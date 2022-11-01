Most of us know by now that social media is a realm of polished lives. Scrolling through Instagram, one might feel that everyone's living an ideal life, having perfect bodies, and not facing any difficulties whatsoever. However, we should keep in mind that all we see there is just a tiny percent of what their life is all about and Vienna Doll is here to prove that!

Vienna Doll is a Thai Model who decided to share her "Instagram vs. Reality" shots with her followers on Twitter and Instagram. After our previous post got so much of your attention, we decided to come back with even more of Vienna Doll's funny pictures illustrating what's behind the beautiful photos we see on social media. Scroll down and upvote your favorite images!

More info: twitter.com | youtube.com | Instagram