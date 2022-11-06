Embroidery fans, assemble! We’re huge fans of creativity, art, and making things with your hands. We wouldn’t be Bored Panda if we weren’t. And the r/Embroidery subreddit never fails to impress us!

An online community of nearly 703k ‘stitchers,’ it’s a space that’s dedicated to hand and machine embroiderers to exchange tips, techniques, resources, and ideas. Not to mention share their incredibly impressive creations!

We’ve collected some of the most impressive recent projects that were shared and praised on the r/Embroidery subreddit to inspire you Pandas to give embroidery a shot. So scroll down and upvote the works that wowed you the most. And if you’re ever in need of some additional inspiration, check out Bored Panda’s previous features about r/Embroidery here: Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3.

#1

I Think This Is The Greatest Thing I've Ever Stitched

_kiriki Report

I Think This Is The Greatest Thing I’ve Ever Stitched

_kiriki Report

#2

Fox For My Housemate On Her Jacket

Fox For My Housemate On Her Jacket

FulmarusGlacialis Report

10points
POST
#3

Whats The Best Quality Embroidery You've Ever Seen? This Cat Embroidery Is By Hiroko Kubota And The Attention To Detail Is Amazing

JustAnEnglishman Report

Whats The Best Quality Embroidery You’ve Ever Seen? This Cat Embroidery Is By Hiroko Kubota And The Attention To Detail Is Amazing

JustAnEnglishman Report

10points
POST

Truth time, Pandas. Yours truly is absolutely horrible with a needle and thread. I’ve certainly tried embroidery in the past, but I was pretty darn bad at it. I was impatient, clumsy, and the furthest you can get away from neatness without leaving Planet Earth. You should see me trying to sew in a button.

Embroidery certainly isn’t my go-to hobby (it’s painting and drawing!), but I really appreciate quality crafts with all of my heart. Especially when they demonstrate amazing results that I myself couldn’t aspire to without putting in years and years of dedication.
#4

Sophie From Howls Moving Castle In A 12 Inch Hoop!

DiagonKitty Report

Sophie From Howls Moving Castle In A 12 Inch Hoop!

DiagonKitty Report

9points
POST
#5

And It’s

And It’s

LetsEscapeEarth Report

8points
POST
#6

First Embroidery Piece

First Embroidery Piece

FickleDot7636 Report

8points
POST

Like all skills and hobbies, embroidery requires a lot of patience, the ability to adapt on the fly, and the willingness to embrace your mistakes and move past them.

Learning any new thing or skill will certainly have its frustrating moments. Nobody truly enjoys failing. But developing a different perspective and seeing failure as an opportunity for growth is well worth it. In all aspects of life.
#7

Pocket Full Of Posies

Pocket Full Of Posies

karmaggie Report

8points
POST
#8

It Took Me Several Months To Finish This 8" Pet Portrait - I Even Ombré Dyed The Fabric Myself!

Florally Report

It Took Me Several Months To Finish This 8" Pet Portrait - I Even Ombré Dyed The Fabric Myself!

Florally Report

8points
POST
#9

Coral Reef Day/Night

Coral Reef Day/Night

mrszubris Report

8points
POST

Founded all the way back in early 2010, the r/Embroidery subreddit has enjoyed 12+ years of moderate success. It’s seen massive growth the past two years. The online community is slowly on its way to getting a solid million members. Since Bored Panda’s last feature about the sub, in June, the group has grown from 628k to almost 703k members.
#10

I Like To Take Photographs Of Plants After It Rains. So I Decided To Try And Make An Embroidery Mimicking Those Photographs. Here's My First Sample

natstitches Report

I Like To Take Photographs Of Plants After It Rains. So I Decided To Try And Make An Embroidery Mimicking Those Photographs. Here's My First Sample

natstitches Report

8points
POST
#11

For The Past 4 Years I've Designed A Halloween Hoop, Here Is This Years! The Colors Are All Darker And More Muted Irl (My Phone Camera Apparently Hates Orange). Stitching This Was A Fun Time

floralsandfloss Report

For The Past 4 Years I’ve Designed A Halloween Hoop, Here Is This Years! The Colors Are All Darker And More Muted Irl (My Phone Camera Apparently Hates Orange). Stitching This Was A Fun Time

floralsandfloss Report

7points
POST
#12

Spooky Embroidery. Charcoal Accents

Spooky Embroidery. Charcoal Accents

kelseylulu Report

7points
POST

A lot of the subreddit’s growth is down to the current moderator team, running the entire show. Previously, one of the moderators, u/kallisti_gold explained to Bored Panda that they asked to take over the online community via r/RedditRequest. Originally, the sub was created by a spam bot.

