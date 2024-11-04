Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Made More Than 1000+ Artworks In 2024, Here Are Some Of My Favorites
User submission
Art

I Made More Than 1000+ Artworks In 2024, Here Are Some Of My Favorites

Pracheta Banerjee
Community member
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

9

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

I created artworks with various mediums this year, ranging from acrylics, watercolors, oil paints, oil pastels, and soft pastels. I also experimented with powdered bronze pigments, genuine gold watercolors, metallic oil sticks, some of the world's best and finest pastels, and more. A few of these artworks received awards and have been displayed in venues such as the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, a digital exhibit at Times Square in New York, The Oculus at the World Trade Center in New York, the Czong Museum in Korea, and the Shockboxx Gallery in California, to name a few. Many artworks did not make it to this list as they are under contract.

I mostly work with digital art these days (not AI but handmade digital illustrations). Every day, I create roughly 1-10 illustrations; however, they are under contract. The number in the caption is an estimated count of artworks made, including traditional and digital artworks. This list only contains traditional artworks that I made in my free time.

More of my works can be found on my website down below!

More info: prachetabanerjee.com

Oil Paints on Canvas Panel, 11. 8 x 15.7 inches

I Made More Than 1000+ Artworks In 2024, Here Are Some Of My Favorites

Acrylics on Wood, Miniature Painting, 5 x 7 inches

I Made More Than 1000+ Artworks In 2024, Here Are Some Of My Favorites

Soft Pastels on Pastelmat 360GSM, 11. 8 x 15.7 inches

I Made More Than 1000+ Artworks In 2024, Here Are Some Of My Favorites

ADVERTISEMENT

Soft Pastel Portrait – Preview

ADVERTISEMENT

Acrylics on Canvas, Blacklight Painting, 7.9 x 9.8 inches

Acrylics and Powdered Bronze on 300GSM Paper, Sketchbook Sneak Peek, 6.5 X 8.5 Inches

I Made More Than 1000+ Artworks In 2024, Here Are Some Of My Favorites

Oil Pastels on Pastelmat 360GSM, 11. 8 x 15.7 inches

I Made More Than 1000+ Artworks In 2024, Here Are Some Of My Favorites

ADVERTISEMENT

Watercolors on 440GSM Paper, 16.5 in x 23.4 inches

I Made More Than 1000+ Artworks In 2024, Here Are Some Of My Favorites

Soft Pastels on Pastelmat 360GSM, 11. 8 x 15.7 inches

I Made More Than 1000+ Artworks In 2024, Here Are Some Of My Favorites

Oil Pastels on Pastelmat 360GSM, 11. 8 x 15.7 inches

I Made More Than 1000+ Artworks In 2024, Here Are Some Of My Favorites

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

9

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

9

Open list comments

0

Pracheta Banerjee

Pracheta Banerjee

Author, Community member

Read more »

Artist

Read less »
Pracheta Banerjee

Pracheta Banerjee

Author, Community member

Read more »

Artist

Read less »
Diana Lopetaitė

Diana Lopetaitė

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there, Pandas! My name is Diana (though some prefer to refer to me as Diane, Deanna, and even Liana sometimes), and I am a Community Post Moderator Lead for Bored Panda. As my position title states, I am one of the people (employed Pandas for bamboo) over here who work with the community side of things on this website to ensure all is well, and while at that, I also help various creators and artists get recognition for the incredible work they do by connecting them to a large worldwide audience. Other than that, outside of work, you can find me brewing a nice cup of coffee, making a pizza from scratch, or baking brownies. I also love traveling, concerts, and cats (heavy on that, because I am a cat mom).

Read less »
Diana Lopetaitė

Diana Lopetaitė

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hey there, Pandas! My name is Diana (though some prefer to refer to me as Diane, Deanna, and even Liana sometimes), and I am a Community Post Moderator Lead for Bored Panda. As my position title states, I am one of the people (employed Pandas for bamboo) over here who work with the community side of things on this website to ensure all is well, and while at that, I also help various creators and artists get recognition for the incredible work they do by connecting them to a large worldwide audience. Other than that, outside of work, you can find me brewing a nice cup of coffee, making a pizza from scratch, or baking brownies. I also love traveling, concerts, and cats (heavy on that, because I am a cat mom).

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Art
Homepage
Trending
Art
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Art Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda