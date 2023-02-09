72 Parents Who Went Too Far And Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)
According to a 2022 survey by the Pew Research Center, about one in four married or cohabiting parents feel judged by people they interact with on online groups, with 7% claiming they experience this always or very often.
And the subreddit 'Insane Parents' is probably responsible for a fair share of the pie. However, once you scroll through this internet community, it becomes hard to blame them.
There's no shortage of moms posting their anti-vaxxer rants on Facebook and overprotective dads who want to forbid their kids from dating for as long as they're alive. So someone has to call them out before they convince anyone that such behavior is acceptable, right?
I Think We Should Make Leashes Mandatory For Everyone Under 15!
Sometimes a leash is better than your suicidal toddler running in front of cars the moment you take your eyes off them to blink.
Dumped For Having Red Hair
Ha, I love it! Nor to mention I love ginger hair, wtf are people still treating it like some witches trait?
My Parents Did Not Like Me Going Out To Get A Vaccine. Came Back To This
Another Found In R/S**tmomgroupssay …
Dressing your baby in designer brands tells me you're most likely an idiot. Seriously...
Child Endangerment Is So Quirky
Wow. Endangering your own baby by not fastening the seat right and driving like a crazy aṣshole, then posting it. *slow clapping*
And Boomers Wonder Why Their Kids Don't Like Them
That's what they'll do when they turn 18 and never talk to you again.
My Mum Is Abusing Our Brand New Security System
I hope these 'parents' all rot in the worst nursing home when they're old, alone and forgotten
I'm 25, I Have Schizophrenia, And Have Zero Support From My Mom
I'm surprised the mother didn't arrange for an exorcism
I Guess Some People Never Learn That Their Kids Are Separate People Who Deserve Autonomy Smh
Mother Impersonated Me To Bofa To Remove $1500 From My Account Of My Awarded Scholarship Money As Punishment For Her Ex Husband Not Paying For Her Vacation
I Synced My Calendar With My Mum And Forgot I Have My Birth Control Implant Replacement Date Marked 3 Years From Now. She Saw It And Texted Me This While I Was At Work. I’m 20
My Father Tracking Me While I’m On A Date
My Mom's Response When I Came Out To Her. Haven’t Talked To Them For Two Weeks Now
I think I have to stop reading this soon, I'm growing more enraged by the second. 👿
My Mother, After She Kicked Me Out When She Found Letters My Girlfriend Wrote For Me (We're Both Girls)
Oh yes, the cups. The cups for you. The cups called especially to arrest you. Your cups.
Stop Talking About Your Children’s Genitalia, You Weird Bastard
My Parents To A Tee
Probably same for when she sees a disabled, gay or person of color.
"Mommy Moment"
She’s Literally Killing Her Son. This Page Is Full Of Insane Parents Thinking They Know More Than The Doctors
As a medical doctor I'd like to slap this bîtch silly. Then save the little boy's live.
The Sheer Nerve Of Not Wanting To Die An Early, Preventable Death! Disgusting
Surprise: they will have a flower girl AND ring bearer, it just won't be you!
On A Post About Another Parent Selling Her Kid's TV Because She "Can't Act Right"
I’m Sorry But That’s Pathetic
The snarky a*****e side of me wants to say "Oh, so you'd prefer your son bring home a white BOY?" ...But of course a mom like this wouldn't support their son if he wasn't straight.
Imagine Encouraging Or Even Allowing Your Children To Dress Up Like This On Halloween
This Woman Constantly Photoshops Her Daughter’s Body To Look Like This. She’s E I G H T
(15f) Parents Took My Antidepressants Because I Slept Through My Alarms... I Don't Even Know What To Do Anymore
Stop taking antidepressants just like that has serious side effects, like making the persons try to kill themselves! Source: I'm a medical doctor, worked 5 years as a psychiatrist
(In University) Parents Track My Location And Knows I Didn’t Go To Class (Because I Had Already Turned In The Project We Were Working On And Didn’t Need To Work In Studio)
I'm On A School Trip... On My Way To The School
Mom Just Asked Me For 600$ When I Work A Minimum Wage Job Then Tells Me To Stop Spending ???
Parents That Make Fun Of The Hobbies Of His Kids Are Trash
What sort of dad dont like LEGO? (apart from the occasional stepping on one -moments) And mums. LEGO is great and you dont have to freeze outdoors either.
You Aren't Stressing Hard Enough To Put Your Kid In An Actual School Though
Twitter User Finds Their Dad Has Been Using A Tracker To Track Them After They Had Moved Out Of Their (Abusive) Household
I'm slow losing the least shreds of hope I held for humanity...
Is She Overburdening Her?
Wtf does a nursery student need tution for? All she has to do is learn colours, alphabets etc, not algebraic expressions or Shakespheare!
I Took My Clothes Off While I Was In The Shower And After I Came Out, I Saw That My Father Had Went Into My Room And Taken A Picture Of My Panties And Sent It To My Mother Without My Consent. I'm 20. I Can Clean Up After Myself. I Did It Immediately As I Stepped Out Of The Shower. Wtf
This. Just... This
Parents Starve 6 Year Old To Death By Keeping Him Inside A Closet For A Month
I’m The Only Kid In The Family Who Didn’t Become A Doctor. My Mom Forced My Dad To Post For My Graduation Since He Always Brags About My Doctor And Dentist Siblings. This Is What I Got Lol
Wtf Is Wrong With People
I Remembered This And Thought It Would Fit Here
"Pronouncing It Wrong"???
Gotta Love My Homophobic Dad. I Wasn't Even Intentionally Making An Lgbtq+ Design, Lol. Just Wanted A Rainbow
Beware the Rainbow Mafia! They come at you with glitter and fabulousness
Trying Her Hardest To Kill Her Kids
As someone who lives in a “third world” country, it’s compulsory for everyone to be up to date on their vaccines. I feel that she would most likely avoid our country because of vaccines
Who Goes To Disney World Just To Make Their Kid’s Life Miserable
'ethnic Stench'
I’m Going To An Iron Maiden Concert. I’m Also Almost 30
Hey, at least she cares, even if her worries are misplaced
Let's Hope He Didn't Get His PC With His Own Savings
Jesus Christ
That's right lady, make him keep all that hurt and anger bottled up for years and years until it all comes out explosively...
My Dog Ran Out While I Was At A Friends House. This Is What Happened
My Friend Hasn't Spoken To His Mother In Months. She Finds Out He's Living With His Girlfriend. He Also Shares Some Exciting News
Should have said "BTW, we will become parents soon but no worries, you won't be boosted to Grandma status because you WON"T be part of her life!" instead. Smh...
My Mom Invites Me To Church With Her For The 457th Time While Knowing I Have Covid
It is nice when you see that the child of an absolute moron can still grow up to be a decent human being, despite the parenting
I Fell Asleep. He Called Me 31 Times Prior To This
I sometimes wonder what a parent could do to make a child go nc, it always sounds extreme to me, then I read articles like this and cannot believe how completely awful and controlling some parents are
It Sure Is A Mystery
I Thought I Found An Airtight Escape From My Abusive Family In The Form Of A Great Job On The Opposite Coast. Guess Not. Ploy #397866 To Keep Me From Leaving: Unannounced Vacation That Conveniently Starts On The Same Day As My Job!
This Mom "Playing Chicken" With Her Kids And An Suv
Reading all these stories, I'm just shaking my head in disbelief. I'm so thankful I have a loving normal family.
Seems Logical
Of course florida [it just seems the craziest cases come from there and New York]