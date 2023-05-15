Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Opens Up About Compromising On Having Children, Goes Viral On TikTok
30points
Parenting, Social Issues6 hours ago

Woman Opens Up About Compromising On Having Children, Goes Viral On TikTok

Miglė Miliūtė and
Gabija Palšytė

Becoming a parent brings an abundance of joy and happiness, yet a ton of responsibilities as well, which is one of the reasons why some people choose to be child-free.

TikTok user ‘Mom Update’ was one of such people, but her husband wasn’t. He wanted children, which is why the woman suggested a compromise that clearly stated what the parents’ roles would be. The husband agreed to it; however, after the kids were born, he didn’t hold up his end of the bargain. Scroll down for the full story that the woman shared in a TikTok video.

Becoming a parent brings a lot of responsibility, which is why it’s important to think things through beforehand

Image credits: Timur Weber (not the actual photo)

This woman had her mind set on not having children but had them after compromising with her husband

Woman Opens Up About Compromising On Having Children, Goes Viral On TikTok

Image credits: momupdate2021

“This is my confession. Before I met my husband, I told him I do not want to have children. I never wanted to have children. My entire life, I was like I don’t want them. I love kids. They’re so sweet. They’re cute, they’re fun. I have 17 nieces and nephews. That’s enough. I love being an auntie. And when we got together, I didn’t feel this maternal thing, like I wanted to have kids. It just never was there. But he was like  “it’s a deal breaker”, so I said here, listen to this, if you want to have kids, here’s my compromise. I will have the kids, right? But I will never give up my career or my way of life for our kids. I’ll take care of them and love them, obviously. But I wasn’t going to be a stay-at-home mom. And I have an expectation of the way I want my kids raised. And I told him I don’t want them to be raised by other people, you know, I want them to be raised by mom and dad.”

Image credits: momupdate2021

“I mean when I’m at work, I come home and then I get to spend time with my kids. But that would mean that he would be assuming the responsibilities as a stay-at-home father, which means grocery shopping, cleaning, taking care of the kids, running them back and forth wherever they need to go, taking them to their appointments. Okay. So I went back to work in October and quickly he showed me he couldn’t manage it. And I was like, I told you from the beginning, I didn’t want to have kids because I didn’t want this burden because it’s a lot. And he told me he wanted that, that’s what he wanted. I said I’ll make sure I make enough money that you don’t need to work. So now he couldn’t even cope with that. So then I hired a nanny and I’ll say, here you can take a couple of days a week or she’ll just help you around the house with the kids.”

Image credits: momupdate2021

“He couldn’t cope with a nanny being in the house with him, okay. He’s basically disappearing. And this girl was like, where is he? Like he’s nowhere to be found. Basically, this nanny had to leave one night. She left and left our front door open and my kids were outside and he was locked in our bedroom and the kids are running around outside at night. I was livid. I was f*****g livid when I got home. I was seriously so f*****g angry. I mean, just, he’s such a f*****g dirtbag, I was like you could have f*****g killed our kids. Like, you’re so lucky that nothing happened to them. So yeah, very quickly after that I was like, you need to get the f**k out, you’re done. So I just find it really unfair that now this man knows all this about me, it was made very clear and somehow I’ve still been left with both of our kids and he’s not offering any support whatsoever to take care of these kids. And I’m just like, men are such s**ts. And then this is why we end up so bitter and resentful against them. Because they’re fucking a******s.”

The woman’s video attracted over 600k views on TikTok

@momupdate2021 #momupdate #singlemom #momsoftiktok #onedayatatime #singleparent #domesticviolenceawareness ♬ original sound – Mom Update

People in the comments shared different views on the situation

Woman Opens Up About Compromising On Having Children, Goes Viral On TikTok

Woman Opens Up About Compromising On Having Children, Goes Viral On TikTok

Woman Opens Up About Compromising On Having Children, Goes Viral On TikTok

Woman Opens Up About Compromising On Having Children, Goes Viral On TikTok

Woman Opens Up About Compromising On Having Children, Goes Viral On TikTok

Woman Opens Up About Compromising On Having Children, Goes Viral On TikTok

Woman Opens Up About Compromising On Having Children, Goes Viral On TikTok

Woman Opens Up About Compromising On Having Children, Goes Viral On TikTok

Woman Opens Up About Compromising On Having Children, Goes Viral On TikTok

Woman Opens Up About Compromising On Having Children, Goes Viral On TikTok

Woman Opens Up About Compromising On Having Children, Goes Viral On TikTok

Woman Opens Up About Compromising On Having Children, Goes Viral On TikTok

Woman Opens Up About Compromising On Having Children, Goes Viral On TikTok

Woman Opens Up About Compromising On Having Children, Goes Viral On TikTok

Woman Opens Up About Compromising On Having Children, Goes Viral On TikTok

Woman Opens Up About Compromising On Having Children, Goes Viral On TikTok

Woman Opens Up About Compromising On Having Children, Goes Viral On TikTok

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Homepage
Next in Social Issues
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda