seatbelt in a vehicle shows poor maintenance by infuriating bosses.

    My class A rig is down for service so I was thrown into the class B backup truck.

    MOBIUS__01 Report

    #42

    Unprofessional Maybe?

    Unprofessional Maybe?

Text conversation with an infuriating boss asking for detailed responses, revealing as the owner on Indeed.

    RevolutionaryItem487 Report

    #43

    That Text Would Be The Last Thing They Heard From Me

    That Text Would Be The Last Thing They Heard From Me

Text exchange showing a boss urging an employee to work from home despite feeling unwell, highlighting infuriating superiors.

    edmsillygoose Report

    #44

    When Your Boss Says He Trusts You, And Then Puts A Lockbox Over Your Office Light Switches

    Gallery mode Light switches enclosed in a transparent lockbox, symbolizing managerial control for infuriating bosses.

    Because micromanaging. Having the lights dim encourages people to be lazy, apparently.

    reddit.com Report

    #45

    Boss Needs A Bad Rule

    Boss Needs A Bad Rule

Damaged car after accident, with a text message from boss showing insensitivity, highlighting infuriating superiors.

    uchenna_omooba Report

    #46

    Former Employer Wants My Password To The Computer I Used 6 Months After Terminating Me

    Gallery mode Email from a boss requesting a laptop password reset assistance for returned company equipment.

    For context:
    This company sought me out to interview at their company for a management position. I ended up getting the job. Lasted 30 days until they terminated the position due to a “cart before the horse” situation. Basically what happened is I called out all the illegal marketing practices happening and offered solutions to fix them. They got rid of the problem, which was “me.” Now they want my password.

    spicyad Report

    #47

    Called In Sick 2 Days Before A Shift Due To Having The Flu/Covid. Boss Puts This On The Establishment’s Facebook Page

    Gallery mode Facebook post featuring infuriating bosses criticizing young workers for being entitled and unreliable.

    Vexifoxi Report

    #48

    Just Some Important Points Before Applying For This Job

    Just Some Important Points Before Applying For This Job

"Work schedule from 9:30am until completion, Monday to Saturday, causing frustration with infuriating bosses."

    _lakshay Report

    #49

    My Boss “Cleaned My Desk” Aka Threw Everything Out. I Had To Go Digging In The Trash To Get My Personal Items, Along With Client Files, Receipt Records, Etc

    Gallery mode Office desk cluttered with supplies, folders, and a takeaway cup, reflecting frustrating bosses' disorganized workspaces.

    BabyYodaTM Report

    #50

    How My Boss Asks Me To Work 21 Days Straight

    How My Boss Asks Me To Work 21 Days Straight

Text from a boss asking for night work for weeks, showing infuriating expectations from superiors.

    We have 7 routes and 11 drivers. These guys thought it was a good idea to let 3 drivers take a vacation spanning over 3 months. All 3 will be gone at the same time over the next month. So what's their plan? Try to make other drivers work for almost a month straight to pick up the slack. Needless to say, it hasn't gone over well. Now the boss and production manager get to drive a couple nights a week as well as work the day shift.

    Sm0key_Bear Report

    #51

    I Wasn't Necessarily Against This Until He Made Two People Flip A Coin For Their Skin Tone

    Gallery mode Office memo highlighting an infuriating request from a boss regarding emoji skin tones for message reactions.

    soccer--girl Report

    #52

    Former Boss Ghosts Me After I Ask About Not Getting Paid

    Former Boss Ghosts Me After I Ask About Not Getting Paid

Chat conversation highlighting issues with frustrating bosses and unpaid wages.

    This is after I've been sending daily emails to finance and management since last Friday.

    sourmysoup , sourmysoup Report

    #53

    My Boss "Takes Out His Trash" By Dropping It Into My Bin

    My Boss "Takes Out His Trash" By Dropping It Into My Bin

Overfilled trash can with "Top Load Only" sign, highlighting poor management decisions by infuriating superiors.

