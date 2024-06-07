Man Cuts Grass Too High So He Can Mow It More Often Against Wife’s Wishes
If you want to have peace of mind, you have to find a way to unwind. For Reddit user Jorihe84, that was mowing his lawn. So over time, the man developed a scheme, convincing his wife it needed to be done twice per week.
However, one fateful evening, his secret suddenly came to light. During a seemingly mundane dinner with friends, after a few too many drinks, the man accidentally revealed his clever trick. While it was all in good faith, according to his post on the subreddit ‘TIFU,’ his partner was not amused.
Image credits: Carl Tronders / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Karol D / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Davey Gravy / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Jorihe84
As the man’s story went viral, he joined the discussion in the comments
Mowing with a very high cut height is the best for the lawn in terms of drought defence, moss invasion protection and generally having a greener, healthier lawn. Mowing frequently, but taking a smaller amount off, is better for putting less stress on the grass compared to less frequent but more cut off each time. However, this isn't really about mowing, but a lack of communication between the couple and some deceit to cover up that lack of communication.
Mowing the grass more often gets it to look nicer, and hopefully leaving more low flowers. Cutting it more often, and higher, make it more prone to drought? But i guess it depends on if higher is 6 cm or 30 cm, how you could enjoy the lawn..
Yeah no. If your grass is cut short too frequently the sun can dry out the soil underneath, and that's why the grass goes brown. Longer grass shades and shelters the soil and helps retain more moistureLoad More Replies...
Not sure how leaving it longer (higher) could make it more drought-prone - it will retain a lot more water (and water vapour) around the stalks and avoid so much air movement, keeping the ground surface significantly cooler than bare earth. So no, in general the shorter you cut it, the more it will dry out.
