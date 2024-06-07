ADVERTISEMENT

If you want to have peace of mind, you have to find a way to unwind. For Reddit user Jorihe84, that was mowing his lawn. So over time, the man developed a scheme, convincing his wife it needed to be done twice per week.

However, one fateful evening, his secret suddenly came to light. During a seemingly mundane dinner with friends, after a few too many drinks, the man accidentally revealed his clever trick. While it was all in good faith, according to his post on the subreddit ‘TIFU,’ his partner was not amused.

As the man’s story went viral, he joined the discussion in the comments