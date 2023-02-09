According to a 2022 survey by the Pew Research Center, about one in four married or cohabiting parents feel judged by people they interact with on online groups, with 7% claiming they experience this always or very often.

And the subreddit 'Insane Parents' is probably responsible for a fair share of the pie. However, once you scroll through this internet community, it becomes hard to blame them.

There's no shortage of moms posting their anti-vaxxer rants on Facebook and overprotective dads who want to forbid their kids from dating for as long as they're alive. So someone has to call them out before they convince anyone that such behavior is acceptable, right?

#1

I Think We Should Make Leashes Mandatory For Everyone Under 15!

I Think We Should Make Leashes Mandatory For Everyone Under 15!

FareonMoist Report

Sometimes a leash is better than your suicidal toddler running in front of cars the moment you take your eyes off them to blink.

#2

Dumped For Having Red Hair

Dumped For Having Red Hair

lol62056 Report

Ha, I love it! Nor to mention I love ginger hair, wtf are people still treating it like some witches trait?

#3

My Parents Did Not Like Me Going Out To Get A Vaccine. Came Back To This

My Parents Did Not Like Me Going Out To Get A Vaccine. Came Back To This

bigdaddy66669420 Report

#4

Another Found In R/S**tmomgroupssay …

Another Found In R/S**tmomgroupssay …

Oneironaut-369 Report

Dressing your baby in designer brands tells me you're most likely an idiot. Seriously...

#5

Child Endangerment Is So Quirky

Child Endangerment Is So Quirky

Argent_Hythe Report

Wow. Endangering your own baby by not fastening the seat right and driving like a crazy aṣshole, then posting it. *slow clapping*

#6

And Boomers Wonder Why Their Kids Don't Like Them

And Boomers Wonder Why Their Kids Don't Like Them

Avarickan Report

That's what they'll do when they turn 18 and never talk to you again.

#7

My Mum Is Abusing Our Brand New Security System

My Mum Is Abusing Our Brand New Security System

heartrate_ Report

I hope these 'parents' all rot in the worst nursing home when they're old, alone and forgotten

#8

I'm 25, I Have Schizophrenia, And Have Zero Support From My Mom

I'm 25, I Have Schizophrenia, And Have Zero Support From My Mom

skyhawk214 Report

I'm surprised the mother didn't arrange for an exorcism

#9

I Guess Some People Never Learn That Their Kids Are Separate People Who Deserve Autonomy Smh

I Guess Some People Never Learn That Their Kids Are Separate People Who Deserve Autonomy Smh

blackdahlialady Report

You're not a mama, you're a controlling bîtch!

#10

Mother Impersonated Me To Bofa To Remove $1500 From My Account Of My Awarded Scholarship Money As Punishment For Her Ex Husband Not Paying For Her Vacation

Mother Impersonated Me To Bofa To Remove $1500 From My Account Of My Awarded Scholarship Money As Punishment For Her Ex Husband Not Paying For Her Vacation

SulfaPowder Report

#11

I Synced My Calendar With My Mum And Forgot I Have My Birth Control Implant Replacement Date Marked 3 Years From Now. She Saw It And Texted Me This While I Was At Work. I’m 20

I Synced My Calendar With My Mum And Forgot I Have My Birth Control Implant Replacement Date Marked 3 Years From Now. She Saw It And Texted Me This While I Was At Work. I'm 20

Recifeeder Report

thanks for the reminder! have to call my doctor to get it replaced... ETA: fück this mom!

#12

My Father Tracking Me While I’m On A Date

My Father Tracking Me While I'm On A Date

reddit.com Report

#13

My Mom's Response When I Came Out To Her. Haven’t Talked To Them For Two Weeks Now

My Mom's Response When I Came Out To Her. Haven't Talked To Them For Two Weeks Now

Cherrychemicals Report

I think I have to stop reading this soon, I'm growing more enraged by the second. 👿

#14

My Mother, After She Kicked Me Out When She Found Letters My Girlfriend Wrote For Me (We're Both Girls)

My Mother, After She Kicked Me Out When She Found Letters My Girlfriend Wrote For Me (We're Both Girls)

phisea Report

Oh yes, the cups. The cups for you. The cups called especially to arrest you. Your cups.

#15

Stop Talking About Your Children’s Genitalia, You Weird Bastard

Stop Talking About Your Children's Genitalia, You Weird Bastard

VampireQueenDespair Report

That's not how it works you dumb cow

#16

My Parents To A Tee

My Parents To A Tee

macgreer34 Report

Probably same for when she sees a disabled, gay or person of color.

#17

"Mommy Moment"

"Mommy Moment"

Justthisdudeyaknow Report

That's not a mommy moment, that's an unstable adult moment.

#18

She’s Literally Killing Her Son. This Page Is Full Of Insane Parents Thinking They Know More Than The Doctors

She's Literally Killing Her Son. This Page Is Full Of Insane Parents Thinking They Know More Than The Doctors

JSBach1995 Report

As a medical doctor I'd like to slap this bîtch silly. Then save the little boy's live.

