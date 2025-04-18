Does that mean there won't be as many terrible bosses around? Perhaps, but work jerks are a breed that's difficult to get rid of. We've got a compilation of the most toxic and entitled bosses for you here, just so you remember the level of pettiness and absurdity some employees and managers can stoop to.

The tide may be changing, as more members of Generation Z are becoming managers. In 2024, Glassdoor predicted that Gen Z will make up 10% of managers in 2025.

A boss can really make or break a workplace . A good boss can make a work environment fun, friendly, and positively challenging. A bad boss, however... they make going to work a nightmare every day.

#1 Eat And Get Laid Off. Snitches Get $20

#2 The Audacity To Ask Something Like This

#3 Bosses Are Mad We Use Too Much Toilet Paper

#4 2 Weeks Of Telling My Boss The Produce In The Warehouse Is Going Bad - Him: Don't Worry About It

#5 This Perverse Obsession With Keeping Employees At Work For The Maximum Number Of Hours Per Day Is Sick. This CEO Doesn't So Much Need Advice As They Need Therapy

#6 The Manager Would Throw Away Cookies Every Saturday Instead Of Giving Them To The Employees
We threw away 55 cookies. The managers didn't let us take any home because they thought it might "encourage us to purposely make extra."



#7 Great Thank You I Will Put You Down

#8 Been Struggling At Work Since January 3rd When They Laid Off The One Person There To Help Me. This Week I Was Told I'd Be Getting Something That I Would Love And Would Definitely Make Me Happy. That Something

#9 Got Fired From My Job Because I Couldn't Come To A Cleaning Party On 2 Hour Notice

#11 Boss Wrote "Thief" On My Check
Filed a wage theft report against my former employer, was told he only paid 80% of what was owned, but I sucked it up. When I picked up the check at the Department of Labor, it had "THIEF" boldly written on the subject line. Super awkward, unfair, and embarrassing, especially with others witnessing it. Is there anything that can be done?



#12 Boss Didn't Like The Color Of The Chairs In The Break Room. So Now We Just Don't Have Chairs

#13 Boss Telling Me To Close In -40f

#14 Boss Says The Office Has No Roaches
So, here's the deal. I found a roach a few times inside my work laptop when I got home..it couldn't come from my house and a few other colleagues complained of the same issue. I decided to prove him wrong, bought a cheap 50c chinese sticky roach trap and left my laptop at work with this trap directly next to my laptop....this is the results after a weekend in the office. Not just roaches but the roach egg sack thingy hatched and those are the babies...



#15 Boss Wasn't Paying Attention And Sat On My Desk While Talking To A Coworker
UPDATE: So I approached him about it and he tried to convince me that they were already broken before he sat there, which I know is a lie. After talking for more than 20 minutes he then finally admitted to it, saying it was an accident and apologized. When I said he'd need to buy me a replacement pair he said "we can talk more about it tomorrow." 🙄 Wish me luck I guess...

#16 It's Currently 83°f Inside The Office At My Job And Our Boss Is Basically Telling Us He Won't Fix The A/C Until The Company Makes More Money
Mid-June here in NJ, and we're experiencing a heatwave. Temperatures in the mid-90°F all week. The building has an old AC that has broken multiple times in the past 3 years, and instead of just fixing it entirely our boss has opted to hire patchwork services to only temporarily fix the problem. Well now the AC has been broken since last August. The company has been slow the last few months, really not making much money, and our boss is basically insinuating that he won't fix the AC until we, the workers, start to make more sales.

#17 My Supervisor's Response To Me Asking For A Raise
For context, I was told three months ago that in two months I would be moved to a different area in the company to begin working at a much higher pay rate. New employees started being hired at almost 40% more than what I make. After I found out I requested a raise and I've been waiting ever since. I have worked here for two years and have never had any performance issues. I told her recently that I am looking for other jobs and I'm not going to wait much longer and she promised me a raise in two weeks. Those couple weeks have passed and this is what I get. I hate my workplace.



