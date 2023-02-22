Though these images might look appetizing, the food in them is meant to be played with. 

Maria, an artist from Finland, creates hyper-realistic-looking food items by crocheting them. She shared that her hobby started when her kids were little and wanted to play cafe. Since her kids are nowhere near that age anymore, she continues to crochet for fun and because it's relaxing and meditative.

Maria shares her work on Instagram, and the results are mouth-watering. So without further ado, let's hop into the post, and don't forget to share your love with Maria by visiting her social media page.

More info: Instagram

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

