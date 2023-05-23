Take stupidity, for instance. Redditors recently shared some of the stupidest things they think people can actually do. And, yes, much of it is off the chart, but just like the scale, you can come up with infinitely appropriate measures to match its level of stupidity. And you can rate all of these stupid things in our curated list below!

There are only a few things in this reality that are truly infinite: numbers, the universe, and human stupidity, just to name a few. But it never stops people from trying to measure it. Or at least ponder the prospects.

#1 Ok[Phalis]-ist28 said:

Riding a motorcycle without leathers. A million things can happen so fast and there you are, sliding down the pavement leaving a meat schmear.



ArtRepresentative634 replied:

My stepdad, who is a former EMT, was diving on the freeway and a couple on a motorcycle went past him, then got loose or the tire lost traction, they fell and slid in front of him, he slammed the breaks barely missing them.



Went into EMT mode to help them. They were both wearing helmets at least. Guy was wearing a jacket and pants, Lady was in a tang top and shorts. Needless to say, she lost A LOT of skin!

#2 Karneveus said:

Drive after consuming alcohol. All my friends hate drunk driving and talk against it. They tell their parents that we're smarter than them cuz of uber....and yet I seem to be the only one in my friend group who refuses to drive after having drinks at a bar/concert/friends house.



VisibleConfusion12 replied:

Someone I know has gotten in 7 accidents in 3 years, 6/7 were caused by drunk drives



If you wanna be AWAY from drunk drivers just don’t drive too much at night.

#3 Galooiik said:

Exploring those small, tight a** caves. Extremely stupid.



bad_apiarist replied:

But just think of the rewards! Deep down at the far reaches there are dank, nondescript rocks to see! Rocks! No other way to do this other than to visit any other type or part of any cave anywhere.



Then there's the glory of discovery. You could be the first to know there's more rocks further down. And you could be famous like the great cave explorer... uh.. hmm...



otterpr1ncess replied:

Don't forget the blind, creepy bugs and fish!



dstroyer123 replied:

There are older and fouler things than Orcs in the deep places of the world.

#4 subtect said:

Buy that shiny newer version of a thing you already have.



The_Iron_Gunfighter replied:

Never buy new things until yours is broken or the upgraded version is tangibly superior in ways that matter.



gamedude88 replied:

Or the item no longer has security updates.

#5 Visit a country in active conflict or an area with high crime where people go missing because you want to "see history as it's happening"



Edit #1: I posted in a later comment but I'm not referring to reporters or photographers. The people I'm referring to were minimum wage workers who wanted to see the violence that they saw on the news in person so they drove several states over. They wanted to be part of history in the making.



Edit #2: For those who think I'm lying because minimum wage couldn't give you 2 weeks off from work to travel this is not a story from last week, this was many years ago. Back then you could buy your own house on minimum wage if you lived with your parents rent free and saved up every penny for less than a year. The world was a different place, most people don't have this luxury anymore.



Edit #3: It wasn't a relaxing beach they visited. This was a place where there was bulletproof glass in fast food restaurants so the workers wouldn't be shot.

Bored Panda reached out to one Redditor who took part in the now-viral AskReddit thread. In their response, Reddit user Active-Sorbet-2756 shared a more specific approach to questionable decision-making by talking about their roommate. Specifically, their roommate once lost their keys and had to go out into town when OP was not at home and so there was no way to lock up the apartment. So, the roommate left anyway, leaving the apartment completely unattended. This was besides that other time he threw the key into the garbage after moving out. "It’s been years since we lived together and thinking back, much of what he did seems kinda tame now," elaborated OP. "Besides the key thing, he’d often approach random dogs on the street to pet them, doesn’t matter if it’s a stray or a dog with an owner walking them." "I think the worst he did was he once drove me and my girlfriend downtown going 60mph in a 30mph zone all because he was super proud of his trashy car and wanted to show off. Only had it for another 3 months until his brother wrecked it. Never sat in the same car with him ever again."

#6 For the last 4 or 5 months about 6 or 7 different times my work supervisors/leadership have talked to me about taking a supervisor role.



My wage is the same as the wage of the supervisor role they want me to take. Inconceivable.



EDIT: Since this is getting quite a few comments, I will address some of the questions that appear the most.



I work in IT (specifically IT networking and am currently a NOC tech for those that care for details).



