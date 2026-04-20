Netizens recently asked wedding guests to share the exact moment they realised the marriage was probably not going to make it, and the thread did not disappoint. We found enough red flags to decorate the entire venue twice over.

Weddings are a beautiful celebration of love, commitment, and the human capacity for spending an absolutely obscene amount of money on a single Saturday. Everyone shows up in their best outfit, cries at the vows, and eats the chicken or the fish. You might even indulge a little at the open bar, and then you take whatever you witnessed to the group chat immediately after the reception.

#1 The bride spent the entire reception complaining to her friends about how she wished she was marrying her ex instead. Like loud enough that multiple tables heard her. They were divorced within 8 months.

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#2 At the reception there were two separate fistfights, and the bride disappeared. She was found about an hour and a half later at a red roof inn with the older brother of the best man. The groom was so drunk he had passed out right after the wedding, and when he found out his bride was with another man he ended up leaving with his ex gf that he had insisted attend the wedding. This was an expensive wedding, over 40k. The marriage lasted 3 weeks.

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#3 They were supposed to film videos for each other to share with everyone at reception, as a surprise to each other. We all watched as bride's video played, very lovey, excited for the future, full of hope and happiness. Groom's video was basically expressionless, I don't think he even said I love you in it once - just went on about creating a Godly household and roles of wife and husband stuff. Turns out he was super controlling and basically took her to the other side of the country away from all her friends and family, and limited contact. They lasted about a year and a half all said and done.

Turns out the people with the best seats to a doomed marriage aren't the guests; they're the vendors. Experts chimed in, and they had a whole lot to say. The first one is financial dishonesty, aka “don’t tell my husband the napkins are $300 extra!” If you keep these kinds of secrets now already, imagine once you have a joint credit card linked to Amazon purchases… ADVERTISEMENT Then there's the planning process itself, which photographers say reveals more than most couples realize. When only one partner is engaged, invested, and showing up while the other is vaguely present at best, the camera doesn't lie. And on the day itself, couples who spend the majority of their wedding apart are also a consistent pattern that experienced vendors have learned to recognize immediately. ADVERTISEMENT The through line across all of it is the same thing that shows up in every relationship study ever conducted: communication, or the spectacular lack of it. A wedding is one of the most logistically complex things two people will ever plan together, and how they handle it is essentially a live stress test of the entire relationship. Some couples pass. Some couples show up to their own wedding having already failed.

#4 Fist fight broke out between mothers-in-law in the restroom, which spilled out into the rest of the party, leading to a screaming match between bride and groom. Divorced two years later.

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#5 Groom wearing a shirt that says “less nagging more gagging” on wedding day.

#6 At a wedding the bride and groom danced separately most of the night. Then when my husband and I left the reception the bride was sitting outside alone in her dress smoking a cigarette. We found out later that the groom caught the bride cheating not long before the wedding and they decided to go ahead with everything anyway. Turns out she was a serial cheater and they were divorced a few years later.

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The cake smash. A beloved wedding tradition that involves ruining a bride's expensive makeup with perfectly edible cake. While the guests laugh and the photographer captures it, the bride is quietly calculating how long it will take to get buttercream out of a professionally applied updo. The look on her face in those photos is not always joy. Read the room. ADVERTISEMENT The tradition originated in ancient Rome, where barley cake was crumbled over the bride's head to symbolise fertility and, incredibly, male dominance in the marriage. So the next time someone smashes cake into their new wife's face while everyone cheers, just know that the original subtext was "I own you now." Romantic! Timeless! A tradition worth keeping, surely. Food expert Rachael Soete suggests feeding each other the first bite of the wedding meal, or doing a cross-armed champagne toast instead. Intimate, symbolic, and crucially, nobody's mascara ends up halfway down their face. Several people in the thread noted that a bride who smiled tightly through a cake smash she clearly didn't want was a woman already learning to save face.

