Freeloader Brother Mocks Sick BIL, Says He Should Find A Job Since He “Can Walk Now”

Family is family, but there have to be limits to the type of behavior you’re willing to tolerate. If someone close to you, whom you keep doing favors for, keeps disrespecting you and your spouse, it’s time to take a stricter approach to enforcing your boundaries.

One woman opened up to the popular AITAH group about a massive drama that rocked the foundations of her family. She revealed how she took in her unemployed brother and his pregnant girlfriend, only for them to completely disrespect her husband. Furious, the author kicked both of them out. Scroll down for the story in full, including all the twists and turns. Bored Panda has reached out to the author for further comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

If someone finds it in their heart to offer you a temporary home while you look for a job, the least you can do is be grateful and help around the house

Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

One woman went viral after revealing how her ungrateful, entitled brother and his pregnant girlfriend crossed all boundaries after moving in with her and her husband

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: throwawayRA890384

No matter the relationship, healthy boundaries are a must-have. Without them, things quickly fall apart and your mental health suffers

Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

Boundaries are essential to have, no matter what relationship you’re looking at. Having boundaries doesn’t mean that you don’t care about someone. Quite the opposite, you’re establishing a foundation of mutual respect while also ensuring that you’re not taken advantage of.

However, it can be incredibly hard to establish and then enforce those boundaries with your relatives. It’s awkward, it’s embarrassing, and there’s a certain level of guilt about telling someone close to you that their behavior is wrong.

But staying silent and hoping that your loved ones will suddenly realize how they’ve been mistreating you is not an option. If there is a problem, you need to address it directly. Tell the other person how their behavior has been affecting you, what you expect going forward, and what the consequences will be if they keep disrespecting you.

There should be no judgment, aggression, or ultimatums: you’re simply getting on the same page.

Then, if your boundaries continue to get ignored, you can take the appropriate measures, whether that’s no longer doing the other person any more favors, reducing the time you spend together, or cutting them out of your life entirely until they change.

In short, the most important tools in your arsenal are transparency, communication, dignity, and the courage to follow through with defending your boundaries. In the end, you should have more peace of mind.

Consistency is what you want to focus on when establishing and enforcing your boundaries. It’s vital

Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

According to Ilene Strauss Cohen, Ph.D., boundaries are the limits that you set with other people. Through them, you indicate what behavior you find (un)acceptable. They also define who you are as an individual and help maintain your mental and emotional health.

“They are not walls to keep others out; they are guidelines that help us express our needs and expectations clearly and assertively,” Cohen writes on Psychology Today.

From her perspective, what matters the most when it comes to your boundaries is consistency. “When we are inconsistent, it sends mixed signals to others about what we find acceptable. This can lead to confusion and more boundary violations,” she explains.

“Being consistent means expressing your boundaries verbally and reinforcing them through your actions. If you say you need some quiet time in the evenings, don’t answer non-emergency calls during this time.”

Cohen notes that it’s important to communicate your personal needs in a balanced way. You should be assertive but empathetic. So, you should strive to convey your need for boundaries while also validating the other person’s feelings.

Having clear personal boundaries can do wonders for your life. People who have them experience less psychological distress, manage their interpersonal conflicts better, and are less likely to burn out.

“When we set boundaries, we teach others how to treat us, but we also learn to respect the boundaries of others, leading to mutual respect and understanding. This is particularly beneficial in family dynamics, where emotions run high and lines often blur.”

How do you enforce healthy boundaries with your family members, dear Pandas? Has anyone close to you ever insulted your partner or taken advantage of your goodwill? Have you ever had to cut off contact with a loved one due to their disrespectful behavior? If you feel like opening up, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.

Later, the author shared a bit more context

Most readers were very supportive of how the woman handled the tense situation with her rude relatives

A handful of internet users had a different perspective. Here are their thoughts

After her story went viral, the author answered some burning questions in a huge update to her post

Image credits: pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

Here’s how some internet users reacted after they read the important update

