Making an online profile is deceptively hard. Even though all you need is a short bio and a picture you like, you are competing against literally millions of other accounts in a never-ending war for attention. It can be hard to stand out or even find a way to actually represent yourself. Finding something unique can also be hard, the internet has a reported 750 billion pics on it.

Fortunately, there are people online who work to curate all the best selections so we don’t need to sift through billions upon billions of pics. The “Images that could be profile pictures” Twitter account is pretty self-explanatory. So scroll down and upvote and maybe save your favorites, and be sure to comment on any that really stood out to you.