Santiago Bara is an artist from Spain who creates aesthetically pleasing illustrations as a commentary on modern life. In a previous interview, Santiago revealed that he started making these "little cartoons" as practice for more serious jobs. Unexpectedly, they've evolved into something bigger than that and now the artist has more than 6k followers on Instagram!

Santiago's creations attract attention with their simplicity and accurate depiction of the present-day world. He makes people laugh highlighting the absurd elements of today's society and we can't wait for you to see these illustrations yourselves! So, scroll down for some good humor and make sure to check out part 1 to have a complete view of what Santiago's art is all about.

More info: Instagram | sbara.bigcartel.com

#1

alias D.
alias D.
Community Member
1 day ago

Yes clearly the problem here is advertisement when you literally decorate your own body with it

Bored Panda got in touch with Santiago to get to know more about him and his creative process. The artist shared that he has drawn for as long as he can remember. According to Santiago, this form of expression comes most naturally to him. But he finds any form of art interesting, even if he has no talent for it. "The comic itself is a kind of meeting of several arts that suits someone who’s not excellent at any one of them separately, but decent enough in the combination of each."
#2

Elegant Waste
Elegant Waste
Community Member
1 day ago

My personal favorite

#3

Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
1 day ago (edited)

F.I.N.E. : Fücked up, Insecure, Neurotic, and Emotional - Aerosmith

We asked the artist about where he gets inspiration for his comics. He replied that he is not particularly inspired by other comics. "Most of the ideas come from the real world, from contacts with people. That's inexhaustible. Apart from that, what I find fascinating, and it leaves me thoughtful for a long time, is books of essays on subjects like the brain, artificial intelligence, the universe, or sociology, for example. Something like Brian Greene's books, which I love because they explain very complicated topics to dumb people like me."
#4

Dee
Dee
Community Member
1 day ago

Haha! Anxiety, it's a hell of a drug.

#5

Ivo H
Ivo H
Community Member
1 day ago

“Just take second piece to get rid of loose pieces”

The part that Santiago enjoys the most about the creative process is the inking, because "at that point, the intellectual work of writing and composition is over, and it's just a matter of doing a nice manual job. Not thinking is undervalued."
#6

Penny Tent (she/her)
Penny Tent (she/her)
Community Member
1 day ago

“Very funny sir, now, you keep not doing taxes, and that’s illegal”

#7

Marja Berisa
Marja Berisa
Community Member
1 day ago

Ah yes, the Kubistic triangle filter - very classy.

According to Santiago, people react to his works differently. "I understand that maybe it's not for everybody and some people don't get in. Some are a bit harsh. One thing I've noticed is that cartoons about romantic relationships don't usually generate controversy, but as soon as the subject matter approaches, even if only glancingly, politics, people can't contain their tribalism. They suddenly become unable to see these cartoons as a metaphor, as if they were real. They take it too seriously."
#8

alias D.
alias D.
Community Member
1 day ago

Ha!

#9

E. S.
E. S.
Community Member
22 hours ago

I feel like the comments so far are missing the point. I contend, this is not "how it should be". I read this as a statement that homeownership is as far out of reach for this mother as flying is for the child. It's not showing paying the mortgage bill, but getting approved for a mortgage in the first place. This is sad because it's accurate for far too many people.

"I'm still in awe by the fact that I can come up with something that makes me laugh one morning, make the cartoon during the day, publish it in the afternoon, and someone in any corner of the planet sees it, identifies with it, and finds it funny. And if it can resonate with them for a while, even better."
#10

rspanther
rspanther
Community Member
1 day ago

It's called work.

#11

Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
Community Member
1 day ago

"All my friends r toxic ooo🎶

#12

Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
Community Member
1 day ago

Yes, yes it does

#13

Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
Community Member
1 day ago

I just got tge joke and now i feel bad for laughing hehe

#14

Jody Whitmarsh
Jody Whitmarsh
Community Member
1 day ago

A Blithely Inept Total Crazy Head...(spell the first letters of each word)

#15

fandomprincess (he/she/they)
fandomprincess (he/she/they)
Community Member
1 day ago

Stay negative, rest positive 😃

#16

Penny Tent (she/her)
Penny Tent (she/her)
Community Member
1 day ago

:(

#17

Kazuya
Kazuya
Community Member
1 day ago

Why do I understand this

#18

MsLou
MsLou
Community Member
1 day ago

There is still a tiny piece missing :(

#19

Penny Tent (she/her)
Penny Tent (she/her)
Community Member
1 day ago

I usually only add to cups of Fear of death, any more could cause an existential crisis

#20

Young Minami Kotaro
Young Minami Kotaro
Community Member
1 day ago

At least they keep their cell phones away...

#21

2picklesinabun
2picklesinabun
Community Member
1 day ago

Oh gosh

#22

Roland Gosselin
Roland Gosselin
Community Member
1 day ago

I'm not sure sure about this one. General mistrust of REAL experts is a huge problem nowadays. Some people value opinions more than facts ; scary stuff...

#23

Ms.M.
Ms.M.
Community Member
1 day ago

Yikes, that's my name. I swear that's not me though 😂 🤣

#24

Colin Timp
Colin Timp
Community Member
1 day ago

If half the pages were being torn out or scribbled over it would be more accurate.

#25

General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
1 day ago

Shouldn't they be texting 'friends'

#26

John Willemsen
John Willemsen
Community Member
1 day ago

"even worST"...

#27

Eric Mac Fadden
Eric Mac Fadden
Community Member
1 day ago

I like Guaraná Antarctica, it's the best one after Guaraná Jesus... /sarcasm

#28

Snacking on cats
Snacking on cats
Community Member
1 day ago

A little Charlie Brown🤣

#29

Penny Tent (she/her)
Penny Tent (she/her)
Community Member
1 day ago

“And 100% Asbestos free”

#30

citrus
citrus
Community Member
23 hours ago

oof

Note: this post originally had 51 images. It’s been shortened to the top 30 images based on user votes.