    JimBobCorndog Report

    #54

    My Girlfriend's Job

    My Girlfriend's Job

Text exchange revealing conflicts with infuriating boss over scheduling issues and labor laws.

    my girlfriends boss tried to blame her forgetting to put my girlfriend on the schedule on my girlfriend because she “should’ve noticed she had too many days off” this is the second time shes done this last time she still went in but we have plans already tomorrow.

    Kendallfaith8 Report

    #55

    Boss Texts Like A Clingy Partner On My Days Off

    Boss Texts Like A Clingy Partner On My Days Off

Text exchange with infuriating boss demanding notes and showing impatience.

    Trying to tell myself her urgency isn’t my emergency. These notes aren’t even that important, and are actually ones SHE HERSELF is supposed to write.

    SadDadRadDad Report

    #56

    Boss Forcing Me To Work With A Positive Covid Test In A Food Service Environment

    Gallery mode Text exchange showing a boss insisting employees find shift coverage despite illness.

    This absolutely sucks because I really did like this job and I didn’t have any issues with the managers till now. I live in Indiana and tested covid positive on Christmas eve, and even told them I wouldn’t be available for my shift Thursday due to it. I work as a bartender for Chuy’s. I’m not for sure the legality of this but the fact they are treating me this way in the first place is upsetting and honestly has me fuming. I never call off, I do my job well, and Im kind and reliable. I’m genuinely considering quitting and I don’t plan on coming in either way. Mainly looking for advice or just some solidarity.

    Ordinary-Ad-3719 Report

    #57

    AIO? Married Ex-Boss Reached Out With An ‘Offer’ So I Told His Wife And Reported Him To The Labor Department

    Gallery mode Text exchange with a boss offering a job for $2k/month in exchange for a relationship.

    I (25F) used to work briefly (remote) at a non-profit running out of NJ.
    My ex-boss, who’s married and has a kid, reached out to me about a month ago (after 5+ months of me quitting) with the offer you see in his messages.
    I read this, sent his wife the texts, and reported him to the labor department. Just got scheduled for an interview with the department to discuss next steps—AIO about all of this?
    Additional context: He’s the founder, manages the HR himself, and was also my direct report. And no, I haven’t found a job yet after this!

    uni_wuni Report

    #58

    Went To The ER Last Night - Managers Couldn't Care Less

    Went To The ER Last Night - Managers Couldn't Care Less

Text message exchange with boss questioning employee's tardiness; papers held by hand showing evidence, highlighting infuriating superiors.

    I was at the er last night after a long couple days of throwing up non-stop and being unable to hold down any food whatsoever.
    Symptoms started at my job - I threw up several times on floor and they refuses to send me home, claiming they just had no one to replace me, and that I didnt look ill.
    When I went to the er last night, i was severely dehydrated from all of the throwing up I've done. Not only that, I needed to be prescribed medication to control my vomiting, and was given extra strong painkillers to counteract the pain my body has been feeling for days now.
    I texted my boss last night at 3 am - when I got home - knowing that I wouldn't be able to make it into work. Not my word, literally my doctor didn't want me to. Wanted me to go to a follow up today, rest, and over-hydrate myself until I start feeling better - because I can't hold down solids.
    Apparently they couldn't care. Apparently, my health isn't an important asset to them - and they care more about me being on the floor than the fact I can't even make it across my living room without shooting pains and feeling like I'm going to lose my lunch.

    westhesilent Report

    #59

    Applied For A Job, Received This In An Email. Can They Really Force This Upon Me Or Not Hire Be Based On This??

    Applied For A Job

    Reezeyyy Report

    #60

    My Boss Decided To Take 10% Of All Card Tips And Give It To Our Manager

    Gallery mode Text exchange revealing infuriating boss taking tips unfairly, sparking frustration among employees.

