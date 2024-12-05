I Made Gypsy Fortune Teller Diorama

ADVERTISEMENT

I was born free and that will never change

It will never be taken away from me

So I′ll live my life in search of that which makes me most alive.

My roof is the open skies, my bed is within these roots

I have no home, my home is in the land I roam

I am a gypsy soul wandering free and bold

I am a gypsy soul my spirit is life times old

I am a gypsy soul and I've been here before

And I′ll come back again and again

I am a gypsy soul wandering free and bold

Wandering free and bold.

More info: Etsy | Instagram

You May Also Like:

Share icon

Image credits: mymixedmess

Share icon

Image credits: mymixedmess

Share icon

Image credits: mymixedmess

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: mymixedmess

Share icon

Image credits: mymixedmess

Share icon

Image credits: mymixedmess