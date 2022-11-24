42 People Who Got Fed Up With Their Annoying Fathers-In-Law And Shamed Them Online
Like them, love them, or hate them, in-laws are notorious for driving their relatives insane. Some even seem to make it their mission to consistently meddle in our marriages, offer fresh and uninvited perspectives, and never pass up an opportunity to remind us of just how wrong we are about basically anything in life. And often, these people will be in your life for a long time, whether you can stand the sight and sound of them or not.
Mothers-in-law particularly catch the heat (sometimes rightfully so!) from negative media tropes and cultural stereotypes about being judgy, overbearing, and quite frankly, horrible. However, the other part of the equation often gets overlooked. So how about we balance out the scales a bit?
Today, we're taking a deep dive into the world of fathers-in-law who left their relatives speechless by being their most infuriating, obnoxious, and annoying selves. We at Bored Panda compiled a list of times people called out their partner's dads for all the nonsensical things they've done, so pull your seat closer! Upvote the pics that angered you most, be sure to share your own unpleasant encounters below in the comments, and don’t miss the chat we had about in-law relationships with psychologist and relationship coach Dr. Wyatt Fisher.
This post may include affiliate links.
The State Of The World
My Sister's Father-In-Law, Who Is A Very Conservative Trump Supporter, Was Not Happy That She Bought Her Son A Baby Doll For Christmas
My nephew has several baby dolls, and it's insanely adorable watching how tenderly he takes care of them. In fact I'm told when he was given his first one at the age of about two he instantly rushed over and hugged it! One reason why I keep saying he'll make an awesome big brother one day. <3
How My In-Laws Park Everywhere They Go
Perhaps give them a kids' coloring book for christmas so they can learn to stay within the lines?
It’s hardly surprising that in-law relationships can be complicated (to say the least!), as these people are usually thrust into your life without much thought or agreement on how things should be handled.
Of course, in some rare instances, the trope of in-law conflict may seem to be blown out of proportion. But the stereotypically bad relationships with their partner’s family are very real issues for some. After all, being forced into new family dynamics often creates relationships that are tense at best and toxic at worst.
Navigating through the complex dynamics of the bond we have with our fathers-in-law is a tricky matter of business, as there’s no guidebook or manual to tell us how everything is supposed to go. Some people are lucky enough to call them "dad." Others, as the examples in this compiled homage to the most irritating FILs out there show, would rather fake an emergency than spend one second alone in a room with them.
My FIL (Who's Extremely Right) Strikes Again
The Back Window Of My Father-In-Law's Van
That guy is definitely a major creep who I'm sure is hiding some sketchy stuff.
These Things In My Father-In-Law's Car Are So He And His Partner Can Drive Without Seatbelts And The Car Won't Make The Alarm Sounds
Just make sure your kids are never in their car, good riddance
To gain more insight on the topic from an expert, we reached out to Dr. Wyatt Fisher, a licensed psychologist specializing in couples counseling in Boulder, CO. As Dr. Fisher provides relationship coach training and shares illuminating insights on his Relationships & Marriage podcast, he was more than happy to share his thoughts on the matter.
Dr. Fisher told Bored Panda there are many common complaints with FILs that can put a strain on the relationship and, consequently, your well-being. "Problems with fathers-in-law can range from not receiving their approval if you're a male to feeling like they are sexually inappropriate if you're a female," the psychologist explained.
Father-In-Law Doing Something Disgusting
Got A New Couch Delivered Today. Father-In-Law Decided To Test It Out
Twice A Year, My In-Laws Stay With Us For About A Week. Twice A Year, I Have To Replace All My Nonstick Cookware
Don't. Keep one of the ruined sets in a box under a bed, and bring it out when they arrive. Put it away when they leave.
According to Fatherly’s 2016 survey, women are more likely (about 16% more than men) to feel a sense of dread when they have to hang out with their in-laws. Interestingly, when it comes to the disagreements people who are parents have with their partner’s family, only 38% admitted they don’t argue. The rest explained that the cause of disagreements is usually their parenting style (29%), politics (15%), money (14%), and career success (4%).
My Father-In-Law Responds To A Picture Of Our Trans Foster Daughter
I don't think this father-in-law understand the concept of 'grace'.
How My In-Laws Eat Assorted Cheesecake
Show Me A More Manly Thing Than My Father-In-Law Doing The Laundry. I'll Wait
When asked about the reasons we often find it hard to grasp the complexities of this relationship, Dr. Fisher explained we often see them as difficult and complicated because it’s not discussed as often. "Therefore, there aren't as many resources for support and tips."
"Also, many people have had turbulent relationships with their own fathers, so it can make it even tougher to build a connection with their father-in-law because there's no model for fatherly closeness to fall back on," Dr. Fisher added.
Made Quesadillas, Father-In-Law Walked Into Kitchen, Took A Big Bite Out Of One, Walked Into The Bathroom. Walked Out And Took A Big Bite Out Of A Different One
My Father-In-Law Said There Is A Park On The Apartment Complex For The Kids To Play. This Is The Park
FIL Started A Tattoo On Me 4 Weeks Ago. He Sold His Equipment 2 Days Ago
If you’re like most people, you know what a struggle your own family can be. But you’ve been dealing with them your whole life, and you’re likely to share common interests and agree with (at least some of) their thoughts.