    For context, I work at 2 different food truck businesses (called 1 and 2 in the photos). T is my boss and L is our new manager, J is our old manager.
    My other coworker and I just found out that our boss takes 10% of all card tips and gives them to our manager EVEN WHEN THEY AREN’T clocked in and apparently has been doing so at least since I’ve been here the last 4 years. I feel justified in saying all of this as I am their longest lasting employee, and am only not working more due to school.
    My coworker and I worked pretty much an all day event on the 15th. We were clocked in to food truck 2. Our manager L was also clocked in to food truck 2 but working on food truck 1 (separate business) training a new employee
    Well, on our square reader on the truck it showed us making about $75 just in tips. Come to find out, we noticed that the both of ours combined only added up to about $50. To which we realized L was also clocked in to food truck 2 with us and not even working the same job or even the same truck as us. Therefore, stealing our tips whether it be intentional or not. L said she messaged our boss but my coworker and I had our doubts so I messaged our boss anyways. Hence, the pictures. My coworker and I were acting all nice in the pictures, but man.. we were talking with a couple other employees and we all think it’s not fair.

    Eman21701 Report

    #61

    Boss Paid Me The Wrong Wages For Months Then Wrote Me A Bad Check To Fix It

    Gallery mode Bank balances showing $23.97 in Simplicity Account and negative $394 in Savings, illustrating a financial challenge boss scenario.

    als817 Report

    #62

    AIO My Ex-Boss Sent This Text To One Of Our Nurses

    Gallery mode Text messages showing an infuriating exchange with a boss, highlighting unprofessional behavior.

    The phone number is listed at the top that comes from the business number that only my boss had🤦🏻‍♀️. I put my resignation in and my boss couldn’t handle it and fired me after cussing me out on the phone. AIO for wanting to expose her for who she is by reaching out to this nurse and others that she’s wrongfully terminated and take this further?

    Miserable_Drawer1708 Report

    #63

    My Boss Is Upset I’m Not Grateful For A 3 Cent Raise

    Gallery mode Text exchange showing an infuriating boss dismissing an employee's concerns about a minimal raise, implying it's a privilege.

    It’s been a grueling year at work and over the last few months our boss has been heavily hinting that we’ll finally be getting some raises so when I had my performance review and HR was smiling as they slid me a piece of paper that said my raise was just 3 cents I literally couldn’t hold it in. I was so upset I literally had to leave because I was starting to tear up and I cried when I left. I thought my hard work was finally going to pay off. Im tired of being broke all the time, I thought finally I was going to get a good raise or a bonus so I could finally treat myself for once and go out to dinner or the movies or something but nope I can’t have anything good in life.

    baeheartsyou77 Report

    #64

    Boss Canceled Our Christmas Party Cause This Broke The Bank

    Gallery mode Candy bars with humorous notes for ineffective bosses, arranged on a green polka dot tablecloth.

    I found out we had canceled the yearly Christmas party / bonus. A multi store owner within a large corporate chain food company allowed our management to instead do this for the staff of say 60 employees per store. Upon completing this project along with a few other miscellaneous gifts (donuts, Doritos, and [get this] oranges,) he told us this gesture was “breaking the bank.” Love it here.

    vando_commando Report

    #65

    Didn't Call In Sick For 20 Years So His Boss Gave Him Candy

    Gallery mode Man at Burger King holds a small gift bag, highlighting bosses in the Hall of Shame for infuriating superiors.

    WouldbeWanderer Report

    #66

    Why Do I Have The Feeling This Boss Would Be An Absolute Tool To Work For?

    Gallery mode Sign seeking pizza cook with unconventional qualifications, highlighting infuriating bosses.

    TheOGMemeShark Report

    #67

    Boss Says You Have To Respond To Emails Within 5 To 10 Minutes. This Place Is A Nightmare, You Get One 5 Minute Bathroom Break And Anything More You Have To Use Your Own Time Or Don't Get Paid

    Gallery mode Chat exchange highlighting infuriating bosses with unrealistic email checking demands.

    breakitupkid Report

    #68

    Every Single Day My Boss Puts Piles Of Work On My Chair When I Literally Have A “New To Be Done” Inbox Right There

    Gallery mode Worn office chair with damaged armrest, cluttered desk surface in a workspace of infuriating bosses.