#19

The Sheer Nerve Of Not Wanting To Die An Early, Preventable Death! Disgusting

The Sheer Nerve Of Not Wanting To Die An Early, Preventable Death! Disgusting

JadedAyr Report

Surprise: they will have a flower girl AND ring bearer, it just won't be you!

#20

On A Post About Another Parent Selling Her Kid's TV Because She "Can't Act Right"

On A Post About Another Parent Selling Her Kid's TV Because She "Can't Act Right"

licknipssucktips Report

#21

I’m Sorry But That’s Pathetic

I'm Sorry But That's Pathetic

Applescause27 Report

The snarky a*****e side of me wants to say "Oh, so you'd prefer your son bring home a white BOY?" ...But of course a mom like this wouldn't support their son if he wasn't straight.

#22

Imagine Encouraging Or Even Allowing Your Children To Dress Up Like This On Halloween

Imagine Encouraging Or Even Allowing Your Children To Dress Up Like This On Halloween

reddit.com Report

There is no combination of words strong enough to voice my disgust at this picture, and whomever was involved and/or thought it was a good idea.

#23

This Woman Constantly Photoshops Her Daughter’s Body To Look Like This. She’s E I G H T

This Woman Constantly Photoshops Her Daughter's Body To Look Like This. She's E I G H T

Few-Letter3687 Report

The girl is going to have body image problems later on.

#24

(15f) Parents Took My Antidepressants Because I Slept Through My Alarms... I Don't Even Know What To Do Anymore

(15f) Parents Took My Antidepressants Because I Slept Through My Alarms... I Don't Even Know What To Do Anymore

ValuableComplaint95 Report

Stop taking antidepressants just like that has serious side effects, like making the persons try to kill themselves! Source: I'm a medical doctor, worked 5 years as a psychiatrist

#25

(In University) Parents Track My Location And Knows I Didn’t Go To Class (Because I Had Already Turned In The Project We Were Working On And Didn’t Need To Work In Studio)

(In University) Parents Track My Location And Knows I Didn't Go To Class (Because I Had Already Turned In The Project We Were Working On And Didn't Need To Work In Studio)

MBaha033 Report

#26

I'm On A School Trip... On My Way To The School

I'm On A School Trip... On My Way To The School

Seanmurraysbeard Report

Gotcha? Doing what p#ssing?

#27

Mom Just Asked Me For 600$ When I Work A Minimum Wage Job Then Tells Me To Stop Spending ???

Mom Just Asked Me For 600$ When I Work A Minimum Wage Job Then Tells Me To Stop Spending ???

CHIEFXx Report

#28

Parents That Make Fun Of The Hobbies Of His Kids Are Trash

Parents That Make Fun Of The Hobbies Of His Kids Are Trash

Omar_GC16 Report

What sort of dad dont like LEGO? (apart from the occasional stepping on one -moments) And mums. LEGO is great and you dont have to freeze outdoors either.

#29

You Aren't Stressing Hard Enough To Put Your Kid In An Actual School Though

You Aren't Stressing Hard Enough To Put Your Kid In An Actual School Though

mynameisethan182 Report

I always feel for these kids, school is so much more than just the education side of things.

#30

Twitter User Finds Their Dad Has Been Using A Tracker To Track Them After They Had Moved Out Of Their (Abusive) Household

Twitter User Finds Their Dad Has Been Using A Tracker To Track Them After They Had Moved Out Of Their (Abusive) Household

pluey200 Report

I'm slow losing the least shreds of hope I held for humanity...

#31

Is She Overburdening Her?

Is She Overburdening Her?

HRHChonkyChonkerson Report

Wtf does a nursery student need tution for? All she has to do is learn colours, alphabets etc, not algebraic expressions or Shakespheare!

#32

I Took My Clothes Off While I Was In The Shower And After I Came Out, I Saw That My Father Had Went Into My Room And Taken A Picture Of My Panties And Sent It To My Mother Without My Consent. I'm 20. I Can Clean Up After Myself. I Did It Immediately As I Stepped Out Of The Shower. Wtf

I Took My Clothes Off While I Was In The Shower And After I Came Out, I Saw That My Father Had Went Into My Room And Taken A Picture Of My Panties And Sent It To My Mother Without My Consent. I'm 20. I Can Clean Up After Myself. I Did It Immediately As I Stepped Out Of The Shower. Wtf

jellobaby_ Report

#33

This. Just... This

This. Just... This

BritishTeaEnthusiast Report

#34

Parents Starve 6 Year Old To Death By Keeping Him Inside A Closet For A Month

Parents Starve 6 Year Old To Death By Keeping Him Inside A Closet For A Month

kunseung Report

I do not understand how people can be this evil.

