Like them, love them, or hate them, in-laws are notorious for driving their relatives insane. Some even seem to make it their mission to consistently meddle in our marriages, offer fresh and uninvited perspectives, and never pass up an opportunity to remind us of just how wrong we are about basically anything in life. And often, these people will be in your life for a long time, whether you can stand the sight and sound of them or not.

Mothers-in-law particularly catch the heat (sometimes rightfully so!) from negative media tropes and cultural stereotypes about being judgy, overbearing, and quite frankly, horrible. However, the other part of the equation often gets overlooked. So how about we balance out the scales a bit?

Today, we're taking a deep dive into the world of fathers-in-law who left their relatives speechless by being their most infuriating, obnoxious, and annoying selves. We at Bored Panda compiled a list of times people called out their partner's dads for all the nonsensical things they've done, so pull your seat closer! Upvote the pics that angered you most, be sure to share your own unpleasant encounters below in the comments, and don’t miss the chat we had about in-law relationships with psychologist and relationship coach Dr. Wyatt Fisher.