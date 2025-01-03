Reality Star Who Lost 384lbs Tragically Passes Away After Regaining Weight After Family Tragedy

ADVERTISEMENT

A Brazilian social media figure, best known for his astonishing weight loss journey, passed away on December 30 in his sleep. He was 37.

Gabriel Freitas was a man who defied all odds, shedding a staggering 384 pounds without the help of surgery or medication. His achievements also led him to star in reality TV shows, as more than 70,000 fans hopped on Instagram to follow him along.

Highlights Gabriel Freitas lost more than 384 pounds naturally, without surgery or medication.

After the death of his brother and father, Gabriel gained weight again and died in his sleep at 37.

Gabriel was a reality TV star with over 70,000 Instagram followers.

His journey inspired many, focusing on motivation and his natural weight loss.

But it was the death of his dad and brother that led to his own passing.

RELATED:

A Brazilian influencer, known for his weight loss journey, has died in his sleep

Share icon

Image credits: Gabriel Freitas

Just yesterday, on January 2, Gabriel’s friend Ricardo Gouvea went public with the loss he was experiencing.

“Gabriel died practically sleeping, he didn’t suffer,” he said. “He died trying. He fought to the end, he was very strong and I have a lot of respect for him. He was a very good person with a very good heart.”

Unfortunately, things halted and quickly went downhill after the subsequent death of his father and brother.

The outlet reported that Gabriel had packed on weight again, clocking in at almost 840 pounds just before he passed away.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Gabriel Freitas

According to Daily Mail, followers flocked to the comments in sympathy and shock.

“What sad news Ricardo,” read a message. “My condolences to you and Gabriel’s family. May God protect him. We know he was a warrior.”

Gabriel’s unforgettable journey started back in 2015, when he weighed over 700 pounds and towered at 6ft 4in.

In just a year and a half, he dropped more than 252 pounds, as reported by Times of India.

Share icon

Image credits: Gabriel Freitas

This transformation paved the way for an invitation to a Record TV program called Programma do Gugu, where he was featured in a section titled “Virou Outra Pessoa.” In English, that translates to “Became Another Person.”

There, Gabriel opened up on how his weight loss was completely natural, driven by nothing but a balanced diet and hard exercise.

Gabriel lost a staggering 384 pounds

Share icon

Image credits: Gabriel Freitas

ADVERTISEMENT

Gugu Liberato, the host of the show, proudly congratulated him, saying he was one to “[go] further than most people could imagine.’

Following the TV appearance, the Brazilian influencer posted a before and after photo on Instagram while sharing a motivational message.

Share icon

Image credits: Gabriel Freitas

“Don’t give in nah, I’m here bro! If you don’t fight, I’m here to fight for you… Setting an example so you don’t fall,” he wrote. “Stare at the target, take a deep breath and go, go, go… Just come back with a win… It’s a matter of honour, not glory.”

He then started a YouTube channel, calling it “My Parallel Universe.”

Gabriel introduced himself to the Internet, writing, “I decided to share my struggle to lose weight with all of you in order to help you with motivation and to show that it is possible to lose weight without surgery or medication.

He started to spread his motivational message to others on social media

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Gabriel Freitas

“Here, you’ll see all the changes from a guy who weighed 320kg to the body he always dreamed of. Welcome to my life.”

Additionally, he announced that he was stepping into “a new phase” last October, detailing his new weight loss plan on social media.

Share icon

Image credits: Ricardo Gouvea

ADVERTISEMENT

The then 29-year-old was determined to get out of bed “with the help of God” and knew he needed to “take it to the extreme.”

“Total fasting to day one to recover my legs,” he said. “Getting closer to God in prayers.”