#18 My Boss Doesn't Think This Needs To Be Changed And I've Only Swept Half The Store

#19 My Boss Thinks It's A Great Idea To Randomly Pull The Turn The Fridge Off To Save The Energy
I can't even tell you how much this enrages me. First it was only for the weekends, now it's just randomly. How effed up is that? Firstly, you don't save any energy by turning the fridge on and off, secondly, it's a really s***ty thing to do, thirdly, this way bacteria and mold can grow in there happily. But this woman is so stupid, any of these arguments will just bounce right off her head... tell me about your s***ty bosses, please.



#20 Corporate Life - Micromanaging
I do my job well enough that I now have to be scrutinized for tiny things in order for my supervisors to look like they have an important role of "managing" people. I almost got fired last year because I racked up a total of 6 minutes of tardies over the course of 2 months because I came back from lunch 1-3 mins late a few times.

I hope I don't get a write up and sent to the principal's office!



#21 Tried To Quit My Job And They Said No

#22 So, This Is Something That A Potential Employer Can Do? I Don't See How It's Relevant To My Job As A Network Administrator

#24 My Boss Declined My Vacation (After Having 4 Months Notice) To Hawaii To Propose To My Girlfriend Because They (Needed Me Badly) In The Office… Obviously Work/Life Balance Didn't Mean Anything To Them. Anyways… Here's My View (She Said Yes)

#26 My Boss Only Replies 'Ok Thanks' To All Of My Texts. Even Questions

#27 My Boss Put This Sign Up On January 8th

#28 Boss Wants Me To "Make Up" Work Day I'm Missing Because Im Flying Back From A Work Trip
Boss (well-known influencer) travels a lot and I had to accompany her on a trip. The flight is 14+ hours and she booked my return trip on a weekday.

She wants me to either work in the flight or come in on the weekend to "make up" for the missed day. This is after I worked 20 straight days with no days off on this trip.

And no, I'm not a personal assistant.



#29 Old Boss Of Mine Wrote Loser On My Final Paycheck

#31 My Mum Has Stage 4 Cancer In 5 Areas And Her Boss Has Been Pressuring Her To Come Back To Work
This email might lot look like much but every other week there's something, and no emotional support or kindness offered at all.

#32 So Unprofessional
UPDATE: I just received an email from my boss but it's worded weirdly: "Dear, I'm so sorry you didn't receive the text message that was sent out to the team" She then goes on to say my shift time today has changed and asks if I can come in earlier, and that we'll discuss what happened during the shift. Sounds like she's blaming me? Sorry YOU didn't receive the text. Excuse me? You didn't add me to the list of recipients. How is it my fault.



#33 Devin Should Be Versed In Feminine Hygiene As He Sounds Like A Jerk

#34 Fractured The End Of My Femur In A Bike Accident A Few Months Ago. This Was My Boss's Response
I sent him this picture of my knee. It's like 3x the size that it normally is idk what he was on I worked at a restaurant too, I know that "the 18 year old" was just a blatant lie.



#35 Am I Overreacting At My Bosses Response?
I feel like this is terrible management. I have never worked at a job where the priority is my time off and not my health????? Am I Overreacting?



#36 AIO To This Text My Boss Sent Me?
And should I send this response, if any? I have rewritten it so many times; this is what I was able to cut it down to.



#37 My Boss Just Spent An Hour Rearranging This Box Of Markers By Part Number
Originally this box was organized by hue and shade and now has been reorganized by the "correct" part numbers. Imagine my frustration when needing to find the right color marker.



#38 Boss Who Forbid Employees From Using Chairs

#39 Put In My Notice Because My Boss Asked Me If I Could Change The Day I Put My Dog To Sleep
This was what I received from my boss after asking for help regarding having to put my dog to sleep and not being able to make my 5 AM shift because of it. I worked at Starbucks for over 2.5 years and called out/was out sick a total of three or four times.



#40 Boss Lied To Clients About My Mother Dying And Expected Me To Play Along
Job was two weeks late in starting, but he could have just told the clients he'd forgot how swamped our shop was and apologized. Or told a white lie that one or another of the machines at the shop had broken down and it took two weeks to get someone in to fix it. But no. And this is hardly the worst thing he's done. I don't work for this a**hat any more.



