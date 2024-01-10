ADVERTISEMENT

Hard work and dedication tend to be viewed as positive traits in a professional setting. However, everything in moderation, as they say, and the same goes for striving for outstanding results at work. Yet some people choose to walk the extra mile, even if that means compromising at the expense of their free time or even their loved ones.

Such hustlers often try to encourage others to strive for excellence, too, by methods that some would consider questionable at best. We have combed through the vastness of the internet to find examples of such motivational posts and tips on how to fully use your potential, even if that means forgetting what a weekend or a day off feels like. Scroll down to find them on the list below, but remember that it might be best to take such advice with a healthy dose of skepticism.

#1

My Brother Is Sick But I'm Grateful I Could Avoid Taking A Day Off And Work Remotely From The Hospital

My Brother Is Sick But I'm Grateful I Could Avoid Taking A Day Off And Work Remotely From The Hospital

solanawhale Report

eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
8 minutes ago

"You poor thing." I'm totally serious. This is like when an abused partner says "So grateful the doctor let me take an irate call from [abuser] while discussing the prognosis of my brother's life-threatening condition".

#2

What A Miserable Outlook On Life

What A Miserable Outlook On Life

newyorkrealestate19 Report

#3

If You're Reading This On A Saturday, Shame On You

If You're Reading This On A Saturday, Shame On You

Nowt2GetHungAbout Report

eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
7 minutes ago

OK no sympathy for this douche so I'll see "weekends" and raise him "yesterday I arrived back from the airport 15 minutes before my remote work hours started, and it was everything I hoped it would be."

#4

Do You And Your Friends Talk About Netflix? Shame

Do You And Your Friends Talk About Netflix? Shame

Th3_Child Report

#5

Always Choose LinkedIn Followers. Agree?

Always Choose LinkedIn Followers. Agree?

dennishegstad Report

#6

Work > Life

Work > Life

DeProfessionalFamale , chrishlad Report

#7

Hustle Lords Are Back

Hustle Lords Are Back

SloanJamal Report

#8

Asked My Landlord To Increase My Rent Because I Believe In The Grind

Asked My Landlord To Increase My Rent Because I Believe In The Grind

Unique_Philosophy_40 Report

#9

Accelerate

Accelerate

Scuczu2 , pdhsu Report

#10

He Didn't Have Enough Time To Learn To Do His Job In A Timely Manner

He Didn’t Have Enough Time To Learn To Do His Job In A Timely Manner

HipstaBarista Report

#11

He Definitely Doesn't Have Any Friends

He Definitely Doesn’t Have Any Friends

Expert_Worry5259 Report

#12

Let's Bring The Toxic Traits Of Work And Capitalism Home To Teach The Kids About The "Real World"

Let's Bring The Toxic Traits Of Work And Capitalism Home To Teach The Kids About The "Real World"

alligator06 Report

#13

You Don't Need A Weekend

You Don't Need A Weekend

spaghettiking216 Report

#14

Normalize Not Having A Life

Normalize Not Having A Life

tasadormir Report

#15

CEO Trying To Normalize Making 40 People Come In On A Saturday

CEO Trying To Normalize Making 40 People Come In On A Saturday

quasifaust Report

#16

Where Do People Get These Statistics From

Where Do People Get These Statistics From

reddit.com Report

#17

Poverty Redefined

Poverty Redefined

AtheistNator , sumitkbehal Report

#18

Let Me Take Pride In Toxic Work Culture

Let Me Take Pride In Toxic Work Culture

Jarisatis Report

#19

Why Not Work 14-Hours Shifts 6 Days A Week Instead?

Why Not Work 14-Hours Shifts 6 Days A Week Instead?

harpreet3254 Report

#20

In The Hustle Culture Sunken Place

In The Hustle Culture Sunken Place

TOMATO_ON_URANUS Report

#21

Helping A Client Find Leads Trumps An Employee's Newborn Baby Being Hospitalized. All The Best To The Client Though

Helping A Client Find Leads Trumps An Employee's Newborn Baby Being Hospitalized. All The Best To The Client Though

reddit.com Report

#22

I'm In The Empire Business

I'm In The Empire Business

LordofAlkanes Report

#23

Anyone Else Take 4 Hours To Eat Meals?

