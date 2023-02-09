There's no shortage of moms posting their anti-vaxxer rants on Facebook and overprotective dads who want to forbid their kids from dating for as long as they're alive. So someone has to call them out before they convince anyone that such behavior is acceptable, right?

And the subreddit ' Insane Parents ' is probably responsible for a fair share of the pie. However, once you scroll through this internet community, it becomes hard to blame them.

According to a 2022 survey by the Pew Research Center, about one in four married or cohabiting parents feel judged by people they interact with on online groups, with 7% claiming they experience this always or very often.

#1 I Think We Should Make Leashes Mandatory For Everyone Under 15!

#2 Dumped For Having Red Hair

#3 My Parents Did Not Like Me Going Out To Get A Vaccine. Came Back To This

#4 Another Found In R/S**tmomgroupssay …

#5 Child Endangerment Is So Quirky

#6 And Boomers Wonder Why Their Kids Don't Like Them

#7 My Mum Is Abusing Our Brand New Security System

#8 I'm 25, I Have Schizophrenia, And Have Zero Support From My Mom

#9 I Guess Some People Never Learn That Their Kids Are Separate People Who Deserve Autonomy Smh

#10 Mother Impersonated Me To Bofa To Remove $1500 From My Account Of My Awarded Scholarship Money As Punishment For Her Ex Husband Not Paying For Her Vacation

#11 I Synced My Calendar With My Mum And Forgot I Have My Birth Control Implant Replacement Date Marked 3 Years From Now. She Saw It And Texted Me This While I Was At Work. I’m 20

#12 My Father Tracking Me While I’m On A Date

#13 My Mom's Response When I Came Out To Her. Haven’t Talked To Them For Two Weeks Now

#14 My Mother, After She Kicked Me Out When She Found Letters My Girlfriend Wrote For Me (We're Both Girls)

#15 Stop Talking About Your Children’s Genitalia, You Weird Bastard

#16 My Parents To A Tee

#18 She’s Literally Killing Her Son. This Page Is Full Of Insane Parents Thinking They Know More Than The Doctors

#19 The Sheer Nerve Of Not Wanting To Die An Early, Preventable Death! Disgusting

#20 On A Post About Another Parent Selling Her Kid's TV Because She "Can't Act Right"

#21 I’m Sorry But That’s Pathetic

#22 Imagine Encouraging Or Even Allowing Your Children To Dress Up Like This On Halloween

#23 This Woman Constantly Photoshops Her Daughter’s Body To Look Like This. She’s E I G H T

#24 (15f) Parents Took My Antidepressants Because I Slept Through My Alarms... I Don't Even Know What To Do Anymore

#25 (In University) Parents Track My Location And Knows I Didn’t Go To Class (Because I Had Already Turned In The Project We Were Working On And Didn’t Need To Work In Studio)

#26 I'm On A School Trip... On My Way To The School

#27 Mom Just Asked Me For 600$ When I Work A Minimum Wage Job Then Tells Me To Stop Spending ???

#28 Parents That Make Fun Of The Hobbies Of His Kids Are Trash

#29 You Aren't Stressing Hard Enough To Put Your Kid In An Actual School Though

#30 Twitter User Finds Their Dad Has Been Using A Tracker To Track Them After They Had Moved Out Of Their (Abusive) Household

#31 Is She Overburdening Her?

#32 I Took My Clothes Off While I Was In The Shower And After I Came Out, I Saw That My Father Had Went Into My Room And Taken A Picture Of My Panties And Sent It To My Mother Without My Consent. I'm 20. I Can Clean Up After Myself. I Did It Immediately As I Stepped Out Of The Shower. Wtf

#33 This. Just... This

#34 Parents Starve 6 Year Old To Death By Keeping Him Inside A Closet For A Month

#35 I’m The Only Kid In The Family Who Didn’t Become A Doctor. My Mom Forced My Dad To Post For My Graduation Since He Always Brags About My Doctor And Dentist Siblings. This Is What I Got Lol

#36 Wtf Is Wrong With People

#37 I Remembered This And Thought It Would Fit Here

#38 "Pronouncing It Wrong"???

#39 Gotta Love My Homophobic Dad. I Wasn't Even Intentionally Making An Lgbtq+ Design, Lol. Just Wanted A Rainbow

#40 Trying Her Hardest To Kill Her Kids

#41 Who Goes To Disney World Just To Make Their Kid’s Life Miserable

#43 I’m Going To An Iron Maiden Concert. I’m Also Almost 30

#44 Let's Hope He Didn't Get His PC With His Own Savings

#45 Jesus Christ

#46 My Dog Ran Out While I Was At A Friends House. This Is What Happened

#47 My Friend Hasn't Spoken To His Mother In Months. She Finds Out He's Living With His Girlfriend. He Also Shares Some Exciting News

#48 My Mom Invites Me To Church With Her For The 457th Time While Knowing I Have Covid

#49 Imagine Saying This About Your Infant Daughter

#50 I Fell Asleep. He Called Me 31 Times Prior To This

#51 It Sure Is A Mystery

#52 I Thought I Found An Airtight Escape From My Abusive Family In The Form Of A Great Job On The Opposite Coast. Guess Not. Ploy #397866 To Keep Me From Leaving: Unannounced Vacation That Conveniently Starts On The Same Day As My Job!

#53 This Mom "Playing Chicken" With Her Kids And An Suv

#54 Seems Logical

#55 Imagine Being Grounded For Being Considerate

#56 Vaccines = Injected Cancer. The Sheer Stupidity