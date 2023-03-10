We all look for a real leader in our boss. The one who can have our backs, who motivates and inspires. It’s a person you can thoroughly trust, learn from, and grow together with professionally.

The truth is, in reality, exactly the opposite can happen. Our managers, bosses and supervisors can downright make our life a living hell. And having in mind that we spend 40 hours a week and 2,080 working hours a year with them, this is a huge lump of our life to spend in misery.

So below we wrapped up some blood-boiling examples that demonstrate what real leaders should not do or say. More stories about annoying bosses can be found in our previous features here and here.

#1

Very Inappropriate Joke

Very Inappropriate Joke

SnooTangerines5364 Report








I'm glad they quit and filed a complaint. People like this shouldn't be the boss of anyone.





#2

That's Just Awful

That's Just Awful

Randry66 Report








"She was like a sister to me." (That's a sad situation, and the lack of compassion is messed -up.)





#3

I Left My Job Shortly After Receiving This "Prize" For My Good Work

I Left My Job Shortly After Receiving This "Prize" For My Good Work

No-Satisfaction-749 Report








Seriously? How crappy is that!?!





#4

Terrible Boss Regretting

Terrible Boss Regretting

42words Report








"Be grateful that I allow you to see your family once a week" - WTF, that's delusional.





#5

My Fiance Called In Sick. Her Boss Called 911 And Told The Police She Was On Drugs. Is This Legal?

My Fiance Called In Sick. Her Boss Called 911 And Told The Police She Was On Drugs. Is This Legal?

BlueMANAHat Report








No, it's not. It's making a false report which is punishable.





#6

Boss Changed Her Mind Very Fast

Boss Changed Her Mind Very Fast

hopechyann Report








The boss just didn't want to be in a Hope-less situation





#7

Please Note The Timestamps. Any Suggestions On How To Deal With This Outrageous Unfairness?

Please Note The Timestamps. Any Suggestions On How To Deal With This Outrageous Unfairness?

KaiaKween Report








Copy to payroll, HR, and whoever is over them





#8

After Helping Them On Short Notice Many Times, I Finally Learned That My Day Off Is My Day Off

After Helping Them On Short Notice Many Times, I Finally Learned That My Day Off Is My Day Off

lilant702 Report








That's lousy behavior, but Ken and Brian seem like they come from a good family.





#9

My Boss Asked Me If I Could Change The Day I Put My Dog To Sleep

My Boss Asked Me If I Could Change The Day I Put My Dog To Sleep

lai_lette Report








Again, why is it the employee's job to find coverage? Your employee asks for a day off, you find someone else to work their shift. That simple.





#10

I Felt Sick, So I Did A Test For Covid. My Boss Responded With This

I Felt Sick, So I Did A Test For Covid. My Boss Responded With This

Zestyclose_Ask_7912 Report




#11

My Boss Thinks I Should Skip Seeing My Probation Officer And Go To Jail So He Can Have A Day Off. He Thinks My Labor Should Be More Important Than My Freedom

My Boss Thinks I Should Skip Seeing My Probation Officer And Go To Jail So He Can Have A Day Off. He Thinks My Labor Should Be More Important Than My Freedom

cunnyslam Report








TBF that's pretty s****y of probation as they want people on probation to be back giving to society and working etc but then risk their jobs when they make them call off because they can't give them a time of when they're coming





#12

I Lost My Job Of 3 Years Because Of This

I Lost My Job Of 3 Years Because Of This

spr_t Report








It's literally your boss's job to find someone to cover your shift when you're sick, wtf.





