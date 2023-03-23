I Took Pictures Of My Mini Goats, And These Are 19 Of The Best Ones
At our stables, we not only have horses, but we also have 4 goats. Gretchen, Gabby, Dobby, and Tawny are the highlight of everyone’s day when I let them out to play.
This post may include affiliate links.
LOVE THOSE GOATS! Their ears always look like they're signaling in semaphore. Pretty sure mysteriously dark Dobby is a wizard or something 😁
LOVE THOSE GOATS! Their ears always look like they're signaling in semaphore. Pretty sure mysteriously dark Dobby is a wizard or something 😁