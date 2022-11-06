We’ve collected some of the most impressive recent projects that were shared and praised on the r/Embroidery subreddit to inspire you Pandas to give embroidery a shot. So scroll down and upvote the works that wowed you the most. And if you’re ever in need of some additional inspiration, check out Bored Panda’s previous features about r/Embroidery here: Part 1 , Part 2 , and Part 3 .

An online community of nearly 703k ‘stitchers,’ it’s a space that’s dedicated to hand and machine embroiderers to exchange tips, techniques, resources, and ideas. Not to mention share their incredibly impressive creations!

Embroidery fans, assemble! We’re huge fans of creativity, art, and making things with your hands. We wouldn’t be Bored Panda if we weren’t. And the r/Embroidery subreddit never fails to impress us!

#1 I Think This Is The Greatest Thing I’ve Ever Stitched

#2 Fox For My Housemate On Her Jacket

#3 Whats The Best Quality Embroidery You’ve Ever Seen? This Cat Embroidery Is By Hiroko Kubota And The Attention To Detail Is Amazing

#4 Sophie From Howls Moving Castle In A 12 Inch Hoop!

#5 And It’s

#6 First Embroidery Piece

Like all skills and hobbies, embroidery requires a lot of patience, the ability to adapt on the fly, and the willingness to embrace your mistakes and move past them. Learning any new thing or skill will certainly have its frustrating moments. Nobody truly enjoys failing. But developing a different perspective and seeing failure as an opportunity for growth is well worth it. In all aspects of life.

#7 Pocket Full Of Posies

#8 It Took Me Several Months To Finish This 8" Pet Portrait - I Even Ombré Dyed The Fabric Myself!

#9 Coral Reef Day/Night

Founded all the way back in early 2010, the r/Embroidery subreddit has enjoyed 12+ years of moderate success. It’s seen massive growth the past two years. The online community is slowly on its way to getting a solid million members. Since Bored Panda’s last feature about the sub, in June, the group has grown from 628k to almost 703k members.

#10 I Like To Take Photographs Of Plants After It Rains. So I Decided To Try And Make An Embroidery Mimicking Those Photographs. Here's My First Sample

#11 For The Past 4 Years I’ve Designed A Halloween Hoop, Here Is This Years! The Colors Are All Darker And More Muted Irl (My Phone Camera Apparently Hates Orange). Stitching This Was A Fun Time

#12 Spooky Embroidery. Charcoal Accents

A lot of the subreddit’s growth is down to the current moderator team, running the entire show. Previously, one of the moderators, u/kallisti_gold explained to Bored Panda that they asked to take over the online community via r/RedditRequest. Originally, the sub was created by a spam bot. After clearing out all of the spam and doing a bit of spring cleaning, the new mod let the community grow organically. "I wanted a place to talk about embroidery, and I've tried to foster that kind of environment for the community to flourish in,” they told Bored Panda earlier.

#13 Peony And Butterfly

#14 First Post, Make It Count

#15 Velociraptor Piece I Am Working On!

“[The] community is full of passionate hobbyists and enthusiasts, always ready with a compliment, constructive suggestions for improvement, or to answer any questions for folks who need some guidance,” the moderator said. "We've seen huge growth in the community since early 2020. Being cooped up inside will make anyone frustrated enough to stab something a couple of thousand times, I guess,” u/kallisti_gold quipped, referring to the subreddit’s tagline, “Embroidery: When you don't know whether to make art or stab something.”

#16 Giant Jungle Update! Come A Long Way Since Last Post

#17 After Having Many Conflicted Thoughts About This Piece, It Is Finally Finished And I Am Quite Happy With How It Turned Out!!

#18 Bleached Out Coral Reef Embroidery This Has Been A Stop, Start Piece Of Work. I Have Found It A Conflicting Piece To Work On. I Have Made Some Good Progress This Week And Am Determined To Finish It

One of the other moderators, redditor u/Zesparia, created a fantastic FAQ page 10 months ago for new members and embroidery enthusiasts both new and veteran alike. In it, the moderator shares tips and tricks that any beginner will find useful. Meanwhile, it’s a nice refresher even for those embroidery enthusiasts who already have years or even decades of experience under their belts.

#19 Mixed Material Embroidery. What Do You Think?

#20 A Tale As Old As Time…

#21 Another ~ Spooky ~ Design!

The subreddit only has three rules. First of all—don’t be a jerk. That one’s pretty straightforward. Just treat others like you’d expect to be treated. Follow the Golden Rule and suddenly the internet becomes a far friendlier place. Secondly, you should always strive to give credit where it’s due. If you aren’t the original embroiderer of a particular project, you have to mention the original artist. And finally, self-promotion ought to be limited to mod-posted mega threads.

#22 Don’t Believe Everything You Think

#23 Design I Did On My Daughter’s Jeans

#24 My First Embroidery Project!

The best way to start embroidering is to get some supplies. The basics include a hoop, a needle, some fabric, and some 6-stranded embroidery floss. A pair of scissors is also useful. The FAQ notes that “a very good way to start from the absolute beginning is to order an embroidery kit. It will have your thread, a needle, a hoop, and a design already worked onto the fabric provided. No analysis paralysis as you stare at the 60+ shades of red, wondering which one might be the best.”

