Man Suggests Hawaii After 9 Disney Trips, Wife Furious Over His Refusal To Go Again

Around 50 million people flock to Florida every year, just to visit Disney World. The renowned resort is made up of four massive theme parks with endless experiences to choose from. Known as “The Most Magical Place On Earth”, it has become a bucket list destination for many children and adults alike. And some just can’t get enough. They visit again. And again. And again…

One man shared how he recently refused to go on yet another Disney World trip with his wife. The guy says they’ve gone nowhere but there for the past thirteen years, and after 9 trips he’s “beyond sick” of the place. His wife tried to compromise by booking a trip to Hawaii instead. But when the man found out they’d be staying at a Disney resort there, drama ensued. Now he’s wondering if he was being unreasonable.

Some will say you’re never too old to experience the magic of Disney World – at least once

Image credits: Mark Arron Smith / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But this man’s “Disney adult” wife wants to drag him there for a 10th time, and he’s had enough

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Either_Ambassador_54

“Laughter is timeless, imagination has no age, and dreams are forever”: Walt Disney

Walt Disney once said that “Laughter is timeless, imagination has no age, and dreams are forever.” Born on 5 December 1901, he’s gone down in history books as one of the most influential minds ever to grace the entertainment industry.

Walter “Walt” Disney and his brother, Roy co-founded Walt Disney Productions a century ago. It went on to become one of the most iconic motion-picture production companies in the world. And is still going strong today. The studios brought us Mickey & Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Snow White, Peter Pan, The Little Mermaid and so many other classics that are bound to stir up all the nostalgic feels.



As a successful spin-off, Walt Disney World officially opened its doors to the public on October 1, 1971, in Florida. It spanned more than 28,000 acres, and provided an enchanting and magical place for kids and adults to step into their favorite movie scenes, and meet the characters who bring them joy.

“Multiple hotels and campgrounds meant even more guests could visit the park,” notes the Disney Connect site. “At the same time, the immense size of the resort allowed for other attractions like a golf course and large shopping centers. All this left a grand impression on guests who ventured in from all over the world to see it for themselves.”

Decades later, they’re still venturing. Pre-Covid, Disney World was pulling around 58 million visitors a year. It’s dropped to around 50 million now, which is still an impressive number. Many guests come back time and again.

“My ‘Disney adult’ label is one I wear with pride”: a grown-up fan speaks out

“Disney adults” are defined as grown-up fans of the Walt Disney Company. Whether its movies, merchandise, theme parks or characters, these people don’t shy away from their love for all things Disney.

“We older fans have seen our fair share of animosity and scrutiny over the years, often being called ‘weird’ or too old to love Disney,” wrote Sarah Gilliland in her essay titled “I’m a ‘Disney adult’ and I’m not ashamed of it. Really, I don’t get why people hate us so much.”

She says that being a “Disney adult” has taught her not to take life too seriously, adding that “it’s a wonderful reminder to my kids to savor the fun stuff, and that life is too short to grow up too fast.”

When Amelia Tait conducted a survey of over 1,300 self-confessed “Disney adults” in 2024, 91% of them declared they’d be fan until their very last breath. A third of respondents revealed they’d first encountered Disney as a baby. The vast majority said they loved the Walt Disney Company because “It offers an escape from an increasingly troubled world.”

And with all the destruction and despair in the world, we’re inclined to say “do whatever makes you happy!”

“Legally tethered to a Disney adult”: many people felt sorry for the husband

“You should go”: some who’d been to Aulani felt it was a decent compromise

“Wives aren’t mind readers”: some netizens called the husband out for not speaking up earlier.

“I’m a moron”: the man posted an update, revealing that he’d had a change of heart

Image credits: Victoria Romulo / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Either_Ambassador_54

“Did she tie you up and gag you with Mickey Mouse ears?”: some couldn’t understand why the man changed his mind