#41 Was Sent Home And Recorded As "Refusing To Work" Because I Told My Boss This Seatbelt Was Unsafe And Illegal. Would You Have Refused To Drive?
My class A rig is down for service so I was thrown into the class B backup truck.



#43 That Text Would Be The Last Thing They Heard From Me

#44 When Your Boss Says He Trusts You, And Then Puts A Lockbox Over Your Office Light Switches
Because micromanaging. Having the lights dim encourages people to be lazy, apparently.

#46 Former Employer Wants My Password To The Computer I Used 6 Months After Terminating Me
For context:

This company sought me out to interview at their company for a management position. I ended up getting the job. Lasted 30 days until they terminated the position due to a "cart before the horse" situation. Basically what happened is I called out all the illegal marketing practices happening and offered solutions to fix them. They got rid of the problem, which was "me." Now they want my password.



#47 Called In Sick 2 Days Before A Shift Due To Having The Flu/Covid. Boss Puts This On The Establishment's Facebook Page

#48 Just Some Important Points Before Applying For This Job

#49 My Boss "Cleaned My Desk" Aka Threw Everything Out. I Had To Go Digging In The Trash To Get My Personal Items, Along With Client Files, Receipt Records, Etc

#50 How My Boss Asks Me To Work 21 Days Straight
We have 7 routes and 11 drivers. These guys thought it was a good idea to let 3 drivers take a vacation spanning over 3 months. All 3 will be gone at the same time over the next month. So what's their plan? Try to make other drivers work for almost a month straight to pick up the slack. Needless to say, it hasn't gone over well. Now the boss and production manager get to drive a couple nights a week as well as work the day shift.



#51 I Wasn't Necessarily Against This Until He Made Two People Flip A Coin For Their Skin Tone

#52 Former Boss Ghosts Me After I Ask About Not Getting Paid
This is after I've been sending daily emails to finance and management since last Friday.



#53 My Boss "Takes Out His Trash" By Dropping It Into My Bin

#54 My Girlfriend's Job
my girlfriends boss tried to blame her forgetting to put my girlfriend on the schedule on my girlfriend because she "should've noticed she had too many days off" this is the second time shes done this last time she still went in but



#55 Boss Texts Like A Clingy Partner On My Days Off Gallery mode Share icon Trying to tell myself her urgency isn’t my emergency. These notes aren’t even that important, and are actually ones SHE HERSELF is supposed to write.



#56 Boss Forcing Me To Work With A Positive Covid Test In A Food Service Environment Gallery mode Share icon This absolutely sucks because I really did like this job and I didn’t have any issues with the managers till now. I live in Indiana and tested covid positive on Christmas eve, and even told them I wouldn’t be available for my shift Thursday due to it. I work as a bartender for Chuy’s. I’m not for sure the legality of this but the fact they are treating me this way in the first place is upsetting and honestly has me fuming. I never call off, I do my job well, and Im kind and reliable. I’m genuinely considering quitting and I don’t plan on coming in either way. Mainly looking for advice or just some solidarity.



#57 AIO? Married Ex-Boss Reached Out With An ‘Offer’ So I Told His Wife And Reported Him To The Labor Department Gallery mode Share icon I (25F) used to work briefly (remote) at a non-profit running out of NJ.

My ex-boss, who’s married and has a kid, reached out to me about a month ago (after 5+ months of me quitting) with the offer you see in his messages.

I read this, sent his wife the texts, and reported him to the labor department. Just got scheduled for an interview with the department to discuss next steps—AIO about all of this?

Additional context: He’s the founder, manages the HR himself, and was also my direct report. And no, I haven’t found a job yet after this!



#58 Went To The ER Last Night - Managers Couldn't Care Less Gallery mode Share icon I was at the er last night after a long couple days of throwing up non-stop and being unable to hold down any food whatsoever.

Symptoms started at my job - I threw up several times on floor and they refuses to send me home, claiming they just had no one to replace me, and that I didnt look ill.

When I went to the er last night, i was severely dehydrated from all of the throwing up I've done. Not only that, I needed to be prescribed medication to control my vomiting, and was given extra strong painkillers to counteract the pain my body has been feeling for days now.