#7 When the groom wouldnt stand closer then 10 feet from the bride at the altar and then for the rest of the wedding and she kept trying to get closer to him and every step closer she took he took two back!! it was so hard to watch



edit to add ** thank u for the awards & upvotes! I did not expect that.



for all those curious, i am a wedding photographer i was paid to be there it was unfortunately not an arranged wedding either....

#8 I wasn’t a guest, but I happened to be scheduled to work catering for the wedding of someone I went to high school with. The groom had to be taken to the hospital to have his stomach pumped during the reception. Not a great sign. They divorced within a year, if I remember correctly.

#9 My BIL.



Went to the wedding reception, and her family was all at one long table. There was no real mixing or whatnot during the thing, and when it was over they all got up and left at once.



I don't think they said more than 2 words to anyone not in their own family.



It was *weird*.



They were divorced 6 months later, and he still hasn't said why.

The fistfight between mothers-in-law that appears in this thread is, objectively, the most cinematic red flag on the entire list. But according to the people who responded, in-law trouble at a wedding doesn't always announce itself that dramatically. Sometimes it's the two families sitting on opposite sides of the reception room like a cold war with a seating chart. Therapist Danielle Sethi confirms that in-law dynamics are far more than background noise in a marriage. Estimates suggest that roughly one in ten marriages end in divorce at least partly due to in-law problems, which is a statistic that deserves to be read twice. Ongoing criticism, interference, and disrespect from in-laws can easily drive a toxic wedge between a couple. The wedding day is essentially the first official performance of the merged family unit, which is exactly why it's so revealing. Two families who can't get through a single Saturday without incident are two families that the couple will be navigating for the rest of their marriage. A fist fight between mothers-in-law is only a preview of the entire series that will unfold.

#10 2x examples:



1. When the groom was so 'overcome' with emotions he cried the entire day. Word on the street is that none of his friends ever see him and his wife won't let him go anywhere.



2. When noone actually meaningful was invited to the wedding and the guest list was made by another relative with little to no input from the couple.

#11 The mother of the groom speech was all about how heartbroken she was to not be the number one lady in her son’s life anymore. It was uncomfortable.

#12 I’ve told this story on a different sub before but I think it’s worth retelling. So many moons ago in a small town in the west of Ireland there was quite a large traveller’s wedding and the reception was at the main hotel in the town.

The bride’s father had brought the cash to pay for the wedding and put it in the inside pocket of his suit.

The money got stolen and there was absolute chaos. While watching back the vhs video footage of the wedding it turns out the groom was caught stealing the money during the Father/daughter dance.

I believe she was widowed shortly after.

After everything in this thread, it's worth pausing on what the good signs actually look like. Marriage author Jen Glantz says the couples who make it are identifiable on the wedding day too, if you know what to look for. It starts with the first look. That reaction, according to Glantz, tells you everything. You can't fake it, and you can't perform it. It's either there or it isn't. The chaos test is equally telling. Weddings go wrong. Flowers arrive late, the sound cuts out, the cake is the wrong flavour, someone's uncle has had significantly too much by four in the afternoon. The couples who laugh through it together, who squeeze each other's hands and privately find it funny rather than catastrophic, are the ones with the foundation to handle everything that comes after. How they speak to each other in those moments, whether there's patience and warmth or visible tension and blame, is the real vow, the one nobody writes down but everybody in the room can see.

#13 I was dancing with the bride and she said, “I wish it was you.” We were friends, never in a relationship.

#14 Groom smashed cake in her face after she said not to. You could feel the future divorce in the room.

#15 This was a cousin's wedding in the 80s. The bride smeared more cake on the groom's face than they had agreed upon. So he picked up a handful of cake and threw it at her head so hard her headpiece fell off and her hair was full of icing. She burst into tears and ran from the reception hall and drove away. The bride's brothers had to be pulled away from beating up the groom. For the next 30 minutes everyone was like, "So..is this reception over?".



The bride finally came back and she and the groom made up all kissy kissy (gag) and they slow danced to Wham's "Careless Whisper" and all was good again.



Two years and three kids (including twins) later, it was over!

