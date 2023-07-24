I Take Pictures Of Everyday Life In Central Vietnam (26 Pics)
Today, once familiar with the modern features of digital cameras and smartphones, most people would be apprehensive about holding a 10-20-year-old digital camera. You are correct in not appreciating cameras with old technology. However, if you are an experienced and knowledgeable person in photography, this antique camera is a treasure.
The difficulty does not stop there, I use the MF lens (manual focus instead of AF), via a mount to take pictures on the Olympus E-1. During the day, when the weather is fine and shooting subjects that are not moving, this should not be an issue. I had a challenge on days when the weather was bad and it was dark, trying to find a way to focus quickly and accurately.
Manual control of everything from ISO, shutter speed, aperture (on the lens), and manual focus can help photographers understand photography better. Reliance on modern technology has led many photographers to become lazy, careless when taking photos, and have an ignorant perspective with old cameras.
More info: khoi.studio | danangsnap.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Sunset Rising From The East, Seen From Da Nang Beach In Central Vietnam
There is no denying the disadvantages of a camera when the technology on that camera is old. Heavy capacity, slow image processing, and low image resolution, may power down or stop working at any time. Instead, the colors are film-like and the difficulty of fully manual camera control makes me feel memorable and impressed with the photos. This is the feeling that many years later, even though I have reached the number of millions of image files obtained with cameras with more modern technology, I still cannot find the same impression as before.
Locals Go To The Sea To Exercise, Resting By The Beach At Dawn
I Took A Close-Up Shot Of A Paper Card, Which Had Been Cut According To The Art Of Kirigami
On the card, there is a picture of a girl wearing ao dai, conical hat, riding a bicycle.
A few details about the Olympus E-1 camera that I used to take the photos in this article. Olympus E-1 is the famous professional camera of Olympus with good image quality, and high durability, and has been rated as a 'legendary camera' for a long time. After 20 years, you can still see Olympus E-1 cameras that still perform well
Kirigami Paper Card, Taken With An Olympus E-1 Camera And Focused With An Mf Olympus Zuiko 50 F/1.8 Lens
I Saw A Young Boy Sitting On The Side Of The Road, Selling Seafood To Earn Money. Children Who Are Poor And Lack The Family's Attention Need A Lot Of Attention
I used the telephoto MF lens to take pictures from a distance, avoiding the boy's recognition of someone taking his photo.
This article is not promoting Olympus cameras, just my own truest experiences. These photos were taken in 2012, more than 10 years ago.
Khoi Studio is a photographer and videographer of events, travel, advertising... in the Central region (Da Nang, Hoi An...). He has been acquainted with photography for nearly 20 years, starting with a passion for Olympus cameras. Facing old cameras has helped me a lot in seeing and evaluating photography instead of following inappropriate trends and making ignorant judgments about photography.
If you have a project or vacation in Da Nang or Hoi An and want to find an event or travel photographer, do not hesitate to contact Khoi Studio.
Plaster Statues Are For Sale For Visitors To Color Themselves By The Hoai River In Da Nang
I used the MF Olympus Zuiko 50 f/1.8 lens to shoot in the dark and provide a nice background.
Close-Up Photo Of A Speaker Used To Listen To Music And Listen To The Radio. The Owner Of The Speaker Wrote Beautiful Words On The Case
This Is A Picture Taken By Chance, When I Was By The Riverside. The Photo Made Me Think About Life, Increasingly Competitive And Harsh
A Camera That Is Over 10 Years Old Can Still Take Good Long Exposure Photos
I photographed the bridges over the Han River in Da Nang with the Olympus E-1 camera, from Son Tra Mountain.
The Quality Of The Olympus Zuiko 50 F/1.8 Lens, For Olympus Film Cameras Is Very Good So I Got Nice Sharp Pictures With Nice Colors And Effects, Even Though They Were Original
People In Da Nang Sell Fish By The Sea, Along The Way To Son Tra Mountain
Although The Camera Is Starting To Have A Slow Image Processing Speed (After 10 Years Of Launch), I Still Have The Patience To Use It For Sports Photography
Instead of shooting continuously, I focus on observing and capturing the important moments.
Reed Flowers Grow On The Banks Of The Han River In Da Nang, From About October To November
In Times Of Good Light, The Olympus E-1 Camera Produces Natural, Bright And Very Beautiful Colors
Lagerstroemia Speciosa (Pride Of India) Flowers, Taken At Noon
Olympus Fixed Lenses For Film Cameras Revived When Used On The Olympus E-1 Digital Camera
Lotus Flowers Taken With Olympus E-1 And Mf Olympus Zuiko 50 F/1.8 Lens
The color, contrast, highlights and shadows of the original image impressed me very much with the Olympus E-1. With the original photos taken with today's digital cameras, editing is required to achieve perfection.
I Waited To Take Pictures Of The Little Crabs By The River
Street Vendors At A Corner Of An Intersection In Da Nang, A Tourist City In Central Vietnam In 2012
Children Playing Football On The Ground Next To The Han River. Nowadays, It Is Very Difficult To See These Scenes
Young People Play Soccer On The Banks Of The Han River In Da Nang City At Sunset
The Traffic Policeman Stood In The Middle Of A Crowd Of Motorbikes. Manual Focus (Instead Of Af) At Night, For Moving Subjects, Really Takes Patience
Two Boats Are Moored Side By Side On The Han River In Da Nang
When It Comes To Backlit Photography, The Old Camera Still Delivers Very Good Image Processing
I only edit the basic operations like: composition, brightness and contrast.