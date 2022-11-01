Thai Woman Creates Hilarious Instagram Vs. Reality Collages And Here’s 35 Of The Best Ones (New Pics) Interview
Most of us know by now that social media is a realm of polished lives. Scrolling through Instagram, one might feel that everyone's living an ideal life, having perfect bodies, and not facing any difficulties whatsoever. However, we should keep in mind that all we see there is just a tiny percent of what their life is all about and Vienna Doll is here to prove that!
Vienna Doll is a Thai Model who decided to share her "Instagram vs. Reality" shots with her followers on Twitter and Instagram. After our previous post got so much of your attention, we decided to come back with even more of Vienna Doll's funny pictures illustrating what's behind the beautiful photos we see on social media. Scroll down and upvote your favorite images!
Bored Panda contacted Vienna Doll again to ask her more about this funny photo series. We got curious about how the idea to create "Instagram vs. reality" was born. The model replied that she thinks a lot of people on social media "are fake" and she has never seen a Japanese model (because she worked as a model in Japan for 7 years) do anything like that so she decided to start uploading these shots herself!
The model shared that usually people love her photographs and they say that they can very much relate to them: “this is the real me!” Vienna Doll also added that the "Instagram vs. reality" pictures contributed to her popularity a lot. At the moment she has around 260k followers on Instagram and 426k subscribers on YouTube!
Modeling is Vienna Doll's main occupation. But she also has a YouTube channel where she uploads videos of her traveling around and tasting different food. If you're interested, you can find Vienna's videos here.
To share more details about herself, the model revealed that she loves to see and explore new things, go to places she's never been before and talk with people whom she's never met. "I love to explore and see new things."
Vienna has also added that she loves her job but she does not rule out the possibility of looking for alternative job opportunities since working as an influencer, according to her, is unstable.