    He started doing this when I started, then I put the new organizer there, he used it for maybe 2 weeks, and now leaves it here again. He’s 73 but thinks we all forget everything when it’s him who does.

    walgreensfan Report

    #69

    My Boss Just Assigned A Bunch Of Tasks For Me To Do, & Made Them Due 2 Days Ago

    Gallery mode Task list showing multiple assignments from a boss, highlighting infuriating superiors due to overwhelming workloads.

    tipsy-cowgirl Report

    #70

    Report Or Regret

    Gallery mode Boss shows off new truck, can't make payroll, rants about government; example of infuriating superiors.

    LiberalJewMan Report

    #71

    I Would Put This Kind Of Thing In An Email. I Wouldn’t Call For A Meeting. They Obviously Can’t Be Trusted

    Gallery mode Text post discusses an awkward work outing with infuriating bosses dismissing inappropriate remarks as jokes.

    Dr_Does_Enough Report

    #72

    Got My Boss To Admit To Wage Theft

    Gallery mode Texts between employee and boss about clock-in system and time rounding issues.

    I work for a very well-known corporation as a server/bartender. My shift usually starts at 4:00 pm.
    The time clock rounds my hours to 15-minute intervals. If I clock in at 4:01, I don't start getting paid until 4:15. If I clock in at 3:50 and start working immediately as expected, I don't get paid for those first 10 minutes. I know if I clock out at 10:40 it doesn't round to 10:45. It gets rounded down to 10:30. My general manager confirmed that over text. This means I lose up to 28 minutes in my wages every shift.
    I know this is wage theft. They did not notify me that they changed the time clocks. When I was first employed, I was paid from when I clocked in to when I clocked out. I wasn’t aware that it was rounding down my hours for a few months. I believe that I'm owed a couple of hundreds of dollars in unpaid wages. I'm planning to send these screen shots to the labour board but I'm not very hopeful anything will happen.
    TLDR: my employer is rounding down my hours so he can pay me less.

    Lemonloid Report

    #73

    Wife Was Surprised Coming Back From Her Break At Work

    Gallery mode Text conversation about office surprise after a smoke break, with a humorous GIF, related to infuriating bosses.

    She was doing great at her job. Her boss used her as a scape goat for their incompetence. Happy she will no longer have to deal with their toxic behavior.
    Thought the text was funny.
    Happened yesterday.

    ChronicMoto Report

    #74

    Fired For “Behavior”

    Gallery mode Text message displaying a boss firing an employee in an informal manner, titled for hall of shame of infuriating superiors.

    A few days ago, my supervisor informed me that I would have to take on the responsibilities of two people, and I refused. I also expressed how I felt about it. I was the only one in the company who spoke up and said what I thought. As a manager, I even encouraged my team to stand up for themselves if they felt like they were being mistreated in any way, I guess they realized I wasn't someone who would just stay quiet, do my job, and accept any nonsense they threw at me. So, they fired me without warning via text.

    AppropriateOpening49 Report

    #75

    Toxic Manager After Resignation

    Gallery mode Email exchange illustrating infuriating bosses, featuring a resignation and a critical response from the superior.

    This manager has always been very toxic, decided to give my immediate resignation today and this was her response lol.

    Xourus Report

    #76

    Never Thought I’d Be Making On Of These Posts; But Am I Being Gaslit?

    Gallery mode Text messages discussing a frustrating call shift, highlighting issues with infuriating superiors and communication delays.

    Most Thursdays I’m on call for my dinner shift, and most Thursdays I’m notified by 2-2:30 whether or not I’m needed for my shift. Today neither of the two managers on duty tried to contact me so I assumed that I wasn’t needed and didn’t go into work. (On previous occasions I have done this and it wasn’t a problem) now they need me and I’m not available, this is a reasonable thing for me to be upset with, no?