My current job is as a contractor for a U.S. Federal agency (it's not the one you are thinking of...no not that one either, stop guessing). On top of that, I'm a sub-contractor, so I get paid more than my co-workers (I don't why it's like that).



Wages are capped based on the contract with the government, and while these companies do not tell the employees what the cap is (because they can, and do, pay below the cap and keep the difference), we can sometimes figure out where the cap is. I know I'm currently at my wage cap which also happens to be the same (slightly less) than the cap of the supervisor role.



Why not take the role for my resume and get a better job in a year? I did 10 years in the military and was a supervisor for some of that time. I was miserable. Can I be a good supervisor, sure. Do I like being a supervisor, no. Also, in IT, a person can focus on being a technician and continue up that path in a career and never move into management (my current plan) and make a decent living.

#7 I_Like_Cheetahs said:

Free solo climbing is incredibly stupid. I don't care how long you've been climbing, climbing without ropes is incredibly stupid.



nwhtnh replied:

So many renowned free soloists have died from a fall. I'm all for doing what you love, but watching documentaries about these other-worldly free climbers and then hearing about their deaths is just sad

#8 Atzkicica said:

Forgiving people who are totally unapologetic unchanging abusers. Nope.



gabdelacruz replied:

You know what's more annoying? A person that tries to convince you to forgive someone just because "he's a family/relative", even if they totally don't know what horrible things the offender did to you.



paraworldblue replied:

People like that seem to think family is a sacred bond, but it's not. If someone doesn't deserve that bond, you're not obligated to maintain it. Forgiving abuse just for the sake of "keeping the family together" hurts the entire family.

#9 Ok-Strawberry5238 said:

Lying about not eating before any anesthesia procedure specially outpatient procedure. You can aspirate and die even w a little bite of food or a sip of a drink (sip of water and meds usually ok). But go ahead.



swagglepuf replied:

Eating yes, a sip of a drink no. My source is 12 years in surgery, 5 years in private practice.



We routinely have people take medications the morning of surgery. Either prescribed or medications they have to take daily. So no a sip of water isn’t going to kill you in surgery.



Also there are facilities that allow people to drink just water up to 4 hours before surgery. These policies are put in place by anesthesiologists that work at those facilities.



Don’t lie about recreational [illegal substances], no one gives a f**k what you do. They need to know so they don’t give you wrong s**t that will react and kill you.

#10 Carinis_song said:

Have big expensive weddings.



What a waste of money, time, and the stress! Don’t forget about the stress.



F all that noise.



OurEvanlyFather said:

We had a big a*s expensive reception and a very short, sweet and to the f*****g point ceremony. I thought it was dumb but it was important to my father in law and he was the one footing the majority of the bill, hosting, and paying for the wedding planner (the latter being key). He’s also the kind of person who will spend extravagantly on flashy status items, but won’t offer to help with student loans, medical bills, down payments, etc. Is it how I would have done it if I had to write the check? Hell no. Was it the goddamn best party any of the 250 guest had ever been to? Hell yes.

We asked Active-Sorbet why he thinks his roommate did what he did on the regular, and he speculated that he just probably didn't know any better. "Some of my friends and I thought it was probably because he was from a big family and his parents were always busy with keeping the household afloat. He was homeschooled for many years because his parents moved a lot for work and didn't really teach him things that are common sense to most. Social norms were an issue for him, he’d always get in people’s space, strike up conversations with randos on the street just minding their business (we live in an introverted culture) and do weird things and then say 'that’s how people where I come from do it' though we all had doubts about it." OP did try to talk to broach the topic of appropriateness with their roommate, explaining the cultural and social background of where they lived and how society functions. However, after some time, they came to realize that they couldn't "parent" the roommate as it started weighing down on them mentally. Let alone when nobody else bothered to do anything about it either.

#11 barefootgodzilla said:

Spelunking underground caves.



mockity replied:

Going anywhere that requires you to breath in so your rib cage will fit and hope that you’ll have room to breathe/get free/see sunlight again in the other side. No thank you.



Caryria replied:

I watched a BBC series with Rufus Sewell where he gets swept into an underground cave system and the only way out is through a tight gap that he has to get on his belly to wriggle through. He starts squeezing through and gets stuck and has a full on panic attack. I was literally on the verge of having one with him.



Southafricafootfaery replied:

Nope nope, just your comment almost gave me one!