With your in-laws, it’s not always clear what you're allowed to say and how you're expected to behave. As there’s less of an overlap in common agreement with them, you may find yourself saying the wrong thing and sparking a conflict. The other choice is to stay silent and feel the resentment slowly growing inside. And, of course, vent your frustrations by complaining about them online.
This Is How My Father-In-Law Gets Butter For His Toast
My Father-In-Law's Toothbrush. Those Brown Bits Are Some Kind Of Mouldy Cereal
Just My Racist FIL Being My Racist FIL. The Person Arguing Is Me, His Half-Mexican Descent Daughter-In-Law
As we enter the holiday season, a time dedicated to spending time with our loved ones and being thankful for being together, many of us inevitably arm ourselves with patience as in-laws are bound to drag us into their dramas. So how are we supposed to handle infuriating FILs when we’re thrown together for an extended period of time with nowhere to run?
Dr. Fisher advised that the best course of action is to have an honest conversation with your other half. "First, let your partner confront their difficult behaviors instead of you. Second, ask your partner how to respond to your father-in-law if they aren't around. Third, pick your battles."
"You're most likely not going to change your father-in-law so try your best to accept them as they are as long as they aren't mistreating you," the psychologist suggested.
I Sent My Future Father-In-Law A Linking Puzzle For Christmas. He Just Sent My Fiance This Picture Showing How He Solved It
How My Father-In-Law Lets The Candles Burn
Once Again. Another Gem From My Father-In-Law. And He Even Got 3 Shares This Time
But as many people know from practice, the turbulent bond you have with your FIL can drastically affect your relationship. Dr. Fisher agreed with this line of thinking and explained that things particularly tend to go sour when your spouse ignores or disagrees with your feelings.
"If you have a difficult relationship with your father-in-law and your partner doesn't have your back, it can quickly strain your relationship with your partner because you'll feel vulnerable and defenseless," he said.
My Poor Father-In-Law Never Saw It Coming. Rest In Peace
My Father-In-Law's Remote Is But A Small Glimpse Into How Infuriated I Become When I Visit My In-Laws' House. No Excuse Is Good Enough
I’m Totally Middle-Of-The-Road, Non-Political And He Thinks It Means I Voted For Trump. Anyways, Here Are My Texts After A Night He Was Drinking
My father-in-law is on the other side of the spectrum.
If you find yourself struggling with similar situations, Dr. Fisher suggested that sometimes, you just have to draw the line. "You have to set hard boundaries with inappropriate or difficult in-laws."
"However, other times people tend to overreact to behaviors that really aren't that big of a deal in the grand scheme of things. Keep things in perspective and make sure your partner has your back and let them do the boundary setting, not you," Dr. Fisher concluded.
My Very Tech Challenged Father-In-Law Sent The Entire Family A Picture Of His Breakfast This Morning. That Photo Had A Watermark
Father-In-Law Drives Through Front Lawn To Avoid Backing Up
When My FIL Last Visited, He Ended Up Shouting And Swearing At Me In Front Of My Toddler Because I Called Out His Homophobia And This Exchange Happened The Day After
Ladies And Gentlemen, My Father-In-Law
Ladies And Gentlemen, My Father-In-Law
How My Soon-To-Be Father-In-Law Opens The Milk Carton
My Father-In-Law And The Remnants Of His Weekly Visit
Told My Father-In-Law I Pulled A Muscle At The Gym, He Said A Little Of This Will Make Me Feel Better
How My Father-In-Law Stores His Knives
Huh, I have that exact same bread knife. Which I keep stored in a knife block like a sensible person, thankyouverymuch!
My Father-In-Law Ladies And Gentlemen
Honestly, sounds like OP is gaining if he never has to interact with his FIL ever again
The Newest From My Father-In-Law’s Facebook
Everyone should take a dna test! I atleast find it super interesting! I took one and lets say it was a bit if a surprise what it said. Thought i was 50/50 swedish/polish, born and raised in sweden. But apperantly im mostly finnish 47%, poland/ukraine 41% and only 12% scandinavian, It couldent even say swedish,🤣
My Father-In-Law's Response To Me And My Pregnant Fiancée Decisions To Not See Them Due To Corona
My Cousin's Father-In-Law's Ladder Arrangements
To All My Vegan Friends Barely Holding In Screams
My Father-In-Law, Helping To Foster Productive Discourse
Father-In-Law Text Me This While I Was Volunteering In Buffalo
From My Father-In-Law. I Don't Even Know What To Say About This One
Hmm, I dunno. Some people who think like this would be okay with the idea if it were their favoured politician running a global government.
Just because there's some shared DNA somewhere, doesn't mean you have to have a relationship with people. If they're disrespectful jerks, cut them loose.
Really reaffirming my life being single.
Just because there's some shared DNA somewhere, doesn't mean you have to have a relationship with people. If they're disrespectful jerks, cut them loose.
Really reaffirming my life being single.