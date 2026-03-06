ADVERTISEMENT

The internet and cats have shared a special relationship for decades. No matter how much the online world changes, one thing always remains the same: people never get tired of seeing cats doing the most unexpected things. From dramatic poses to chaotic moments caught at exactly the right second, these animals have an incredible ability to turn ordinary situations into pure entertainment.

One Facebook page has become especially popular for collecting and sharing these unforgettable feline moments. The photos featured there celebrate everything people love about cats, their curiosity, their weird habits, their dramatic personalities, and the way they somehow manage to be both adorable and mischievous at the same time.

More info: Facebook

#1

ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ooh all that gorgeous floof!

For this third collection, we gathered 40 new images that perfectly capture those little moments that make living with cats so memorable. Some of them are sweet, others are hilarious, and a few are so strange that they make you wonder what was going through the cat’s mind at that exact moment.
    #2

    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why are you upside down hooman?

    #3

    #4

    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Great great great grandmama Catríona?!

    #5

    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A patio umbrella in the house?

    #6

    #7

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not me honest. It just threw itself at me. I could have been hurt!

    #8

    #9

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've sent this on Caught On Dashcam. This is an attempt to scam money!

    #10

    #11

    mr-garyscott avatar
    El Dee
    El Dee
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I made him an offer he could not refuse..

    #12

    #13

    #14

    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Floof on floof

    #15

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So cute kitten has a pal like the baby orphan monkey.

    #16

    #17

    #18

    #19

    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You won't believe what I saw Sarah doing...

    #20

    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a fit up I'm innocent gov

    #21

    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pretty in pink

    #22

    #23

    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This place s*cks. Can we go home now? No?! Well, blep you then

    #24

    #25

    #26

    #27

    #28

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel like I need to click a popup that says "Yes, I'm over 18" to view this photo XD

    #29

    #30

    #31

    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We are not amused

    #32

    #33

    #34

    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I sleep like this.

    #35

    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Hi Bill I haven't seen you in ages, how are the wife and kids?"

    #36

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmmm. Better hope the dog didn't eat sprouts.

    #37

    #38

    #39

    #40