#12 Broad-Flight6400 said:

Ride their bicycle on a busy highway with no bike lane.



icrushallevil replied:

A bicycle on a highway??? Is that a thing?



Shockingly_Weird

I live southeast Saskatewan. The only places there are bike lanes are in big cities like Regina or Saskatoon(in fact I’ve only ever seen bike lanes in those two cities).



People on bikes usually ride on the side of the road or on the sidewalk. It’s not uncommon to see people on the side of the highway riding their bike when you’re going to the next city/town over.



dpatt711 replied:

Well in the US technically any public way is a highway. If we narrow it down to US or State routes, those are still very common for bicycles (many are regular two lane roads with no access control).

#13 eXgam3 said:

Buying NFTs



mixmaster7 replied:

“Sorry, I was busy right-clicking on that Beeple video and downloading the same file the person paid millions of dollars for.”



Emu1981 replied:

What makes NFTs worse is the fact that you are not even buying the item in question but rather you are just buying a blockchain link to said item. At least with crypto like Bitcoins you are buying something with perceived value (the particular blockchain link that represents the coin).



For what it is worth, I still sometimes kick myself for not buying some Bitcoins back in the early days when they were worth basically nothing just for the "lulz" at the time.

#14 2theface said:

Gender Reveals.



VisibleConfusion12 replied:

Especially over the top ones that alert everybody in the tri-state area.



G-Unit11111 replied:

I'm in California. My neighborhood had to evacuate in 2020 because we were directly in the path of that huge fire in San Bernardino that was caused by one. My hatred for these parties amplified immensely after that.

#15 IzzyIsOnReddit said:

Smoking.



Graceland1979 replied:

Health hazards aside ( I know “aside”, right?!?). You’re literally burning money. I saved thousands of dollars a year when I quit. And back then a pack was three fold cheaper than it is today. So dumb.



daniboyi replied:

Gotta give smokers one praise.



They are 100 % honest that what they are doing is s**t and they know it. They are not about to tell you that it is a good thing and that they wish they never started. AT least every smoker I know freely admits that.



Drug-users on the other hand, they won't admit s**t. They go on about 'not having a problem', but one can clearly see when they haven't gotten their addiction-fix within the last day or so.

Book author Mark Manson explains that there are essentially 3 key reasons why people tend to do dumb things: [1] people's emotions derail their decision-making, [2] people's perception of time (avoiding future-proofing) details their decision-making, and [3] how people perceive is often derailed by status. "I think it’s definitely several things that can add up," added OP. "Back in school it was all about status and proving yourself just to fit in. Some people never grow out of it because they keep hanging out with the same type of toxic people and perpetuating the cycle." "Then there’s people like my roommate who was just never told these things by his parents and doesn’t know any better so he learned many things through getting into trouble. It’s maturing and understanding what the right thing is and why it matters that actually solves the problem in a lot of cases." "Way back when a couple of my friends kept saying I should confront my roommate about the stupid things he does and talk to him about it. I mean, it worked to a point until I personally got tired and stopped but I don’t think it would have worked if he wasn’t willing to understand and do something about it."

#16 TheUnstableSteak said:

Getting an eyeball tattoo.

Do whatever the hell you want, just don't come to me crying, because you lost your eyesight. Nah, I don't feel sorry for you, that was your own damn fault!



Qwerty-331 replied:

I’m going to add, doing extreme body modification and then complaining about how:



- You can’t eat or speak properly (I saw the latter from someone who had his lips cut off).

- Nobody wants to be around you.

- Your kids hate you/your family is embarrassed by you.

- You can’t get a job.

- You’re not welcome in public places.

- You’re flat-out banned from privately-owned spaces such as restaurants.



I mean, COME ON. Cry me a river. Express yourself freely, fine, but be prepared to live with ALL the consequences.

#17 Go to Vegas.



I'm from the UK and it seems like half the people I know wanna go to Vegas for their stag do, or get married there. Like it's the mecca of America for an amazing time out but to me it just looks like the worst aspects of America. All gaudiness and financial ruin with no substance.



There's lots of places in America I'd love to see like New Orleans, Alaska or Yellowstone Park - but Vegas is just absolutely one of the things I think I'd absolutely find boring and awful.

#18 JasonMontell2501 said:

Cheat on their spouse.



IRBaboooon replied:

There's an actual culture around this that I hear a lot in music, and it's stupid af. Artists have romanticized cheating and for the life of me I can't understand why.