#13

Boss Fired Me For Taking Approved Vacation Time. After That, He Denied My Unemployment. Three Weeks Later, I Got Asked To Sign A Non-Disclosure Agreement

Boss Fired Me For Taking Approved Vacation Time. After That, He Denied My Unemployment. Three Weeks Later, I Got Asked To Sign A Non-Disclosure Agreement

breakyourfac Report








"No me gusto" anymore :(





#14

I Got Fired For Telling The Boss "How To Do His Job" When All I Did Was Say, "We Can't Obstruct A Fire Escape"

I Got Fired For Telling The Boss "How To Do His Job" When All I Did Was Say, "We Can't Obstruct A Fire Escape"

Sudden_Chard8860 Report








Report his a$$ to the fire department and whatever safety department your city has. Include pictures. Then sue him for firing you





#15

I Walked To Work In A Thunderstorm, But My Boss Forgot To Tell Me We All Have Today Off

I Walked To Work In A Thunderstorm, But My Boss Forgot To Tell Me We All Have Today Off

Radiskull97 Report








That happened to me once. My manager messaged everyone on Facebook that the building was closed, I didn't and still don't have social media.




#16

My Boss Called Me In Early, And Said The Line Needs To Be Cleaned Up. He Set Up The Line This Morning And Made All This Mess

My Boss Called Me In Early, And Said The Line Needs To Be Cleaned Up. He Set Up The Line This Morning And Made All This Mess

thelegendofsam Report



#17

My Coworker Had A Dispute With The Owner. This Is How The Owner Replied On The Group Chat

My Coworker Had A Dispute With The Owner. This Is How The Owner Replied On The Group Chat

Bobby_Sunday96 Report




#18

I'm Still In Shock

I'm Still In Shock

ScooterBobb Report



#19

The Fire Exit At My Job Has Been Blocked Like This For Months, And My Boss Threatened To Fire Me After He Saw Me Taking This Photo

The Fire Exit At My Job Has Been Blocked Like This For Months, And My Boss Threatened To Fire Me After He Saw Me Taking This Photo

loltyIer1 Report








Report this! And what he said





#20

My Boss Actually Wrote This On My Last Check

My Boss Actually Wrote This On My Last Check

He didn't give a 2-week notice, was very inconsiderate, and quit for no reason. Vegan who likes cancer, not meat, coward. He got free rides to work for five months. Self-centered and never amount to anything!

TopShelf_Bim Report








I'd copy this to everyone I could think of, including the press





#21

These Meals We Got At My Job For Shifts Up To 12 Hours

These Meals We Got At My Job For Shifts Up To 12 Hours

revo_kid Report








I'm surprised they even went with the premium ketchup





#22

The Employer Doesn't Let Workers Use The Air Conditioner As A Heat Wave Comes Rushing In

The Employer Doesn't Let Workers Use The Air Conditioner As A Heat Wave Comes Rushing In

CentralGaming1 Report




#23

I Asked For A Raise On Tuesday And Received This Text Message Yesterday Morning

I Asked For A Raise On Tuesday And Received This Text Message Yesterday Morning

ItsMyCandyStore Report








In text, too? Dude. At least print it out, sign it, and hand it to your employee. Doesn't cost much to be a decent person even when you're just a douchebag.




#24

The Same Thing Happened To My Friend Michael Scott When He Had Bruce Springsteen's Tickets

The Same Thing Happened To My Friend Michael Scott When He Had Bruce Springsteen's Tickets

YouAreNotSugoi Report








I don't know which is worse: if it's true or a lie.





#25

My Boss Told Me To At Least Try Shoveling Out And Come In Today. Red Car Is Mine. Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada

My Boss Told Me To At Least Try Shoveling Out And Come In Today. Red Car Is Mine. Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada

fiesel21 Report




#26

Boss Told Me I Have To Come Into Work Because They Need Me

Boss Told Me I Have To Come Into Work Because They Need Me

Duckduck-Bro Report




#27

I Messaged My Boss That There Was A Small Leak, And He Told Me To Put A Bucket Under It. A Few Hours Later, The Ceiling Tiles Collapsed During A Rush

I Messaged My Boss That There Was A Small Leak, And He Told Me To Put A Bucket Under It. A Few Hours Later, The Ceiling Tiles Collapsed During A Rush

slimecounty Report




#28

My Store Manager Yelled At Me Because I Can Barely Afford To Eat

My Store Manager Yelled At Me Because I Can Barely Afford To Eat

LowerFreedom Report








Give them a raise you twerp





#29

I Just Found Out I'm The Single Lowest Paid Paramedic At My Ambulance Company, Despite Having The Most Experience By Several Years

I Just Found Out I'm The Single Lowest Paid Paramedic At My Ambulance Company, Despite Having The Most Experience By Several Years

ForkySpoony97 Report








Perfect, negotiating would have been pointless.