    Odessa0fHwen Report

    #77

    Forced To Work 9 Hour Shift In Smoke Filled Production Hall With High Co2 Levels

    Gallery mode Foggy industrial workspace with machinery visible, reflecting a possible mismanagement by infuriating superiors.

    Fed up with work conditions, employed at a large meat manufacturing/packing plant, and due to improper ventilation/exhaust of industrial ovens, production areas filled with smoke, along with elevated CO2 levels. Every shift has safety managers, but they signed off on allowing production to continue across two shifts. Smoke made everyone's eyes constantly water, was almost impossible to breathe after a full shift, and those that did go home sick were still penalized with attendance points. No care for employees or their safety and well being, managment only worried about numbers and making company owners more money. HR response is if safety says it's fine then it's fine. Would have quit on the spot if I didn't have a family and mortgage to provide for.

    Nervous_Message6386 Report

    #78

    Great Response Boss

    Gallery mode Text exchange showing a boss's dismissive response to an employee's medical emergency.

    So background, I work maintenance for a couple of big private schools, my manager is 70 and can't do shhhiiiiit, I'm full time, we hired another guy to work three days Nd he immediately cut down to one day, that guy only does projects, no general maintenance, so we hired another casual too, that was two weeks ago and he has called in sick everyday. So I basically by myself hold it together, I rolled my ankle today at work and can't walk without a nasty limp, instead of acknowledging how valuable I am, I get treated like a pest for being injured.

    thrown-all-the-way Report

    #79

    I Quit A Terrible Job And My Manager Sent This Out To The Entire Office (More Context In Post, If Needed!)

    Gallery mode Email screenshot showing a sarcastic boss's message about an employee who left immediately, related to infuriating superiors.

    I accepted a full time job at this small business but a few red flags started cropping up (I’m in the UK for some context). The company culture was really bad and most of the team had worked there a very long time and were very hostile towards new joiners (lots of snarky emails and 50-60 year old men gossiping behind your back). The company director was rude and condescending to me everytime I spoke to him (and I tried really hard, maybe too hard, to be nice lol).
    One of the things I found so strange was that they refuse to give you a contract. ever. I asked about this further and they said “your offer can be considered your contract, I guess.” - staff who had worked there 20+ years had no contracts.
    So yeah I worked with them for 6 weeks before handing my notice in and this was sent out to the office. I don’t know who the f Ian is and I don’t have any job interviews/offers “in the city” (nor do I want to work there!).
    I actually left to be unemployed while I start looking for a new job because the place was that bad…
    The manager who sent this out has viewed my LinkedIn page every day since I left (2+ weeks ago now…)

    friends-waffles-work Report

    #80

    Hr Lady Asked Me To Pay £650 For Training And Became Very Rude When Told I Can't Afford It

    Gallery mode Email exchange highlighting issues with infuriating bosses and discrimination against people on benefits.

    For context: The lady sent me a job offer at 8pm (ish) on a Thursday. Me not expecting people to be actively looking for roles at that time, sent her a quick reply hoping we could have a call instead. I was very excited to have recived the job offer so I just wizzed through the lengthy starting email (my mistake).
    The job offer asked for £500+£150(?) for training and I asked if that money can be taken out from my wages when I start working instead as I only get paid £500 a biweekly from benefits.
    The lady got really rude to me after I told her I cannot pay that much as I don't have that money anywhere. That's the comment she made about people on benefits.
    I hate being on benefits and am trying my hardest to get permanently off it. Who asks for £650 training that the job should provide?

    xlil_stoopidx Report

    #81

    The Reception Area Flooded At Our Office Over The Weekend. Boss Didn’t Hire A Remediation Company Or Buy Fans To Dry The Carpet. It’s Been Soaking To This Day (Wednesday)

    Gallery mode Office with damaged ceiling, poorly maintained environment highlighting infuriating bosses and neglectful superiors.

    He said that once it’s dry he’s going to shampoo the carpet but that’s it. I sit inches to the left of the first pic everyday. He’s already a horrible boss to work for, so I’ve been applying to other jobs for a few months now. Now because of this I’m desperate to get out of here now.

