Today, once familiar with the modern features of digital cameras and smartphones, most people would be apprehensive about holding a 10-20-year-old digital camera. You are correct in not appreciating cameras with old technology. However, if you are an experienced and knowledgeable person in photography, this antique camera is a treasure.

The difficulty does not stop there, I use the MF lens (manual focus instead of AF), via a mount to take pictures on the Olympus E-1. During the day, when the weather is fine and shooting subjects that are not moving, this should not be an issue. I had a challenge on days when the weather was bad and it was dark, trying to find a way to focus quickly and accurately.

Manual control of everything from ISO, shutter speed, aperture (on the lens), and manual focus can help photographers understand photography better. Reliance on modern technology has led many photographers to become lazy, careless when taking photos, and have an ignorant perspective with old cameras.

More info: khoi.studio | danangsnap.com