The internet is like a telescope that allows us to see into lives that we would never have gotten close to even a few decades ago. Where once the rich may have been a source of admiration, now it can be ever so clear that wealth is not always precluded by wisdom. 

As this list of posts shows, some wealthy people manage to pull problems from the jaws of comfort and show the world just how deeply out of touch they are. So get ready to roll your eyes as you scroll through, upvote your favorite examples, and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below. We also got in touch with Daniella Flores from the iliketodabble blog to learn more about making money.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

When The Bubble You Live In Has Thick Walls

When The Bubble You Live In Has Thick Walls

FabianStwart , twitter.com Report

35points
POST
Danny Boy
Danny Boy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is some serious "Let Them Eat Cake" horseshit.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#2

Rich Kids Problems

Rich Kids Problems

efucc Report

31points
POST
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Apparently not just rich but also too dumb to simply have her car sprayed in a different color

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Spoiled Brat

Spoiled Brat

brolome Report

30points
POST
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I so hope your dad makes this a teachable situation and refuses to replace it.

12
12points
reply
#4

Spoiled Brat On Twitter

Spoiled Brat On Twitter

NotVincenzoo Report

30points
POST
#5

Rich Schools Be Like

Rich Schools Be Like

SlothMaster43 Report

29points
POST
ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seriously?!? Apparently it IS a rich school - no one's stolen it yet....

0
0points
reply
#6

This Kid Jealous Of His Mom Getting A Car

This Kid Jealous Of His Mom Getting A Car

snowmanfrigs Report

29points
POST
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why does that kid think she needs a *ship*? To be fair, for a ship this seems really cheap. Am I misunderstanding something here?

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

The Flight Attendant Brought Out My Entree Before Replacing My Fork From My Appetizer, So Now I Have To Wait A Moment Before I Can Begin Eating

The Flight Attendant Brought Out My Entree Before Replacing My Fork From My Appetizer, So Now I Have To Wait A Moment Before I Can Begin Eating

Lugozi Report

29points
POST
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As long as you have hands, you can eat it.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#8

Rich Woman Dumping A Broke Man Due To Not Taking Her To A Fancy Restaurant, But An Applebees

Rich Woman Dumping A Broke Man Due To Not Taking Her To A Fancy Restaurant, But An Applebees

beerbellybegon Report

28points
POST
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This woman is as shallow as an oil puddle in front of a gas station

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#9

When Entitled Jerk Park Like This

When Entitled Jerk Park Like This

Internet_Is_A_Lie Report

27points
POST
Danny Boy
Danny Boy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I once dumped my milkshake on the car of someone who pulled this c**p. Hehe.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Kylie's Instagram Story Straight After She Cried About Koalas Dying. Her Slippers Are Made Of The Mink Fur

Kylie's Instagram Story Straight After She Cried About Koalas Dying. Her Slippers Are Made Of The Mink Fur

evabrium Report

27points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

And Unfortunately, I Did

And Unfortunately, I Did

jim_jordo Report

27points
POST
#12

Ah Yes, Christmas Is Ruined Because Of The Wrong Phone Color

Ah Yes, Christmas Is Ruined Because Of The Wrong Phone Color

AlexleHoshi Report

27points
POST
Toni Epple
Toni Epple
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm pretty sure this, like many entries here, is just some person subtly trying to brag about getting something expensive.

0
0points
reply
#13

A Work Of A Spoiled 15-Year-Old Girl. Reason? She Got This Phone Instead Of An iPhone

A Work Of A Spoiled 15-Year-Old Girl. Reason? She Got This Phone Instead Of An iPhone

Rumci Report

26points
POST
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So it is no phone at all, great choice! Kids anyway spend too much time on TikTok losing their braincells over some idiot pouring sauce over his own head and dancing like a squid on land.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#14

Never Grateful

Never Grateful

SunBlue Report

26points
POST
#15

Not What I Asked For

Not What I Asked For

richkidsnap Report

26points
POST
SkyBlueandBlack
SkyBlueandBlack
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I pray that they end up someday in Perris.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#16

The Caviar They Served Me On My Last Flight Didn't Even Come With A Proper Spoon To Eat It With. Do I Look Like Some Kind Of Savage Who Would Use A Silver Spoon?

The Caviar They Served Me On My Last Flight Didn't Even Come With A Proper Spoon To Eat It With. Do I Look Like Some Kind Of Savage Who Would Use A Silver Spoon?

ericchen Report

26points
POST
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Suck it up like a human vacuum cleaner!

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#17

It Sounds Like Someone Needs To Either Stop Playing Or Get Anger Management

It Sounds Like Someone Needs To Either Stop Playing Or Get Anger Management

Paradigmfusion Report

25points
POST
LillieMean
LillieMean
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Before buying the next television, parents could buy a book about raising children, which is guaranteed to be cheaper. Maybe even consider banning the game or will the whole house burn down?

