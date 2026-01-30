ADVERTISEMENT

A wise soapie once stated that, like sands through the hourglass, so too are the days of our lives... Time waits for no one, and change is inevitable. Sometimes, we don't even notice how much a person, place or thing has transformed until we come face-to-face with photographs documenting the then and now.

Someone asked people to share the most interesting "Before and After" photos they seen or taken, and the replies covered everything from fashion and beauty, to history and reconstructive surgery. The thread reads like a fascinating timelapse series... full stories told in split seconds.

Bored Panda has put together the ones we found most incredible as a reminder that nothing stays frozen in time, even if we don't always notice it. We also delve into some of the psychology behind "Before and After" photographs, and explore why people are drawn to them. You'll find that info between the images.

#1

Hiroshima

Aerial before and after pics showing dramatic changes with ground zero marked in the transformed landscape.

medievalmonsta Report

A series of before and after pics can often tell a far better story than words ever could. And that's because of something known as the picture-superiority effect...

A psychologist called Allan Paivio came up with the idea that people remember photos better than they remember words because of two main factors. According to the expert, any visual is stored in two ways in memory — (1) as an image, and (2) as a word or phrase that describes the image.

But words are stored in only one way — the word itself. "While the mind can generate images for words, this process is not automatic and requires significant cognitive effort, making it less common," explains UX training consulting and research platform, the Nielsen Norman Group.
    #2

    Before And After The Kiev Riots

    Monument and city square showing a dramatic before and after scene with fire and smoke on one side and intact buildings on the other.

    TheLordOfTheWalrus Report

    #3

    Our Back Patio.. When We Moved In / 3 Months Later

    Outdoor patio transformation with dramatic before and after pics showing a cleared, clean, and stylish seating area.

    anon Report

    Because humans tend to remember pictures better than words, images have become a powerful marketing tool, especially when it comes to before and after photos.

    If used effectively, photographs showing transformation can help to build trust, showcase an individual or company's expertise, foster emotional connections, and set realistic expectations. Before and after pics provide tangible evidence of just what you're capable of.
    #4

    F/22/5’5 [190 > 129 = -61lbs] I Used To Be Afraid Of Having Short Hair Cause Of The Weight In My Face. Today, I Said Goodbye To The Old Me And Embraced My New Life!

    Before and after skincare transformation showing dramatic improvement in skin clarity and complexion in a red-haired woman.

    karlbarxalot Report

    #5

    Dubai

    Dubai cityscape transformation dramatic before and after pics showing urban development from desert to skyscrapers.

    Omariamariaaa Report

    While before and after photographs can be an effective way to market products or services, they can also be damaging to those who view them... Especially when it comes to things like weight-loss journeys, beauty, health and fitness.

    "The before-and-after photo relies on a stark visual contrast—typically portraying the 'before' image as undesirable and the 'after' image as healthier, happier, and more attractive," explains Sophie S. Whynacht, an Assistant Professor of Psychology at Dominican University of California, and head of the Body Image and Stigma (BIAS) research lab. "This reinforces the cultural ideal that weight loss is not only positive but necessary for self-worth."
    #6

    Before And After The Joplin, Missouri Tornado Of 2011

    Dramatic before and after pics showing a neighborhood street with trees and houses, then after storm damage removal.

    anon Report

    #7

    NYC 1876-2013

    New York City skyline transformation over time showcasing dramatic before and after pics from 1876 to 2013.

    Omariamariaaa Report

    The expert believes before-and-after photos have become somewhat of a cultural obsession, and a potentially dangerous one at that. She warns that they simplify complex human experiences into a two-frame narrative: struggle and success, failure and redemption, “then” and “now.”

    She also says that these photos fail to portray some very important aspects when it comes to weight-loss in particular. Bodies change for many reasons, she notes, and not all of them are within our control.
    #8

    This Series / Blog, Which Takes Google And Bing Street View Photos Before And After The Collapse Of Detroit

    Series of dramatic before and after pics showing the gradual decline and destruction of neighborhood houses from 2009 to 2015.

    ZacharyRD Report

    #9

    MT. St. Helens Before & After 1980 Eruption

    Dramatic before and after pics of a volcanic mountain showing a lush snow-capped peak and a barren, eroded landscape.

    Perpetual_Manchild Report

    The expert argues that a photo doesn’t actually depict a person's health status. "It doesn’t reveal their lab results, presence or absence of diseases, relationships with food, physical activity, mental health conditions, or emotional well-being," she explains. "Someone could be deeply struggling in their 'after' image, just as they may have been thriving in their 'before.'"