#19 Sleep around. I used to be impressed by my guy friends who had been with a ton of girls. I had been with a healthy number for a single young man but I knew guys who seemed like they always had someone new and my dumb young man brain was impressed by this. Looking back I now realize that having repeat customers was actually more impressive than their line of one and dones. IME developing a reciprocal, increasingly synchronized sexual dynamic is actually much healthier and more fun than stringing beads of one night stands on your conquerer’s belt. Oh and less of a literal public health concern.

#20 That I should be more grateful for my horrible life just because “others have it worse.”



People have told me that quite often, but all that tells me is that my problems don’t f*****g matter.

Manson suggests several tactics on how people can make better decisions: writing ideas out helps people look at them more objectively. You begin questioning yourself why you thought that way and what your assumptions for thinking were;

since bad decisions are often emotional ones, tackling anxiety is a good way of dealing with it altogether. This means doing that which is not automatic or comfortable for us;

identify and work on your weaknesses. Even knowing is half the battle, so whenever you're making a decision, keep in mind how your weaknesses might affect it in the long run; and

in turn, create an environment that would tackle those weak spots, compensating for whatever damage they might cause. Don't want to get tempted with junk food? Don't have it at home. Can't meet deadlines? Promise folks you'll do it and now you're gonna have to worry about disappointment on top of it all.

#21 Wear uncomfortable shoes because they look good, only to take them off later and walk around barefoot while holding the uncomfortable shoes.

#22 Theme parks. I don’t want to spend an hour waiting in line standing next to people, hearing their c***py opinions and stories. Just to have a minute and a half of thrill. I have more fun walking on my own.

#23 hipopper said:

Get face tattoos.



yeahgnarbro replied:

Unless it's the traditional Maori moko.



EliseTheBees replied:

There’s a woman I keep seeing who’s got tattoos of my name on her face and many other places on her body (obviously for someone else) and it’s just so weird to me.

#24 Letting your cat roam around all day, killing birds, s******g in other people's gardens and then crying a river when the cat gets run over by a car or killed by a predator. Keep your moggie inside, m'kay?

#25 Go out clubbing. You spend hundreds of pounds on a night out, usually at a point in your life where you can’t afford it. You get crammed into a dirty, sticky room full of drunk people who may be on drugs as well. Music plays so loud that it becomes borderline impossible to communicate with anyone so the social element is gone and you don’t even get to pick the songs that are deafening you. To cap it all off you have to spend money on pre-drinking too because without it the overpriced alcohol the club sells is so watered down you’d need to consume an obscene amount just to get a basic buzz going. Then to cap the c**p-tacular experience off you usually need to pay for a taxi home who will charge you a premium specifically designed to take advantage of drunk clubbers. A s****y experience where you’re taken advantage of again and again and get nothing in return. It’s just sad. Call me weird but when I was in my teens and twenties I put that money into hobbies and moving out into a place with my partner. I feel like I had a far better experience than the friends and classmates who went the clubbing route and still live with mum and dad and spend all their time bitching on social media about their lack of money.

While all of the submissions felt like (anti-)winners here, Active-Sorbet shared their absolute no-no that they wish more people would stop doing: "Someone in this list talked about drunk driving. I think I would extend that to improper driving (drunk, reckless, raging, etc.). It’s just dumb when someone rushes past you twice your speed and then the two of you meet at the next red light. Overtaking someone can be dangerous for everyone involved and the amount of gas they waste every time just adds up to an insane amount. Drive safely!" Keep scrolling, as there's more where that came from, and why not share some of your takes on the dumbest decisions people make in their lives in the comment section below!

#26 ecsa0014 said:

For the average person, vote against their own best interests.



aceshighsays replied:

The hate for others supersedes their own interests. we do not make logical decisions...



bad_apiarist replied:

That's not the only example, nor is it limited to the political right. For example, for decades liberals over-regulated and NIMBY'd nuclear power into either de facto or overt banishment in years when there was no real alternative .. which meant more oil, coal, and gas... air pollution, global warming, disasters and accidents killing hundreds or thousands a year, etc.,



Liberals sometimes champion environmental measures that increase pollution, like some paper recycling programs that sound good but actually produce more toxic waste, consumes more water, lead to more carbon emissions etc.,



Then there's ideological purity tests that create discord, fragment the base, and let the conservatives win... ultimately sabotaging political goals.