I texted my boss last night at 3 am - when I got home - knowing that I wouldn't be able to make it into work. Not my word, literally my doctor didn't want me to. Wanted me to go to a follow up today, rest, and over-hydrate myself until I start feeling better - because I can't hold down solids.

Apparently they couldn't care. Apparently, my health isn't an important asset to them - and they care more about me being on the floor than the fact I can't even make it across my living room without shooting pains and feeling like I'm going to lose my lunch.



#59 Applied For A Job, Received This In An Email. Can They Really Force This Upon Me Or Not Hire Be Based On This?? Gallery mode Share icon

#60 My Boss Decided To Take 10% Of All Card Tips And Give It To Our Manager Gallery mode Share icon For context, I work at 2 different food truck businesses (called 1 and 2 in the photos). T is my boss and L is our new manager, J is our old manager.

My other coworker and I just found out that our boss takes 10% of all card tips and gives them to our manager EVEN WHEN THEY AREN’T clocked in and apparently has been doing so at least since I’ve been here the last 4 years. I feel justified in saying all of this as I am their longest lasting employee, and am only not working more due to school.

My coworker and I worked pretty much an all day event on the 15th. We were clocked in to food truck 2. Our manager L was also clocked in to food truck 2 but working on food truck 1 (separate business) training a new employee

Well, on our square reader on the truck it showed us making about $75 just in tips. Come to find out, we noticed that the both of ours combined only added up to about $50. To which we realized L was also clocked in to food truck 2 with us and not even working the same job or even the same truck as us. Therefore, stealing our tips whether it be intentional or not. L said she messaged our boss but my coworker and I had our doubts so I messaged our boss anyways. Hence, the pictures. My coworker and I were acting all nice in the pictures, but man.. we were talking with a couple other employees and we all think it’s not fair.



#61 Boss Paid Me The Wrong Wages For Months Then Wrote Me A Bad Check To Fix It Gallery mode Share icon

#62 AIO My Ex-Boss Sent This Text To One Of Our Nurses Gallery mode Share icon The phone number is listed at the top that comes from the business number that only my boss had🤦🏻‍♀️. I put my resignation in and my boss couldn’t handle it and fired me after cussing me out on the phone. AIO for wanting to expose her for who she is by reaching out to this nurse and others that she’s wrongfully terminated and take this further?



#63 My Boss Is Upset I’m Not Grateful For A 3 Cent Raise Gallery mode Share icon It’s been a grueling year at work and over the last few months our boss has been heavily hinting that we’ll finally be getting some raises so when I had my performance review and HR was smiling as they slid me a piece of paper that said my raise was just 3 cents I literally couldn’t hold it in. I was so upset I literally had to leave because I was starting to tear up and I cried when I left. I thought my hard work was finally going to pay off. Im tired of being broke all the time, I thought finally I was going to get a good raise or a bonus so I could finally treat myself for once and go out to dinner or the movies or something but nope I can’t have anything good in life.



#64 Boss Canceled Our Christmas Party Cause This Broke The Bank Gallery mode Share icon I found out we had canceled the yearly Christmas party / bonus. A multi store owner within a large corporate chain food company allowed our management to instead do this for the staff of say 60 employees per store. Upon completing this project along with a few other miscellaneous gifts (donuts, Doritos, and [get this] oranges,) he told us this gesture was “breaking the bank.” Love it here.



#65 Didn't Call In Sick For 20 Years So His Boss Gave Him Candy Gallery mode Share icon

#66 Why Do I Have The Feeling This Boss Would Be An Absolute Tool To Work For? Gallery mode Share icon

#67 Boss Says You Have To Respond To Emails Within 5 To 10 Minutes. This Place Is A Nightmare, You Get One 5 Minute Bathroom Break And Anything More You Have To Use Your Own Time Or Don't Get Paid Gallery mode Share icon

#68 Every Single Day My Boss Puts Piles Of Work On My Chair When I Literally Have A “New To Be Done” Inbox Right There Gallery mode Share icon He started doing this when I started, then I put the new organizer there, he used it for maybe 2 weeks, and now leaves it here again. He’s 73 but thinks we all forget everything when it’s him who does.