    #10

    Before And After Of The Buddhas In Afghanistan, Look How Large They Were

    Side-by-side dramatic before and after pics showing the destruction of a large ancient statue carved into a cliffside.

    mrshatnertoyou Report

    #11

    A Small Look At The Evolution Of War Planes

    Four military aircraft in formation against a clear blue sky showing dramatic before and after designs.

    TheLordOfTheWalrus Report

    #12

    This Photo-Project Always Made Me Smile By Irina Werning. Back To The Future

    Dramatic before and after pics featuring childhood and adult portraits highlighting striking transformations over time.

    MyNameIsJuKa Report

    Whynacht cautions that before-and-after photos tend to reinforce the belief that weight loss is always the healthiest choice, when that's not actually the case. What's good for one person might be dangerous for the next.

    "It also places blame on those who do not—or cannot—achieve the same visual results, fueling shame and reinforcing the false idea that health and self-worth are tied exclusively to weight," she adds.
    #13

    Before: Fort Collins, Co On October 25th 2011 After: Fort Collins, Co On October 26th 2011

    Side-by-side dramatic before and after pics of Colorado State University Campus showing fall and snowy winter scenes.

    gangstabman Report

    #14

    Here's A Before-And-After Of My Cleaned Bedroom

    Before and after pics showing a messy cluttered room transformed into a clean and organized gaming and workspace area.

    Tostecles Report

    #15

    This Guy Transformed From Akward Dude Into Handsomeman

    Before and after dramatic orthodontic photos showing front and side views of three young men's teeth and smiles.

    MonoMcFlury Report

    #16

    The Wonders Of Plastic Surgery

    Before and after transformation photos showing dramatic changes in appearance of a woman in multiple side-by-side shots.

    anon Report

    #17

    2005 vs. 2014

    Before and after pics showing transformation of a natural pond area into a landscaped site with a modern building.

    There's a park where I walk the dog every single day. We've been going there for over a decade. It used to be a nice quiet park, hardly ever saw anyone else there.

    Then they ripped parts of it up, built a little gated community on one side, and built a huge office building right in the #$%^&* park. Now it's insanely crowded and littered, and people get mad at us for having dogs there.

    I took some pictures there in 2005 (years before they started all that)

    sterlingphoenix Report

    #18

    Facial Reconstructive Surgery From 1916

    Side-by-side dramatic before and after pics showing a man’s significant facial reconstruction and recovery transformation.

    anon Report

    #19

    Paschendaele Before And After Ww1

    Aerial before and after pics showing dramatic landscape changes from a developed area to a barren or destroyed terrain.

    anon Report

    #20

    Sattelite Photos Of Japan Before And After The Tsunami

    Aerial before and after photos showing dramatic changes in forest and rural land use over time.

    Disco_Drew Report

    #21

    Tomorrowland, When It Started In 2005 Compared To 2014

    Outdoor music festival stage and crowd in 2005 compared to a much larger, more elaborate stage and crowd in 2014 before and after pics.

    anon Report

    #22

    R/Progresspics

    Dramatic before and after pics showing weight loss and style transformations of men and women.

    There's a lot of interesting body changes there: fat to thin, skinny to muscley, underweight to normal weight. It's a very positive community there too, very friendly

    OwlBeRightThere Report

    #23

    Musicians Before And After They Perform

    Side-by-side dramatic before and after pics showing changes in appearance and expression of two men.

    antimanifesto09 Report

    #24

    Christchurch New Zealand, Before And After The 2011 Earthquake

    Dramatic before and after pics showing urban street and building transformations after natural disasters and renovations.

    Salami_sub Report

    #25

    Tacloban City Before And After Supertyphoon Haiyan/Yolanda

    Aerial before and after pics showing dramatic urban and waterfront changes in a densely populated area.

    qwerpoiu43210 Report

    #26

    Shanghai 1990-2010

    Dramatic before and after pics showing the transformation of a cityscape from daytime to a vibrant illuminated skyline at night.

    doctoridontknow Report

    #27

    Maybe Not The Most Dramatic But Definitely A Classic

    Before and after dramatic weight loss transformation showing a man holding oversized jeans to highlight the change.

    breadforbreakfast Report

    #28

    15 To 22! Still Working On Confidence

    Side-by-side dramatic before and after pics of a young woman showing a stunning transformation without glasses.