After clearing out all of the spam and doing a bit of spring cleaning, the new mod let the community grow organically. "I wanted a place to talk about embroidery, and I've tried to foster that kind of environment for the community to flourish in,” they told Bored Panda earlier.
#13

Peony And Butterfly

Peony And Butterfly

iLabrador Report

7points
POST
#14

First Post, Make It Count

First Post, Make It Count

NoConsequence7947 Report

7points
POST
#15

Velociraptor Piece I Am Working On!

Velociraptor Piece I Am Working On!

Bustedflush91 Report

6points
POST

“[The] community is full of passionate hobbyists and enthusiasts, always ready with a compliment, constructive suggestions for improvement, or to answer any questions for folks who need some guidance,” the moderator said.

"We've seen huge growth in the community since early 2020. Being cooped up inside will make anyone frustrated enough to stab something a couple of thousand times, I guess,” u/kallisti_gold quipped, referring to the subreddit’s tagline, “Embroidery: When you don't know whether to make art or stab something.”
#16

Giant Jungle Update! Come A Long Way Since Last Post

V_MACD Report

Giant Jungle Update! Come A Long Way Since Last Post

V_MACD Report

6points
POST
#17

After Having Many Conflicted Thoughts About This Piece, It Is Finally Finished And I Am Quite Happy With How It Turned Out!!

HoopsEmbro1dery Report

After Having Many Conflicted Thoughts About This Piece, It Is Finally Finished And I Am Quite Happy With How It Turned Out!!

HoopsEmbro1dery Report

6points
POST
#18

Bleached Out Coral Reef Embroidery This Has Been A Stop, Start Piece Of Work. I Have Found It A Conflicting Piece To Work On. I Have Made Some Good Progress This Week And Am Determined To Finish It

sewnbycollette Report

Bleached Out Coral Reef Embroidery This Has Been A Stop, Start Piece Of Work. I Have Found It A Conflicting Piece To Work On. I Have Made Some Good Progress This Week And Am Determined To Finish It

sewnbycollette Report

6points
POST

One of the other moderators, redditor u/Zesparia, created a fantastic FAQ page 10 months ago for new members and embroidery enthusiasts both new and veteran alike. In it, the moderator shares tips and tricks that any beginner will find useful. Meanwhile, it’s a nice refresher even for those embroidery enthusiasts who already have years or even decades of experience under their belts.
#19

Mixed Material Embroidery. What Do You Think?

DitiBaruah Report

Mixed Material Embroidery. What Do You Think?

DitiBaruah Report

6points
POST
#20

A Tale As Old As Time…

A Tale As Old As Time…

Axora Report

6points
POST
#21

Another ~ Spooky ~ Design!

Another ~ Spooky ~ Design!

kenz024 Report

6points
POST

The subreddit only has three rules. First of all—don’t be a jerk. That one’s pretty straightforward. Just treat others like you’d expect to be treated. Follow the Golden Rule and suddenly the internet becomes a far friendlier place.

Secondly, you should always strive to give credit where it’s due. If you aren’t the original embroiderer of a particular project, you have to mention the original artist. And finally, self-promotion ought to be limited to mod-posted mega threads.
#22

Don't Believe Everything You Think

kenz024 Report

Don’t Believe Everything You Think

kenz024 Report

6points
POST
#23

Design I Did On My Daughter’s Jeans

Design I Did On My Daughter’s Jeans

L1veFrom0akland Report

6points
POST
#24

My First Embroidery Project!

My First Embroidery Project!

smmg87 Report

6points
POST

The best way to start embroidering is to get some supplies. The basics include a hoop, a needle, some fabric, and some 6-stranded embroidery floss. A pair of scissors is also useful.

The FAQ notes that “a very good way to start from the absolute beginning is to order an embroidery kit. It will have your thread, a needle, a hoop, and a design already worked onto the fabric provided. No analysis paralysis as you stare at the 60+ shades of red, wondering which one might be the best.”
#25

Progress Update - Almost Complete

Progress Update - Almost Complete

Island_of_Aiaia Report

6points
POST
#26

I Give You My First Embroidering Project! Made This As A Cotton Anniversary Present For My Husband. (Clearly) I Didn't Know About Pre-Planning My Space Or Design But I Made Due With Several Different Hoops And Mixed Techniques. Feeling Pretty Psyched To Learn More!

