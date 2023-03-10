So below we wrapped up some blood-boiling examples that demonstrate what real leaders should not do or say. More stories about annoying bosses can be found in our previous features here and here .

The truth is, in reality, exactly the opposite can happen. Our managers, bosses and supervisors can downright make our life a living hell. And having in mind that we spend 40 hours a week and 2,080 working hours a year with them, this is a huge lump of our life to spend in misery.

We all look for a real leader in our boss. The one who can have our backs, who motivates and inspires. It’s a person you can thoroughly trust, learn from, and grow together with professionally.

#1 Very Inappropriate Joke

#2 That's Just Awful

#3 I Left My Job Shortly After Receiving This "Prize" For My Good Work

#4 Terrible Boss Regretting

#5 My Fiance Called In Sick. Her Boss Called 911 And Told The Police She Was On Drugs. Is This Legal?

#6 Boss Changed Her Mind Very Fast

#7 Please Note The Timestamps. Any Suggestions On How To Deal With This Outrageous Unfairness?

#8 After Helping Them On Short Notice Many Times, I Finally Learned That My Day Off Is My Day Off

#9 My Boss Asked Me If I Could Change The Day I Put My Dog To Sleep

#10 I Felt Sick, So I Did A Test For Covid. My Boss Responded With This

#11 My Boss Thinks I Should Skip Seeing My Probation Officer And Go To Jail So He Can Have A Day Off. He Thinks My Labor Should Be More Important Than My Freedom

#12 I Lost My Job Of 3 Years Because Of This

#13 Boss Fired Me For Taking Approved Vacation Time. After That, He Denied My Unemployment. Three Weeks Later, I Got Asked To Sign A Non-Disclosure Agreement

#14 I Got Fired For Telling The Boss "How To Do His Job" When All I Did Was Say, "We Can't Obstruct A Fire Escape"

#15 I Walked To Work In A Thunderstorm, But My Boss Forgot To Tell Me We All Have Today Off

#16 My Boss Called Me In Early, And Said The Line Needs To Be Cleaned Up. He Set Up The Line This Morning And Made All This Mess

#17 My Coworker Had A Dispute With The Owner. This Is How The Owner Replied On The Group Chat

#18 I'm Still In Shock

#19 The Fire Exit At My Job Has Been Blocked Like This For Months, And My Boss Threatened To Fire Me After He Saw Me Taking This Photo

#20 My Boss Actually Wrote This On My Last Check He didn't give a 2-week notice, was very inconsiderate, and quit for no reason. Vegan who likes cancer, not meat, coward. He got free rides to work for five months. Self-centered and never amount to anything!



#21 These Meals We Got At My Job For Shifts Up To 12 Hours

#22 The Employer Doesn't Let Workers Use The Air Conditioner As A Heat Wave Comes Rushing In

#23 I Asked For A Raise On Tuesday And Received This Text Message Yesterday Morning

#24 The Same Thing Happened To My Friend Michael Scott When He Had Bruce Springsteen's Tickets

#25 My Boss Told Me To At Least Try Shoveling Out And Come In Today. Red Car Is Mine. Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada

#26 Boss Told Me I Have To Come Into Work Because They Need Me

#27 I Messaged My Boss That There Was A Small Leak, And He Told Me To Put A Bucket Under It. A Few Hours Later, The Ceiling Tiles Collapsed During A Rush

#28 My Store Manager Yelled At Me Because I Can Barely Afford To Eat

#29 I Just Found Out I'm The Single Lowest Paid Paramedic At My Ambulance Company, Despite Having The Most Experience By Several Years

#30 Stop Stealing My Electricity

#31 I Am So Done With This

#32 My Boss Shared This Without A Hint Of Irony In Our WhatsApp Group

#33 A 15-Year-Old Kid Was So Tired From The Workload That He Just Fell Asleep On His 10-Minute Break. After Boss Saw That, He Said: "Make Sure He Doesn't Get Paid For That"

#34 Boss Gave Me Cash And Called It A Bonus. Months Later, He Took It Out Of My Paycheck

#35 My Boss Wouldn't Let Me Go To Turn Off My Headlights, Even Though You Could See It Through The Window That They Were On

#36 My Boss Screwed The Only Window At Our Office Shut, So It's Impossible To Get Fresh Air He wanted to save money by not using the heater, which we never use cause it's so hot in here anyways, so he decided to screw it shut. This can't be legal. Right?



#37 Boss Called My Dr. Because I Tested Positive For Covid

#38 I Told My Boss I Quit, And He's Not Going To Pay Me

#39 My Boss Says It's My Responsibility To "Walk The Office" When She Steals My Things

#40 Recently Posted At Work

#41 My Boss Told Me To Go And Rewire An Old Electrical Cabinet At This Factory. He Didn't Tell Me That Everything Was Covered In Sewage Liquids

#42 Boss Told Me To Clean The Old Storage Room

#43 My Boss Didn't Tell Me In Person To Come To Work On Sunday When He Had The Chance To Do So. Today I Was Awakened By This Message At 2 AM

#44 No Compassion At All

#45 My Boss Is Physically Incapable Of Pointing Without Touching

#46 I Make $15 An Hour

#47 3 Months To Know My Worth?

#48 The Audacity Of The Boss

#49 I Didn't Bring Lunch To Work Since My Employer Was Providing Pizzas. Two Slice Limit On Pizzas They Cut Into 16 Slices

#50 My Job Involves Walking For Hours At A Time. We Also Don't Get Breaks At All. Even For 12+ Hour Shifts

#51 My Boss Texted Me In The Middle Of The Night

#52 My Boss Posted This Right After They Mandated Mandatory 6 Days And 11 Hours Work Days

#53 My Boss Thought These Were "Perfectly Fine" Tires

#54 My Boss Gave Me An 18-Hour Notice That We Will Have A Mandatory Meeting

#55 My Boss Texted An Assignment On My Day Off

#56 We Discovered That The Warehouse We Worked At Had A Heating Until Someone Left It On 60°F For One Night, And My Boss Broke The Controller