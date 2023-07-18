As a self-taught floral artist, I take beautiful illustrations and turn them into something extraordinary. Adding delicate flower petals and leaves to the illustrations makes them come alive! The flowers add depth and dimension, making the designs look like they're dancing with nature. The colors and patterns of the flowers blend with the drawings, creating a beautiful symphony. Each petal and leaf has its special place, making the gowns look like wearable art.

Through my collection, I want you to see the world in a new way – where creativity knows no bounds. These floral dresses are more than just clothes; they're a celebration of nature's beauty and the magic of art coming together.

If you're curious to see how these floral gowns and dresses come to life, I invite you to visit my YouTube channel! There, you'll get to see the creative process, from the initial flat illustrations to the designs. Get ready to step into a world where imagination blooms and dresses become living canvases of wonder and delight!

More info: youtube.com | Instagram