Curious-Monk-6489 Report

I Give You My First Embroidering Project! Made This As A Cotton Anniversary Present For My Husband. (Clearly) I Didn’t Know About Pre-Planning My Space Or Design But I Made Due With Several Different Hoops And Mixed Techniques. Feeling Pretty Psyched To Learn More!

Curious-Monk-6489 Report

6points
POST
#27

Just Finished This Jean Jacket!

Just Finished This Jean Jacket!

catherine237 Report

6points
POST

What’s more, these embroidery kits also explain what stitches you should be using in what section. “Once you complete your kit you then have a hoop and needle to use for other projects as well. When finding a kit, it's a good idea to buy from and support a small business rather than purchasing off of Amazon. Almost all of the embroidery kits on Amazon contain stolen patterns from other embroidery artists,” moderator u/Zesparia writes.
#28

"Lovebirds" I Coped With The Passing Of My Aunt And Uncle Through This Embroidery, They Were Married For Over 50 Years

forewermore Report

“Lovebirds” I Coped With The Passing Of My Aunt And Uncle Through This Embroidery, They Were Married For Over 50 Years

forewermore Report

6points
POST
#29

Morning On Mt. Sanitas, 8" Landscape. This Took Absolutely Forever!

alphapinene Report

Morning On Mt. Sanitas, 8" Landscape. This Took Absolutely Forever!

alphapinene Report

6points
POST
#30

Honeycomb Chunk I Made

Honeycomb Chunk I Made

LetsEscapeEarth Report

6points
POST

Have you ever given embroidery a shot, dear Pandas? How did you enjoy it? Perhaps you’re an embroidery grandmaster with tons of experience? We’d love to hear your thoughts about the hobby as a whole, as well as the works we’re featuring in this list, so drop by the comments and share your two cents. Meanwhile, if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got a couple of buttons to try and sew on… Go on without me, this might take a while.
#31

Beaded Pomegranate! Wondering If I Should Make It Into A Patch

ichliebeschminke Report

Beaded Pomegranate! Wondering If I Should Make It Into A Patch

ichliebeschminke Report

6points
POST
#32

A Silly Idea, An Embroidered Pokémon Card! 25x16, 14 Colors

HazelAbbiati Report

A Silly Idea, An Embroidered Pokémon Card! 25x16, 14 Colors

HazelAbbiati Report

6points
POST
#33

My Beautiful Octopus Ready To Go Back To The Ocean

My Beautiful Octopus Ready To Go Back To The Ocean

PaulinaRossellArt Report

6points
POST
#34

Just Finished! Any Advice On How To Keep Definition When Working On Small Details?

BluePoo4U Report

Just Finished! Any Advice On How To Keep Definition When Working On Small Details?

BluePoo4U Report

6points
POST
#35

Transformation

Transformation

space_popsicle Report

6points
POST
#36

New Finished Embroidery

New Finished Embroidery

embroiderybynusik Report

5points
POST
#37

[oc] The Window Seat

[oc] The Window Seat

_shieldmaiden_ Report

5points
POST
#38

Finished This Gift For A Dear Friend!

Finished This Gift For A Dear Friend!

Asuhhhhhhhh Report

5points
POST
#39

My First Project!

My First Project!

kate2054 Report

5points
POST
#40

The Difference A Few Years Of Practice Make

usagi_miso Report

The Difference A Few Years Of Practice Make

usagi_miso Report

5points
POST
#41

First Time Embroidering A Sweater! It's Far From Perfect, But I'm V Proud

Noodlebri Report

First Time Embroidering A Sweater! It's Far From Perfect, But I'm V Proud

Noodlebri Report

5points
POST
#42

Thread Painting On 8" Hoop. This One Is Challenging, I Struggle A Lot On The Body

Miuembroidery Report

Thread Painting On 8” Hoop. This One Is Challenging, I Struggle A Lot On The Body

