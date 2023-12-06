Artist With Deep Attention To Detail Created 30 Hyper-Realistic Pencil Drawings Of Iconic SneakersInterview With Artist
Today, we are very excited to introduce you to some magnificent works of art by Steph Morris. The artist, based in the UK, has mastered pencil drawing and creates hyper-realistic pieces featuring fashion-related subjects. If you look closely and observe the meticulous attention to detail Morris incorporates into her work, you might get the impression that what you're looking at is not a drawing but a high-resolution photograph.
Scroll down to see the list of the best large-scale drawings of iconic sneakers by Steph and to find out more about the artist herself while reading our interview.
Bored Panda got in touch with Steph Morris to ask some questions regarding her work. First, we wanted her to share with us some details about her journey as an artist and how she started using pencil on paper as her medium. We found out that: “I've always been creative but I didn't know I wanted to be an artist until my late 20s. I wanted to pursue a career in sport but several injuries later I picked up the pencils and fell in love with drawing. Sounds cliché but I know this is what I was always meant to do. I've been drawing since I was a child and art was my favorite subject in school. It’s just been an evolution of that, I guess.”
Asked how the global recognition from brands and culturally relevant figures impacted her artistic journey, Morris said: “Gaining the support and recognition from brands and some of my biggest idols is still mind-blowing to me. Not many saw the start of my career and all the setbacks. The difference in where I started a few years ago compared to now is miles apart and I want to continue developing and exploring within my art practice. To now have a platform where I am collaborating with brands that I love and wear every day is amazing.”
We were also wondering how the artist from the UK perceives the evolution of work over time in terms of style, themes, or techniques. Steph shared with us: “I've always been fascinated by the culture of fashion so finding little stories that connect us all together as people is the thing I look for within my work and that will never change. But in terms of style and technique, I continue to learn and evolve with every new piece. I feel I still have so much to learn with the pencil and possibilities are endless when I approach projects in a playful and curious way. I’m excited to keep developing my skills and also explore new ways of creating.”
Lastly, we were curious if, among her various projects, Morris has a favorite or most memorable one. The artist told us: “There have been so many that I've been very fond of, but I'm currently working on a piece which changed the trajectory of my art career many years ago and means the most to me. I can't wait to share it with you all soon.”