Weddings are not the beginning of the story. By the time two people are standing at an altar, years of who they are together have already been written. The wedding is just the chapter everyone gets to watch. And if you know what you're looking at, the story tends to be pretty legible before the vows are even finished. The couples who make it aren't the ones with the biggest budget or the most elaborate venue or the most Instagram-worthy first dance. They're the ones who, in the middle of all the chaos and flowers and family politics, keep finding each other's eyes across the room. The ones who laugh when the cake situation doesn't go to plan. Turns out the guests can tell the difference. They always could. What is the worst wedding-day red flag you have ever witnessed? Share all the tea in the comments!

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#16 The fact they were affair partners. They made it four years.

#17 When they threw the rings at each other in an argument between the ceremony and reception.

#18 The bride hiding in the bathroom during most of the reception with a self-induced migraine because she didn't want to go home with groom.





Edit to answer questions: not an arranged marriage. Groom thought he could help bride be kind and loving. She has never changed - cold rude and unkind naturally. Groom thought she was "shy and misunderstood" he didnt realize until after the wedding when we all thought he lost weight due to critical illness or cancer & he got shingles in his 20s due to marriage stress.





Also, she either faked her migraine and stayed in the bathroom only letting her mom in the stall, or she had been starving/not drinking water (something her siblings joked about as to how she would starve herself growing up until her parents caved to her demands).

#19 When they entire groom's wedding party, including his best man, were picked by the bride, and none of his family and friends were included.

#20 Groomsmen (Navy) lined up to make a “sword tunnel”, the bride and groom ran through it, and the last guy smacked the bride on the a*s with his sword as she exited while yelling “welcome to the Navy!”



Then the groom cut the cake with his sword (of course) and his first toast was to … the Navy! Lots of cheers from the Navy folks. Awkward silence from all other guests.



I was a kid and perplexed by it all. My dad leaned down and muttered “I give ‘em a year.” He was spot on to nearly the day.

#21 The groom was supposed to choose their first dance song, but hadn't bothered to. When the moment came, he suggested "Free Bird". The bride told him to think about the very first line of that song and then try again.



Plot twist: I wasn't a guest. I was the bride. It lasted about three terrible years, but it's a long way in the rear view mirror now. I'm now married to a fantastic guy and our first song was perfect.

#22 When the groom cried his eyes out to his mom because He got nicked by the bride's sister's nail who was helping him by the way. The groom's mom marched up to the bride's parents asking to cancel the wedding because her baby boy cried on his special day.

#23 I wished I’d kept notes because it felt like the plot of a bad movie.



Six weeks before the wedding the bride was sent a message through facebook telling her to log into an account. Someone had catfished the groom and got it to the point he’d booked a hotel to meet up with the catfish. He convinced her that someone was out to get him and the catfish was a sl** anyway. (Personally I’d have dumped him over the misogynistic defence).



Morning of the wedding he goes AWOL for three hours because he wants to walk to the venue. (5 miles from the house).



Three months later she finds his shoe ringing and realises he hid his mobile in there. She goes to switch it off and he charges out the shower shouting at her for going near it. She leaves to have a meal with friends (he didn’t want to come) and when she comes back the house is stripped of his belongings and a few of hers.



During the three month separation he is texting her messages like ‘if you want to know why I cheated on you look in the mirror’. I also found out around this time that she’d called the police twice during the engagement because their fights turned nasty. Also lots of other grooming for DV red flags.



They they reconciled and she fell pregnant so they actually lasted about 18 months before they separated permanently. It was one time I wished I’d asked her if she was sure she wanted to marry him and I would support her any way she wanted if the answer was no.



ETA I think the first MOH did approach the bride because she was sacked and never came to the wedding.

#24 My cousin overheard a conversation between the bride and (presumably) bridesmaid, where the bridesmaid said something to the effect of “oh you must be so happy” to which the bride replied “I just did what I had to do”. The marriage only lasted about 1 or 2 years.

#25 They had been together years longer than my partner and I- he and my (now spouse) were best friends so I knew they talked about proposals etc.