Miuembroidery Report

5points
POST
#43

My 9 Year Old Son Did This Free Hand And Wanted To Share

Fearsomeguns Report

My 9 Year Old Son Did This Free Hand And Wanted To Share

Fearsomeguns Report

5points
POST
#44

All The French Knots In The World Haha

All The French Knots In The World Haha

Many-Cardiologist-77 Report

5points
POST
#45

Patty And Selma

Patty And Selma

sewvulgar Report

5points
POST
#46

The Powerpuff Girls! A Fun Mixed Media Piece Made By Me

DeAnimation Report

The Powerpuff Girls! A Fun Mixed Media Piece Made By Me

DeAnimation Report

5points
POST
#47

Portrait For A Friend Who Lost A Child. This Was His Favorite Hiking Trail

sew-important Report

Portrait For A Friend Who Lost A Child. This Was His Favorite Hiking Trail

sew-important Report

5points
POST
#48

Saw This Last Night In The Bathroom Of A Mexican Restaurant. Probably The Most Amazing Embroidery I've Ever Seen

reddit_user_214 Report

Saw This Last Night In The Bathroom Of A Mexican Restaurant. Probably The Most Amazing Embroidery I've Ever Seen

reddit_user_214 Report

5points
POST
#49

Good But Not The Best

Good But Not The Best

SouhaTheGenuis Report

5points
POST
#50

A "Controversial" Embroidery I Made A While Back

rebordacao Report

A "Controversial" Embroidery I Made A While Back

rebordacao Report

5points
POST
#51

Remade My Original Design Using Brighter Colors!

Remade My Original Design Using Brighter Colors!

BearCreekStitches Report

5points
POST
#52

First Time Entering A Competition

First Time Entering A Competition

L1veFrom0akland Report

5points
POST
#53

Embroidered My Country's National Flower

Embroidered My Country's National Flower

TheOddRemnant_ Report

5points
POST
#54

Here's A Piece I Created A While Back

Here's A Piece I Created A While Back

rebordacao Report

5points
POST
#55

I Gifted My Religious Grandma With This Embroidery And She Loved It!

rebordacao Report

I Gifted My Religious Grandma With This Embroidery And She Loved It!

rebordacao Report

5points
POST
#56

Today Is World Mental Health Day And I Just Want To Say To Each And Every Person That Reads This, You Are Magical & Deserve To Be Here, Hold On And Always Have Hope

jadeillustrates Report

Today Is World Mental Health Day And I Just Want To Say To Each And Every Person That Reads This, You Are Magical & Deserve To Be Here, Hold On And Always Have Hope

jadeillustrates Report

5points
POST
#57

A Made Up "Lily Tarot Card" For My Beloved Cousin Lilian That Is Studying This Art

Thinker_girl7 Report

A Made Up "Lily Tarot Card" For My Beloved Cousin Lilian That Is Studying This Art

Thinker_girl7 Report

5points
POST
#58

My Fruity Embroidered Brooch Collection !

My Fruity Embroidered Brooch Collection !

Creationsdeoelc Report

5points
POST
#59

Designed And Embroidered Name Favors For Our Wedding Guests. Over Fifty Names, It Was So Worth It!

Clumsy_shrimp_taco Report

Designed And Embroidered Name Favors For Our Wedding Guests. Over Fifty Names, It Was So Worth It!

Clumsy_shrimp_taco Report

5points
POST
#60

"Grasses Of Great Britain" - A Winner From The Designer Bookbinders Competition

mindemonster Report

"Grasses Of Great Britain" - A Winner From The Designer Bookbinders Competition

mindemonster Report

5points
POST
#61

I Embroidered Haku From Spirited Away. Tell Me What You Think!

HardcoreLock Report

I Embroidered Haku From Spirited Away. Tell Me What You Think!

HardcoreLock Report

5points
POST
#62

This Was A Fun Hoop To Stitch Because I Was Able To Incorporate One Strand French Knot Detailing— His Hair & Sherpa Lined Jacket Made For The Perfect Opportunity To Bring Texture To The Hoop!

kenz024 Report

This Was A Fun Hoop To Stitch Because I Was Able To Incorporate One Strand French Knot Detailing— His Hair & Sherpa Lined Jacket Made For The Perfect Opportunity To Bring Texture To The Hoop!

kenz024 Report

5points
POST
#63

A Gift For My Friend Who Recently Received A Heart Transplant

pb1115 Report

A Gift For My Friend Who Recently Received A Heart Transplant

pb1115 Report

5points
POST
#64

I Call It, “Bold And Brash”