#69 My Boss Just Assigned A Bunch Of Tasks For Me To Do, & Made Them Due 2 Days Ago Gallery mode Share icon

#71 I Would Put This Kind Of Thing In An Email. I Wouldn’t Call For A Meeting. They Obviously Can’t Be Trusted Gallery mode Share icon

#72 Got My Boss To Admit To Wage Theft Gallery mode Share icon I work for a very well-known corporation as a server/bartender. My shift usually starts at 4:00 pm.

The time clock rounds my hours to 15-minute intervals. If I clock in at 4:01, I don't start getting paid until 4:15. If I clock in at 3:50 and start working immediately as expected, I don't get paid for those first 10 minutes. I know if I clock out at 10:40 it doesn't round to 10:45. It gets rounded down to 10:30. My general manager confirmed that over text. This means I lose up to 28 minutes in my wages every shift.

I know this is wage theft. They did not notify me that they changed the time clocks. When I was first employed, I was paid from when I clocked in to when I clocked out. I wasn’t aware that it was rounding down my hours for a few months. I believe that I'm owed a couple of hundreds of dollars in unpaid wages. I'm planning to send these screen shots to the labour board but I'm not very hopeful anything will happen.

TLDR: my employer is rounding down my hours so he can pay me less.



#73 Wife Was Surprised Coming Back From Her Break At Work Gallery mode Share icon She was doing great at her job. Her boss used her as a scape goat for their incompetence. Happy she will no longer have to deal with their toxic behavior.

Thought the text was funny.

Happened yesterday.



#74 Fired For “Behavior” Gallery mode Share icon A few days ago, my supervisor informed me that I would have to take on the responsibilities of two people, and I refused. I also expressed how I felt about it. I was the only one in the company who spoke up and said what I thought. As a manager, I even encouraged my team to stand up for themselves if they felt like they were being mistreated in any way, I guess they realized I wasn't someone who would just stay quiet, do my job, and accept any nonsense they threw at me. So, they fired me without warning via text.



#75 Toxic Manager After Resignation Gallery mode Share icon This manager has always been very toxic, decided to give my immediate resignation today and this was her response lol.



#76 Never Thought I’d Be Making On Of These Posts; But Am I Being Gaslit? Gallery mode Share icon Most Thursdays I’m on call for my dinner shift, and most Thursdays I’m notified by 2-2:30 whether or not I’m needed for my shift. Today neither of the two managers on duty tried to contact me so I assumed that I wasn’t needed and didn’t go into work. (On previous occasions I have done this and it wasn’t a problem) now they need me and I’m not available, this is a reasonable thing for me to be upset with, no?



#77 Forced To Work 9 Hour Shift In Smoke Filled Production Hall With High Co2 Levels Gallery mode Share icon Fed up with work conditions, employed at a large meat manufacturing/packing plant, and due to improper ventilation/exhaust of industrial ovens, production areas filled with smoke, along with elevated CO2 levels. Every shift has safety managers, but they signed off on allowing production to continue across two shifts. Smoke made everyone's eyes constantly water, was almost impossible to breathe after a full shift, and those that did go home sick were still penalized with attendance points. No care for employees or their safety and well being, managment only worried about numbers and making company owners more money. HR response is if safety says it's fine then it's fine. Would have quit on the spot if I didn't have a family and mortgage to provide for.



#78 Great Response Boss Gallery mode Share icon So background, I work maintenance for a couple of big private schools, my manager is 70 and can't do shhhiiiiit, I'm full time, we hired another guy to work three days Nd he immediately cut down to one day, that guy only does projects, no general maintenance, so we hired another casual too, that was two weeks ago and he has called in sick everyday. So I basically by myself hold it together, I rolled my ankle today at work and can't walk without a nasty limp, instead of acknowledging how valuable I am, I get treated like a pest for being injured.



#79 I Quit A Terrible Job And My Manager Sent This Out To The Entire Office (More Context In Post, If Needed!) Gallery mode Share icon I accepted a full time job at this small business but a few red flags started cropping up (I’m in the UK for some context). The company culture was really bad and most of the team had worked there a very long time and were very hostile towards new joiners (lots of snarky emails and 50-60 year old men gossiping behind your back). The company director was rude and condescending to me everytime I spoke to him (and I tried really hard, maybe too hard, to be nice lol).

