Today, we are very excited to introduce you to some magnificent works of art by Steph Morris. The artist, based in the UK, has mastered pencil drawing and creates hyper-realistic pieces featuring fashion-related subjects. If you look closely and observe the meticulous attention to detail Morris incorporates into her work, you might get the impression that what you're looking at is not a drawing but a high-resolution photograph.

Scroll down to see the list of the best large-scale drawings of iconic sneakers by Steph and to find out more about the artist herself while reading our interview.

More info: Instagram | stephfmorris.com