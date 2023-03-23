At our stables, we not only have horses, but we also have 4 goats. Gretchen, Gabby, Dobby, and Tawny are the highlight of everyone’s day when I let them out to play.

#1

#1 Tawny And Gabby: Pompous Fools

Tawny And Gabby: Pompous Fools

Ava Guinn
#2

#2 Tawny: Professional

Tawny: Professional

Ava Guinn
#3

#3 Tawny: Stretch

Tawny: Stretch

Ava Guinn
#4

#4 Dobby: Lights Are On

Dobby: Lights Are On

Ava Guinn
#5

#5 Dobby: But Nobody's Home

Dobby: But Nobody’s Home

Ava Guinn
#6

#6 Tawny: Lamb's Ears

Tawny: Lamb’s Ears

Ava Guinn
#7

#7 Tawny: Pop Up

Tawny: Pop Up

Ava Guinn
#8

#8 Tawny And Dobby: Bonnie And Clyde

Tawny And Dobby: Bonnie And Clyde

Ava Guinn
#9

#9 Dobby: Icy Glance

Dobby: Icy Glance

Ava Guinn
#10

#10 Tawny: Lumberjack

Tawny: Lumberjack

Ava Guinn
#11

#11 Gretchen: The Gotee

Gretchen: The Gotee

Ava Guinn
#12

#12 Dobby: A Taste For Trees

Dobby: A Taste For Trees

Ava Guinn
#13

#13 Tawny: A Moment Of Wonder

Tawny: A Moment Of Wonder

Ava Guinn
#14

#14 Dobby: The Sly Grin

Dobby: The Sly Grin

Ava Guinn
#15

#15 Tawny: In The Spotlight

Tawny: In The Spotlight

Ava Guinn
#16

#16 Tawny: Noble But Nervous

Tawny: Noble But Nervous

Ava Guinn
#17

#17 Tawny: Detached

Tawny: Detached

Ava Guinn
#18

#18 Gabby: Sunlight Silhouette

Gabby: Sunlight Silhouette

Ava Guinn
#19

#19 Dobby: Out Of The Darkness

Dobby: Out Of The Darkness

Ava Guinn