    BreakfastSquare4600 Report

    #29

    This, For Sure

    Side-by-side dramatic before and after pics of a woman's facial transformation showcasing significant aesthetic improvements.

    hm100912 Report

    #30

    Here's Mine Over 3 Years

    Three side-by-side before and after pics showing dramatic muscle growth transformation in a young man’s upper body.

    110 lbs to 180 lbs

    anon Report

    #31

    Middle School (Age 12) —> Now (Age 21)

    Before and after dramatic transformation of a young man showing significant weight loss and facial changes in two side-by-side photos.

    CONVICTGHOST Report

    #32

    The Ones Seen In /R/Progresspics And /R/Loseit Are Super Inspiring, Especially People Who Have Lost Over 200-300 Lbs

    Dramatic before and after pics showing a woman’s weight loss transformation with full body, close-up, and scale images.

    F/26/5’6” [425lbs > 149lbs = 276lbs lost] After two and a half years, I’ve done it. I’ve reached my goal weight! I am over the moon and overcome with pride and joy. So grateful for this new life!

    beanieb Report

    #33

    M/44/5'10'' [418 > 171 = 246] 04/17 To 12/18

    Before and after dramatic weight loss transformation of a man wearing a suit and tie, showcasing striking changes.

    Gravuerc Report

    #34

    21-31

    Side-by-side dramatic before and after pics showing transformation with clearer skin and bright smile.

    u/Xela_ Report

    #35

    Before And After UV Damage

    Close-up portrait showing dramatic before and after skin aging differences on an elderly man's face.

    anon Report

    #36

    Lisa Robin Kelly (Laurie Foreman From "That 70's Show")

    Side-by-side dramatic before and after pics showing a woman's transformation with contrasting appearances and expressions.

    pony43 Report

    #37

    F/24/5”8 [304>145=159lbs] Hey Look MA, I Made It

    Before and after dramatic weight loss transformation of a woman, showcasing impressive body change and confidence boost.

    chasinafterhappiness Report

    #38

    M/28/6' [285 > 180 = 105lbs Lost] (6 Years). Face Progress: I Ran Into An Old College Friend Today Who Literally Refused To Believe It Was Me Because I Am "Unrecognizable"

    Dramatic before and after pics showing a young man’s transformation with grooming, hairstyle, and facial hair changes.

    hunty_brown Report

    #39

    M/10/13” [32lbs -> 26 Lbs] 8 Months Later, Puggy Feels So Much Better

    Before and after pics of a pug showing a noticeable transformation in appearance near a decorated Christmas tree.

    firstname_m_lastname Report

    #40

    I’m Pretty Proud Of It!!

    Before and after pics showing dramatic teeth and smile transformation with improved alignment and brightness.

    Madhouse221 Report

    #41

    Joined Slimming World UK In July 2017 - May 2020. 520.5lb - 380.5lb - 215lb

    Three-panel side view of a man showing dramatic before and after weight loss transformation over time.

    kayeso1138 Report

    #42

    Both Pictures Taken From My Balcony At 9.30pm. First Picture Taken On June 6th, Second On January 10th

    Dramatic before and after pics of a backyard showing lush greenery in summer and snow-covered trees in winter at night.

    aisaisais Report

    #43

    Me At 11 vs. Me At 22

    Side-by-side dramatic before and after pics showing a girl’s transformation with glasses and without, highlighting natural beauty.

    anon Report

    #44

    This Actor From Disney Who Was..quite Fat When He Was A Teen

    Side by side dramatic before and after pics showing a young man’s impressive body transformation at the beach.

    randomer_123 Report

    #45

    My Kitchen After A Party!

    Before and after pics showing a kitchen transformation from messy and cluttered to clean and organized space.

    anon Report

    #46

    Me Before And After A Haircut

    Before and after pics showing a dramatic hair color and style transformation from blue to natural brown hair in three angles.

    OnTheMirrorsEdge Report

    #47

    Korean Plastic Surgeons Are Amazing

    Before and after pics showing dramatic facial transformation with smoother skin and refined features on woman’s face.

    salon_pas Report

    #48

    M/22/5'11" [99lbs > 150lbs = 51lbs] Anorexia My Recovery

    Before and after transformation showing dramatic muscle gain and improved physique in a young man taking mirror selfies.

    andrewg06 Report

    #49

    [98 Lbs > 114 Lbs = 16 Lbs Gained] (12 Months) My Marfan Syndrome Keeps Me On The Thin Side, But I Think I Look A Lot Less Sickly Now!

    Before and after pics showing a dramatic personal transformation with changes in hairstyle, posture, and confidence in a pink shirt.

    Slavaa Report