#30

Stop Stealing My Electricity

Stop Stealing My Electricity

muttmutt2112 Report








I bet you anything the boss charges his phone there





#31

I Am So Done With This

I Am So Done With This

doughnutsprinks_ Report








My requirement for management is knowing how to spell and use proper grammar.





#32

My Boss Shared This Without A Hint Of Irony In Our WhatsApp Group

My Boss Shared This Without A Hint Of Irony In Our WhatsApp Group

mementomorrisey Report








They can't refuse Dr's note, it's illegal.





#33

A 15-Year-Old Kid Was So Tired From The Workload That He Just Fell Asleep On His 10-Minute Break. After Boss Saw That, He Said: "Make Sure He Doesn't Get Paid For That"

A 15-Year-Old Kid Was So Tired From The Workload That He Just Fell Asleep On His 10-Minute Break. After Boss Saw That, He Said: "Make Sure He Doesn't Get Paid For That"

Bjork_Bjork Report



#34

Boss Gave Me Cash And Called It A Bonus. Months Later, He Took It Out Of My Paycheck

Boss Gave Me Cash And Called It A Bonus. Months Later, He Took It Out Of My Paycheck

eg_rif_ykkur_i_bita Report








Illegal as it wasn't documented





#35

My Boss Wouldn't Let Me Go To Turn Off My Headlights, Even Though You Could See It Through The Window That They Were On

My Boss Wouldn't Let Me Go To Turn Off My Headlights, Even Though You Could See It Through The Window That They Were On

ItzSurgeBruh Report




#36

My Boss Screwed The Only Window At Our Office Shut, So It's Impossible To Get Fresh Air

My Boss Screwed The Only Window At Our Office Shut, So It's Impossible To Get Fresh Air

He wanted to save money by not using the heater, which we never use cause it's so hot in here anyways, so he decided to screw it shut. This can't be legal. Right?

SloBearZ Report




#37

Boss Called My Dr. Because I Tested Positive For Covid

Boss Called My Dr. Because I Tested Positive For Covid

Funny_Resolve9728 Report

21points
POST
Alexandra Davis
Alexandra Davis
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If my doctor discussed any of my medical info with my boss like that without my permission I would be suing him for patient confidentiality! But once again I call fake text!

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#38

I Told My Boss I Quit, And He's Not Going To Pay Me

I Told My Boss I Quit, And He's Not Going To Pay Me

kissmaryjane Report

21points
POST
YourSecretSanta
YourSecretSanta
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At this point, you stop engaging with your boss and start engaging with your lawyer

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#39

My Boss Says It's My Responsibility To "Walk The Office" When She Steals My Things

My Boss Says It's My Responsibility To "Walk The Office" When She Steals My Things

kittiesandyarn Report

21points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How about leaving a note or actually putting it back

2
2points
reply
#40

Recently Posted At Work

Recently Posted At Work

Appropriate-Train-57 Report

20points
POST
Reenzy Bennington
Reenzy Bennington
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait, BM? Bow Movement? BOWEL movement? Are you joking? Had to read this three times to understand what was happening. How is this even legal?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#41

My Boss Told Me To Go And Rewire An Old Electrical Cabinet At This Factory. He Didn't Tell Me That Everything Was Covered In Sewage Liquids

My Boss Told Me To Go And Rewire An Old Electrical Cabinet At This Factory. He Didn't Tell Me That Everything Was Covered In Sewage Liquids

Barbune_Ice Report

20points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nope, serious health and safety violation.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#42

