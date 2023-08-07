65 Times Rich People Were Caught Being Excruciatingly Clueless
The internet is like a telescope that allows us to see into lives that we would never have gotten close to even a few decades ago. Where once the rich may have been a source of admiration, now it can be ever so clear that wealth is not always precluded by wisdom.
As this list of posts shows, some wealthy people manage to pull problems from the jaws of comfort and show the world just how deeply out of touch they are. So get ready to roll your eyes as you scroll through, upvote your favorite examples, and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below. We also got in touch with Daniella Flores from the iliketodabble blog to learn more about making money.
When The Bubble You Live In Has Thick Walls
Rich Kids Problems
Apparently not just rich but also too dumb to simply have her car sprayed in a different color
Spoiled Brat
I so hope your dad makes this a teachable situation and refuses to replace it.
Spoiled Brat On Twitter
Rich Schools Be Like
This Kid Jealous Of His Mom Getting A Car
Why does that kid think she needs a *ship*? To be fair, for a ship this seems really cheap. Am I misunderstanding something here?
The Flight Attendant Brought Out My Entree Before Replacing My Fork From My Appetizer, So Now I Have To Wait A Moment Before I Can Begin Eating
Rich Woman Dumping A Broke Man Due To Not Taking Her To A Fancy Restaurant, But An Applebees
This woman is as shallow as an oil puddle in front of a gas station
When Entitled Jerk Park Like This
Kylie's Instagram Story Straight After She Cried About Koalas Dying. Her Slippers Are Made Of The Mink Fur
And Unfortunately, I Did
Ah Yes, Christmas Is Ruined Because Of The Wrong Phone Color
I'm pretty sure this, like many entries here, is just some person subtly trying to brag about getting something expensive.
A Work Of A Spoiled 15-Year-Old Girl. Reason? She Got This Phone Instead Of An iPhone
So it is no phone at all, great choice! Kids anyway spend too much time on TikTok losing their braincells over some idiot pouring sauce over his own head and dancing like a squid on land.
Never Grateful
Not What I Asked For
The Caviar They Served Me On My Last Flight Didn't Even Come With A Proper Spoon To Eat It With. Do I Look Like Some Kind Of Savage Who Would Use A Silver Spoon?
It Sounds Like Someone Needs To Either Stop Playing Or Get Anger Management
Before buying the next television, parents could buy a book about raising children, which is guaranteed to be cheaper. Maybe even consider banning the game or will the whole house burn down?
Everything Is Legal If You're Rich Enough
but he knows these misdemeanours add up and can result in much higher fines including imprisonment?!
You Can Accidentally Buy A $13,000 Bottle Of Wine, But Most Americans Can't Afford A $300 Emergency Care
I Am Very Rich And I Call People Out For Wearing Fake Shoes And Mock Their Financial Status
Only The Best For My Tush
A Friend's Family Never Use Up Their Toilet Rolls
Rich People Love That Inheritance
Face Of Entitlement
Rich People Using A Car As A Slide
People Like That
One should think someone with this much money could afford a shingle of wood to place it there instead. Truly, this was done by a person poor in mind.
Fancy Maths
What Kinda Rich Do You Have To Be To Use A Samsung Z Fold 3 As A Stand To Use Your iPhone 13
From One Of My Rich Classmates
Mommy Letting Her Children Sit On The Edge Of The Cruise Ship's Balcony During Crossing. She Got Removed From The Cruise And Claimed She Was Being Victimised
The Water In My Infinity Pool Evaporated By A Couple Of Inches, So It Just Looks Like A Regular Pool
This Kid
What I can't read I'll blank out. English prep.the boy went to a prim __ school. The school the school had a ICT ______ Fu at Apple macs _____________________at the_________DaDDy______because the one_______but anyway to the chalet in ole alps this weekend sonny__________________broken_____to fly horrible ___ chess I have 16 things to me. Grannys getting a new olympic sized swimming pool. RR really wish she'd get an outdoor one the indoor one was tacky. Also you can't have party's in them without two lifeguards. It's my birthday soon and I hope daddy's gets me that new zondu I asked for. Also I hope he will give me at least £500,000 so I can have a small party but he must pay for it
Out Of Touch With Reality
How violently is this kid eating his cereal? It takes effort to make that much of a mess
Our Helicopter Pilot Got Us To The Game Too Early, And We Had To Wait 15 Minutes In The Cold Before We Could Get Into Our Suite
Kid Has Tons Of Money But Can't Even Afford A Knife
Sunday Funday Gone Wrong
The Audacity
How To Let Everyone In The Subway Line Know Your Parents Are Rich
Spoiled Brat Wrecks His Car Because It Wasn't The One He Wanted
My Rich Friend Has 4 Mouses, So He Doesn't Have To Stop Gaming While Charging A Mouse
My Logitech gaming mouse had the same battery for 2 years now. No matter how these mice cost, mine is still better, and it was just like 25 bucks.
Rich Kid Crying Of Not Getting What He Wanted
When You Have Too Much Of Free Time
That toad brain kid didn't even manage to fully drive the car into the pool, how pathetic!
Having A Tiger As A Pet Just Because You Can
I Had So Much Leg Room On This Flight I Couldn't Reach The Pocket On The Chair In Front Of Me
The Parking Job Was Pretty Bad And The "Not Poor" License Plate Was The Cherry On Top
This Kid Actually Just Said $100 Is Pocket Change
Entitled Rich Kid Asks Money For His Birthday
Collect McDonald's ketchup packages in the worth of 50$ and gift her a whole box of them. T
Just An Average Day In Dubai
Imagine Being This Entitled
Rich People Problems
That's just 175$ if I've counted correctly, so not that much. This person is just braggy, but not rich. At least compared to the rest here
Rich People Don't Pay
Playing Limbo With A Lambo
Blue Jays Player Was Mad Because The Flight Attendant Won't Clean Up After His Kids
Looks Like They Don't Have Anything Better To Do
Look At This Jerk At The Supermarket
Parking On The Crosswalk And Blocking The Curb Cut
This Is Ridiculous. Rich Folks Seem To Think They Are Above The Law
Rich Kid Litters
Looking Down On People
If you want your butler to have a nicer car, pay them more or gift it to them if you're so entitled and rich