    Mysterious_Tutor_674 Report

    #82

    The Way My Boss Fired Me Through Text Message

    Gallery mode Text exchange showcasing an infuriating boss removing an employee from schedule unexpectedly.

    I’ve worked at this dive bar for 2 months, I’m a great employee (I was always early, I’ve never called in sick, and I make good tips) and I have NEVER had a conversation with my boss where she explained anything serious that I was doing wrong/anything I could improve upon, let alone a fireable offense. Today I received this text, hands down the least professional exchange I’ve ever had with an employer.

    RequirementStatus497 Report

    #83

    Guys.. The Narcissist Just Accidentally Sent Me Something That Was Meant For Someone Else And It Was About Me

    Gallery mode Texts reveal a conversation with a boss criticizing an employee while sick, highlighting infuriating superiors.

    rosymaplewitch Report

    #84

    My Employer Took Away All The Coffee Machines After A Cafe Opened Up In Our Building. CEO In On It?

    Gallery mode Announcement about Good Earth Coffeehouse opening at PGCRL, including opening hours and a coffee offer from the Chief of Research.

    This was back in February this year. our company had around ~15 office floors with coffee machines. when the cafe opened up, all the machines were removed. to add insult to injury, we were promised a free cup of coffee if we published an impactful research article. for reference, it takes in the order of hundreds of hours (per person) to publish a paper.

    hockey1949 Report

    #85

    Boss Texted An Assignment On My Day Off

    Gallery mode Text message exchange with a demanding boss questioning employee's action plan and lack of signal on day off. Most infuriating superiors.

    YIKUZZ Report

    #86

    And He Would've Gotten Away With It Too

    Gallery mode Tweet about pizza workers discovering their old boss after stopping an armed robbery, referencing a Scooby-Doo reveal.

    HRMisHere Report

    #87

    Aio To My Manager Telling Me I Have To Stay Open Till 2 Am?

    Gallery mode Employee complains about unfair late-night shift, citing poor sales and lack of advance notice by infuriating bosses.

    so I work at a bar inside a hotel. I am a full time student so I only work part time, which for me is tuesday and thursday nights. this week, I agreed to come in on monday as well because there was a big event in town and we were sold out. I thought it would be worth it to skip two of my classes because it was supposed to be a big money night. turns out, that was not the case. it was me and one other bartender working, and we only did $1500 in sale and made $372 in tips, which we have to split. two hours into the shift, one of my managers came up to my coworker and told her we have to stay open till 2 am. that is absolutely ridiculous. we are only open till 11 pm every other day. both of us left at 11:30 when everything was closed up. my two managers started spam calling and texting us asking why we closed. I attached the text I sent her below. I want to quit. am I overreacting?

    ExampleSeveral2208 Report

    #88

    My Calculator Broke So My Boss Got Me A New One. I’m A Bookkeeper. For People, Not Ants

    Gallery mode Hand holding a tiny calculator next to a large one on a desk, highlighting infuriating bosses with unfair resources.

    buildabebby Report

    #89

    Bosses Like That Are Rare

    Gallery mode Text post on r/mildlyinfuriating about frustrating bosses and poor management communication at work.

    Timely-Collar4064 Report

    #90

    Boss Is The Biggest Jerk

    Gallery mode Screenshot of a Reddit post about a boss upset over calling an ambulance, tagged under workplace safety.

    Update: he got a ride back to get his truck and tools. He had a big smile on his face and he shook my hand and thanked me. 8 stitches and he is good. The color was back in his face and he was beaming. I have no regrets, but it's nice to see people agree with the call.

    Vast-Combination4046 Report

    #91

    Found An Empty Starbucks Cup Thrown In The Bed Of My Truck. Apparently It Was My Boss

    Gallery mode Venti Americano cup with complex order label, highlighting an infuriating superior's coffee demands.

    Dangus_Jr Report