I Call It, “Bold And Brash”

mazzylove Report

5points
POST
#65

My Latest Hoop

My Latest Hoop

BotanicalChaos Report

5points
POST
#66

A Chonky Tiger

A Chonky Tiger

FTM_2022 Report

5points
POST
#67

My First Embroidery Project! Made On The Inside Of My Tote Bag. Tips/Tricks/Constructive Criticism Welcome :)

ActuallyRaccoon Report

My First Embroidery Project! Made On The Inside Of My Tote Bag. Tips/Tricks/Constructive Criticism Welcome :)

ActuallyRaccoon Report

5points
POST
#68

First Attempt Shoe Embroidery - Regretting Choosing * White *, Dirty Way Too Easily

ACuriousCheshire Report

First Attempt Shoe Embroidery - Regretting Choosing * White *, Dirty Way Too Easily

ACuriousCheshire Report

5points
POST
#69

Embroidered Bone Boi

Embroidered Bone Boi

SailorSusy Report

5points
POST
#70

My Wife Just Finished This Woodland Scene With The Cutest Little Sleeping Fox Hidden Away In It. It's Her First Mix Of Embroidery And Acrylic On Linen. I Think It's Stunning, But I Might Be Just A Little Biased!

iamrik Report

My Wife Just Finished This Woodland Scene With The Cutest Little Sleeping Fox Hidden Away In It. It's Her First Mix Of Embroidery And Acrylic On Linen. I Think It's Stunning, But I Might Be Just A Little Biased!

iamrik Report

5points
POST
#71

Lil Mushy Skull! Based Off A Tattoo Design. Starting To Get The Hang Of This :)

b33fy5layer Report

Lil Mushy Skull! Based Off A Tattoo Design. Starting To Get The Hang Of This :)

b33fy5layer Report

5points
POST
#72

No Creative Signal. So I Made This

No Creative Signal. So I Made This

ExcessCatLady Report

5points
POST
#73

I Had Some Break Of My Hobby, But Now I Can Show You My New Embroidery. I Started It In April And Finish It Today! I Missed This Feeling So Much…

embroiderybynusik Report

I Had Some Break Of My Hobby, But Now I Can Show You My New Embroidery. I Started It In April And Finish It Today! I Missed This Feeling So Much…

embroiderybynusik Report

5points
POST
#74

My Stitch Of William Morris's, "The Strawberry Thief"

mcrawfishes Report

My Stitch Of William Morris’s, “The Strawberry Thief”

mcrawfishes Report

5points
POST
#75

The Four Seasons Of Homer Disappearing Into A Bush. What Do You Think- Are The Fabric Choices Ok?

clure04 Report

The Four Seasons Of Homer Disappearing Into A Bush. What Do You Think- Are The Fabric Choices Ok?

clure04 Report

5points
POST
#76

Birthday/Christmas Present For My Grandma

Whateverxox Report

Birthday/Christmas Present For My Grandma

Whateverxox Report

5points
POST
#77

My 2-Year-Old's First Embroidery Piece! She Calls It "Sprinkles"

colormuse Report

My 2-Year-Old’s First Embroidery Piece! She Calls It “Sprinkles”

colormuse Report

4points
POST
#78

Guys, We Got First Place!

mobrya

Guys, We Got First Place!

mobrya22 Report

4points
POST
#79

I Had My Frame Zoomed In On The Hands, Lost Sight Of The Big Picture. And Now I Can’t Stop Laughing

I Had My Frame Zoomed In On The Hands, Lost Sight Of The Big Picture. And Now I Can’t Stop Laughing

jazzertag Report

4points
POST
#80

Gift For The Vet Who Spent Four Hours With An Endoscope Extracting Embroidery Needles And Bits Of Pincushion From My Idiot Dog's Stomach

Gift For The Vet Who Spent Four Hours With An Endoscope Extracting Embroidery Needles And Bits Of Pincushion From My Idiot Dog's Stomach

alphapinene Report

4points
POST
#81

I Won A First Place Ribbon For This Embroidery At My State Fair!

I Won A First Place Ribbon For This Embroidery At My State Fair!

M1ch00l Report

4points
POST
#82

Lots Of French Knots On 9” Hoop

Lots Of French Knots On 9” Hoop

Miuembroidery Report

4points
POST
#83

Finished My Very First Embroidery

Finished My Very First Embroidery

leoplyrodon Report

4points
POST
#84

My Progress In Just Over A Year!

My Progress In Just Over A Year!

Sa1tyWaffles Report

4points
POST
#85

I Just Really Like Embroidering Hands