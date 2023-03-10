91 Delusional Bosses That Made Their Employees’ Blood Boil
We all look for a real leader in our boss. The one who can have our backs, who motivates and inspires. It’s a person you can thoroughly trust, learn from, and grow together with professionally.
The truth is, in reality, exactly the opposite can happen. Our managers, bosses and supervisors can downright make our life a living hell. And having in mind that we spend 40 hours a week and 2,080 working hours a year with them, this is a huge lump of our life to spend in misery.
So below we wrapped up some blood-boiling examples that demonstrate what real leaders should not do or say. More stories about annoying bosses can be found in our previous features here and here.
Very Inappropriate Joke
I'm glad they quit and filed a complaint. People like this shouldn't be the boss of anyone.
That's Just Awful
"She was like a sister to me." (That's a sad situation, and the lack of compassion is messed -up.)
I Left My Job Shortly After Receiving This "Prize" For My Good Work
Terrible Boss Regretting
"Be grateful that I allow you to see your family once a week" - WTF, that's delusional.
My Fiance Called In Sick. Her Boss Called 911 And Told The Police She Was On Drugs. Is This Legal?
Boss Changed Her Mind Very Fast
Please Note The Timestamps. Any Suggestions On How To Deal With This Outrageous Unfairness?
After Helping Them On Short Notice Many Times, I Finally Learned That My Day Off Is My Day Off
That's lousy behavior, but Ken and Brian seem like they come from a good family.
My Boss Asked Me If I Could Change The Day I Put My Dog To Sleep
Again, why is it the employee's job to find coverage? Your employee asks for a day off, you find someone else to work their shift. That simple.
I Felt Sick, So I Did A Test For Covid. My Boss Responded With This
My Boss Thinks I Should Skip Seeing My Probation Officer And Go To Jail So He Can Have A Day Off. He Thinks My Labor Should Be More Important Than My Freedom
TBF that's pretty s****y of probation as they want people on probation to be back giving to society and working etc but then risk their jobs when they make them call off because they can't give them a time of when they're coming
I Lost My Job Of 3 Years Because Of This
It's literally your boss's job to find someone to cover your shift when you're sick, wtf.
Boss Fired Me For Taking Approved Vacation Time. After That, He Denied My Unemployment. Three Weeks Later, I Got Asked To Sign A Non-Disclosure Agreement
I Got Fired For Telling The Boss "How To Do His Job" When All I Did Was Say, "We Can't Obstruct A Fire Escape"
I Walked To Work In A Thunderstorm, But My Boss Forgot To Tell Me We All Have Today Off
My Boss Called Me In Early, And Said The Line Needs To Be Cleaned Up. He Set Up The Line This Morning And Made All This Mess
My Coworker Had A Dispute With The Owner. This Is How The Owner Replied On The Group Chat
I'm Still In Shock
The Fire Exit At My Job Has Been Blocked Like This For Months, And My Boss Threatened To Fire Me After He Saw Me Taking This Photo
My Boss Actually Wrote This On My Last Check
He didn't give a 2-week notice, was very inconsiderate, and quit for no reason. Vegan who likes cancer, not meat, coward. He got free rides to work for five months. Self-centered and never amount to anything!
These Meals We Got At My Job For Shifts Up To 12 Hours
The Employer Doesn't Let Workers Use The Air Conditioner As A Heat Wave Comes Rushing In
I Asked For A Raise On Tuesday And Received This Text Message Yesterday Morning
In text, too? Dude. At least print it out, sign it, and hand it to your employee. Doesn't cost much to be a decent person even when you're just a douchebag.
The Same Thing Happened To My Friend Michael Scott When He Had Bruce Springsteen's Tickets
I don't know which is worse: if it's true or a lie.
My Boss Told Me To At Least Try Shoveling Out And Come In Today. Red Car Is Mine. Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada
Boss Told Me I Have To Come Into Work Because They Need Me
I Messaged My Boss That There Was A Small Leak, And He Told Me To Put A Bucket Under It. A Few Hours Later, The Ceiling Tiles Collapsed During A Rush
My Store Manager Yelled At Me Because I Can Barely Afford To Eat
I Just Found Out I'm The Single Lowest Paid Paramedic At My Ambulance Company, Despite Having The Most Experience By Several Years
Stop Stealing My Electricity
I Am So Done With This
My requirement for management is knowing how to spell and use proper grammar.
My Boss Shared This Without A Hint Of Irony In Our WhatsApp Group
A 15-Year-Old Kid Was So Tired From The Workload That He Just Fell Asleep On His 10-Minute Break. After Boss Saw That, He Said: "Make Sure He Doesn't Get Paid For That"
Boss Gave Me Cash And Called It A Bonus. Months Later, He Took It Out Of My Paycheck
My Boss Wouldn't Let Me Go To Turn Off My Headlights, Even Though You Could See It Through The Window That They Were On
My Boss Screwed The Only Window At Our Office Shut, So It's Impossible To Get Fresh Air
He wanted to save money by not using the heater, which we never use cause it's so hot in here anyways, so he decided to screw it shut. This can't be legal. Right?
Boss Called My Dr. Because I Tested Positive For Covid
If my doctor discussed any of my medical info with my boss like that without my permission I would be suing him for patient confidentiality! But once again I call fake text!
I Told My Boss I Quit, And He's Not Going To Pay Me
At this point, you stop engaging with your boss and start engaging with your lawyer
My Boss Says It's My Responsibility To "Walk The Office" When She Steals My Things
Recently Posted At Work
Wait, BM? Bow Movement? BOWEL movement? Are you joking? Had to read this three times to understand what was happening. How is this even legal?
My Boss Told Me To Go And Rewire An Old Electrical Cabinet At This Factory. He Didn't Tell Me That Everything Was Covered In Sewage Liquids
Boss Told Me To Clean The Old Storage Room
You can't spell "clean the old storage room" without R-A-G-E
My Boss Didn't Tell Me In Person To Come To Work On Sunday When He Had The Chance To Do So. Today I Was Awakened By This Message At 2 AM
No Compassion At All
My Boss Is Physically Incapable Of Pointing Without Touching
I Make $15 An Hour
3 Months To Know My Worth?
The Audacity Of The Boss
Yeah, grandpa, your timing isn't the best... I hope karma slaps this b***h hard.