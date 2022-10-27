I've been playing Dungeons and Dragons for the last 6 years while I was finishing up my doctoral studies (I research the Icelandic sagas), and while that's not very long, some of the funniest and most ridiculous moments of my life happened while playing. I started making comics in 2017, but I only recently realized that I could share some of the weirder adventures I've had through the magic of drawing.

Hope you like these!

#1

Why Dragons Need Virgins

#2

Wyvern Or Dragon?

#3

Human Fighter

#4

Never Use Dnd To Get Free Stuff

#5

Retroactive Continuity

#6

Scheduling A Boss Fight

#7

Oathbreaker

#8

Legendary Dragon-Buster Sword

#9

Going Against Your Kin

#10

Raw Deal

#11

Unruly Teen

#12

At A Loss For Words

#13

How Dragons Get Their Gold

#14

How Do Dragons Like Their Coffee?

#15

Our Dad Got Us A Dragon

#16

I Dunno Seems Fake

#17

Komodo Dragons Have Feelings Too

#18

Oversharing

