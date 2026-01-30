ADVERTISEMENT

A wise soapie once stated that, like sands through the hourglass, so too are the days of our lives... Time waits for no one, and change is inevitable. Sometimes, we don't even notice how much a person, place or thing has transformed until we come face-to-face with photographs documenting the then and now.

Someone asked people to share the most interesting "Before and After" photos they seen or taken, and the replies covered everything from fashion and beauty, to history and reconstructive surgery. The thread reads like a fascinating timelapse series... full stories told in split seconds.

Bored Panda has put together the ones we found most incredible as a reminder that nothing stays frozen in time, even if we don't always notice it. We also delve into some of the psychology behind "Before and After" photographs, and explore why people are drawn to them. You'll find that info between the images.