#35

I’m The Only Kid In The Family Who Didn’t Become A Doctor. My Mom Forced My Dad To Post For My Graduation Since He Always Brags About My Doctor And Dentist Siblings. This Is What I Got Lol

I'm The Only Kid In The Family Who Didn't Become A Doctor. My Mom Forced My Dad To Post For My Graduation Since He Always Brags About My Doctor And Dentist Siblings. This Is What I Got Lol

palilulu Report

I am proud of her graduating, if that helps 👏

#36

Wtf Is Wrong With People

Wtf Is Wrong With People

wheniwasolder Report

#37

I Remembered This And Thought It Would Fit Here

I Remembered This And Thought It Would Fit Here

honeyvcombs99 Report

#38

"Pronouncing It Wrong"???

"Pronouncing It Wrong"???

Burlapin Report

#39

Gotta Love My Homophobic Dad. I Wasn't Even Intentionally Making An Lgbtq+ Design, Lol. Just Wanted A Rainbow

Gotta Love My Homophobic Dad. I Wasn't Even Intentionally Making An Lgbtq+ Design, Lol. Just Wanted A Rainbow

neotheater1927 Report

Beware the Rainbow Mafia! They come at you with glitter and fabulousness

#40

Trying Her Hardest To Kill Her Kids

Trying Her Hardest To Kill Her Kids

JadedAyr Report

As someone who lives in a “third world” country, it’s compulsory for everyone to be up to date on their vaccines. I feel that she would most likely avoid our country because of vaccines

#41

Who Goes To Disney World Just To Make Their Kid’s Life Miserable

Who Goes To Disney World Just To Make Their Kid's Life Miserable

matthewisblack Report

#42

'ethnic Stench'

'ethnic Stench'

chafo40 Report

Hi, how about you f#ck off! kind regards

#43

I’m Going To An Iron Maiden Concert. I’m Also Almost 30

I'm Going To An Iron Maiden Concert. I'm Also Almost 30

cothromaiochta66 Report

Hey, at least she cares, even if her worries are misplaced

#44

Let's Hope He Didn't Get His PC With His Own Savings

Let's Hope He Didn't Get His PC With His Own Savings

reddit.com Report

#45

Jesus Christ

Jesus Christ

_Luciferhimself_ Report

That's right lady, make him keep all that hurt and anger bottled up for years and years until it all comes out explosively...

#46

My Dog Ran Out While I Was At A Friends House. This Is What Happened

My Dog Ran Out While I Was At A Friends House. This Is What Happened

dovakin123489 Report

#47

My Friend Hasn't Spoken To His Mother In Months. She Finds Out He's Living With His Girlfriend. He Also Shares Some Exciting News

My Friend Hasn't Spoken To His Mother In Months. She Finds Out He's Living With His Girlfriend. He Also Shares Some Exciting News

coolshadesbro17 Report

Should have said "BTW, we will become parents soon but no worries, you won't be boosted to Grandma status because you WON"T be part of her life!" instead. Smh...

#48

My Mom Invites Me To Church With Her For The 457th Time While Knowing I Have Covid

My Mom Invites Me To Church With Her For The 457th Time While Knowing I Have Covid

thepopesfunnyhat Report

It is nice when you see that the child of an absolute moron can still grow up to be a decent human being, despite the parenting

#49

Imagine Saying This About Your Infant Daughter

Imagine Saying This About Your Infant Daughter

flyfightwinMIL Report

#50

I Fell Asleep. He Called Me 31 Times Prior To This

I Fell Asleep. He Called Me 31 Times Prior To This

goldnray17_Bossman Report

I sometimes wonder what a parent could do to make a child go nc, it always sounds extreme to me, then I read articles like this and cannot believe how completely awful and controlling some parents are

#51

It Sure Is A Mystery

It Sure Is A Mystery

squirreltrap Report

#52

I Thought I Found An Airtight Escape From My Abusive Family In The Form Of A Great Job On The Opposite Coast. Guess Not. Ploy #397866 To Keep Me From Leaving: Unannounced Vacation That Conveniently Starts On The Same Day As My Job!

I Thought I Found An Airtight Escape From My Abusive Family In The Form Of A Great Job On The Opposite Coast. Guess Not. Ploy #397866 To Keep Me From Leaving: Unannounced Vacation That Conveniently Starts On The Same Day As My Job!

flossii Report

#53

This Mom "Playing Chicken" With Her Kids And An Suv

This Mom "Playing Chicken" With Her Kids And An Suv

raven_1313 Report

Reading all these stories, I'm just shaking my head in disbelief. I'm so thankful I have a loving normal family.

#54

Seems Logical

Seems Logical

404usernameunfound Report

Of course florida [it just seems the craziest cases come from there and New York]

#55

Imagine Being Grounded For Being Considerate

Imagine Being Grounded For Being Considerate

EmiDoodlers Report

#56

Vaccines = Injected Cancer. The Sheer Stupidity

Vaccines = Injected Cancer. The Sheer Stupidity

reddit.com Report

Yeah because that's how it works s/

#57

I’m 27 And My Mom Thinks It’s Ok To Still Spank/Smack Me And Gets Mad When I Defend Myself

I'm 27 And My Mom Thinks It's Ok To Still Spank/Smack Me And Gets Mad When I Defend Myself

BringMeNirvanaa Report

#58

What??

What??