Anyone Else Take 4 Hours To Eat Meals?

TnnsNbeer Report

#24

Built For The Grind

Built For The Grind

MilkSlap Report

#25

The Final Boss Of The Sales Grind

The Final Boss Of The Sales Grind

wesmantooth93 Report

#26

Block Your Birth Giver

Block Your Birth Giver

untchuntch Report

#27

This Is Not The Flex She Thinks It Is Work/Life "Balance" After Giving Birth

This Is Not The Flex She Thinks It Is Work/Life "Balance" After Giving Birth

Itchy-Scene-3759 Report

#28

And Then He Wonders Why Employees Don't Stay

And Then He Wonders Why Employees Don’t Stay

twitter.com Report

#29

Too Busy Winning

Too Busy Winning

AdUnfair3836 Report

#30

My Family Is More Important Than Work, But Let Me Bring My Daughter Into Work And Make Her Sit At A Desk For 8 Hours Whilst She's Having A Tough Day

My Family Is More Important Than Work, But Let Me Bring My Daughter Into Work And Make Her Sit At A Desk For 8 Hours Whilst She’s Having A Tough Day

Isho Report

#31

I Wish This Was Satire

I Wish This Was Satire

Mobtor Report

#32

I'm Not Sure I Would Trust An Engineer That Doesn't Know How To Make A Spotify Playlist

I’m Not Sure I Would Trust An Engineer That Doesn’t Know How To Make A Spotify Playlist

Spaaf Report

#33

Grind 24/7 365

Grind 24/7 365

igetbuckets55 Report

#34

I Don't Think He's Joking

I Don’t Think He's Joking

WeArePandey Report

#35

Virtue Signalling 101

Virtue Signalling 101

sidm2600883 Report

#36

Being "Just" A Full-Time Student Is Not Good Enough

Being "Just" A Full-Time Student Is Not Good Enough

Khalid Farhan Report

#37

Bed In Office > No Bed In Office

Bed In Office > No Bed In Office

vrphotosguy55 Report

#38

It's The Little Things That Get You Promoted

It’s The Little Things That Get You Promoted

bottleface Report

#39

No Professional Would Ever Work Like This

No Professional Would Ever Work Like This

infamouszgbgd Report

#40

Aspiring To Be Just Like Genghis Khan Through Blogging

Aspiring To Be Just Like Genghis Khan Through Blogging

guarded1 Report

#41

My 1 Hour A Week With My Son

My 1 Hour A Week With My Son

fesefe Report

#42

Toxic Grind Culture At Its Finest

Toxic Grind Culture At Its Finest

hostilityandbees Report

#43

When 7 Days Of Work Is Just Not Enough

When 7 Days Of Work Is Just Not Enough

saraiscrafty Report

#44

You Should Also Be Working At The Weekend

You Should Also Be Working At The Weekend

chocolate_buttons Report

#45

I Wore My Merch To The Birth Of My Child So I Could Put The Photo On Linkedin

I Wore My Merch To The Birth Of My Child So I Could Put The Photo On Linkedin

LoneWolfFlipFlop Report

#46

Young Daughter In Hospital, Lunatic Continuing To Work from The Hospital and Obviously Posting It On LinkedIn

Young Daughter In Hospital, Lunatic Continuing To Work from The Hospital and Obviously Posting It On LinkedIn

MrTimofTim Report

#47

Brand Integration During A Wedding Ritual. Glad She Doesn't Work With Durex

Brand Integration During A Wedding Ritual. Glad She Doesn't Work With Durex

durvedge Report

#48

"Say What You Will But I Worked During Vacation And Then Had To Post It On LinkedIn Because I'm So Productive And So Busy And Grind Hard To Show Everyone"

"Say What You Will But I Worked During Vacation And Then Had To Post It On LinkedIn Because I’m So Productive And So Busy And Grind Hard To Show Everyone"

highinanxiety Report

#49

Does This Count?

Does This Count?

soaklord Report

#50

Never Stop Grinding

Never Stop Grinding

cartesianboat Report