Boss Told Me To Clean The Old Storage Room

Boss Told Me To Clean The Old Storage Room

MysticWarriorZz_ Report

20points
POST
indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can't spell "clean the old storage room" without R-A-G-E

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#43

My Boss Didn't Tell Me In Person To Come To Work On Sunday When He Had The Chance To Do So. Today I Was Awakened By This Message At 2 AM

My Boss Didn't Tell Me In Person To Come To Work On Sunday When He Had The Chance To Do So. Today I Was Awakened By This Message At 2 AM

JimJim2002 Report

20points
POST
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If this was 2am on the Sunday morning, then it means 6am Monday, surely?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#44

No Compassion At All

No Compassion At All

iamgeorgimusic Report

20points
POST
Rahul Pawa
Rahul Pawa
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In the US, this is illegal under FMLA.

0
0points
reply
#45

My Boss Is Physically Incapable Of Pointing Without Touching

My Boss Is Physically Incapable Of Pointing Without Touching

moonpeebles Report

20points
POST
Dan Padgett
Dan Padgett
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah, your boss is a 3 year old I see.

-2
-2points
reply
#46

I Make $15 An Hour

I Make $15 An Hour

tylerjames1993 Report

20points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, federal law says we can and they outrank you

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#47

3 Months To Know My Worth?

3 Months To Know My Worth?

damn_u_scuba_steve Report

20points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll pass, thank you

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#48

The Audacity Of The Boss

The Audacity Of The Boss

GamerGwen1337 Report

19points
POST
Reenzy Bennington
Reenzy Bennington
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, grandpa, your timing isn't the best... I hope karma slaps this b***h hard.

0
0points
reply
#49

I Didn't Bring Lunch To Work Since My Employer Was Providing Pizzas. Two Slice Limit On Pizzas They Cut Into 16 Slices

I Didn't Bring Lunch To Work Since My Employer Was Providing Pizzas. Two Slice Limit On Pizzas They Cut Into 16 Slices

IndyMazzy Report

19points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Talk about a cheap skate!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#50

My Job Involves Walking For Hours At A Time. We Also Don't Get Breaks At All. Even For 12+ Hour Shifts

My Job Involves Walking For Hours At A Time. We Also Don't Get Breaks At All. Even For 12+ Hour Shifts

reddit.com Report

19points
POST
Tyke
Tyke
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

maybe they should provide some chairs

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#51

My Boss Texted Me In The Middle Of The Night

My Boss Texted Me In The Middle Of The Night

imgur.com Report

19points
POST
#52

My Boss Posted This Right After They Mandated Mandatory 6 Days And 11 Hours Work Days

My Boss Posted This Right After They Mandated Mandatory 6 Days And 11 Hours Work Days

randomjay3113 Report

18points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can he do that? Federal law says 8 hours a day. Anything more is overtime and you get paid more.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#53

My Boss Thought These Were "Perfectly Fine" Tires

My Boss Thought These Were "Perfectly Fine" Tires

EarFap Report

18points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Uh, I wouldn't drive on them

1
1point
reply
#54

My Boss Gave Me An 18-Hour Notice That We Will Have A Mandatory Meeting

My Boss Gave Me An 18-Hour Notice That We Will Have A Mandatory Meeting

Jumpy-Winter Report

18points
POST
#55

My Boss Texted An Assignment On My Day Off

My Boss Texted An Assignment On My Day Off

YIKUZZ Report

18points
POST
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

On your day off? I wouldn't answer

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#56

We Discovered That The Warehouse We Worked At Had A Heating Until Someone Left It On 60°F For One Night, And My Boss Broke The Controller

We Discovered That The Warehouse We Worked At Had A Heating Until Someone Left It On 60°F For One Night, And My Boss Broke The Controller

DoorPrivileges Report

18points
POST
#57

This Is How My Mom's Employer Shipped Her $2000 Work Laptop

This Is How My Mom's Employer Shipped Her $2000 Work Laptop