One of the things I found so strange was that they refuse to give you a contract. ever. I asked about this further and they said “your offer can be considered your contract, I guess.” - staff who had worked there 20+ years had no contracts.

So yeah I worked with them for 6 weeks before handing my notice in and this was sent out to the office. I don’t know who the f Ian is and I don’t have any job interviews/offers “in the city” (nor do I want to work there!).

I actually left to be unemployed while I start looking for a new job because the place was that bad…

The manager who sent this out has viewed my LinkedIn page every day since I left (2+ weeks ago now…)



#80 Hr Lady Asked Me To Pay £650 For Training And Became Very Rude When Told I Can't Afford It Gallery mode Share icon For context: The lady sent me a job offer at 8pm (ish) on a Thursday. Me not expecting people to be actively looking for roles at that time, sent her a quick reply hoping we could have a call instead. I was very excited to have recived the job offer so I just wizzed through the lengthy starting email (my mistake).

The job offer asked for £500+£150(?) for training and I asked if that money can be taken out from my wages when I start working instead as I only get paid £500 a biweekly from benefits.

The lady got really rude to me after I told her I cannot pay that much as I don't have that money anywhere. That's the comment she made about people on benefits.

I hate being on benefits and am trying my hardest to get permanently off it. Who asks for £650 training that the job should provide?



#81 The Reception Area Flooded At Our Office Over The Weekend. Boss Didn’t Hire A Remediation Company Or Buy Fans To Dry The Carpet. It’s Been Soaking To This Day (Wednesday) Gallery mode Share icon He said that once it’s dry he’s going to shampoo the carpet but that’s it. I sit inches to the left of the first pic everyday. He’s already a horrible boss to work for, so I’ve been applying to other jobs for a few months now. Now because of this I’m desperate to get out of here now.



#82 The Way My Boss Fired Me Through Text Message Gallery mode Share icon I’ve worked at this dive bar for 2 months, I’m a great employee (I was always early, I’ve never called in sick, and I make good tips) and I have NEVER had a conversation with my boss where she explained anything serious that I was doing wrong/anything I could improve upon, let alone a fireable offense. Today I received this text, hands down the least professional exchange I’ve ever had with an employer.



#83 Guys.. The Narcissist Just Accidentally Sent Me Something That Was Meant For Someone Else And It Was About Me Gallery mode Share icon

#84 My Employer Took Away All The Coffee Machines After A Cafe Opened Up In Our Building. CEO In On It? Gallery mode Share icon This was back in February this year. our company had around ~15 office floors with coffee machines. when the cafe opened up, all the machines were removed. to add insult to injury, we were promised a free cup of coffee if we published an impactful research article. for reference, it takes in the order of hundreds of hours (per person) to publish a paper.



#85 Boss Texted An Assignment On My Day Off Gallery mode Share icon

#86 And He Would've Gotten Away With It Too Gallery mode Share icon

#87 Aio To My Manager Telling Me I Have To Stay Open Till 2 Am? Gallery mode Share icon so I work at a bar inside a hotel. I am a full time student so I only work part time, which for me is tuesday and thursday nights. this week, I agreed to come in on monday as well because there was a big event in town and we were sold out. I thought it would be worth it to skip two of my classes because it was supposed to be a big money night. turns out, that was not the case. it was me and one other bartender working, and we only did $1500 in sale and made $372 in tips, which we have to split. two hours into the shift, one of my managers came up to my coworker and told her we have to stay open till 2 am. that is absolutely ridiculous. we are only open till 11 pm every other day. both of us left at 11:30 when everything was closed up. my two managers started spam calling and texting us asking why we closed. I attached the text I sent her below. I want to quit. am I overreacting?



#88 My Calculator Broke So My Boss Got Me A New One. I’m A Bookkeeper. For People, Not Ants Gallery mode Share icon

#90 Boss Is The Biggest Jerk Gallery mode Share icon Update: he got a ride back to get his truck and tools. He had a big smile on his face and he shook my hand and thanked me. 8 stitches and he is good. The color was back in his face and he was beaming. I have no regrets, but it's nice to see people agree with the call.