#25 Progress Update - Almost Complete

#26 I Give You My First Embroidering Project! Made This As A Cotton Anniversary Present For My Husband. (Clearly) I Didn’t Know About Pre-Planning My Space Or Design But I Made Due With Several Different Hoops And Mixed Techniques. Feeling Pretty Psyched To Learn More!

#27 Just Finished This Jean Jacket!

What’s more, these embroidery kits also explain what stitches you should be using in what section. “Once you complete your kit you then have a hoop and needle to use for other projects as well. When finding a kit, it's a good idea to buy from and support a small business rather than purchasing off of Amazon. Almost all of the embroidery kits on Amazon contain stolen patterns from other embroidery artists,” moderator u/Zesparia writes.

#28 “Lovebirds” I Coped With The Passing Of My Aunt And Uncle Through This Embroidery, They Were Married For Over 50 Years

#29 Morning On Mt. Sanitas, 8" Landscape. This Took Absolutely Forever!

#30 Honeycomb Chunk I Made

#31 Beaded Pomegranate! Wondering If I Should Make It Into A Patch

#32 A Silly Idea, An Embroidered Pokémon Card! 25x16, 14 Colors

#33 My Beautiful Octopus Ready To Go Back To The Ocean

#34 Just Finished! Any Advice On How To Keep Definition When Working On Small Details?

#35 Transformation

#36 New Finished Embroidery

#37 [oc] The Window Seat

#38 Finished This Gift For A Dear Friend!

#39 My First Project!

#40 The Difference A Few Years Of Practice Make

#41 First Time Embroidering A Sweater! It's Far From Perfect, But I'm V Proud

#42 Thread Painting On 8” Hoop. This One Is Challenging, I Struggle A Lot On The Body

#43 My 9 Year Old Son Did This Free Hand And Wanted To Share

#44 All The French Knots In The World Haha

#45 Patty And Selma

#46 The Powerpuff Girls! A Fun Mixed Media Piece Made By Me

#47 Portrait For A Friend Who Lost A Child. This Was His Favorite Hiking Trail

#48 Saw This Last Night In The Bathroom Of A Mexican Restaurant. Probably The Most Amazing Embroidery I've Ever Seen

#49 Good But Not The Best

#50 A "Controversial" Embroidery I Made A While Back

#51 Remade My Original Design Using Brighter Colors!

#52 First Time Entering A Competition

#53 Embroidered My Country's National Flower

#54 Here's A Piece I Created A While Back

#55 I Gifted My Religious Grandma With This Embroidery And She Loved It!

#56 Today Is World Mental Health Day And I Just Want To Say To Each And Every Person That Reads This, You Are Magical & Deserve To Be Here, Hold On And Always Have Hope

#57 A Made Up "Lily Tarot Card" For My Beloved Cousin Lilian That Is Studying This Art

#58 My Fruity Embroidered Brooch Collection !

#59 Designed And Embroidered Name Favors For Our Wedding Guests. Over Fifty Names, It Was So Worth It!

#60 "Grasses Of Great Britain" - A Winner From The Designer Bookbinders Competition

#61 I Embroidered Haku From Spirited Away. Tell Me What You Think!

#62 This Was A Fun Hoop To Stitch Because I Was Able To Incorporate One Strand French Knot Detailing— His Hair & Sherpa Lined Jacket Made For The Perfect Opportunity To Bring Texture To The Hoop!

#63 A Gift For My Friend Who Recently Received A Heart Transplant

#64 I Call It, “Bold And Brash”

#65 My Latest Hoop

#66 A Chonky Tiger

#67 My First Embroidery Project! Made On The Inside Of My Tote Bag. Tips/Tricks/Constructive Criticism Welcome :)

#68 First Attempt Shoe Embroidery - Regretting Choosing * White *, Dirty Way Too Easily

#69 Embroidered Bone Boi

#70 My Wife Just Finished This Woodland Scene With The Cutest Little Sleeping Fox Hidden Away In It. It's Her First Mix Of Embroidery And Acrylic On Linen. I Think It's Stunning, But I Might Be Just A Little Biased!

#71 Lil Mushy Skull! Based Off A Tattoo Design. Starting To Get The Hang Of This :)

#72 No Creative Signal. So I Made This

#73 I Had Some Break Of My Hobby, But Now I Can Show You My New Embroidery. I Started It In April And Finish It Today! I Missed This Feeling So Much…

#74 My Stitch Of William Morris’s, “The Strawberry Thief”

#75 The Four Seasons Of Homer Disappearing Into A Bush. What Do You Think- Are The Fabric Choices Ok?

#76 Birthday/Christmas Present For My Grandma

#77 My 2-Year-Old’s First Embroidery Piece! She Calls It “Sprinkles”

#78 Guys, We Got First Place!

#79 I Had My Frame Zoomed In On The Hands, Lost Sight Of The Big Picture. And Now I Can’t Stop Laughing

#80 Gift For The Vet Who Spent Four Hours With An Endoscope Extracting Embroidery Needles And Bits Of Pincushion From My Idiot Dog's Stomach

#81 I Won A First Place Ribbon For This Embroidery At My State Fair!

#82 Lots Of French Knots On 9” Hoop

#83 Finished My Very First Embroidery

#84 My Progress In Just Over A Year!