0
0points
reply
#18

Everything Is Legal If You're Rich Enough

Everything Is Legal If You're Rich Enough

boopyouonthenose Report

25points
POST
Marco Richter
Marco Richter
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

but he knows these misdemeanours add up and can result in much higher fines including imprisonment?!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#19

You Can Accidentally Buy A $13,000 Bottle Of Wine, But Most Americans Can't Afford A $300 Emergency Care

You Can Accidentally Buy A $13,000 Bottle Of Wine, But Most Americans Can't Afford A $300 Emergency Care

chrissyteigen Report

25points
POST
#20

I Am Very Rich And I Call People Out For Wearing Fake Shoes And Mock Their Financial Status

I Am Very Rich And I Call People Out For Wearing Fake Shoes And Mock Their Financial Status

eng.Ali Report

25points
POST
#21

Only The Best For My Tush

Only The Best For My Tush

richkidsofsnapchat Report

24points
POST
Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's bad enough to use drinking water for a toilet, but that's a whole new level of stupidity.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#22

A Friend's Family Never Use Up Their Toilet Rolls

A Friend's Family Never Use Up Their Toilet Rolls

DutchBakerery Report

24points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Rich People Love That Inheritance

Rich People Love That Inheritance

BadDadHanSolo Report

24points
POST
#24

Face Of Entitlement

Face Of Entitlement

Man_v_machine Report

24points
POST
View more comments
#25

Rich People Using A Car As A Slide

Rich People Using A Car As A Slide

ProgrammerThinking Report

23points
POST
#26

People Like That

People Like That

Private School Snapchat Report

23points
POST
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

One should think someone with this much money could afford a shingle of wood to place it there instead. Truly, this was done by a person poor in mind.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

Fancy Maths

Fancy Maths

Private School Snapchat Report

23points
POST
OtterNaut
OtterNaut
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd accept that even if it wasn't the assignment.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

What Kinda Rich Do You Have To Be To Use A Samsung Z Fold 3 As A Stand To Use Your iPhone 13

What Kinda Rich Do You Have To Be To Use A Samsung Z Fold 3 As A Stand To Use Your iPhone 13

defastdecurious69 Report

23points
POST
Sum Guy
Sum Guy
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honestly nothing wrong with that... the caption assumes that is all the samsung is for when a lot of people just carry 2 phones all the time because in some markets, phone companies don't offer phones with 2 sim card slots

1
1point
reply
#29

From One Of My Rich Classmates

From One Of My Rich Classmates

some_french_person Report

23points
POST
#30

Mommy Letting Her Children Sit On The Edge Of The Cruise Ship's Balcony During Crossing. She Got Removed From The Cruise And Claimed She Was Being Victimised

Mommy Letting Her Children Sit On The Edge Of The Cruise Ship's Balcony During Crossing. She Got Removed From The Cruise And Claimed She Was Being Victimised

ladysman_untrue Report

23points
POST
Erdot
Erdot
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

natural selection.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#31

The Water In My Infinity Pool Evaporated By A Couple Of Inches, So It Just Looks Like A Regular Pool

The Water In My Infinity Pool Evaporated By A Couple Of Inches, So It Just Looks Like A Regular Pool

al666in Report

22points
POST
#32

This Kid

This Kid

Private School Snapchat Report

21points
POST
Lemme get the lemons
Lemme get the lemons
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What I can't read I'll blank out. English prep.the boy went to a prim __ school. The school the school had a ICT ______ Fu at Apple macs _____________________at the_________DaDDy______because the one_______but anyway to the chalet in ole alps this weekend sonny__________________broken_____to fly horrible ___ chess I have 16 things to me. Grannys getting a new olympic sized swimming pool. RR really wish she'd get an outdoor one the indoor one was tacky. Also you can't have party's in them without two lifeguards. It's my birthday soon and I hope daddy's gets me that new zondu I asked for. Also I hope he will give me at least £500,000 so I can have a small party but he must pay for it

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#33

Out Of Touch With Reality

Out Of Touch With Reality

richkidsnap Report

21points
POST
Happy Onion
Happy Onion
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How violently is this kid eating his cereal? It takes effort to make that much of a mess

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#34

Our Helicopter Pilot Got Us To The Game Too Early, And We Had To Wait 15 Minutes In The Cold Before We Could Get Into Our Suite

Our Helicopter Pilot Got Us To The Game Too Early, And We Had To Wait 15 Minutes In The Cold Before We Could Get Into Our Suite

Lugozi Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#35

Kid Has Tons Of Money But Can't Even Afford A Knife

Kid Has Tons Of Money But Can't Even Afford A Knife

PrivateSchoolSnapchat Report

21points
POST
View more comments
#36

Sunday Funday Gone Wrong

Sunday Funday Gone Wrong

richkidsofsnapchat Report

21points
POST
#37

The Audacity

The Audacity

lixanthippe Report

20points
POST
#38

How To Let Everyone In The Subway Line Know Your Parents Are Rich

How To Let Everyone In The Subway Line Know Your Parents Are Rich

zachattack172 Report

20points
POST
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

... and dumb, to top it off.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#39