#27 Fight against free healthcare. It’s never made sense to me. You can be from any political party, have billions or nothing, live on the streets or a mansion… but you’ll still need healthcare. So why don’t we want our taxes to pay for that?



And yes, the level of care and waiting times and blah blah blah. Nothing is perfect when you first start. But work on improving it as we go and 10-50 years it’s great. We could all have healthcare for free that works or we keep arguing and have this same discussion in 50 years while some people suffer.



Edit: And when I say “free”, obviously our taxes pay for it. But it becomes part of the budget like education and military.

#28 JonPepem said:

Probably quite unpopular, but getting black out drunk. If you drink and go beyond being tipsy, what are you doing? You are literally poisoning yourself without letting your body recover. Not only that you are increasing your chance in being in a life threatening situation. Like whats the point? Sure have a drink, get a bit tipsy. But why are you getting drunk? Whats the point?



comemerrydol replied:

I believe people just miscalculate. Like, they aim to be in that tipsy state that makes some social situations more relaxed/agreeable, but even that already clouds judgement a bit and makes easier to cross the line and get real drunk.



Enpyxo replied:

Nah Bro. Here in Germany it’s s culture to get black out drunk, the less you remember from the last eve, the better.



krukson replied:

That was basically every party when I was in college. But the sad part is that it's been 12 years since I graduated, and yet some of my friends still meet every Friday to drink till they pass out. And they have families and all.

#29 Sensitive_Anywhere54 said:

Partaking in the Running of the Bulls and Bullfighting, cruel to the bulls and dangerous as f**k to the humans partaking in it, those 2 activities are about as high risk/low reward as it gets.



RudelPudel replied:

And the bull NEVER wins. If it dont fight: get stabbed If it does:get killed during If it wins: get stabbed after.



BEEENG replied:

It's not common but some bulls do win. In that case they are cured and taken back to the farm where they will live the rest of their lives chilling and making offspring. [There's a Wikipedia article about it too].



Big note that I dislike the bull fights a lot. Also the meat from the bulls is sold and eaten so I guess at least it isn't completely wasted.

#30 People who think they are smart, but are incredibly ignorant and hard to work with but they pursue leading roles.



So at my job there is a guy that joined 8 months ago and is still not integrating as they should. They have 20 years of prior experience in similar field but are totally ignorant mostly.



Communication with them is hard since their English is broken and half of the talk is arguing since they want to be smart in every meeting.



Leading people are not seeing this as problem, he is considered as Senior expert and possibly be given a leading role. I told my superior I am going to leave if that happens.

#31 GooglePixel69 said:

Own exotic pets like tigers, wolves, bears or chimps.



Psychological_Tap187 replied:

when my seven pound house cat looks at me when she is angry it terrifies me. Can you imagine that look but from a tiger???



jittery_raccoon replied:

Venomous snakes. The snake people are both fully aware how dangerous the snakes are and also overconfident on their ability to handle them.



BECKYISHERE replied:

I own great black backed seagulls, magnificent creatures but they could take your finger off without thinking with the pressure in the razor sharp beak, ya gotta be real careful handling them.

#32 Fun-Teaching-2038 said:

Get a BBL.



slavetomypassions92 replied:

Brazilian butt lift. I’ve read some absolute horror stories about the recovery and botched procedures. Any plastic surgery operation can be botched obviously but BBLs are known to be especially dangerous.



BrightFireFly replied:

Especially because eventually the big booties are going to go the way of the big boobs of the 90’s..people should not alter their bodies just to fit the current trend.



The_Crystal_Thestral replied:

I have only seen one that was done well. They tend to look like diaper butts.

#33 MrGoatReal said:

"The customer is always right."



Just a straight up f*****g lie.



CSWorldChamp replied:

“…in matters of taste.” The full quote is “the customer is always right in matters of taste.”



Kauske replied:

It should be 'make the customer feel right while giving them the same consideration as every other customer.' It's 100% perception, don't bend over backwards, just make them think they made you do so and the pushy ones will be satisfied.

#34 brickbaterang said:

Climb mountains that literally use dead bodies as landmarks.



VisibleConfusion12 replied:

“Can’t wait to be the next landmark on Mount Everest!”



foxsimile replied:

"Feeling cute with my new green boots! Might climb Everest idk."