After one year dating mine proposed to me, and the next day he to her. We decided on a wedding 18 months later to give us plenty of time to pay out of pocket, make our arrangements and keep it small (less than 20)



She hauled a*s to get married in 9 months or so, HUGE wedding her parents took out a loan for, bigger reception and massive cake etc.



You could just tell she was in a rush to get married first of the friend group bc they had been together longer, it was a matter of pride almost.



12 years later my spouse and I are still chugging along, they lasted less than two years.

#26 The groom slapped my a*s at the reception. I was a friend of the bride. They didn’t last long.

#27 They fought all the time, even in front of me. It was so awkward.





Also the bride to be was from Russia on an expired work visa and wanted a green card. Me and my partner gave them a couple months. They've made it 5 or so years.





As of now, they have a kid. They still seem to hate each other and fight all the time. She threatens to take the kid away to get her way. He told me he regrets the marriage. I bet she does too.

#28 We (a group of women) were high school friends with the groom. He was always a bit of a player, she was never comfortable with us. Fair. We understood even though we never crossed any line with him because he was more like a brother to all of us. She sat us in the way back, basically in the kitchen. Anyway, she came up to us during the wedding, we talked, congratulated her and she finished it off by saying, “I know he was a player, but not no mo!” We awkwardly laughed it off and all thought it was doomed because of that remark. They were divorced within 2 years. She couldn’t trust him. He really wasn’t a player no more, but I guess she didn’t fully believe it.

#29 When they came walking out together and he started putting on entire dance/rap show by himself while she just stood there. I gave it two they lasted five.

#30 It was just before the ceremony. I was a little late, walking quickly from the parking lot to the church when the limo carrying the groom and best man arrived. The groom, my friend, saw me, ran over to hug me, he was quite drunk and while hugging me whispered 'why couldn't you be marrying me instead'!



The marriage lasted about a year.

#31 She was yelling at all the bridesmaids in the limo on drive up to the altar that we all ruined her wedding and she hated everything 😂.

#32 They chose Sara maclachlan’s hold on (this is gonna hurt like hell) as their first dance. Nothing says longevity like a song about losing a spouse.

#33 When the bride and her family were packing up the tables/chairs and cleaning the reception area, while the groom was in a corner sitting with his buds laughing.

#34 My husband's cousins wedding the bride walked down some stairs and the candelabra caught her veil on fire. Turns out they were so h**h they didn't either one notice. He started laughing and she kept walking. Someone finally put her out with a jacket. They marriage lasted nine months.



The second one is almost a crazy. We all worked at a utility company. A good friend got tangled up with this goofy secretary. He had a nice house, car, and, a decent 401k. She snagged him against all of us telling him "This is a very bad idea." At the wedding it was rainy, supposed to be a good luck sign for marriage. Until lightening struck the steeple and lights out. One year later marriage is over and she got half of everything! That was a sign from God!

#35 When my boy said, "I'm gonna ask her to marry me."



About five years later, bam. Game over. And I've been hearing about the divorce and their whole mess ever since.



Runner-up moment was when she said, "We don't really agree on religion or children, but we both had failed marriages in the past, so I think we can make this work."



I don't even think I've paraphrased that. To their credit, they're still married, but if I were a betting man...I'd be extremely over-leveraged on that one.

#36 Leading up to the wedding heard a lot of bad things. Mainly alcohol related. We all expressed our concerns about the wedding to the bride. The groom was on a drink limit leading up to the wedding itself. He proceeded to get so drunk he could barely speak at the wedding and reception. Soooo yeah….

#37 The groom laughed with his mates whilst the bride walked down the aisle with her father. He didn’t show any affection, emotion or respect.

#38 My best friend who could f**k almost any woman he wanted (and he did) told the fiancé before the wedding that he won’t stop s***w around, so only marry him if she was okay with it. They lasted like 6-7 years to be honest before they divorced, and they are still in good terms.

#39 When they showed disrespect to each other even on that day.

#40 My half sister married a AAA baseball player that mocked me while I was choking on a piece of fatty steak.



He cheated on her when she had cancer.



She was later gone from another cancer battle, while he’s been caught cheating on his second wife.