Spoiled Brat Wrecks His Car Because It Wasn't The One He Wanted

Spoiled Brat Wrecks His Car Because It Wasn't The One He Wanted

reddit.com Report

19points
POST
#40

My Rich Friend Has 4 Mouses, So He Doesn't Have To Stop Gaming While Charging A Mouse

My Rich Friend Has 4 Mouses, So He Doesn't Have To Stop Gaming While Charging A Mouse

Zerfallsgesetz Report

19points
POST
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My Logitech gaming mouse had the same battery for 2 years now. No matter how these mice cost, mine is still better, and it was just like 25 bucks.

2
2points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Rich Kid Crying Of Not Getting What He Wanted

Rich Kid Crying Of Not Getting What He Wanted

Private School Snapchat Report

19points
POST
#42

When You Have Too Much Of Free Time

When You Have Too Much Of Free Time

Rich Kids of Snapchat Report

19points
POST
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That toad brain kid didn't even manage to fully drive the car into the pool, how pathetic!

4
4points
reply
#43

Having A Tiger As A Pet Just Because You Can

Having A Tiger As A Pet Just Because You Can

humaidalbuqaish Report

19points
POST
Danny Boy
Danny Boy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bite his face off. Please.

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#44

I Had So Much Leg Room On This Flight I Couldn't Reach The Pocket On The Chair In Front Of Me

I Had So Much Leg Room On This Flight I Couldn't Reach The Pocket On The Chair In Front Of Me

thenorwegianblue Report

19points
POST
#45

The Parking Job Was Pretty Bad And The "Not Poor" License Plate Was The Cherry On Top

The Parking Job Was Pretty Bad And The "Not Poor" License Plate Was The Cherry On Top

whyso_serious8 Report

19points
POST
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Insecurity over 9000 here

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#46

This Kid Actually Just Said $100 Is Pocket Change

This Kid Actually Just Said $100 Is Pocket Change

Quietmen4ce Report

19points
POST
#47

Entitled Rich Kid Asks Money For His Birthday

Entitled Rich Kid Asks Money For His Birthday

reddit.com Report

18points
POST
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Collect McDonald's ketchup packages in the worth of 50$ and gift her a whole box of them. T

2
2points
reply
#48

Just An Average Day In Dubai

Just An Average Day In Dubai

blacklist_member Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#49

Imagine Being This Entitled

Imagine Being This Entitled

WhoListensAndDefends Report

18points
POST
SkyBlueandBlack
SkyBlueandBlack
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like someone's windows are about to break.

0
0points
reply
#50

Rich People Problems

Rich People Problems

young_catawba Report

18points
POST
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's just 175$ if I've counted correctly, so not that much. This person is just braggy, but not rich. At least compared to the rest here

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Rich People Don't Pay

Rich People Don't Pay

anthony Report

18points
POST
#52

Playing Limbo With A Lambo

Playing Limbo With A Lambo

Yachisaorick Report

18points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#53

Blue Jays Player Was Mad Because The Flight Attendant Won't Clean Up After His Kids

Blue Jays Player Was Mad Because The Flight Attendant Won't Clean Up After His Kids

AnthonyBass52 Report

18points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#54

Looks Like They Don't Have Anything Better To Do

Looks Like They Don't Have Anything Better To Do

Rich Kids of Snapchat Report

17points
POST
Spanish Cat
Spanish Cat
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Half of these brain-shrinking pics are staged.

0
0points
reply
#55

Look At This Jerk At The Supermarket

Look At This Jerk At The Supermarket

Otherwise_Sport2272 Report

17points
POST
JuniorCJ82
JuniorCJ82
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a BMW. Why are they shocked?

2
2points
reply
#56

Parking On The Crosswalk And Blocking The Curb Cut

Parking On The Crosswalk And Blocking The Curb Cut

LurchKIttyInTheCIty Report

17points
POST
#57

This Is Ridiculous. Rich Folks Seem To Think They Are Above The Law

This Is Ridiculous. Rich Folks Seem To Think They Are Above The Law

AJ+ Report

17points
POST
Moë
Moë
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How do u use that much water?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#58

Rich Kid Litters

Rich Kid Litters

ishliss Report

16points
POST
#59

Looking Down On People

Looking Down On People

Private School Snapchat Report

16points
POST
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you want your butler to have a nicer car, pay them more or gift it to them if you're so entitled and rich

1
1point
reply
#60

My Two-Car Garage Is Tandem, So I Have To Move My Daily Car To Be Able To Enjoy My Weekend Car

My Two-Car Garage Is Tandem, So I Have To Move My Daily Car To Be Able To Enjoy My Weekend Car