I Made Gypsy Fortune Teller Diorama
Art

I Made Gypsy Fortune Teller Diorama

Jelena Savkovic Kokili
I was born free and that will never change

It will never be taken away from me

So I′ll live my life in search of that which makes me most alive.

My roof is the open skies, my bed is within these roots

I have no home, my home is in the land I roam

I am a gypsy soul wandering free and bold

I am a gypsy soul my spirit is life times old

I am a gypsy soul and I've been here before

And I′ll come back again and again

I am a gypsy soul wandering free and bold

Wandering free and bold.

More info: Etsy | Instagram

I Made Gypsy Fortune Teller Diorama

Image credits: mymixedmess

I Made Gypsy Fortune Teller Diorama

Image credits: mymixedmess

I Made Gypsy Fortune Teller Diorama

Image credits: mymixedmess

I Made Gypsy Fortune Teller Diorama

Image credits: mymixedmess

I Made Gypsy Fortune Teller Diorama

Image credits: mymixedmess

I Made Gypsy Fortune Teller Diorama

Image credits: mymixedmess

Jelena Savkovic Kokili

Jelena Savkovic Kokili

Hi, I'm a self-taught miniature and diorama artist. My instagram: https://www.instagram.com/my.mixed.mess/ My Etsy shop: https://mymixedmess.etsy.com

Jelena Savkovic Kokili

Jelena Savkovic Kokili

Hi, I'm a self-taught miniature and diorama artist. My instagram: https://www.instagram.com/my.mixed.mess/ My Etsy shop: https://mymixedmess.etsy.com

Ieva Midveryte

Ieva Midveryte

Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work.Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

Ieva Midveryte

Ieva Midveryte

Hello Pandas! My name is Ieva, though it's often mistaken for the word 'Leva,' and in Lithuanian, it means 'loser' (insert the pain emoji). While I don't take offense if you accidentally call me a loser, I thought I'd share something interesting with you, which I also do professionally at work.Anywayyy, my favorite part here is introducing you to creative people who deserve just as much recognition as famous celebrities. Besides that, I also enjoy memes and funny, lighthearted posts, and occasionally, I find myself drawn to a bit of internet drama.

