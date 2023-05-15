Woman Opens Up About Compromising On Having Children, Goes Viral On TikTok

Becoming a parent brings an abundance of joy and happiness, yet a ton of responsibilities as well, which is one of the reasons why some people choose to be child-free.

TikTok user ‘Mom Update’ was one of such people, but her husband wasn’t. He wanted children, which is why the woman suggested a compromise that clearly stated what the parents’ roles would be. The husband agreed to it; however, after the kids were born, he didn’t hold up his end of the bargain. Scroll down for the full story that the woman shared in a TikTok video.

Becoming a parent brings a lot of responsibility, which is why it’s important to think things through beforehand

This woman had her mind set on not having children but had them after compromising with her husband

“This is my confession. Before I met my husband, I told him I do not want to have children. I never wanted to have children. My entire life, I was like I don’t want them. I love kids. They’re so sweet. They’re cute, they’re fun. I have 17 nieces and nephews. That’s enough. I love being an auntie. And when we got together, I didn’t feel this maternal thing, like I wanted to have kids. It just never was there. But he was like “it’s a deal breaker”, so I said here, listen to this, if you want to have kids, here’s my compromise. I will have the kids, right? But I will never give up my career or my way of life for our kids. I’ll take care of them and love them, obviously. But I wasn’t going to be a stay-at-home mom. And I have an expectation of the way I want my kids raised. And I told him I don’t want them to be raised by other people, you know, I want them to be raised by mom and dad.”

“I mean when I’m at work, I come home and then I get to spend time with my kids. But that would mean that he would be assuming the responsibilities as a stay-at-home father, which means grocery shopping, cleaning, taking care of the kids, running them back and forth wherever they need to go, taking them to their appointments. Okay. So I went back to work in October and quickly he showed me he couldn’t manage it. And I was like, I told you from the beginning, I didn’t want to have kids because I didn’t want this burden because it’s a lot. And he told me he wanted that, that’s what he wanted. I said I’ll make sure I make enough money that you don’t need to work. So now he couldn’t even cope with that. So then I hired a nanny and I’ll say, here you can take a couple of days a week or she’ll just help you around the house with the kids.”

“He couldn’t cope with a nanny being in the house with him, okay. He’s basically disappearing. And this girl was like, where is he? Like he’s nowhere to be found. Basically, this nanny had to leave one night. She left and left our front door open and my kids were outside and he was locked in our bedroom and the kids are running around outside at night. I was livid. I was f*****g livid when I got home. I was seriously so f*****g angry. I mean, just, he’s such a f*****g dirtbag, I was like you could have f*****g killed our kids. Like, you’re so lucky that nothing happened to them. So yeah, very quickly after that I was like, you need to get the f**k out, you’re done. So I just find it really unfair that now this man knows all this about me, it was made very clear and somehow I’ve still been left with both of our kids and he’s not offering any support whatsoever to take care of these kids. And I’m just like, men are such s**ts. And then this is why we end up so bitter and resentful against them. Because they’re fucking a******s.”

The woman’s video attracted over 600k views on TikTok

